Total solar eclipse in Ohio: Live updates

Published April 7, 2024 at 11:10 PM EDT
The diamond-ring effect occurred at the beginning and end of totality during a total solar eclipse. As the last bits of sunlight pass through the valleys on the moon's limb, and the faint corona around the sun is just becoming visible, it looks like a ring with glittering diamonds on it.
Before the eclipse reaches totality, look for what's known as a "diamond ring," or one glowing, bright spot of light on the edge of the moon, with a light ring surrounding nearly all of the moon.

Mostly sunny Monday afternoon, but clouds expected in eastern Ohio

The National Weather Service is forecasting a chance of showers, mainly before 8 a.m. Monday. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Its cloud cover forecast is about as opaque as the clouds expected Monday afternoon.