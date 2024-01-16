© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cold weather could lead to later peak of seasonal illnesses, Northeast Ohio doctors warn

Ideastream Public Media | By Taylor Wizner
Published January 16, 2024 at 3:32 PM EST
The best bet to avoid becoming severely ill from the latest COVID strain is to get the most recent booster, health experts say.
hedgehog94
/
Shutterstock
It's not too late to get protection from COVID-19, RSV and flu vaccines this winter, Northeast Ohio doctors said.

Flu and COVID-19 hospitalizations nationally have slightly declined for the first time in weeks since spiking after the holidays, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

But Northeast Ohio doctors say people shouldn't let their guards down, because COVID-19, the flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, tend to peak through February.

Cleveland Clinic family physician Dr. Neha Vyas said rates of those seasonal illnesses are not extreme right now, but they are trending upwards.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising among elderly people, but Vyas said the recently emerged JN.1 subvariant is milder than previous strains, and overall isn’t leading to as many hospitalizations or deaths.

Though a lot of people who got sick after the holidays are recovering, Vyas said she expects more to get sick due to the extreme cold expected in Northeast Ohio and much of the nation for another week or so.

“The weather doesn't help," she said. "They're all sort of cooped up indoors, which doesn't really help things because we're around other people.”

She said she's seeing some complacency set in this winter —anecdotally, she said holiday parties have gotten bigger, people seem to be less vigilant about covering their coughs and sneezes in public, and more importantly, relatively small numbers of people are getting vaccinated for RSV, COVID-19 and the flu.

“Number one, two, three and four should be vaccines," Vyas said.

"Masking in public places or crowded places would be helpful," she added. "Washing our hands before we eat [would be] certainly helpful as well as covering our coughs and sneezes. And staying home when we're not feeling well and not trying to tough it out."

Some patients tell her they want to spread out their vaccines, but Vyas said stacking them shouldn’t lead to serious side effects in most people.

RSV vaccines for adults 60 and older and pregnant women are available for the first time this year.

Though the COVID vaccine has moved from a government-funded and distributed model to a commercial one, she said most people should be able to get vaccinated for free, whether through private insurance or other programs.

People can get vaccinated at their nearest pharmacy or clinic, or at their primary care doctor’s office.
Tags
Health COVID-19flu
Taylor Wizner
Taylor Wizner is a health reporter with Ideastream Public Media.
See stories by Taylor Wizner
Related Content