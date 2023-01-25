Your Answers: Tells us about a landmark in your neighborhood.

Storms have relentlessly ravaged communities in parts of California. One community is devastated because the storm knocked down a tree hundreds of years old.

For our write-to-us this week, we want you to: Tell us about a landmark in your neighborhood.

Think about what object or feature is unique to where you live. it could be a building, sculpture, or a tree like the story we just saw. And extra points if you snap a photo too!

---

Dear NewsDepth,

A landmark in my neighborhood is the Avon Lake Public Library. Which is where you can go and check out books, take fun classes and play in Discovery Works. Discovery Works is this play area where kids can be kids.

— Brooklyn, Troy Intermediate School

The unique sculptures in my town, Amherst, are the circular sandstone sculptures that you can see around many parts of the town; they are even in my own yard. They are very large circles of sandstone. My town is known as the sandstone center of the world because early buildings and circular grindstones used to sharpen tools were made out of the sandstone quarried in Amherst.

Anderson / Nord Middle School Amherst Public Library Structure

— Anderson, Nord Middle School

Chère NewsDepth la tour eiffel est très belle et j'habite tout près. La vue est superbe au sommet. Bientôt, mes amis et moi allons jouer à kick the can!

Dear NewsDepth the Eiffel Tower is very beautiful and I live very close. The view is superb at the top. Soon my friends and I will be playing kick the can!

— Remy, école intelligente

Dear NewsDepth,

I feel that the gazebo is special because people for all over the country come to see it.

— Ireland, Heritage Elementary School

Dear Newsdepth,

There is a tree behind my house that when the squirrels receive their peanuts, they climb up that specific tree. To me, I feel like the squirrels think it's a famous landmark and it is really cute to me.

Benji / Hull Prairie Intermediate Squirrel Tree

— Benji, Hull Prairie Intermediate