Martha Graham Dance Company Comes to Cleveland

Ideastream Public Media | By John Mills
Published January 22, 2026 at 10:32 AM EST
Martha Graham Dance Company
Martha Graham Dance Company

[Airdate: January 26, 2026]

On Saturday, January 31, Dance Cleveland is presenting the Martha Graham Dance Company at the KeyBank State Theatre. The Company's Artistic Director, Janet Eilber, spoke with WCLV's John Mills about the Company, her own experience working with Graham, and the program they're presenting to celebrate the Company's centennial.

Martha Graham Dance Company
Saturday, January 31 at 7:30 p.m.
KeyBank State Theatre, Playhouse Square
John Mills
