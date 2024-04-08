LIVE UPDATES
Total solar eclipse in Ohio: Live updates
Mostly sunny Monday afternoon, but clouds expected in eastern Ohio
The National Weather Service is forecasting a chance of showers, mainly before 8 a.m. Monday. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
☀️🌑 We're less than 24 hours out from #Eclipse2024! Lingering low level clouds slowly exit from west to east tomorrow morning. Spots along and east of I-77 may struggle to clear out in time for the eclipse. Some thin high level clouds approach tomorrow afternoon. #ohwx #pawx pic.twitter.com/NIjjqYEQwn— NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) April 7, 2024
Its cloud cover forecast is about as opaque as the clouds expected Monday afternoon.
As we hone in on the cloud cover forecast for Monday afternoon we can leverage higher-resolution guidance to get a grasp on who is most likely to clear out the lower, more opaque clouds by 3 PM Monday vs who is more likely to still be mostly cloudy. Check it out! #OHwx #PAwx pic.twitter.com/EVu6farcY3— NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) April 7, 2024