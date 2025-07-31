Where to find free school supplies in Northeast Ohio ahead of the 2025 school year

This upcoming school year, parents will spend an estimated average of $628 per child on back-to-school essentials, such as supplies and clothing, according to a recent Savings.com survey. The survey also found that 72% of parents are working to find ways to cut costs in order to afford supplies — an increase of 16% from last school year.

Businesses and organizations across Northeast Ohio are making it their mission to relieve some of the monetary stress that comes with school supply shopping through a variety of giveaways and supply drives.

Listed below are local back-to-school events offering free school supplies.

Ashtabula County

Back-to-School Giveaway

Saturday, Aug. 16, 10 a.m.—12 p.m.

G.O. Community Development Corporation (3703 Station Ave., Ashtabula)

This event includes free backpacks, clothing and shoes. Students are able to return an old backpack to enter a drawing to win a bicycle. A free lunch will also be provided. Families can register for the event here.

Cuyahoga County

Cuyahoga County Family Fun Day

Tuesday, Aug. 5, 11 a.m.—2:30 p.m.

Public Square, Cleveland

While supplies last, backpacks and other school supplies will be given away to students K-12. The event will also host dozens of vendors and activities such as bubbles, games, face painting and a splash pad.

Alicia Hoppes / Ideastream Public Media Dozens of backpacks were packed by volunteers working with the Cuyahoga County Department of Health and Human Services for the Aug. 2 Family Fun Day in Public Square.

All City Back-to-School Festival

Saturday, Aug. 9, 9 a.m.—12 p.m.

Cleveland Public Auditorium (500 Lakeside Ave. E, Cleveland)

Mayor Justin Bibb and Cleveland City Council members will provide free school supplies and books, educational resources, free haircuts and fun family activities. All Cleveland families are welcome, and free parking can be found at the Willard Garage.

Lake County

Back-to-School Bash

Saturday, Aug. 2, 9 a.m.—12 p.m.

Harvey High School (200 West Walnut Ave., Painesville)

Harvey High School will offer free school supplies, sports screenings, immunizations and other services such as haircuts, dental screenings, clothes and books. Complimentary breakfast and lunch will be served. The event is open to all Lake County children.

Summit County

Akron Zoo Backpack Adventure

Aug. 5 and 6, 4-8 p.m.

Akron Zoo, 500 Edgewood Ave., Akron

The Akron Zoo offers free backpacks full of school supplies to all Akron Public School students entering grades K-5 while supplies last. The event also has various activities, entertainment, resources and more.

Kane Painting LLC's Backpack Giveaway Event

Saturday, Aug. 9, 12-2 p.m.

ACCESS Inc. Women’s Shelter (230 West Market St., Akron)

Kane Painting is on a mission to give away 150 filled backpacks to help set up local students for success going into the 2025 school year, with the help of local volunteers and donations. All are welcome.

AkronUnity Back-to-School Giveaway

Saturday, Aug. 16, 11 a.m.

451 North Main St., Akron

AkronUnity's event will include free backpacks and school supplies, haircuts, nail care, music and fun family activities.

You Matter Foundation Block Party

Saturday, Aug. 2, 11 a.m.—3 p.m.

Joy Park Community Center (825 Fuller St., Akron)

The event will have free backpacks filled with school supplies, haircuts, food, games and music. The block party is free and open to everyone.

The Remedy Church Back-to-School Shoe Giveaway

Saturday, Aug. 2, 12-2 p.m.

North High School (985 Gorge Blvd., Akron)

Remedy Church plans to give away over 1,000 pairs of new shoes to local students, first come first served. The event will also include dozens of vendors, free haircuts and various tools to help families in need.

Trumbull County

Niles Back-to-School Bash

Saturday, Aug. 2, 10 a.m.

40 North Main St., Niles

Presented by the McKinley Memorial Library, the event offers backpack and supply giveaways while supplies last. There will also be games, crafts and refreshments.