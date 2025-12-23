'Children are better and healthier for it': Akron water service lines are now lead-free

All water service lines into Akron homes are now lead-free.

The city announced on Tuesday the final lead service line into Akron was replaced ahead of schedule.

“In 2024, the Biden administration issued a final rule requiring drinking water systems across the country to identify and replace all lead pipes within 10 years," said Akron Mayor Shammas Malik. "This milestone puts Akron way ahead of that schedule and serves as an example to cities across the country for how to do this work. Our proactive approach to lead line removal really began back in the 1960s, and so much credit for this work goes to our Akron Water leadership over the decades. This work has led to a healthier Akron and we’re so proud of this achievement.”

The city released a video of local, state and federal leaders from both sides of the aisle marking the achievement.

“I know this is a great effort the city started many years ago,” said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. “Your children are better and healthier for it."

According to the city, Akron had more than 55,000 lead service pipes in 1960. Every year since 1964, about 1,000 lead and galvanized steel lines were replaced.

“This is a remarkable feat to make sure people in Akron have access to clean, healthy water,” said Rep. Emilia Sykes.

In a statement, the city said it will now work to replace galvanized pipes that were previously connected to lead by the end of 2027.

“Akron has arguably been the most progressive city in the United States for removing lead services,” said Public Service Director Chris Ludle. “A lot of that credit goes to Dave Crandell [former Akron utilities manager] for prioritizing this work and to each administration since then for seeing it through. Being lead line free is a big win for the city and especially for our residents.”