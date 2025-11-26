Traveling for the holidays? These tips will help keep illness away

Traveling during the holiday season can increase your exposure to germs — and your chance of getting sick. But a few steps can reduce the risks.

Lower temperatures cause flu viruses to thrive, Cleveland Clinic’s Donald Dumford said. Also, crowds encountered while flying or driving can help respiratory infections including colds and COVID-19 to thrive and spread, he said.

Hospitalizations for the flu typically start increasing in Cuyahoga County in October before peaking in December and January and then decreasing in February.

Cuyahoga Board of Public Health Respiratory Dashboard Hospitalization rates for the flu begin to increase in October in Cuyahoga County.

Dumford, an infectious disease physician, suggested two primary ways to protect yourself.

“Everybody can get vaccinated," Dumford said. "Otherwise make sure you're washing your hands frequently, especially when you're getting ready to eat or drink. That's usually the way that we'll pass viruses to ourselves ... having our hands touching our face.”

Travelers also should take precautions to protect vulnerable populations, including the elderly and those with compromised immune systems, he said.

"If you're feeling under the weather even a little bit, it's not a bad idea to stay home and to protect those around you," Dumford said. "If you are sick and you are gonna go, wearing a mask, protecting everybody else around you is a good idea.”

Vulnerable groups are more likely to be hospitalized. They also are more susceptible to contracting infections, having organ failure or even dying from respiratory diseases.