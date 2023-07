Dmitri Ashakih is a 2022 alumnus of Ohio Wesleyan University with a Bachelor of Arts in English and communication.

As a digital producer, he is passionate about digital communications and its vital role in making informational content about our world, accessible for all members of the public.

On any given day, Dmitri can be found listening to an audio book, drawing or going out for coffee with friends.

Email Dmitri or give him a call.