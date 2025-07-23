Have bunches of fun picking your own flowers at these Ohio farms this summer

Flowers have a distinct impact on us — they boost our feelings of happiness, compassion and creativity, and even provide energy, according to studies conducted by Harvard, Rutgers and Texas A&M universities.

A variety of flowers are in bloom across Northeast Ohio this summer, including lavender, sunflowers and dahlias.

Pick-your-own flower farms provide visitors with the opportunity to hand-cut their own vibrant and sustainably-grown plants.

Here's a list of local farms that allow visitors to craft a stunning custom bouquet before the summer ends.

10475 Hoover Ave. NW, Uniontown

Bloom Hill, started by Shannon and Judd Allen, hosts you-pick festivals and you-pick design workshops on select dates in August and September.

You-pick festivals include local artisans, live music and local food trucks, as well as the opportunity to pick cups of flowers from the field. Design workshops allow visitors to tour the farm and take a lesson on creating a beautiful flower arrangement.

The farm also sells beautiful bloom bundles composed of flowers grown on the Allens' farm.

360 Collins Blvd., Orrville

Lavender Trails began in 2018 by Jim and Amy Duxbury. The four-acre large farm is home to 64 rows of lavender.

The farm offers pick-your-own lavender opportunities from late June through late July. They also host Lavender Fest twice throughout the summer, which includes local artisans, music and food trucks.

Visitors can also purchase various lavender-themed products, from lotions and lip balms to syrups and flower bundles, while at the farm.

Lavender Trails visitors also have the opportunity to give back to the community through donating to the Down Syndrome Association of NEO (formerly Upside of Downs).

8637 Mulberry Road, Chesterland

Rogish Farm, owned and operated by husband-and-wife duo Amy and Bob Rogish, presents a few different pick-your-own experiences throughout the summer.

The farm's cut-your-own lavender has been popular since it began three summers ago, and is available through reservation only. Lavender seasons typically last into late July.

Rogish Farm also has a cut-your-own sunflower option. The sunflower patch opens in early August and runs through October. The cut-your-own sunflower experience is also available only through online reservations.

The farm also has an abundance of other flowers on site, including zinnias, dahlias, snapdragons, statice, celosia, gladiolus and strawflowers.

Alicia Hoppes / Ideastream Public Media A Monarch butterfly sits on a patch of lavender at Rogish Farm in Chesterland on July 14, 2025. The farm, owned by partners Amy and Bob Rogish, grows over 30 types of flowers annually and offers cut-your-own lavender and sunflower experiences.

The Pickwick Place, 1875 North Sandusky Ave., Bucyrus

Hannah and Haley, also known as "The Ohio Girls," celebrate "fresh blooms and fun times" at their pick-your-own flower farm.

The patch has tons of vibrant flowers to choose from to create the perfect arrangement, from sunflowers to dahlias and zinnias.

Visitors can purchase a jar or vase and receive cutting supplies at the Pickwick Place Market before venturing into the field.

The Pickwick Place also houses a greenhouse, vendor stalls and cafe to explore.

25970 Akins Road, Columbia Station

Shady Acres, established in 2020 by Aurora Sakaley, grows over 500 unique varieties of flowers each season.

Their you-pick events begin in late July and are hosted every Saturday until the year's first frost. The farm provides visitors with the tools necessary to create the perfect bouquet.

Shady Acres' main focus is dahlias, though they also have a great range of blossoms, including peonies, celosia, snapdragons, sunflowers, zinnias and more.

Alicia Hoppes / Ideastream Public Media Shady Acres Farm's you-pick flower field on July 18, 2025. The vast patch of flowers contains a variety of flowers, including rows of peonies, dahlias and zinnias.

1861 Hanley Road W, Lexington

Andy and Deborah Walker started their farm in 2023, with their you-pick experience being a highlight of their vast flower farm.

Visitors are welcome to wander through the property and pick enough flowers to fill a farm-provided cup.

Walker Flower Farm's field of rotating flowers begins blooming in late June and usually lasts until early fall. Some farm features include sunflowers, zinnias, cosmos, marigolds and snapdragons.