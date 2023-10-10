Cleveland Clinic asks visitors to wear masks during respiratory virus season

Cleveland Clinic is requesting all visitors and caregivers wear masks amid respiratory virus season.

The hospital system issued a media release Tuesday asking all inpatient visitors and staff to wear masks beginning Oct. 17. Masks will be available at site entrances upon request, according to the release.

"We are now entering respiratory virus season — a time when we see increasing cases of illnesses such as influenza, RSV and COVID-19. For many, these viruses only cause mild sickness. However, for others, they could lead to serious illness or even death," the release stated.

RSV is short for Respiratory Syncytial Virus, a respiratory infection that often affects babies and the elderly.

The release also recommended all visitors wash their hands, remember proper cough etiquette and refrain from visiting while sick.

Cleveland Clinic ended its mandatory masking policy in April 2023.

Since the beginning of September, more people have been tested for RSV and the share of people who test positive for the virus has risen slightly, although the percent of positive cases remains below 5%, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. RSV spiked around this time last year, with an 18% positive PCR test rate in Ohio the week of Oct. 8, 2022.

Ohio reported a dip in COVID-19 cases over the past three weeks. According to Ohio Department of Health data, there were 6,380 confirmed cases in the state the week of Sept. 29, a 17% decline from the previous week. COVID-19-related deaths, however, increased slightly statewide, by 11, during that week.

The state has not yet begun to publish data on the number of flu cases for this year's flu season. Flu cases didn't see a significant spike until later last year, when hospitalizations jumped from around 400 to over 1,400 during the final week of November 2022, according to ODH data.

