Jimmy Dimora released from prison, on home confinement in Northeast Ohio

Former Cuyahoga County Commissioner Jimmy Dimora has been released from federal prison and is living with family.

A source tells Ideastream Public Media the 67-year-old Dimora is living in Northeast Ohio, 11 years after he was convicted on 32 corruption counts.

According to the Bureau of Prisons, Dimora was transferred on June 7 from the Federal Medical Center Devens in Massachusetts to the oversight of the Cincinnati Residential Reentry Management Office. His sentence ends in November of 2030.

Last year, his 28-year sentence was reduced to 23 years on appeal. His attorneys had sought to have the entire conviction thrown out based on a new, narrower definition of political corruption. His attorneys also argued for early release based on deteriorating health.

In a court filing, Dimora's attorney listed a heart defect, intestinal disorder, an inner-ear equilibrium problem, a stroke, a needed knee replacement and two bouts with COVID-19 as reason for his release. Dimora is also in a wheelchair.

Dimora and former Auditor Frank Russo were at the top of a corruption scheme in the county that saw dozens of convictions. Russo was released from prison in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns and died last year at the age of 72.

During his 37-day trial in 2012, the scope of Dimora’s corruption was laid bare. While serving as county commissioner from 1998 to 2010, he accepted meals, home improvements, gambling trips and cash in exchange for his influence. Prosecutors estimate that Dimora took in a total of $250,000 in bribes.

Russo cooperated with prosecutors and was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

