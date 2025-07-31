Where to find free school supplies in Northeast Ohio ahead of the 2025 school year
This upcoming school year, parents will spend an estimated average of $628 per child on back-to-school essentials, such as supplies and clothing, according to a recent Savings.com survey. The survey also found that 72% of parents are working to find ways to cut costs in order to afford supplies — an increase of 16% from last school year.
Businesses and organizations across Northeast Ohio are making it their mission to relieve some of the monetary stress that comes with school supply shopping through a variety of giveaways and supply drives.
Listed below are local back-to-school events offering free school supplies.
Ashtabula County
Back-to-School Giveaway
Saturday, Aug. 16, 10 a.m.—12 p.m.
G.O. Community Development Corporation (3703 Station Ave., Ashtabula)
This event includes free backpacks, clothing and shoes. Students are able to return an old backpack to enter a drawing to win a bicycle. A free lunch will also be provided. Families can register for the event here.
Cuyahoga County
Cuyahoga County Family Fun Day
Tuesday, Aug. 5, 11 a.m.—2:30 p.m.
Public Square, Cleveland
While supplies last, backpacks and other school supplies will be given away to students K-12. The event will also host dozens of vendors and activities such as bubbles, games, face painting and a splash pad.
All City Back-to-School Festival
Saturday, Aug. 9, 9 a.m.—12 p.m.
Cleveland Public Auditorium (500 Lakeside Ave. E, Cleveland)
Mayor Justin Bibb and Cleveland City Council members will provide free school supplies and books, educational resources, free haircuts and fun family activities. All Cleveland families are welcome, and free parking can be found at the Willard Garage.
Lake County
Back-to-School Bash
Saturday, Aug. 2, 9 a.m.—12 p.m.
Harvey High School (200 West Walnut Ave., Painesville)
Harvey High School will offer free school supplies, sports screenings, immunizations and other services such as haircuts, dental screenings, clothes and books. Complimentary breakfast and lunch will be served. The event is open to all Lake County children.
Summit County
Akron Zoo Backpack Adventure
Aug. 5 and 6, 4-8 p.m.
Akron Zoo, 500 Edgewood Ave., Akron
The Akron Zoo offers free backpacks full of school supplies to all Akron Public School students entering grades K-5 while supplies last. The event also has various activities, entertainment, resources and more.
Kane Painting LLC's Backpack Giveaway Event
Saturday, Aug. 9, 12-2 p.m.
ACCESS Inc. Women’s Shelter (230 West Market St., Akron)
Kane Painting is on a mission to give away 150 filled backpacks to help set up local students for success going into the 2025 school year, with the help of local volunteers and donations. All are welcome.
AkronUnity Back-to-School Giveaway
Saturday, Aug. 16, 11 a.m.
451 North Main St., Akron
AkronUnity's event will include free backpacks and school supplies, haircuts, nail care, music and fun family activities.
You Matter Foundation Block Party
Saturday, Aug. 2, 11 a.m.—3 p.m.
Joy Park Community Center (825 Fuller St., Akron)
The event will have free backpacks filled with school supplies, haircuts, food, games and music. The block party is free and open to everyone.
The Remedy Church Back-to-School Shoe Giveaway
Saturday, Aug. 2, 12-2 p.m.
North High School (985 Gorge Blvd., Akron)
Remedy Church plans to give away over 1,000 pairs of new shoes to local students, first come first served. The event will also include dozens of vendors, free haircuts and various tools to help families in need.
Trumbull County
Niles Back-to-School Bash
Saturday, Aug. 2, 10 a.m.
40 North Main St., Niles
Presented by the McKinley Memorial Library, the event offers backpack and supply giveaways while supplies last. There will also be games, crafts and refreshments.