New therapy prevents amputations in vascular disease patients, UH study finds

A therapy developed in part by University Hospitals helps patients with severe vascular disease avoid amputation, according to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

In the study, University Hospitals tracked 137 patients over two years who received therapy that bypasses blockages in arteries of the legs and restores blood flow in patients suffering from severe vascular disease. The procedure essentially turns a vein into an artery, returning blood back to the foot. It's meant for patients who are facing amputation with no other treatment options.

The study found that 68% of patients were able to retain their limbs two years after receiving the therapy, while 82% of their wounds were healed or were healing.

The procedure could save lives, said University Hospitals' Mehdi Shishehbor, the lead researcher.

“Of the folks that get a major amputation, 50% of them die within two years,” Shishehbor said.

Minorities face a greater risk from severe vascular disease, especially African Americans, he said.

“There’s a huge disparity as it relates to this condition," Shishehbor said. "African Americans are four times more likely to undergo a major amputation.”

Nearly 2 million people are living with limb loss in the United States and more than 500 patients undergo an amputation every day, according to the Amputee Coalition of America. More than 30% of amputees experience depression or anxiety.

Shishehbor said he plans to expand the study to include additional populations, such as patients who are on immunosuppressive therapy or dialysis.

He's also beginning additional research using manipulation of bones in the body to stimulate the development of new blood vessels to increase blood flow in instances of vascular disease.