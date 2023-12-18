With respiratory illness rising, health officials encourage vaccines ahead of winter holidays

State health officials are calling on residents to get vaccinated as winter intensifies and respiratory viruses are on the rise.

Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff held a briefing Dec. 18 to announce that COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus and other respiratory illnesses are on the rise. He also gave a caveat that the infection rates were not out of the ordinary for this time of year.

He added that to best protect themselves from these illnesses, residents should get both the latest COVID-19 vaccine and their flu shot. And it's not too late to do so, he said.

"The good news is that while cases are on the rise, there is still time to get vaccinated," Vanderhoff said. "And I'd encourage anyone still on the fence to get out today and get a shot."

COVID-19 cases in Ohio saw an 11% increase over the past three weeks, according to ODH data published Dec. 14.

Last year, RSV cases spiked in Ohio from October to December, with the peak occurring in mid- to late November, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

RSV typically causes cold-like symptoms and most people recover in a week or two, according to the CDC, but the virus can be dangerous for infants and the elderly.

About 600,000 children in the U.S. end up at the doctor's office or in the hospital for RSV every year, Dr. Claudia Hoyen, director of pediatric infection control at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital, previously told Ideastream. She also said widespread use of RSV vaccines could alleviate the burden on the health care system during the winter illness period, adding that 2022's "tripledemic" strained the health care system with an influx of COVID-19, RSV and flu cases.

Health officials urged residents to consider RSV vaccines earlier this year amid an influx of new options, such as Beyfortus to protect infants and Abrysvo to protect pregnant women. The Food and Drug Administration also approved Arexvy for patients 60 years old and up in May.