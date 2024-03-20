Akron announces watch sites for April solar eclipse

Northeast Ohio cities in the path of totality for the April 8 solar eclipse have, for some time, been preparing for the eclipse and the crowds expected to come to observe the celestial event. Akron is among several cities in the Ohio that fall in the path of totality and will be plunged into darkness for several minutes. For people wondering about the best places in Akron to take in the show, the city has released a list of sites where people can gather to observe this potentially once in a lifetime event, while it works to maintain order amidst the projected influx of eclipse watchers.

“With safety as our top priority, it’s important to offer options for our residents close to home to experience this rare event," said Mayor Shammas Malik in a press release.

The list of official viewing sites shared by the city Monday includes parks and community centers as well as an “eclipse event” Downtown.

The city plans to keep nine community centers open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for eclipse viewers to access restrooms. Although you do not need to be registered to watch from the centers, the city is offering the option to register and secure one of the 300 spots set aside at each of four parks: the Patterson Park Ballfields, Akron Fulton Airport Ballfields, Copley Road Soccer Complex and Prentiss Park.

The city is hosting a big event Downtown at 510 South Main Street, in the parking lot next to the Spaghetti Warehouse, from 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. The event will include opportunities to enjoy entertainment and purchase food.” The event is free, but registration is required, and capacity is limited to 2,500 people.

Eclipse-viewing glasses will be given out on a first come-first serve basis at the community centers, as well as with registration at the parks and the downtown event. The city is encouraging attendees to bring their own chairs and blankets to sit on.

The city says the police and fire departments will be on patrol to assist with traffic and parking. The city reminds people that parking is not allowed on the side of “highways or expressways,” but anyone attending the downtown festivities can reserve a $10 parking spot when registering for the event.

Due to concerns about traffic and congestion, the city says that many in-person city services will not be available after 12 p.m. on the day of the eclipse.

Totality is expected in Akron and Summit County on April 8 from 3:13 to 3:17 p.m., but the full extent of the eclipse will last from 1:59 to 4:29 p.m.