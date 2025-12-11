© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Broadview Heights church hosts international push for Ukraine aid

Ideastream Public Media | By Stephen Langel
Published December 11, 2025 at 11:38 AM EST
Volunteers prepare to ship supplies to Ukraine.
Stephanie Metzger-Lawrence
/
Ideastream Public Media
A worker prepares shipment of medical supplies for Ukraine at the Cleveland Maidan Association, a partner of the Slavic Full Gospel Church.

The Slavic Full Gospel Church in Broadview Heights recently hosted religious leaders from around the world to plan a shipment of humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

The church was chosen because of the large nearby Ukrainian American population. More than 15,000 people of Ukrainian descent live in Cuyahoga County, with a particular concentration in Parma.

There is a need to obtain essential supplies for the war-torn nation, John Kerezy, an event volunteer, said.

“Especially in eastern Ukraine, just having enough food and water to get by is a challenge,” he said.

In the past, the church has organized shipments of food, diapers, beds and generators to help hospitals stay open during power outages.

Attendees, including religious leaders from the U.S., Canada and Ukraine, also brought attention to the trauma Ukrainians are facing during the Russian invasion.

Sherri McClurg, CEO of the Mentor-based nonprofit New Horizons for Children, helps evacuate orphans from war zones.

“We're working with them on; how do I take care of me? How do I learn to regulate my own emotions? What are my feelings? Who are my people? Where's my safety?”

About 5,000 Ukrainian refugees have located to Northeast Ohio since the start of the war.
Stephen Langel
Stephen Langel is a health reporter with Ideastream Public Media's engaged journalism team.
