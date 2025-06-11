Her recanted testimony reversed a wrongful murder conviction. Now she faces perjury charges

The Cuyahoga County prosecutor’s office has filed perjury charges against Erica Campbell whose testimony in April led to the release of a man wrongly convicted of murder.

During a hearing on an appeal of Jerry Sims’ 2019 murder conviction, Campbell told the court she gave false testimony in Jerry Sims’ 2019 murder trial because of pressure and manipulation by East Cleveland’s acting police chief, Kenneth Lundy.

In court documents and testimony, Campbell said she originally agreed to testify that she witnessed the 2017 killing of Jamarr Forkland after Lundy, who was a detective in East Cleveland at the time, convinced her that Sims, her then-boyfriend, was a threat to her safety.

“In fact, you have no knowledge if Mr. Sims was involved in that murder at all?” asked Kim Kendall Corral, Sims’ attorney, during the hearing.

“No,” the witness said.

“And you lied in your testimony?”

“Yes.”

“Even though you were under oath?”

“Yes.”

“Did you feel like you had a choice?”

“No.”

Campbell said detectives threatened to charge her with Forkland’s murder after she initially told them she did not witness the murder. She later began a sexual relationship with Lundy prior to the trial.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office did not respond to a request for comment.

Campbell’s relationship with Lundy was never disclosed to Sims’ defense attorneys before or during trial, which is required under legal precedent. Following her testimony in April, prosecutors dismissed charges against Sims, and he was freed from prison.

In addition to being pressured by Lundy to lie on the stand, Campbell testified to years of assaults, harassment and stalking behavior following the trial by Lundy, who remains in his job as chief of police.

“I decided to come forward with the situation when I realized Ken became the chief of police,” she said.

Lundy has previously confirmed to Ideastream that he had a relationship with Campbell but denied pressuring her.

“It was never intended to alter her testimony,” Lundy said. “I was there for her emotionally. It probably wasn’t the most professional thing for me to do, but, again, she called me every day for protection. We grew very close.”

Following the dismissal of Sims’ conviction, interim East Cleveland Mayor Sandra Morgan said Lundy remained as East Cleveland’s interim police chief because, “he is entitled to due process and a full investigation.”

“I will need to carefully review these allegations before I take any action regarding Interim Chief Lundy,” Morgan said.

Campbell’s attorney, Allison Hibbard, did not respond to a request for comment.

Campbell’s arraignment is scheduled for June 25th. Perjury is a felony, and she faces between 9 months and 3 years in prison.