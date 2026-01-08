© 2026 Ideastream Public Media

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
WCLV Program Guide 1-8-2026

WCLV Program Guide 1-8-2026

Published January 8, 2026

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
0:00:00 Sowande, Fela  Two Preludes of Yoruba Sacred Folk Melodies   Rebeca Omordia, p            Somm  SOMMCD-0688 African Pianism, Vol. 2   5:14
0:05:14 Haydn, Franz Joseph    String Quartet in g, Op. 20, No. 3           Salomon String Quartet Hyperion           CDA-66621       Haydn: 'Sun' Quartets Op 20 Nos. 1, 2 & 3            27:32:00
0:34:25 Saint-Saens, Camille     Suite algérienne, Op. 60 Detroit Sym Orch/Paul Paray            Mercury            434332-2          Marches and Overtures a la Fancaise    3:43
0:38:08 Dada, Salim      Miniatures algériennes  Rebeca Omordia, p       Somm  SOMMCD-0688     African Pianism, Vol. 2   16:52
0:55:00 Trad, South African       Zulu Lullaby      Soweto String Quartet, June Kraus, s            RCA     26865-2            Zebra Crossing 1:32
1:00:00 Friedrich II, Frederick the Great  Flute Concerto No. 3 in C          Patrick Gallois, f, CPE Bach Chamber Orch/Peter Schreier           DG       439895-2          C.P.E. Bach, Benda, Quantz: Flute Concertos            5:12
1:05:12 Ravel, Maurice  Sonate posthume          Bella Hristova, v; Michael Houstoun, p            Rattle   RAT-D153        Réveiller           14:18
1:21:15 Quantz, Johann Joachim           Flute Concerto in G       Patrick Gallois, f; CPE Bach Chamber Orch/Peter Schreier    DG       439895-2          C.P.E. Bach, Benda, Quantz: Flute Concertos         16:32
1:37:47 Ravel, Maurice  Violin Sonata     Joshua Bella, v; Jeremy Denk, p Sony    82026-2            French Impressions      17:05
1:54:52 Gershwin, George         Three Preludes Joshua Bell, v; John Williams, p Sony    SK-60659   Gershwin Fantasy         1:40
2:00:00 Melartin, Erkki  Sleeping Beauty, Op 22 Tempere Phil/Leif Segerstam     Ondine            ODE-923-2       Melartin 2:03
2:02:03 Melartin, Erkki  Sleeping Beauty, Op 22 Tempere Phil/Leif Segerstam     Ondine            ODE-923-2       Melartin 2:59
2:05:02 Sibelius, Jean   Symphony No. 3 in C, Op. 52     Gothenburg Sym/Neeme Järvi   BIS            CD-622/24 (4)   Symphony No. 5 In E Flat Op. 82/ Andante Festivo/ Karelia-Overture Op. 10  29:14:00
2:34:16 Farrenc, Louise 25 Études Faciles, Op. 50          Maria Stratigou, p          Grand Piano    GP-912-13 (2)   Louise Farrenc - Complete Piano Works, Vol 1   1:30
2:35:46 Massenet, Jules            Cendrillon         Hong Kong Phil/Kenneth Jean   Marco Polo            8.223354          MASSENET: Orchestral Suites  10:20
2:46:06 Rossini, Gioachino        La Cenerentola Royal Opera House Orch/Carlo Rizzi            Conifer 55004-2            Gioachino Rossini: Overtures    8:33
2:54:39 Giuliani, Mauro  Pièces faciles et agréables, Op 74          Mikael Helasvuo, f; Jukka Savijoki, g         BIS       CD-413 Mauro Giuliani - The Complete Works for Flute and Guitar, Vol.3    1:49
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
3:00:00 Traditional        Shenandoah      Oregon Guitar Quartet   Cube Squared Records            C2R-601           Something Wondrous Fair * Oregon Guitar Quartet         5:44
3:05:44 Telemann, Georg Philipp           Tafelmusik, Bk 2           Freiburg Baroque Orch members          Harmonia Mundi            HMC-902042.45 (4)      The Complete Tafelmusik * Musique de Table * Georg Philipp Telemann * Freiburger Barockorchester          16:04
3:21:48 Price, Florence  Five Folksongs in Counterpoint  Catalyst Quartet            Azica            ACD-71346       Florence Price  1:26
3:23:14 Dvorák, Antonín String Quartet No. 10 in E-Flat, Op. 51   Emerson String Quartet DG            B0014106-02 (3)           Emerson String Quartet * Old World -- New World            32:03:00
3:55:17 Dvorák, Antonín Slavonic Dances, Op. 46           Empire Brass    Telarc   CD-80220            Class Brass      1:53
4:00:00 Schubert, Franz Song, "Auf dem Wasser zu singen," D 774          Carol Rosenberger, p          Delos   DE-3172           Piano Recital: Rosenberger, Carol - RAVEL, M. / FAURE, G. / BENNETT, R.R. / CHOPIN, F. / RACHMANINOV, S. / GRIFFES, C. (Piano Barcarolles) 5:02
4:05:02 Schubert, Franz Song, "Auf dem Wasser zu singen," D 774          Philippe Sly, br; John Charles Britton, g  Analekta           AN2-9999         Schubert Sessions: Songs with Guitar   3:34
4:08:36 Mendelssohn, Felix       Six Songs, Op 34          Elly Ameling, s; Rudolf Jansen, p            Philips  422333-2          On The Wings Of Song  2:55
4:11:31 Mendelssohn, Felix       Six Songs, Op. 34         Leslie Howard, p           Hyperion            CDA-66481/2 (2)           Liszt Vol. 15      3:27
4:14:58 Chopin, Frédéric           Polish Songs, Op. 74     Benjamin Grosvenor, p  London            4783206           Chopin Liszt Ravel        3:39
4:20:25 Brahms, Johannes        Symphony no.3 in F, Op.90       London Classical Players/Roger Norrington          EMI/Ang           CDC5-56118-2  n/a       33:59:00
4:54:24 Brahms, Johannes        Five Songs, Op. 106      Renée Fleming, s; Hartmut Höll, p            London BO030429-02    Renee Fleming 1:38
5:00:00 Bach, Johann Sebastian            Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1, BWV 846/69     Bob van Asperen, hc            Virgin   602519-2 (6)     Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Book 1     5:14
5:05:14 Bach, Wilhelm Friedemann WF  Sinfonia in d, F 65         Tafelmusik/Jeanne Lamon            Sony    SK-62720         Bach: Sinfonias, Suite In G Minor, Concerto For Harpsichord In D Major         9:34
5:14:48 Bach, Johann Sebastian            Solo Violin Sonata No. 3 in C, BWV 1005            Jean Rondeau, hc         Erato    220090 BACH Imagine: Transcribed Selections  4:36
5:20:53 Moeran, Ernest John     Violin Concerto (1937-42)          Lydia Mordkovitch, v; Ulster Orch/Vernon Handley    Chandos           CHAN-8807      Moeran: Violin Concerto 33:15:00
5:54:08 Moeran, Ernest John     Songs of Springtime      King's Singers   EMI/Ang            CDC7-49765-2  n/a       1:14

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Chilly Gonzalez: Wintermezzo (2011)
Johannes Brahms: Finale from Violin Concerto (1878)
Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in D (1713)
Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: I am the Captain of the Pinafore (1878)
Franz Schubert: Finale from String Quartet No. 5 (1813)
Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Waltz (1941)
Franz von Suppé: Poet and Peasant: Overture (1846)
Manuel Ponce: Scherzino mexicano (1967)
Abe Holzmann: March 'Blaze Away!' (1901)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Violin Concerto No. 4 (1775)
Franz Schubert: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1813)
John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Eleanor Rigby (1966)
Ralph Burns: Pops on Broadway (1980)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 5 (1878)
Giacomo Puccini: Turandot: Nessun dorma (1924)
Michel Pignolet de Montéclair: Cinquiéme Suite 'La Guerre' (1724)
Robert Casadesus: Toccata (1946)
Igor Stravinsky: Pétrouchka: Russian Dance (1911)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Cello Sonata No. 1 (1796)
Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Hebrides' (1830)
Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: The Hen (1927)
Claudio Monteverdi: L'Orfeo: Moresca (1607)
Enrique Granados: Suite on Galician Songs: Morning Song (1899)
Ernö Dohnányi: Fugue from Variations on a Nursery Song (1914)
John Williams: Aloft... To the Royal Masthead! (1992)
George Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928)
George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1 (1717)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Gavotte (1720)
Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 (1901)
Gustav Holst: The Planets: Mars (1917)
Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in E-Flat (1892)
George Gershwin: Swanee (1919)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Jerusalem (1916)
Dame Ethel Smyth: The March of the Women (1911)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quartet No. 22 in B-Flat (1790)
George Frideric Handel: Saul: Gird on Thy Sword (1739)
Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: In the Mountain Pass (1894)
Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 in A 'Italian' (1833)
Jaromir Weinberger: Schwanda the Bagpiper: Polka & Fugue (1927)
Josef Suk: Fantastic Scherzo (1903)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 in e (1886)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto in a (1868)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture (1880)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills
Franz Schubert: Piano Trio No. 2 in E-Flat (1827)
Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie (1910)
Claude Debussy: Images, Book 1: Reflets dans l'eau (1905)
Charles-Valentin Alkan: Promenade sur l'eau (1838)
Johann Joachim Quantz: Flute Concerto No. 161 (1750)
John Musto: Litany (1987)
Florence Price: Songs to the Dark Virgin (1941)
Ludwig Thuille: Gavotte & Finale from Sextet for Piano & Winds (1888)
Louise Farrenc: Symphony No. 2 in D (1846)
Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in G 'L'estro armonico' (1711)
Roy Harris: Symphony No. 3 (1939)
John Williams: Raiders of the Lost Ark: Raiders' March (1981)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1801)
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dances Nos. 17-21 (1880)
Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water (1967)
Ernö Dohnányi: Finale from Sextet in C (1935)
Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 1 in C (1821)
Jean Sibelius: Finale from Symphony No. 5 (1915)
Jaromir Weinberger: Schwanda the Bagpiper: Polka & Fugue (1927)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in D (1708)
Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance (1955)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture (1954)
Domenico Cimarosa: Il matrimonio segreto: Overture (1792)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Maurice Ravel: Five Pieces for Children from 'Mother Goose' (1911)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Waltz (1876)
Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Hoedown (1942)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1908)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Erik Satie: Parade (1917)
Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 3 in a 'Scottish' (1842)

20:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Valerie Kahler
Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Three Violins in D Major, BWV 1064R: Mvt 3 James Ehnes, violin; Yosuke Kawasaki, violin; Jessica Linnebach, violin; Canada's National Arts Centre Orchestra; Alexander Shelley, conductor Album: J. S. Bach: The Complete Violin Concertos Analekta 288934 Music: 4:36

Cecile Chaminade: Piano Trio No. 1 in G minor, Op. 11 Anna Geniushene, piano; Benjamin Beilman, violin; Sterling Elliott, cello Music@Menlo Chamber Music Festival and Institute, Spieker Center for the Arts, Menlo Park, CA Music: 21:26

Eugene Ysaye: Sonata No. 3 in D minor from Six Sonatas for solo violin, Op. 27 James Ehnes, violin EBU, DR Concert House, Copenhagen, Denmark Music: 6:50

Astor Piazzolla: Tangazo ROCO; JoAnn Falletta, conductor ROCO, Brockman Hall for Opera, Rice University, Houston, TX Music: 14:03

Paul Hermann, arr. Fabio Conti: Cello Concerto: Mvt 4 Clive Greensmith, cello; Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra; Theodore Kuchar, conductor Album: Hermann: Complete Surviving Music, Vol. 1 Toccata Classics 443
Hugo Alfven: Suite from "The Mountain King" Minnesota Orchestra; Thomas Sondergaard, conductor Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN Music: 14:03

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in B-flat Major, Op. 76 No. 4, "Sunrise" Clara Lyon, violin; Geoffrey Herd, violin; Jimmy Thompson, viola; Clive Greensmith, cello Geneva Music Festival, Froelich Hall, Gearan Center for the Performing Arts, Hobart & William Smith Colleges, Geneva, NY Music: 23:16

Traditional, arr. Shawn Okpebholo: Steal Away Will Liverman, baritone; Gloria Chien, piano Chamber Music Northwest, Lincoln Recital Hall, Portland State University, Portland, OR Music: 4:46

22:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Anna Burr
Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 15 in A (1971)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Largo from Piano Sonata No. 2 (1943)

23:00 QUIET HOUR
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Divertimento for Strings K 136 (1772)
Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Prelude (1867)
Stephen Foster: Jeanie with the Light Brown Hair (1854)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variation No. 31 Aria da Capo (1742)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Two Hymn-Tune Preludes (1936)
Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Evocatión (1906)
Frederick Delius: Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda' (1910)
Sir Arnold Bax: Elegiac Trio (1916)
Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Sarabande (1884)
Gabriel Fauré: Après un rêve (1865)
