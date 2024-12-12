Biden commutes Jimmy Dimora's sentence, pardons two other Northeast Ohioans

Jimmy Dimora, the man found guilty on 32 counts in one of Northeast Ohio's most notorious corruption cases, had his sentence commuted by President Joe Biden on Thursday.

Dimora, a former Cuyahoga County Commissioner, was initially sentenced to 28 years in federal prison after being found guilty on charges from racketeering to bribery.

In June 2023, Dimora was released from prison, where he had been since 2012, under the CARES Act that moved nonviolent offenders from prison to house arrest due to overcrowding during the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Biden's commutation means Dimora's seven-year house arrest is now over. He's one of 1,500 people granted clemency by Biden.

Two other Northeast Ohioans are some of the 39 pardoned by Biden.

Duran Arthur Brown, 44, of Cleveland, who pleaded guilty to a nonviolent offense, was among those pardoned, according to a statement from The White House.

"Mr. Brown received early termination of his probationary sentence and has advanced his education and maintained consistent employment in the field of education," the statement said. "Mr. Brown is also a veteran of the U.S. Navy, and during his service, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and several other medals and awards. Following his honorable discharge, Mr. Brown served in the U.S. Navy Reserve. He is described by colleagues as caring and compassionate."

Jamal Lee King, 53, of North Ridgeville, was also pardoned by the president.

The White House pointed to the U.S. Army veteran's service awards, including National Defense Service Medal and honorable discharge.

"He received early termination of his probationary sentence and has since worked in various jobs," the statement says. "Mr. King contributes to his community through his church and by caring for his elderly neighbors. His community members describe him as trustworthy and honest."

Two other Ohio veterans, one from Lima and one from Groveport, were also pardoned on Thursday.

