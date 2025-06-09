Prosecutors ask for prison time for suspended East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King and Ernest Smith

Sentencing for suspended East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King and former Councilmember Ernest Smith was originally set for June 9 but, at a hearing Monday, Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Hollie Gallagher reset it for July 9.

In a sentencing memo filed last week, the prosecutor’s office described King as engaging in a pattern of corruption and showing no remorse.

“Each of King’s crimes should not be considered in isolation,” wrote Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Andrew Rogalski. “They were all manifestations of his abuse of power, his belief that certain laws did not apply to him, and/or his conclusion that these laws could be either ignored entirely or adhered to in only the most superficial or artificial way.”

The prosecutor’s office did not specify how long of a sentence each man should get, though they did argue that consecutive sentences could be issued, potentially leading to a lengthy prison sentence.

A jury found King guilty on May 29 of 10 counts, including theft in office, multiple counts of having an unlawful interest in a public contract and filing a false disclosure statement.

Following the trial, King’s attorney, Charles Tyler, told reporters he planned to appeal the verdict after sentencing and the evidence did not support a guilty verdict.

Smith was also found guilty of the five charges he faced based on his extensive use of a city vehicle and gas card.

“Unlike other council members who had to pay for their own vehicles and all related transportation expenses, Smith had all of this provided for or paid by East Cleveland,” wrote Rogalski. “Smith consistently ignored the City Ordinance that governed vehicle use by keeping the vehicle at his residence at all hours and driving it for non-city business.”

Smith testified in his own defense and maintained that he only used the vehicle for city business.

The judge in the case asked for a pre-sentencing report from the probation department and responses from the defense attorneys before next month’s sentencing.