WCLV Program Guide 12-31-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

0:00:00 Rossini, Gioachino Sinfonia di Bologna Prague Sinfonia Orch/Christian Benda Naxos 8.570934 Rossini: Complete Overtures, Vol. 2 5:26

0:05:26 Veracini, Francesco Maria Sonate Accademiche, Op 2 John Holloway, v; Lars Ulrik Mortensen, hc; Jaap ter Linden, vc ECM 1889 FRANCESCO MARIA VERACINI: SONATAS 20:42

0:27:46 Wieniawski, Henryk Mazurkas, Op 12 Joanna Madroszkiewicz, v; Manfred Wagner-Artzt, p MD+G Recordings 6030863-2 Wieniawski: Violin Music 3:21

0:31:07 Villa-Lobos, Heitor Mazurka-Choro Milos Karadaglic, g (b 1983) DG B0017000-02 Pasión 3:55

0:35:02 Respighi, Ottorino Brazilian Impressions Dallas Sym/Eduardo Mata Dorian DOR-90182 RESPIGHI, O.: Roman Festivals / Brazilian Impressions / Pines of Rome 19:23

0:54:25 Chabrier, Emmanuel Feuillet d'album Stephen Hough, p Hyperion CDA-67686 Stephen Hough in Recital 1:32

1:00:00 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus The Abduction from the Seraglio, K. 384 London Phil/Bernard Haitink Philips 462433-2 Bernard Haitink- The Philips Years 5:46

1:05:46 Cherubini, Luigi Ali Baba La Scala/Nino Sanzogno Myto MCD-00329 (2) Ali Baba 7:34

1:13:20 Weber, Carl Maria von Abu Hassan Philharmonia Orch/Wolfgang Sawallisch EMI/Ang CDM7-69572-2 Weber: Overtures 3:20

1:18:17 Brahms, Johannes Clarinet Quintet in b minor, Op.115 Chicago Chamber Musicians Summit DCD-541 The Chicago Chamber Musicians * Brahms 36:45:00

1:55:02 Brahms, Johannes Neue Liebeslieder Waltzes, Op 65 Bonney, von Otter, Streit, Bär; Helmut Deutsch, Bengt Forsberg, p EMI/Ang CDC5-55430-2 n/a 1:32

2:00:00 Baker, David N Images of Childhood Czech National Sym Orch/Paul Freeman Albany TROY-499 Paul Freeman Introduces: Petering, Petering, Baker, Gemrot, Gemrot (Vol. 8) 5:26

2:05:26 Grainger, Percy Youthful Suite (1899) BBC Phil/Richard Hickox Chandos CHAN-9584 Grainger: Vol. 6 - Orchestral Works 2 'The Warriors' 25:36:00

2:31:02 Tailleferre, Germaine Two Pieces Quynh Nguyen, p Music & Arts MA-1306 Tailleferre 1:46

2:32:48 Tailleferre, Germaine Pastorale (1942) Susan C. Brown, v; Josephine Gandolfi, p Helicon HE-1048 n/a 3:25

2:36:13 Chabrier, Emmanuel Suite pastorale Suisse Romande Orch/Neeme Järvi Chandos CHSA-5122 Chabrier: Orchestra Music 19:05

2:55:18 Tailleferre, Germaine Pastorale in D (1919) Quynh Nguyen, p Music & Arts MA-1306 Tailleferre 1:21

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

3:00:00 Debussy, Claude Suite bergamasque Nora Koch, h Berlin Classics 0011662-BC Clair de lune: Virtuoso Music for Harp 5:30

3:05:30 Saint-Saens, Camille La jeunesse d'Hercule, Op. 50 Vienna Sym Orch/Georges Prêtre Erato 45696-2 Symphonie N° 3 - La Jeunesse D'Hercule 17:30

3:23:00 Trad, Spanish The Icy December Rachel Van Voorhees, h Centaur CRC-2209 Christmas Favorites 1:34

3:24:34 Parish-Alvars, Elias Harp Concerto in g, Op 81 Elizabeth Hainen, h; Bulgarian National Radio Orch/Rossen Milanov Avie AV-2221 Elizabeth Hainen * Harp Concertos * Albrechtsberger * Parish-Alvars * Saint-Saens 30:52:00

3:55:26 Still, William Grant Folk Suite #2 Sierra Winds Cambria CD-1083 Get on Board: American Music for Woodwinds by William Grant Still 1:29

4:00:00 Korngold, Erich Wolfgang Much Ado About Nothing incidental music, Op. 11 Gil Shaham, v; André Previn, p DG 439886-2 Violin Concertos • Much Ado About Nothing - Suite 5:35

4:05:35 Mendelssohn, Felix Piano Trio No. 1 in d, Op 49 André Previn, p; Anne-Sophie Mutter, v; Lynn Harrell, vc DG B0012533-00 Mendelssohn * Anne-Sophie Mutter 27:41:00

4:34:46 Telemann, Georg Philipp String Concerto in E-Flat Berlin Baroque Soloists/Rainer Kussmaul DG B0005761-02 Sinfonia Melodica 7:56

4:42:42 Stravinsky, Igor String Concerto in D Moscow Virtuosi/Vladimir Spivakov RCA 60370-2-RC Various: Modern Portraits: Hartmann: Concerto funebre; Stravinsky: Concerto in D; Penderecki: Capriccio; Schnittke: Suite in the Old Style; Prokofiev: Overture on Hebrew Themes, Op. 34 12:07

4:54:49 Hindemith, Paul In einer Nacht, Op 15 Werner Bärtschi, p Jecklin JD-691-2 HINDEMITH : Piano Works 1:38

5:00:00 Bach, Johann Sebastian Sacred song, "Mein Jesu, was für Seelenweh," BWV 487 String Orch/Leopold Stokowski EMI/Ang CDM5-65912-2 Music For Strings 5:05

5:05:05 Bach, Johann Sebastian Solo Violin Sonata No. 2 in a, BWV 1003 Johnny Gandelsman, v In a Circle Records ICR-010 (2) BACH, J.S.: Sonatas and Partitas 20:49

5:27:31 Offenbach, Jacques Lieschen et Fritzschen Anne Sofie von Otter, ms; Laurent Naouri, br; Les Musiciens du Louvre/Marc Minkowski DG 471501-2 Offenbach 3:48

5:31:19 Massenet, Jules Orchestral Suite No. 7, "Scènes alsaciennes" Paris Conservatory Orch/Albert Wolff London 433088-2 n/a 23:07

5:54:26 Massenet, Jules 10 pièces de genre," Op. 10 Aldo Ciccolini, p EMI/Angel CDM7-64277-2 Massenet: Piano Music 1:24

06:00 SPECIAL In Winter's Glow with Steve Seel (APM)

A winter solstice program, with modern classical sounds for the longest night of the year, chosen especially to compliment the chilly, starry nights of the season.

07:00 SPECIAL The Film Score: Music for the Winter Holidays with Michael Phillips

The film critic of the Chicago Tribune hosts an hour of holiday and wintertime movie music. In addition to standards (“White Christmas” from “Holiday Inn” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” from “Meet Me in St. Louis”), it’s an eclectic mix of wintry film scores, from “It Happened in Sun Valley” (from “Sun Valley Serenade”) and Alexandre Desplat’s folk-inspired score for “The Grand Budapest Hotel” to Bernard Herrmann’s bracing sleigh ride composed for the Orson Welles’s “The Magnificent Ambersons.

08:00 SPECIAL Tchaikovsky’s The Sleeping Beauty with Jacqueline Gerber

08:01:56Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Prologue'The Christening' (1889)Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev Deutsche Gram 457634 32:44

08:37:01Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Act 1 'The Spell'(1889)Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev Deutsche Gram 457634 36:26

09:17:17Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Act 2 'The Visionand the Awakening' (1889)Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev Deutsche Gram 457634 42:13

10:02:12Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Act 3 'Aurora's Wedding'(1889)Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev Deutsche Gram 457634 47:26

10:50:59Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Black Swan Pas de deux(1876)Royal Philharmonic Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80151 8:18

11:00 SPECIAL A Chanticleer Christmas with Steve Staruch

The Grammy-winning men’s chorus brings its signature sound to a centuries-spanning program from Renaissance masterworks to roof-raising spirituals

12:00 LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:00:44Johann Strauss Jr: Perpetual Motion Op 257(1862)Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 5:25

12:07:19Richard Strauss: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme Suite Op 60(1918)Cleveland Orchestra George Szell MAA 75 27:53

12:36:38Henryk Wieniawski: Violin Concerto No. 2 in d Op 22(1870) Joshua Bell, violin Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 421716 22:49

13:00 BIG WORK AT ONE with John Mills

13:01:24Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage 'Switzerland'S 160 (1854) Lazar Berman, pianoDeutsche Gram 4779525 48:26

13:51:23Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Straussiana(1953)Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Kazuki Yamada PentaTone 518 7:12

14:00 SPECIAL Welcome Christmas! with Bonnie North (APM)

The perennial Christmas favorite from VocalEssence, one of the world's premier choral ensembles, conducted by Philip Brunelle and G. Phillip Shoultz. It’s an hour of traditional carols and new discoveries, including the world premiere of three beloved Latvian carols by composer Eriks Esenvalds

15:00 SPECIAL Christmas Revels (PRX) (Houston PM)

A brand-new musical celebration of the Winter holidays -- Christmas, the Solstice, Jonkonnu, New Year’s and Twelfth Night/Epiphany -- featuring traditional carols, wassails, hymns, spirituals, children’s game-songs, and folk dance-tunes excerpted from live Christmas Revels stage productions presented around the country

16:00 SPECIAL Apollo’s Fire Presents Christmas on Sugarloaf Mountain: An Irish-Appalachian Celebration (WFMT)

Recorded live in concert in the Cleveland Museum of Art’s Gartner Auditorium, Apollo’s Fire explores the history of Appalachia’s Irish and Scottish roots through music. It’s a lively celebration complete with fiddlers, medieval harp, hammered dulcimer, bagpipes, singers, and children’s voices, all led by artistic director Jeannette Sorrell

17:00 SPECIAL A Toast for the New Year with John Mills

Ring out the old, ring in the new with music for toasting, dancing, and revelry. Champagne, wine, and ale make many appearances in Classical Music, and we’ll sample them all – in moderation, of course. So, tune in and raise a festive glass in a toast for the new year

18:00 SPECIAL Carols, Customs and Candlelight: A Celtic Christmas Celebration with Andrea Blain

The Celtic lands of Northwestern Europe— places like Ireland, Scotland, and Brittany—have an especially rich musical heritage. This hour explores music and customs that have roots in ancient winter celebrations and traditional Christmas festivals. The music features ensembles and soloists like Apollo’s Fire and Bryn Terfel, and traditional instruments like harp, fiddle and mandolin

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

18:59:57Gerald Finzi: Nocturne 'New Year Music' Op 7(1926)Royal Northern Sinfonia Richard Hickox EMI 64721 11:51

19:13:11Franz Schubert: Symphony in C 'Grand Duo'D 812 (1824)Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado Deutsche Gram 423655 43:57

20:00 SPECIAL Franz Welser-Möst in Vienna with Bill O’Connell

Three hours of famous concert works, polkas and, of course, waltzes, like Tales from the Vienna Woods and the Emperor Waltz with Franz Welser-Möst and the Vienna Philharmonic...recorded live in the Golden Hall of the Musikverein and on the grounds of Vienna’s Schönbrunn Palace!

