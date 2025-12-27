WCLV Program Guide 12-27-2025

© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.
06:00:45 Tomas Breton La Dolores: Pasacale y Gran Jota Banda Municipal de Música de Málaga Antonio Sánchez Pérez CGC Producciones CTCD2301 "Nuestra Lírica"
06:14:55 Traditional Dos germans Cobla Cuitat de Girona DiscMedi S.A. DM 324 02 "Les Millors Sardanes"
06:17:45 Traditional El rossinyol enamorat Cobla Cuitat de Girona DiscMedi S.A. DM 324 02 "Les Millors Sardanes"
06:22:48 Juventino Rosas Over the Waves, waltz (Sobre las Olas) Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 93224 "Valses Mexicanos 1900"
06:31:02 Johann Strauss, Jr. The Blue Danube, Waltz Vienna Philharmonic (New Year's Concert 2009) Daniel Barenboim Decca 001256902 "New Year's Concert 2009"
06:41:34 Tomás de Torrejón y Velasco La Púrpura de la rosa (selections) The Harp Consort Andrew Lawrence-King DHM 05452 7735 "La Púrpura de la rosa"
07:00:46 Antonio Vivaldi "Winter" Violin Concerto from "The Four Seasons" Lara St. John, violin Símon Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Eduardo Marturet Ancalagon 134 "Vivaldi: The Four Seasons"
07:10:34 Francisco Mignone Minuet from the opera "O Contratador de Diamantes" (1924) Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 92147 "Brasileiro"
06:12:53 Francisco Mignone Three Spanish Songs (1932) Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 92147 "Brasileiro"
07:19:49 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 8 in G, Op. 88 Houston Symphony Andrés Orozco-Estrada Pentatone 5186578 "Dvorák: Symphonies Nos. 7 & 8"

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Jessie Montgomery: Peace Anthony McGill, clarinet; Gloria Chien, piano Album: Here With You Cedille 207 Music: 4:39

Valerie Coleman: Umoja: Anthem of Unity St. Louis Symphony Orchestra; Stephane Deneve, conductor St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, Touhill Performing Arts Center, St. Louis, MO Music: 13:50

Judith Lang Zaimont: Serenade Melissa White, violin; Paul Wiancko, cello; Awadagin Pratt, piano Album: Eternal Evolution Navona 5846 Music: 5:14

Jessie Montgomery: Rounds for Piano and Strings Awadagin Pratt, piano; Minnesota Orchestra; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN Music: 13:57

Frederic Chopin: Piano Sonata No. 3 in B minor, Op. 58: Mvt 1 Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano
University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 9:20

Antonin Dvorak, arr. PUBLIQuartet: Improvisations on Dvorak's String Quartet No. 12 "American" movement 4 PUBLIQuartet Album: What is American Bright Shiny Things 171 Music: 4:15

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso No. 6 in G minor: Movement 4 Allegro Atlanta Symphony Orchestra; Nathalie Stutzmann, conductor University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 3:02

Tania Leon: Alma Amelia Lukas, flute; Stewart Goodyear, piano Chamber Music Northwest, Kaul Auditorium, Reed College, Portland, OR Music: 6:34

Antonín Dvořák: Piano Quartet No. 2 in E-flat Major, Op. 87 Benjamin Hochman, piano; Susie Park, violin; Melissa Reardon, viola; Raman Ramakrishnan, cello Portland Chamber Music Festival, Hannaford Hall, Portland, ME Music: 32:56

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Clara Prinston
Domenico Zipoli: Pastorale (1720)
James Pierpont: Jingle Bells/Vive le Vent d'Hiver (1857)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Act 2 (1892)
Chris Coletti: Bach's Bells (2012)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony (1734)
Margaret Bonds: The Ballad of the Brown King (1960)
Cyril J. Mockridge: Miracle on 34th Street: Suite (1947)
Traditional: I Saw Three Ships

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded

13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder
The Metropolitan Opera’s 2025-26 season of Saturday matinee broadcasts continues on December 27 with a special compilation broadcast: “Handel at the Met.” It features highlights from the Met’s first staged Handel presentations: Rinaldo in 1984, starring Marilyn Horne, Benita Valente, and Samuel Ramey; and Samson in 1986, starring Jon Vickers, Leona Mitchell, and Kiri Te Kanawa. The broadcast also celebrates the 300th anniversary of Handel’s Rodelinda, which premiered in 1725, with excerpts from a 2011 performance starring Renée Fleming, conducted by Harry Bicket. “Handel at the Met” will be heard over the Robert K. Johnson

15:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey
Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 5 'La chasse' (1851)
Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 58 in C (1789)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme (1876)
Herbert Howells: Pastoral Rhapsody (1923)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 7 in B-Flat 'Archduke' (1811)
Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures (1927)
Jerry Goldsmith: Star Trek The Motion Picture: Main Theme (1979)

17:00 The Film Score: Music for the Winter Holidays with Michael Phillips
The film critic of the Chicago Tribune hosts an hour of holiday and wintertime movie music. In addition to standards (“White Christmas” from “Holiday Inn” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” from “Meet Me in St. Louis”), it’s an eclectic mix of wintry film scores, from “It Happened in Sun Valley” (from “Sun Valley Serenade”) and Alexandre Desplat’s folk-inspired score for “The Grand Budapest Hotel” to Bernard Herrmann’s bracing sleigh ride composed for the Orson Welles’s “The Magnificent Ambersons.”

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman:
18:00:00           00:00:51           George and Ira Gershwin          Fascinating Rhythm            William Bolcom Nonesuch         979151-2          Songs by Gershwin
18:01:04           00:01:08           Frank Churchill-Larry Morey      Whistle While You Work            Adriana Caselotti          Ovation Ovation 5000    The Magical Music of Disney
18:02:10           00:01:54           Frank Churchill-Larry Morey      Someday My Prince Will Come   Adriana Caselotti          Ovation Ovation 5000    The Magical Music of Disney
18:04:14           00:02:05           Ned Washington-Leigh Harline   When You Wish Upon a Star            Cliff Edwards    Disney  5008-60957       The Music of Disney -- A Legacy in Song
18:06:14           00:02:08           Ned Washington-Frank Churchill            Baby Mine            Chorus Disney  5008-60957       The Music of Disney -- A Legacy in Song
18:08:52           00:02:44           Alan Menken-Howard Ashman   Kiss the Girl      Samuel E. Wright  Disney  CD-018 The Little Mermaid -- Film Soundtrack
18:11:40           00:02:44           Alan Menken-Howard Ashman   Beauty and the Beast            Angela Lansbury           Disney  50086-00144     The Music Behind the Magic
18:14:59           00:01:51           Sammy Cahn-Sammy Fain        Second Star to the Right            Chorus Disney  5008-60957       The Music of Disney -- A Legacy in Song
00:16:45           00:02:27           Carolyn Leigh-Moose Charlap    I've Gotta Crow Mary Martin            RCA     3762-2-RG        Peter Pan -- Original B'way Cast
18:19:36           00:02:13           Cole Porter       I Adore You       Anna Maria Alberghetti,Sal Mineo   Sony    SK48205           Aladdin -- Original TV Cast
18:21:48           00:02:01           Alec Wilder-William Engvick      Morning Song   Barbara Cook, Red Buttons        Sepia    Sepia 1118       Hansel and Gretel -- Original TV Cast
18:24:34           00:02:07           Richard Rodgers           Waltz for a Ball  Orchestra            Harbinger         HCD2501          Richard Rodgers: Command Performance
18:26:39           00:03:45           Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein          In My Own Little Corner  Julie Andrews   Sony    SK60889           Cinderella -- TV Cast
18:30:21           00:02:38           Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein          Do I Love You            Laura Osnes, Santino Fontana   Ghostlight         GH8-4472         Cinderella -- 2013 Stage Version
18:33:38           00:01:23           Moose Charlap-Carolyn Leigh    Captain Hook's Tango            Cyril Ritchard    RCA     3762-2-RG        Peter Pan -- Original B'way Cast
18:35:00           00:02:06           Jule Styne-Bob Merrill   Snubbed           Cyril Ritchard            ABC     ABC-536           The Dangerous Christmas of Little Red Riding Hood -- TV Cast
18:37:43           00:02:33           Stephen Sondheim        Agony  Chris Pine, Billy Magnussen            Disney  D002076392     Into the Woods -- Original Film Soundtrack
18:40:12           00:03:59           M.Rodgers-M.Barer      Happily Ever After         Carol Burnett MCA     10768   Once Upon a Mattress – Original Cast Recording
18:44:54           00:03:24           Frank Loesser   The Ugly Duckling         Tommy Steele   Pye            NSPL18451      Hans Christian Andersen -- London Production
18:48:33           00:03:24           Jule Styne-B.Comden-A.Green  Never Never Land            Mary Martin      RCA     3762-2-RG        Peter Pan -- Original B'way Cast
18:52:09           00:00:46           George and Ira Gershwin          Sweet and Low Down            Joshua Bell       Sony    SK60659           Gershwin Fantasy
18:53:03           00:03:55           R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein       There Is Music in You            Victoria Clark    Ghostlight         GH8-4472         Cinderella -- 2013 Stage Version

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Carl Maria von Weber: Der Freischütz: Overture (1821)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 in F 'Pastoral' (1808)

20:00 SPECIAL: The Sounds of Kwanzaa with Garrett McQueen (PRX)
The history of the African American holiday Kwanzaa and its guiding principles, alongside music that highlights the spirit of the celebration. The hour features the compositions of Florence Price, Duke Ellington, Sean O’Loughlin, and special performances by Imani Winds.

22:00 OVATIONS: Akron Symphony Messiah Part 1 with Sam Petrey – Akron Symphony Orchestra & Chorus in a concert featuring Part 1 of Messiah by George Frideric Handel, recorded in November 2025.

23:20 QUIET HOUR
Arts & Culture