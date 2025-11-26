© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Traveling for the holidays? These tips will help keep illness away

Ideastream Public Media | By Stephen Langel
Published November 26, 2025 at 12:44 PM EST
Handwashing is an important way to reduce the chances of getting sick during holiday travel.
The Cleveland Clinic
Handwashing is an important way to reduce the chances of getting sick during holiday travel.

Traveling during the holiday season can increase your exposure to germs — and your chance of getting sick. But a few steps can reduce the risks.

Lower temperatures cause flu viruses to thrive, Cleveland Clinic’s Donald Dumford said. Also, crowds encountered while flying or driving can help respiratory infections including colds and COVID-19 to thrive and spread, he said.

Hospitalizations for the flu typically start increasing in Cuyahoga County in October before peaking in December and January and then decreasing in February.

Hospitalization rates for the flu begin to increase in October in Cuyahoga County.
Cuyahoga Board of Public Health Respiratory Dashboard
Hospitalization rates for the flu begin to increase in October in Cuyahoga County.

Dumford, an infectious disease physician, suggested two primary ways to protect yourself.

“Everybody can get vaccinated," Dumford said. "Otherwise make sure you're washing your hands frequently, especially when you're getting ready to eat or drink. That's usually the way that we'll pass viruses to ourselves ... having our hands touching our face.”

Travelers also should take precautions to protect vulnerable populations, including the elderly and those with compromised immune systems, he said.

"If you're feeling under the weather even a little bit, it's not a bad idea to stay home and to protect those around you," Dumford said. "If you are sick and you are gonna go, wearing a mask, protecting everybody else around you is a good idea.”

Vulnerable groups are more likely to be hospitalized. They also are more susceptible to contracting infections, having organ failure or even dying from respiratory diseases.
Health
Stephen Langel
Stephen Langel is a health reporter with Ideastream Public Media's engaged journalism team.
See stories by Stephen Langel