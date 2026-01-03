WCLV Program Guide 1-1-2026

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

0:00:00 J Strauss Jr Entweder-oder! Polka, Op. 403 Vienna Phil/Mariss Jansons Sony 92710 (2) New Year's Concert 2012 2:52

0:02:52 J Strauss Jr Tritsch-Tratsch Polka, Op. 214 Vienna Phil/Mariss Jansons Sony 92710 (2) New Year's Concert 2012 2:41

0:05:33 Lanner, Josef Die Haimbacher Waltzes, Op 112 Ensemble Wien Sony SK-57974 Dance Music From Old Vienna 9:38

0:15:11 Schrammel, Johann March, "Wien bleibt Wien!" Salon Orchestra RCA 69297-2 Vienna Salon 3:24

0:20:55 Strauss, Josef Jockey Polka, Op 278 Vienna Phil/Lorin Maazel RCA 68421-2 J. Strauss: Waltzes 1:45

0:22:40 Rachmaninoff, Sergei Piano Concerto No. 2 in c minor, Op. 18 Horacio Gutiérrez, p; Pittsburgh Sym Orch/Lorin Maazel Telarc CD-80259 Rachmaninoff: Piano Concertos No. 2 & No. 3 32:23:00

0:55:03 Rachmaninoff, Sergei Oriental Sketch (1917) Sergei Rachmaninoff, p RCA 7766-2-RG Rachmaninoff Plays Rachmaninoff 1:44

1:00:00 Strauss, Josef Polka schnell, "Galoppin (Errand Boy)" Vienna Phil/Franz Welser-Möst Sony 44071-2 (2) New Year's Concert 2013 2:15

1:02:15 Strauss, Josef Polka schnell, "Plappermäulchen (Little Chatterbox)," Op 245 Vienna Phil/Franz Welser-Möst Sony 44071-2 (2) New Year's Concert 2013 3:14

1:05:29 Schubert, Franz Twelve German Dances ("Ländler"), D 790 Peter Serkin, p Pro Arte PAD-171 Dances 13:01

1:20:18 Beethoven, Ludwig van Symphony No. 4 in B-Flat, Op. 60 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orch/Kurt Masur Philips 454032-2 (2) Beethoven Symphonies 35:03:00

1:55:21 Beethoven, Ludwig van Canon, "Gluck, Gluck zum neuen Jahr!", WoO 176 Cantus Novus Wien Naxos 8.500250 (90) Beethoven Complete Edition 1:01

2:00:00 Strauss II, Johann Polka schnell, Unter Donner und Blitz, Op. 324 Vienna State Opera Orch/Anton Paulik Vanguard OVC-8078/80 (3) The Strauss Dynasty 3:00

2:03:00 Strauss II, Johann Polka schnell, Auf der Jagd, Op. 373 Vienna State Opera Orch/Anton Paulik Vanguard OVC-8078/80 (3) The Strauss Dynasty 2:21

2:05:21 Kunzen, Friedrich Ludwig Musical New Year's Gift for the Fair Sex Thomas Trondhjem, p Da Capo 8.224228 Kunzen 21:47

2:27:08 Beethoven, Ludwig van 12 Scottish Songs, WoO 156 (G 227) Rebekka Stöhr, ms; Martin Haunhorst, v; Bernhard Schwarz, vc; Rainer Maria Klaas, p Naxos 8.500250 (90) Beethoven Complete Edition 2:06

2:29:14 Wolf, Hugo Mörike Lieder Olaf Baer, br; Geoffrey Parsons, p EMI/Ang CDC7-49054-2 n/a 1:41

2:30:55 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Oboe Concerto in D, K. 314 Robert Atherholt, ob; Houston Sym Orch/Christoph Eschenbach IMP Masters TCD-77 (3) n/a 23:58

2:54:53 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Twelve German Dances, K. 586 Tafelmusik/Bruno Weil Sony SK-46696 Mozart: Deutsche Tänze 1:38

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

3:00:00 Strauss II, Johann Die Fledermaus Quadrille, Op. 363 Vienna Wind Quintet Nimbus NI-5542 Strauss in Vienna - Famous Waltzes, Marches and Polkas for Wind Quintet 5:24

3:05:24 Strauss II, Johann Die Fledermaus Luxembourg Radio/TV Sym Orch/Kurt Redel Forlane UCD-13151/52 (2) Johann Strauss: Concert De Gala 23:46

3:29:10 Strauss II, Johann Die Fledermaus Philharmonia Cho, Orch/von Karajan EMI/Ang CHS7-69531-2 (2) J. Strauss: Die Fledermaus 1:32

3:30:42 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Serenade No. 6 in D, K. 239, "Serenata notturna" English Chamber Orch/Benjamin Britten London CS-6598 Britten Conducts Mozart 12:20

3:43:02 Beethoven, Ludwig van Piano Sonata No. 14 in c-sharp minor, Op. 27, No. 2, "Moonlight" David Bar-Illan, p Audiofon CD-72009 Bar-Illan: Beethoven, Liszt, Schubert, Rameau, Chopin, Mendelssohn 11:34

3:54:36 Strauss, Johann, Sr Chinese Galop, Op 20 Boston Pops Orch/Arthur Fiedler DG 2548008 The Arhur Fielre Legacy- Evening at Pops 1:45

4:00:00 Strauss, Johann Sr Waltz, "Fort nacheinander!," Op 16 Slovak Sinfonietta/Christian Pollack Marco Polo 8.225252 Johann Strauss, Sr. Vol 2 5:14

4:05:14 Suppé, Franz von Morning, Noon and Night in Vienna St Martin's Academy/Neville Marriner Philips 411450-2 Famous Overtures 8:01

4:13:15 Schubert, Franz Adagio and Rondo in A, D 438 Chamber Orch of Europe/Gidon Kremer, v DG 437535-2 Schubert-Soirée 14:19

4:27:34 Schubert, Franz Soirées de Vienne Vladimir Horowitz, p DG B0011458-02 Horowitz in Hamburg: The Last Concert 7:36

4:36:47 Haydn, Franz Joseph Symphony No. 38 in C English Concert/Trevor Pinnock Archive 427661-2 Haydn: 'Sturm and Drang' Symphonies Vol. 1 17:52

4:54:39 Strauss, Johann Sr Ungarische Galoppe oder Frischka, Op 36 Slovak Sinfonietta/Ernst Märzendorfer Marco Polo 8.225253 Johann Strauss, Sr. Vol 3 1:39

5:00:00 Strauss, Johann Sr Kettenbrucken Waltzes, Op 4 Vienna Wind Quintet Nimbus NI-5542 Strauss in Vienna - Famous Waltzes, Marches and Polkas for Wind Quintet 5:40

5:05:40 Bach, Johann Sebastian Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 in F, BWV 1046 Linde Consort/Hans-Martin Linde EMI/Ang CDC7-47045-2 Die Brandenburgischen Konzerte Nr.1,2 and 6 19:13

5:24:53 Purcell, Henry Chacony in g Societas Musica Chamber Orch/Jorgen Ernst Hansen Denon 38C37-7037 Invitation to the Baroque Music 6:10

5:32:36 Rameau, Jean-Philippe Pièces de clavecin en concerts : Troisième concert Lars Frydén, v; Gustav Leonhardt, hc; Nikolaus Harnoncourt, viga Vanguard OVC-2520 Historical Anthology: Rameau - Pièces De Clavecin En Concert 11:31

5:44:07 Vivaldi, Antonio Flute Concerto in D, Op. 10, No. 3,R. 428, "The Goldfinch" Hesperus/Scott Reiss, r Koch 3-7454-2 Baroque Recorder Concerti 10:49

5:54:56 Handel, George Frideric L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato Edward Carroll, Lee Soper, tr's; Philharmonia Virtuosi/Richard Kapp CBS RM-38910 Mr. George F. Handel's Top Tunes 1:30

06:00 2025 REMEMBERED with Mark Satola

05:54:50Frédéric Chopin: Berceuse Op 57(1844) Orli Shaham, pianoCanary 15 4:55

06:00:36Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Requiem-Kyrie from RequiemK 626 (1791) Edith Mathis, soprano Vienna Philharmonic Karl Böhm Deutsche Gram 4795448 9:36

06:11:28Benjamin Britten: A Ceremony of Carols Op 28(1942) Westminster Abbey ChoirMartin Neary Sony 62615 22:58

06:35:38Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 88 in G(1787)Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 21:43

06:58:34Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 1: Arietta Op 12 # 1 (1867) Antonio Pompa-Baldi, pianoCentaur 2930 1:14

07:00 2025 REMEMBERED with Jacqueline Gerber

07:01:08Carl Maria von Weber: Symphony No. 2 in C(1807)London Classical Players Sir Roger Norrington EMI 55348 19:20

07:21:53Johann Sebastian Bach: Aria & Chorale from Cantata No. 51 'Jauchzet Gott In Allen Landen'(1730) Kathleen Battle, soprano Orchestra of St Luke's John Nelson Sony 46672 10:26

07:33:53Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 1 in D-Flat Op 10(1912) Gary Graffman, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 37806 15:07

07:50:46Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'The Skaters' Op 183(1882)New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 66998 7:37

08:00 2025 REMEMBERED with Bill O’Connell

08:30:40Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks Op 28(1895)Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 436444 15:04

09:00 2025 REMEMBERED with Sam Petrey

09:15:33José Serebrier: Concerto for Double Bass'Nueve' (1971) Gary Karr, bass Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 559648 13:21

09:30:57Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c Op 67(1808)Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Telarc 80163 29:15

10:00 2025 REMEMBERED with John Simna

10:02:40Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Old Hundreth Psalm Tune(1953) Corydon Singers City of London Sinfonia Matthew Best Hyperion 66569 7:45

10:13:27Giles Farnaby: Suite of Six Dances(1610)Philip Jones Brass EnsembleDecca 807 7:51

10:24:17Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 9 in e-FlatD 946/1 (1828) Alfred Brendel, pianoPhilips 4788977 8:57

10:35:33Leos Janácek: Sinfonietta Op 60(1926)Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 23:36

11:00 SPECIAL A Handel & Haydn Society Christmas with Cale Wiggins (one break NPA, FPA)

Celebrate the season with this special featuring Christmas choral music from America’s oldest continuously performing ensemble, Boston’s Handel & Haydn Society. The hour features music from the 15th century to the late 20th; a Christmas for all times.

12:00 LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA with Mark Satola (2 hours)

12:01:15Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 1 in D(1896)Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 425718 54:40

12:58:02Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 8 in G Op 88(1889)Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 414422 36:19

13:36:12Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 35 in DK 385 'Haffner' (1782)Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 436421 21:44

14:00 SPECIAL Tchaikovsky’s ‘The Nutcracker’ with Sam Petrey

The holiday ballet par excellence with the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra led by Antal Dorati. There’s much more to The Nutcracker than its famous Suite!

14:01:37Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Act 1 Op 71(1892)Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Antal Doráti Philips 4788977 42:39

14:46:30Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Act 2 Op 71(1892)Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Antal Doráti Philips 4788977 41:16

15:28:14Peter Tchaikovsky: The Crown of Roses(1883) Rodolfus ChoirRalph Allwood BBC 326 2:31

15:32:04Anton Arensky: Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky Op 35a(1893)English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 7020 14:05

15:47:29Jack Sutte: For Dance Class(2021)Factory Seconds Brass TrioSutte 2023 7:26

15:55:30Joseph Haydn: Finale from Piano Trio No. 28H 15:16 (1790)Oberlin TrioNaxos 574385 4:03

16:00 SPECIAL A TOAST FOR THE NEW YEAR with John Mills

Ring out the old, ring in the new with music for toasting, dancing, and revelry. Champagne, wine, and ale make many appearances in Classical Music, and we’ll sample them all – in moderation, of course. So, tune in and raise a festive glass in a toast for the new year

17:00 SPECIAL Christmas Revels (PRX) (Houston PM) 2hr (breaks TBA)

A brand-new musical celebration of the Winter holidays -- Christmas, the Solstice, Jonkonnu, New Year’s and Twelfth Night/Epiphany -- featuring traditional carols, wassails, hymns, spirituals, children’s game-songs, and folk dance-tunes excerpted from live Christmas Revels stage productions presented around the country

19:00 SPECIAL New Year's Day from Vienna 2025 with Lisa Mullins – Vienna Philharmonic, Yannick Nézet-Séguin (1 break at 8:30pm SB, NPA, FPA, promo)

Vienna Philharmonic, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor. A same-day broadcast of the program aired in over 90 countries and followed by millions of radio listeners and television viewers around the world

21:00 2025 REMEMBERED with John Mills

21:03:05Rodion Shchedrin: Concerto No. 1 for Orchestra'Naughty Limericks' (1963)National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 553038 8:33

21:12:49Richard Wernick: String Quartet No. 4Emerson String QuartetDeutsche Gram 4795982 20:28

21:35:03Sofia Gubaidulina: Introitus: Concerto for Piano & ChamberOrchestra Andreas Haefliger, piano NDR Radio Philharmonic Bernhard Klee Sony 53960 23:10

21:58:46Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 75: Chorale "Was Gott tut, das ist wohlgetan'(1723)Güttler Brass Ensemble Ludwig Güttler Berlin Classics 1090 1:32

22:00 2025 REMEMBERED with Anna Burr

22:01:07Alfred Schnittke: (K)ein Sommernachtstraum(1985)Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 11:21

22:14:03Joseph Haydn: Sinfonia Concertante in B-FlatH 105 (1792) Elizabeth Wallfisch, violin Orch of Age of Enlightenment Elizabeth Wallfisch Virgin 59266 20:45

22:36:22Carlos Chávez: Symphony No. 4'Sinfonia romantica' (1953)Mexico City Philharmonic Enrique Bátiz ASV 653 22:44

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:18Clara Schumann: Romance in e-Flat Op 11 # 1 (1839) Isata Kanneh-Mason, pianoDecca 4850020 2:59

23:04:18Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: Song without Words Op 8 # 1 (1830) Tzimon Barto, pianoEMI 54900 5:41

23:10:00Augusta Holmès: La Nuit et l'Amour from 'Ludus pro Patria'(1888)Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic Patrick Davin Marco Polo 223449 5:39

23:15:46Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 1 Op 40(1802) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Cedille 144 6:56

23:22:43Joseph Haydn: Affettuoso from String Quartet No. 28 Op 20 # 1 (1772)Angeles QuartetDecca 4783695 4:54

23:27:38Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Soave sia il vento(1789) Greg Anderson, pianoSteinway 30022 3:06

23:30:55Sergei Prokofiev: Andante from Cello Concertino Op 132(1953) Alexander Rudin, cello National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 553624 5:36

23:36:31Vítezslav Novák: Slovak Suite: The Night Op 32(1903)Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Libor Pesek Virgin 45251 9:33

23:46:04Alexander Scriabin: Etude in F-Sharp Op 42 # 4 (1903) Garrick Ohlsson, pianoBridge 9287 3:07

23:49:20Robert Moran: Notturno in Weiss(2006) The EsotericsEric Banks Innova 244 8:04

23:57:36Guillaume de Machaut: Virelai 'Comment qu'à moy'(1350) Jan DeGaetani, mezzo-sopranoVanguard 8201 2:52