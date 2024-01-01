Expertise: Reporting, writing, graphic design, illustration

Education: Kent State University - student

Kent State Florence Institute

German American Partnership Exchange Program

Brockway Area Jr/Sr High School

Favorite spot in Northeast Ohio: Cuyahoga Valley National Park

Experience:

Mariah Alanskas is a double major at Kent State University pursuing visual communication design and journalism. Over the course of her academic career she has reported on both local and national issues, designed websites and logos, and has held many student media positions including being the current editor-in-chief of Kent State’s oldest student-run magazine, The Burr.

Highlights:

The Davey Bulletin editorial intern

Savage Innovations design intern

Project with Grist and the Center for Rural Strategies

Why trust Ideastream Public Media?

The mission of Ideastream Public Media is to be a trustworthy and dynamic multimedia source for illuminating the world around us. Our highest priority is providing news and information that is reliable and accurate, that is gathered with integrity and professional care and that is presented with precision and respect for the intelligence of our audiences. We are transparent about how we discover and verify the facts we present and strive to make our decision-making process clear to the public. We disclose relationships, such as with partners or funders, that might appear, but will never, influence our coverage.

Email or call Mariah