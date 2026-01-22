Martha Graham Dance Company Comes to Cleveland

[Airdate: January 26, 2026]

On Saturday, January 31, Dance Cleveland is presenting the Martha Graham Dance Company at the KeyBank State Theatre. The Company's Artistic Director, Janet Eilber, spoke with WCLV's John Mills about the Company, her own experience working with Graham, and the program they're presenting to celebrate the Company's centennial.

Martha Graham Dance Company

Saturday, January 31 at 7:30 p.m.

KeyBank State Theatre, Playhouse Square