Expertise: Photography, photo editing, storytelling

Education: Hudson High School. Syracuse University - sophomore, Visual Communications

Favorite spot in Northeast Ohio: Cleveland Botanical Garden

Experience

Alicia Hoppes is a Visual Communications student at Syracuse University with a minor in Design Studies, who is passionate about telling impactful stories visually. At Syracuse, Alicia works on a variety of publications, including the student-run newspaper, the Daily Orange, Jerk Magazine, and Baked Magazine.

Through her work as a Marketing Photo Intern at the university, Alicia creates captivating imagery to empower current and prospective students.

Highlights

Invest in Success Scholar, Syracuse University

Renee Crown Honors Program Student, Syracuse University

Photo Director, Baked Magazine (Syracuse, NY)

Staff Photographer, the Daily Orange (Syracuse, NY)

