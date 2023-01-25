© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

NewsDepth

Petting Zoo: Toadzilla

Published January 25, 2023 at 2:33 PM EST
Petting Zoo: Toadzilla
They're calling it 'Toadzilla.'

Check out this monster-sized 'cane toad,' recently discovered in Australia's Conway National Park.

Weighing-in at nearly six-pounds, wildlife officials believe it could be the largest toad on record.

Native to South and Central America, cane toads were first introduced to Australia in 1935... as a biological control against cane beetles.

However they became an invasive -- and noxious -- species that local rangers say has had a devastating impact on native wildlife.

  

