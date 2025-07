Looking for seasonal produce? Here's where to find your new favorite farmers market

Only 10% of adults in the United States meet the recommendation for fruit and vegetable intake, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Northeast Ohio has no shortage of farmers markets, which offer produce to help people meet the CDC's recommendation of two cups of fruit and three cups of vegetables daily.

Farmers markets also offer fun drinks, live music and handmade crafts where shoppers can help support small, local businesses and artists.

Don't forget to celebrate National Farmers Market Week Aug. 3-9 by visiting the market closest to you.

Ashland County

Ashland Midweek Farmers Market

663 E. Main St., Ashland

Open Wednesdays, 4-6 p.m.

Ashtabula County

Ashtabula Farmers Market

1119 Bridge St., Ashtabula

Open Sundays, 10 a.m.—2 p.m.

Jefferson Farmers Market

42 East Jefferson St., Jefferson

Open Saturdays, 9 a.m.—1 p.m.

Geneva Farmers Market

89 S. Broadway, Geneva

Open Saturdays through Sept. 27, 9:30 a.m.—1:30 p.m.

Carroll County

Carrollton Farmers Market

1305 Canton Road NW, Carrollton

Open Saturdays through October, 8 a.m.—12 p.m.

Cuyahoga County

Columbiana County

East Liverpool Farmers Market

Thompson Park, 2626 Park Way, East Liverpool

Open Saturdays throughOctober, 11 a.m.—2 p.m.

Coshocton County

Coshocton Farmers Market

Skips Landing, 22375 County Road 1A, Coshocton

Open Saturdays through October, 8:30 a.m.—12 p.m.

Erie County

Sandusky Farmers Market

100 East Washington Row, Sandusky

Open Saturdays through Oct. 25, 8 a.m.—12 p.m.

Geauga County

Geauga Farmers Market

5205 Chillicothe Road, Chagrin Falls

Open Saturdays through Oct. 11, 9 a.m.—12 p.m.

Harrison County

Historic Harrison Market

200 Harrison Ave., Harrison

Open the last Sunday of each month through September, 9 a.m.—1 p.m.

Holmes County

Miller's Farm Market

3464 OH-39, Millersburg

Open Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.—5 p.m.; Saturdays: 8 a.m.—4:30 p.m.

Huron County

Farmer Jones Farm Market

1517 Scheid Road, Huron

Various pop-up events and festivals throughout the summer

Huron Farmers Market

310 Park St., Huron

Open the second and fourth Tuesday of each month, June—August, 4-7 p.m.

Norwalk Farmers Market

Masonic Center, 319 East Main St., Norwalk

Open Saturdays through Aug. 30, 9 a.m.—12 p.m.

Lake County

Heart of Willoughby Outdoor Market

1 Public Square, Willoughby

Open Saturdays through October, 8 a.m.—12 p.m.

Mentor Farmers Market

Eleanor B. Garfield Park, 7967 Mentor Ave., Mentor

Open Fridays, June 13—Sept. 12, 2-6 p.m.

Painesville Farmers Market

7 Richmond St., Painesville

Open Thursdays through September, 11 a.m.—3 p.m.

Lorain County

Elyria Farmers Market

Pioneer Plaza, 328 Broad St., Elyria

Open Saturdays through Sept. 6, 9 a.m.—1 p.m.

Oberlin Farmers Market

69-85 South Main St., Oberlin

Open Saturdays through October, 9 a.m.—12 p.m.

Vermillion Farmers Market

Victory Park, 2901 Liberty Ave., Vermilion

Open Saturdays through Aug. 30, 10 a.m.—2 p.m.

Mahoning County

Austintown Twp. Park Artisan Pop-up Markets

6000 Kirk Road, Austintown

Open select Saturdays through September, 9 a.m.—2 p.m.

Four Seasons Flea Market

3000 McCartney Road, Youngstown

Open Wednesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m.—4 p.m.

Medina County

Portage County

Haymaker Farmers Market

Franklin Ave., under the Haymaker overpass, Kent

Open Saturdays, through November, 9 a.m.—1 p.m.

Garrettsville Farmers Market

8111 Main St., Garrettsville

Open Thursdays through Aug. 29, 4-7 p.m.

Thrive Together Farmers Market

999 East Main St., Ravenna

Open Tuesdays through Sept. 9, 3-6 p.m.

Richland County

Bellville Farmers Market

142 Park Place, Bellville

Open Saturdays through October, 9 a.m.—12 p.m.

North End Farmers Market

311 Bowman St., Mansfield

Open Thursdays, 4-7 p.m.

Shelby Farmers Market

Black Fork Commons Park, Shelby

Open Saturdays, 9 a.m.—12 p.m.

Stark County

Summit County

Trumbull County

East End Market at Penguin City

460 East Federal St., Youngstown

Open Wednesdays through August, 5-7 p.m.

Howland Farmers Market

8273 High St. NE, Warren

Open Saturdays through Oct. 11, 9 a.m.—1 p.m.

Warren Farmers Market

347 North Park Ave., Warren

Open Tuesdays through Sept. 30, 3-6 p.m.

Tuscarawas County

Tuscarawas Valley Farmers Market

259 South Tuscarawas Ave., Dover

Open Wednesdays through October, 3-7 p.m.

Wayne County