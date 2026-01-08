WCLV Program Guide 1-8-2026

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

0:00:00 Sowande, Fela Two Preludes of Yoruba Sacred Folk Melodies Rebeca Omordia, p Somm SOMMCD-0688 African Pianism, Vol. 2 5:14

0:05:14 Haydn, Franz Joseph String Quartet in g, Op. 20, No. 3 Salomon String Quartet Hyperion CDA-66621 Haydn: 'Sun' Quartets Op 20 Nos. 1, 2 & 3 27:32:00

0:34:25 Saint-Saens, Camille Suite algérienne, Op. 60 Detroit Sym Orch/Paul Paray Mercury 434332-2 Marches and Overtures a la Fancaise 3:43

0:38:08 Dada, Salim Miniatures algériennes Rebeca Omordia, p Somm SOMMCD-0688 African Pianism, Vol. 2 16:52

0:55:00 Trad, South African Zulu Lullaby Soweto String Quartet, June Kraus, s RCA 26865-2 Zebra Crossing 1:32

1:00:00 Friedrich II, Frederick the Great Flute Concerto No. 3 in C Patrick Gallois, f, CPE Bach Chamber Orch/Peter Schreier DG 439895-2 C.P.E. Bach, Benda, Quantz: Flute Concertos 5:12

1:05:12 Ravel, Maurice Sonate posthume Bella Hristova, v; Michael Houstoun, p Rattle RAT-D153 Réveiller 14:18

1:21:15 Quantz, Johann Joachim Flute Concerto in G Patrick Gallois, f; CPE Bach Chamber Orch/Peter Schreier DG 439895-2 C.P.E. Bach, Benda, Quantz: Flute Concertos 16:32

1:37:47 Ravel, Maurice Violin Sonata Joshua Bella, v; Jeremy Denk, p Sony 82026-2 French Impressions 17:05

1:54:52 Gershwin, George Three Preludes Joshua Bell, v; John Williams, p Sony SK-60659 Gershwin Fantasy 1:40

2:00:00 Melartin, Erkki Sleeping Beauty, Op 22 Tempere Phil/Leif Segerstam Ondine ODE-923-2 Melartin 2:03

2:02:03 Melartin, Erkki Sleeping Beauty, Op 22 Tempere Phil/Leif Segerstam Ondine ODE-923-2 Melartin 2:59

2:05:02 Sibelius, Jean Symphony No. 3 in C, Op. 52 Gothenburg Sym/Neeme Järvi BIS CD-622/24 (4) Symphony No. 5 In E Flat Op. 82/ Andante Festivo/ Karelia-Overture Op. 10 29:14:00

2:34:16 Farrenc, Louise 25 Études Faciles, Op. 50 Maria Stratigou, p Grand Piano GP-912-13 (2) Louise Farrenc - Complete Piano Works, Vol 1 1:30

2:35:46 Massenet, Jules Cendrillon Hong Kong Phil/Kenneth Jean Marco Polo 8.223354 MASSENET: Orchestral Suites 10:20

2:46:06 Rossini, Gioachino La Cenerentola Royal Opera House Orch/Carlo Rizzi Conifer 55004-2 Gioachino Rossini: Overtures 8:33

2:54:39 Giuliani, Mauro Pièces faciles et agréables, Op 74 Mikael Helasvuo, f; Jukka Savijoki, g BIS CD-413 Mauro Giuliani - The Complete Works for Flute and Guitar, Vol.3 1:49

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

3:00:00 Traditional Shenandoah Oregon Guitar Quartet Cube Squared Records C2R-601 Something Wondrous Fair * Oregon Guitar Quartet 5:44

3:05:44 Telemann, Georg Philipp Tafelmusik, Bk 2 Freiburg Baroque Orch members Harmonia Mundi HMC-902042.45 (4) The Complete Tafelmusik * Musique de Table * Georg Philipp Telemann * Freiburger Barockorchester 16:04

3:21:48 Price, Florence Five Folksongs in Counterpoint Catalyst Quartet Azica ACD-71346 Florence Price 1:26

3:23:14 Dvorák, Antonín String Quartet No. 10 in E-Flat, Op. 51 Emerson String Quartet DG B0014106-02 (3) Emerson String Quartet * Old World -- New World 32:03:00

3:55:17 Dvorák, Antonín Slavonic Dances, Op. 46 Empire Brass Telarc CD-80220 Class Brass 1:53

4:00:00 Schubert, Franz Song, "Auf dem Wasser zu singen," D 774 Carol Rosenberger, p Delos DE-3172 Piano Recital: Rosenberger, Carol - RAVEL, M. / FAURE, G. / BENNETT, R.R. / CHOPIN, F. / RACHMANINOV, S. / GRIFFES, C. (Piano Barcarolles) 5:02

4:05:02 Schubert, Franz Song, "Auf dem Wasser zu singen," D 774 Philippe Sly, br; John Charles Britton, g Analekta AN2-9999 Schubert Sessions: Songs with Guitar 3:34

4:08:36 Mendelssohn, Felix Six Songs, Op 34 Elly Ameling, s; Rudolf Jansen, p Philips 422333-2 On The Wings Of Song 2:55

4:11:31 Mendelssohn, Felix Six Songs, Op. 34 Leslie Howard, p Hyperion CDA-66481/2 (2) Liszt Vol. 15 3:27

4:14:58 Chopin, Frédéric Polish Songs, Op. 74 Benjamin Grosvenor, p London 4783206 Chopin Liszt Ravel 3:39

4:20:25 Brahms, Johannes Symphony no.3 in F, Op.90 London Classical Players/Roger Norrington EMI/Ang CDC5-56118-2 n/a 33:59:00

4:54:24 Brahms, Johannes Five Songs, Op. 106 Renée Fleming, s; Hartmut Höll, p London BO030429-02 Renee Fleming 1:38

5:00:00 Bach, Johann Sebastian Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1, BWV 846/69 Bob van Asperen, hc Virgin 602519-2 (6) Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Book 1 5:14

5:05:14 Bach, Wilhelm Friedemann WF Sinfonia in d, F 65 Tafelmusik/Jeanne Lamon Sony SK-62720 Bach: Sinfonias, Suite In G Minor, Concerto For Harpsichord In D Major 9:34

5:14:48 Bach, Johann Sebastian Solo Violin Sonata No. 3 in C, BWV 1005 Jean Rondeau, hc Erato 220090 BACH Imagine: Transcribed Selections 4:36

5:20:53 Moeran, Ernest John Violin Concerto (1937-42) Lydia Mordkovitch, v; Ulster Orch/Vernon Handley Chandos CHAN-8807 Moeran: Violin Concerto 33:15:00

5:54:08 Moeran, Ernest John Songs of Springtime King's Singers EMI/Ang CDC7-49765-2 n/a 1:14

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Chilly Gonzalez: Wintermezzo (2011)

Johannes Brahms: Finale from Violin Concerto (1878)

Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in D (1713)

Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: I am the Captain of the Pinafore (1878)

Franz Schubert: Finale from String Quartet No. 5 (1813)

Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Waltz (1941)

Franz von Suppé: Poet and Peasant: Overture (1846)

Manuel Ponce: Scherzino mexicano (1967)

Abe Holzmann: March 'Blaze Away!' (1901)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Violin Concerto No. 4 (1775)

Franz Schubert: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1813)

John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Eleanor Rigby (1966)

Ralph Burns: Pops on Broadway (1980)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 5 (1878)

Giacomo Puccini: Turandot: Nessun dorma (1924)

Michel Pignolet de Montéclair: Cinquiéme Suite 'La Guerre' (1724)

Robert Casadesus: Toccata (1946)

Igor Stravinsky: Pétrouchka: Russian Dance (1911)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Cello Sonata No. 1 (1796)

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Hebrides' (1830)

Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: The Hen (1927)

Claudio Monteverdi: L'Orfeo: Moresca (1607)

Enrique Granados: Suite on Galician Songs: Morning Song (1899)

Ernö Dohnányi: Fugue from Variations on a Nursery Song (1914)

John Williams: Aloft... To the Royal Masthead! (1992)

George Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1 (1717)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Gavotte (1720)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 (1901)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Mars (1917)

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in E-Flat (1892)

George Gershwin: Swanee (1919)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Jerusalem (1916)

Dame Ethel Smyth: The March of the Women (1911)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quartet No. 22 in B-Flat (1790)

George Frideric Handel: Saul: Gird on Thy Sword (1739)

Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: In the Mountain Pass (1894)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 in A 'Italian' (1833)

Jaromir Weinberger: Schwanda the Bagpiper: Polka & Fugue (1927)

Josef Suk: Fantastic Scherzo (1903)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 in e (1886)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto in a (1868)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture (1880)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

Franz Schubert: Piano Trio No. 2 in E-Flat (1827)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie (1910)

Claude Debussy: Images, Book 1: Reflets dans l'eau (1905)

Charles-Valentin Alkan: Promenade sur l'eau (1838)

Johann Joachim Quantz: Flute Concerto No. 161 (1750)

John Musto: Litany (1987)

Florence Price: Songs to the Dark Virgin (1941)

Ludwig Thuille: Gavotte & Finale from Sextet for Piano & Winds (1888)

Louise Farrenc: Symphony No. 2 in D (1846)

Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in G 'L'estro armonico' (1711)

Roy Harris: Symphony No. 3 (1939)

John Williams: Raiders of the Lost Ark: Raiders' March (1981)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1801)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dances Nos. 17-21 (1880)

Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water (1967)

Ernö Dohnányi: Finale from Sextet in C (1935)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 1 in C (1821)

Jean Sibelius: Finale from Symphony No. 5 (1915)

Jaromir Weinberger: Schwanda the Bagpiper: Polka & Fugue (1927)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in D (1708)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance (1955)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture (1954)

Domenico Cimarosa: Il matrimonio segreto: Overture (1792)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Maurice Ravel: Five Pieces for Children from 'Mother Goose' (1911)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Waltz (1876)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Hoedown (1942)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1908)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Erik Satie: Parade (1917)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 3 in a 'Scottish' (1842)

20:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Valerie Kahler

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Three Violins in D Major, BWV 1064R: Mvt 3 James Ehnes, violin; Yosuke Kawasaki, violin; Jessica Linnebach, violin; Canada's National Arts Centre Orchestra; Alexander Shelley, conductor Album: J. S. Bach: The Complete Violin Concertos Analekta 288934 Music: 4:36

Cecile Chaminade: Piano Trio No. 1 in G minor, Op. 11 Anna Geniushene, piano; Benjamin Beilman, violin; Sterling Elliott, cello Music@Menlo Chamber Music Festival and Institute, Spieker Center for the Arts, Menlo Park, CA Music: 21:26

Eugene Ysaye: Sonata No. 3 in D minor from Six Sonatas for solo violin, Op. 27 James Ehnes, violin EBU, DR Concert House, Copenhagen, Denmark Music: 6:50

Astor Piazzolla: Tangazo ROCO; JoAnn Falletta, conductor ROCO, Brockman Hall for Opera, Rice University, Houston, TX Music: 14:03

Paul Hermann, arr. Fabio Conti: Cello Concerto: Mvt 4 Clive Greensmith, cello; Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra; Theodore Kuchar, conductor Album: Hermann: Complete Surviving Music, Vol. 1 Toccata Classics 443

Hugo Alfven: Suite from "The Mountain King" Minnesota Orchestra; Thomas Sondergaard, conductor Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN Music: 14:03

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in B-flat Major, Op. 76 No. 4, "Sunrise" Clara Lyon, violin; Geoffrey Herd, violin; Jimmy Thompson, viola; Clive Greensmith, cello Geneva Music Festival, Froelich Hall, Gearan Center for the Performing Arts, Hobart & William Smith Colleges, Geneva, NY Music: 23:16

Traditional, arr. Shawn Okpebholo: Steal Away Will Liverman, baritone; Gloria Chien, piano Chamber Music Northwest, Lincoln Recital Hall, Portland State University, Portland, OR Music: 4:46

22:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Anna Burr

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 15 in A (1971)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Largo from Piano Sonata No. 2 (1943)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Divertimento for Strings K 136 (1772)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Prelude (1867)

Stephen Foster: Jeanie with the Light Brown Hair (1854)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variation No. 31 Aria da Capo (1742)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Two Hymn-Tune Preludes (1936)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Evocatión (1906)

Frederick Delius: Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda' (1910)

Sir Arnold Bax: Elegiac Trio (1916)

Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Sarabande (1884)

Gabriel Fauré: Après un rêve (1865)