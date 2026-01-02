© 2026 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 12-31-2025

Ideastream Public Media
Published January 2, 2026 at 5:30 PM EST

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
0:00:00 Rossini, Gioachino        Sinfonia di Bologna        Prague Sinfonia Orch/Christian Benda   Naxos  8.570934          Rossini: Complete Overtures, Vol. 2       5:26
0:05:26 Veracini, Francesco Maria         Sonate Accademiche, Op 2       John Holloway, v; Lars Ulrik Mortensen, hc; Jaap ter Linden, vc      ECM     1889     FRANCESCO MARIA VERACINI: SONATAS   20:42
0:27:46 Wieniawski, Henryk       Mazurkas, Op 12           Joanna Madroszkiewicz, v; Manfred Wagner-Artzt, p MD+G Recordings        6030863-2        Wieniawski: Violin Music           3:21
0:31:07 Villa-Lobos, Heitor         Mazurka-Choro Milos Karadaglic, g (b 1983)       DG            B0017000-02    Pasión  3:55
0:35:02 Respighi, Ottorino         Brazilian Impressions    Dallas Sym/Eduardo Mata            Dorian  DOR-90182      RESPIGHI, O.: Roman Festivals / Brazilian Impressions / Pines of Rome  19:23
0:54:25 Chabrier, Emmanuel      Feuillet d'album Stephen Hough, p         Hyperion            CDA-67686       Stephen Hough in Recital          1:32
1:00:00 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus       The Abduction from the Seraglio, K. 384 London Phil/Bernard Haitink      Philips  462433-2          Bernard Haitink- The Philips Years         5:46
1:05:46 Cherubini, Luigi Ali Baba            La Scala/Nino Sanzogno            Myto     MCD-00329 (2)        Ali Baba            7:34
1:13:20 Weber, Carl Maria von   Abu Hassan      Philharmonia Orch/Wolfgang Sawallisch            EMI/Ang           CDM7-69572-2 Weber: Overtures         3:20
1:18:17 Brahms, Johannes        Clarinet Quintet in b minor, Op.115         Chicago Chamber Musicians         Summit DCD-541          The Chicago Chamber Musicians * Brahms            36:45:00
1:55:02 Brahms, Johannes        Neue Liebeslieder Waltzes, Op 65          Bonney, von Otter, Streit, Bär; Helmut Deutsch, Bengt Forsberg, p   EMI/Ang           CDC5-55430-2  n/a       1:32
2:00:00 Baker, David N  Images of Childhood      Czech National Sym Orch/Paul Freeman            Albany  TROY-499        Paul Freeman Introduces: Petering, Petering, Baker, Gemrot, Gemrot (Vol. 8) 5:26
2:05:26 Grainger, Percy Youthful Suite (1899)     BBC Phil/Richard Hickox           Chandos            CHAN-9584      Grainger: Vol. 6 - Orchestral Works 2 'The Warriors'       25:36:00
2:31:02 Tailleferre, Germaine     Two Pieces       Quynh Nguyen, p          Music & Arts     MA-1306     Tailleferre         1:46
2:32:48 Tailleferre, Germaine     Pastorale (1942)           Susan C. Brown, v; Josephine Gandolfi, p        Helicon HE-1048           n/a       3:25
2:36:13 Chabrier, Emmanuel      Suite pastorale  Suisse Romande Orch/Neeme Järvi            Chandos           CHSA-5122      Chabrier: Orchestra Music         19:05
2:55:18 Tailleferre, Germaine     Pastorale in D (1919)     Quynh Nguyen, p          Music & Arts      MA-1306           Tailleferre         1:21
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
3:00:00 Debussy, Claude           Suite bergamasque       Nora Koch, h     Berlin Classics            0011662-BC      Clair de lune: Virtuoso Music for Harp     5:30
3:05:30 Saint-Saens, Camille     La jeunesse d'Hercule, Op. 50   Vienna Sym Orch/Georges Prêtre   Erato    45696-2            Symphonie N° 3 - La Jeunesse D'Hercule          17:30
3:23:00 Trad, Spanish   The Icy December         Rachel Van Voorhees, h            Centaur            CRC-2209        Christmas Favorites      1:34
3:24:34 Parish-Alvars, Elias       Harp Concerto in g, Op 81         Elizabeth Hainen, h; Bulgarian National Radio Orch/Rossen Milanov  Avie     AV-2221           Elizabeth Hainen * Harp Concertos * Albrechtsberger * Parish-Alvars * Saint-Saens  30:52:00
3:55:26 Still, William Grant         Folk Suite #2     Sierra Winds     Cambria           CD-1083            Get on Board: American Music for Woodwinds by William Grant Still        1:29
4:00:00 Korngold, Erich Wolfgang          Much Ado About Nothing incidental music, Op. 11            Gil Shaham, v; André Previn, p  DG       439886-2          Violin Concertos • Much Ado About Nothing - Suite    5:35
4:05:35 Mendelssohn, Felix       Piano Trio No. 1 in d, Op 49       André Previn, p; Anne-Sophie Mutter, v; Lynn Harrell, vc          DG       B0012533-00    Mendelssohn * Anne-Sophie Mutter  27:41:00
4:34:46 Telemann, Georg Philipp           String Concerto in E-Flat           Berlin Baroque Soloists/Rainer Kussmaul          DG       B0005761-02    Sinfonia Melodica          7:56
4:42:42 Stravinsky, Igor String Concerto in D      Moscow Virtuosi/Vladimir Spivakov            RCA     60370-2-RC      Various: Modern Portraits: Hartmann: Concerto funebre; Stravinsky: Concerto in D; Penderecki: Capriccio; Schnittke: Suite in the Old Style; Prokofiev: Overture on Hebrew Themes, Op. 34     12:07
4:54:49 Hindemith, Paul In einer Nacht, Op 15    Werner Bärtschi, p        Jecklin JD-691-2            HINDEMITH : Piano Works       1:38
5:00:00 Bach, Johann Sebastian            Sacred song, "Mein Jesu, was für Seelenweh," BWV 487       String Orch/Leopold Stokowski  EMI/Ang           CDM5-65912-2 Music For Strings            5:05
5:05:05 Bach, Johann Sebastian            Solo Violin Sonata No. 2 in a, BWV 1003            Johnny Gandelsman, v  In a Circle Records       ICR-010 (2)      BACH, J.S.: Sonatas and Partitas     20:49
5:27:31 Offenbach, Jacques      Lieschen et Fritzschen  Anne Sofie von Otter, ms; Laurent Naouri, br; Les Musiciens du Louvre/Marc Minkowski      DG       471501-2          Offenbach            3:48
5:31:19 Massenet, Jules            Orchestral Suite No. 7, "Scènes alsaciennes"     Paris Conservatory Orch/Albert Wolff  London 433088-2          n/a       23:07
5:54:26 Massenet, Jules            10 pièces de genre," Op. 10       Aldo Ciccolini, p EMI/Angel            CDM7-64277-2 Massenet: Piano Music 1:24

06:00 SPECIAL In Winter's Glow with Steve Seel (APM)
A winter solstice program, with modern classical sounds for the longest night of the year, chosen especially to compliment the chilly, starry nights of the season.

07:00 SPECIAL The Film Score: Music for the Winter Holidays with Michael Phillips
The film critic of the Chicago Tribune hosts an hour of holiday and wintertime movie music. In addition to standards (“White Christmas” from “Holiday Inn” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” from “Meet Me in St. Louis”), it’s an eclectic mix of wintry film scores, from “It Happened in Sun Valley” (from “Sun Valley Serenade”) and Alexandre Desplat’s folk-inspired score for “The Grand Budapest Hotel” to Bernard Herrmann’s bracing sleigh ride composed for the Orson Welles’s “The Magnificent Ambersons.

08:00 SPECIAL Tchaikovsky’s The Sleeping Beauty with Jacqueline Gerber
08:01:56Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Prologue'The Christening' (1889)Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev Deutsche Gram 457634 32:44
08:37:01Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Act 1 'The Spell'(1889)Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev Deutsche Gram 457634 36:26
09:17:17Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Act 2 'The Visionand the Awakening' (1889)Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev Deutsche Gram 457634 42:13
10:02:12Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Act 3 'Aurora's Wedding'(1889)Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev Deutsche Gram 457634 47:26
10:50:59Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Black Swan Pas de deux(1876)Royal Philharmonic Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80151 8:18

11:00 SPECIAL A Chanticleer Christmas with Steve Staruch
The Grammy-winning men’s chorus brings its signature sound to a centuries-spanning program from Renaissance masterworks to roof-raising spirituals

12:00 LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
12:00:44Johann Strauss Jr: Perpetual Motion Op 257(1862)Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 5:25
12:07:19Richard Strauss: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme Suite Op 60(1918)Cleveland Orchestra George Szell MAA 75 27:53
12:36:38Henryk Wieniawski: Violin Concerto No. 2 in d Op 22(1870) Joshua Bell, violin Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 421716 22:49

13:00 BIG WORK AT ONE with John Mills
13:01:24Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage 'Switzerland'S 160 (1854) Lazar Berman, pianoDeutsche Gram 4779525 48:26
13:51:23Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Straussiana(1953)Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Kazuki Yamada PentaTone 518 7:12

14:00 SPECIAL Welcome Christmas! with Bonnie North (APM)
The perennial Christmas favorite from VocalEssence, one of the world's premier choral ensembles, conducted by Philip Brunelle and G. Phillip Shoultz. It’s an hour of traditional carols and new discoveries, including the world premiere of three beloved Latvian carols by composer Eriks Esenvalds

15:00 SPECIAL Christmas Revels (PRX) (Houston PM)
A brand-new musical celebration of the Winter holidays -- Christmas, the Solstice, Jonkonnu, New Year’s and Twelfth Night/Epiphany -- featuring traditional carols, wassails, hymns, spirituals, children’s game-songs, and folk dance-tunes excerpted from live Christmas Revels stage productions presented around the country

16:00 SPECIAL Apollo’s Fire Presents Christmas on Sugarloaf Mountain: An Irish-Appalachian Celebration (WFMT)
Recorded live in concert in the Cleveland Museum of Art’s Gartner Auditorium, Apollo’s Fire explores the history of Appalachia’s Irish and Scottish roots through music. It’s a lively celebration complete with fiddlers, medieval harp, hammered dulcimer, bagpipes, singers, and children’s voices, all led by artistic director Jeannette Sorrell

17:00 SPECIAL A Toast for the New Year with John Mills
Ring out the old, ring in the new with music for toasting, dancing, and revelry. Champagne, wine, and ale make many appearances in Classical Music, and we’ll sample them all – in moderation, of course. So, tune in and raise a festive glass in a toast for the new year

18:00 SPECIAL Carols, Customs and Candlelight: A Celtic Christmas Celebration with Andrea Blain
The Celtic lands of Northwestern Europe— places like Ireland, Scotland, and Brittany—have an especially rich musical heritage. This hour explores music and customs that have roots in ancient winter celebrations and traditional Christmas festivals. The music features ensembles and soloists like Apollo’s Fire and Bryn Terfel, and traditional instruments like harp, fiddle and mandolin

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
18:59:57Gerald Finzi: Nocturne 'New Year Music' Op 7(1926)Royal Northern Sinfonia Richard Hickox EMI 64721 11:51
19:13:11Franz Schubert: Symphony in C 'Grand Duo'D 812 (1824)Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado Deutsche Gram 423655 43:57

20:00 SPECIAL Franz Welser-Möst in Vienna with Bill O’Connell
Three hours of famous concert works, polkas and, of course, waltzes, like Tales from the Vienna Woods and the Emperor Waltz with Franz Welser-Möst and the Vienna Philharmonic...recorded live in the Golden Hall of the Musikverein and on the grounds of Vienna’s Schönbrunn Palace!

23:00 SPECIAL A Toast for the New Year with John Mills
Ring out the old, ring in the new with music for toasting, dancing, and revelry. Champagne, wine, and ale make many appearances in Classical Music, and we’ll sample them all – in moderation, of course. So, tune in and raise a festive glass in a toast for the new year
