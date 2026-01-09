WCLV Program Guide 1-10-2026

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Donizetti, Gaetano Flute and Harp Sonata in g Jean-Pierre Rampal, f; Marielle Nordmann, h

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Flute and Harp Concerto in C, K. 299 Wilbert Hazelzet, f; Saskia Kwast, h; Amsterdam Baroque Orch/Ton Koopman

Bernstein, Leonard Clarinet Sonata Jon Manasse, cl; Jon Nakamatsu, p

Gershwin, George Cuban Overture Lukas Geniušas & Anna Geniushene, p's

Orozco, Keyla Souvenirs Ines Voglar Belgique, v; Keiko Araki, v

Bach, Johann Sebastian Ave Maria Julian Lloyd Webber, vc; English Chamber Orch/Nicholas Cleobury

Bach, Johann Sebastian Italian Concerto in F, BWV 971 Kenneth Gilbert, hc

Berwald, Franz The Queen of Golconda Royal Phil/Ulf Björlin EMI/Ang

Andrée, Elfrida Fritiof Suite Norrkoping Sym Orch/Hermann Bäumer CPO

Bach, Johann Sebastian Two-Part Inventions, BWV 772/786 Ton Koopman, hc

Sweelinck, Jan Pieterszoon Motet, "Tanto tempore vobiscum" Netherlands Chamber Choir/Paul van Nevel

Wassenaer, Unico Wilhelm van Concerto Armonico #3 in A Amsterdam Baroque Orch/Ton Koopman

Martinu, Bohuslav Cinq pièces brèves Leonardo Trio

Beethoven, Ludwig van Piano Concerto No.6 in D, Op. 61a Tapiola Sinfonietta/Olli Mustonen, p

Beethoven, Ludwig van Six "Ecossaisen," WoO 83 Olli Mustonen, p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Still, William Grant Folk Suite #4 Sierra Winds, Carol Urban-Stivers, p

Still, William Grant Folk Suite #3 Sierra Winds, Carol Urban-Stivers, p

Still, William Grant Folk Suite #2 Sierra Winds

Liszt, Franz Dante Symphony London Oratory School Schola; London Sym Orch/Leon Botstein

Liszt, Franz Responsories and Antiphons Leslie Howard, p

Williams, John Star Wars film music London Phil/Dirk Brossé

Moross, Jerome The Cardinal (1963) Prague Phil Orch/Paul Bateman Silva

Boccherini, Luigi String Quintet in E, Op.11 no.5, G 275 Mischa Maisky, vc; Daria Hovora, p

Boccherini, Luigi Symphony #16 in A, Op 37/4 (G 518) I Solisti Veneti/Claudio Scimone

Heller, Stephen 20 Preludes, Op 150 Jean Martin, p

Gershwin, George Porgy and Bess Simon Estes, b-br; Berlin Radio Sym Orch/Leonard Slatkin

Delalande, Michel-Richard Symphonies pour les Soupers du Roy (for the King's Supper) Paillard Chamber Orch/Jean-François Paillard

Couperin, François Concert royal #2 Clavecin en Concert

Gershwin, George Porgy and Bess: A Symphonic Picture Pittsburgh Sym/Fritz Reiner

Bennett, Richard Rodney Suite for Skip and Sadie Richard Rodney Bennett, Carol Rosenberger, p

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

María Grever "Te quiero, dijiste" (I love you, you said.) Ramón Vargas, tenor Camerata de las Americas; Mariachi de la Casa de la Musical Mexi Enrique Barrios

Tablao Flamenco (live in the John Clark Performance Studio, WDAV, Feb. 15, 2019)

Remo Pignoni Danzas tradicionales Mirian Conti, piano

Astor Piazzolla Histoire du Tango (The history of the tango) Jason Vieaux, guitar; Julien Labro, bandoneon

Ernesto Lecuona "Siboney" Juan Diego Florez, tenor Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya

Benny More "Bonito y sabroso" Mario Plasencia Delgado Camerata Vocale Sine Nomine (Live in WDAV's John Clark Performan Leonor Suarez Dulzaides

Paquito D'Rivera Invitacion al danzon Susan Palma-Nidel, flute; Edward Arron, cello; Jeewon Park, piano

Carlos Chavez Cantos de Mexico The State of Mexico Symphony Orchestra Enrique Batiz

arr. by Terig Tucci La Bamba Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Luis Herrera de la Fuente

Alberto Ginastera Cantos de Tucuman, Yo naci en el valle, Solita su alma, Vida, vidita, vidala, Algarrabo, Algarroba D'Anna Fortunato, mezzo-soprano Melisande Trio; Susan Miron, harp, Fenwick Smith, flute, Burton Keith Lockhart

Jesus Guridi 10 Basque Melodies (Diez melodias vascas) National Orchestra of Spain Ataulfo Argenta

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

Eleanor Alberga: Symphony No. 1, "Strata": Mvt 6 BBC Symphony Orchestra; Thomas Kemp, conductor Album: Strata: Eleanor Alberga Orchestral Works Resonus Classics 10340 Music: 4:02

Max Bruch: Violin Concerto No.1 in G minor, Op. 26 James Ehnes, violin; Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Sir Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 23:04

Eleanor Alberga: The Wild Blue Yonder Miranda Cuckson, violin; Blair McMillen, piano Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Calderwood Hall, Boston, MA Music: 12:00

Jessie Montgomery: Strum for String Quartet Stephen Rose, violin; Steven Copes, violin; Toby Appel, viola; Bion Tsang, cello The Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO Music: 7:06

Marc-Andre Hamelin: Etude No. 5: Toccata grottesca Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano Album: Hamelin: Etudes Hyperion 67789 Music: 4:34

Mieczyslaw Weinberg: Symphony No. 2, Op. 30: Mvt 3 Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra; Franz Welser-Most, conductor EBU, Salzburg Festival, Großes Festspielhaus, Salzburg, Austria Music: 10:48

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, arr. Stephan Schottstadt and Sebastian Manz: Arias for Woodwind Quintet

Tara Helen O Connor, flute; James Austin Smith, oboe; Sebastian Manz, clarinet; Jake Thonis, bassoon; Kevin Rivard, horn Music@Menlo Chamber Music Festival and Institute, Spieker Center, Menlo Park, CA Music: 12:01

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Sonata No. 2 in B-flat minor, Op. 36 Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano EBU, Jane Mallet Theatre, St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts, Toronto, Canada Music: 19:26

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Clara Prinston

Joe Hisaishi: Angel Springs (1996)

Michael Sahl: Tango from the Exiles' Cafe (1984)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 27 in G (1773)

George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody (1931)

Alberto Ginastera: Panambí: Suite (1940)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Rákóczy March (1846)

Roger Dickerson: Sonatina (1956)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 1 in a (1872)

Johannes Brahms: Minuet & Rondo from Serenade No. 2 (1859)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded

We meet a teen cellist from a large musical family who performs a theatrical piece by Cassadó. An 18-year-old saxophone player with a commitment to community engagement delivers a moving Elegy by Fauré.

13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder: Bellini’s I Puritani

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2025-26 season of Saturday matinee broadcasts continues on January 10 with a live broadcast of Bellini’s I Puritani, a bel canto classic set amid the turbulence of the English Civil War. It stars soprano Lisette Oropesa as the young Puritan woman Elvira, who comes undone when she believes she’s been abandoned by her bridegroom. Tenor Lawrence Brownlee is Arturo, in love with Elvira though he is a political enemy of her people. The cast also features baritone Artur Ruciński as Elvira’s former fiancé Riccardo and bass-baritone Christian Van Horn as her uncle Giorgio. Maestro Marco Armiliato conducts the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and Chorus in Bellini’s score, full of exquisite and virtuosic vocal writing.

15:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey

Pablo de Sarasate: Carmen Fantasy (1883)

Gabriel Yared: The English Patient: Theme (1996)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: episode

Classical Music in the Movies, Pt. 2

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata and Fugue in d BWV 565 [from Fantasia (1940)]—E. Power Biggs, organ (CBS 42643) 9:39

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Leopold Stokowski): Toccata and Fugue in d BWV 565 [from Fantasia (1940)]—Stokowski Symphony (EMI 65614) 9:34

Alfredo Catalani: La Wally: Ebben? Ne andrò lontana [from Diva (1981)]—Renata Tebaldi; Monte Carlo Opera/Fausto Cleva (Decca 460596) 4:49

Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Concerto for 2 Violins BWV 1043 [from Children of a Lesser God (1986)]—Hilary Hahn, Margaret Batjer, violins; LA Chamber Orchestra/Jeffrey Kahane DeutGram 4795448 6:49

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: O fortuna [from Excalibur (1981)]—Chorus & Orchestra of Berlin German Opera/Eugen Jochum (DeutGram 4795448 2:33

Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral Music [from Excalibur (1981)]—Philharmonia Zürich/Fabio Luisi (Accent 102) 8:07

Antonio Vivaldi: Largo from Lute Concerto in D RV 93 [from A Little Romance (1979)]—Eliot Fisk, guitar; Orchestra of St. Luke’s (MusicMaster 67097) 4:56

Georges Bizet: Carmen: Toreador Song [from Babe (1995)]—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80703) 2:18

Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Pizzicato [from Babe (1995)]—San Francisco Ballet Orchestra/Martin West (Reference 125) 2:01

Gabriel Fauré: Cantique de Jean Racine [from Babe (1995)]—Cambridge Singers; City of London Sinfonia/John Rutter (Collegium 109) 6:41

Camille Saint-Saëns: Finale from Symphony No. 3 'Organ' [from Babe (1995)]—Gaston Litaize, organ; Chicago Symphony/Daniel Barenboim (DeutGram 4796018) 7:23

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman:

George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom

A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe Camelot Richard Burton Camelot -- Original B'way Cast

A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe On the Street Where You Live Michael King My Fair Lady -- Original B'way Cast

Dorothy Fields-Jimmy McHugh The Sunny Side of the Street Barbara Cook Close as Pages in a Book

Roger Edens Main Street Gene Kelly

Frank Loesser Standing on the Corner Shorty Long The Most Happy Fella -- Original B'way Cast

Hugh Martin The Boy Next Door Judy Garland Meet Me in St. Louis -- Film Soundtrack

R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Bali H'ai Juanita Hall South Pacific -- Original B'way Cast

Mary Rodgers-Marshall Barer The Swamps of Home Sarah Jessica Parker Once Upon a Mattress -- 1997 Revival Alan Menken-Howard Ashman Under the Sea Samuel E. Wright The Little Mermaid -- Film Soundtrack

Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields My Personal Property Shirley MacLaine Sweet Charity -- Film Soundtrack

George M.Cohan Give My Regards to Broadway George M.Cohan

Irving Berlin Slumming on Park Avenue Alice Faye Irving Berlin in Hollywood

Harold Arlen-Ted Koehler Harlem Holiday Maxine Sullivan The Great Songs From the Cotton Club

Cole Porter Down in the Depths Ethel Merman Call Me Madam/Panama Hattie

R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Way Out West Melissa Rain Anderson Babes in Arms -- City Center Encores

Jerome Kern-P.G.Wodehouse Bungalow in Quogue Virginia Seidel, Nicholas Wyman Very Good, Eddie – Goodspeed Opera House

Jerome Kern-O.Hammerstein The Folks Who Live on the Hill Carmen MacRae Carmen MacRae Sings Great American Songwriters

George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell

R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Filler: Oklahoma! Gordon MacRae Oklahoma! -- Film Soundtrack

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Maurice Ravel: Menuet antique (1895)

Sir Edward Elgar: Cockaigne Overture (1901)

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; live from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance

FWM: Mozart/Shostakovich

22:00 OVATIONS: Cleveland Composers Guild

Ty Alan Emerson: Pan Songs

Dylan Moffitt, steelpan



Gracelynn Jack: Less Than Ten Days

Barton Samuel Rotberg, violin; Sungeon Kim, piano

1st Prize Winner, 11th Cleveland Composers Guild Collegiate Composition Contest



Karen Griebling: Petroglyph Dances

Karen Griebling, viola; Drew Hosler, alto saxophone; Eric Charnofsky, piano



Inna Onofrei: Astghik and Nane

Derek Snyder, cello; Megan Denman, piano



Matthew C. Saunders: Sonatina

Opal Curry, oboe; Eric Charnofsky, piano



Ryan Charles Ramer: Coup d’Essai

John Gamin, piano



Chris Neiner: Afterlove

Jazmin Pascual, clarinet; Maria Beyens, violin; Brandon Phelps, cello; Chris Neiner, piano

23:20 QUIET HOUR

TBA