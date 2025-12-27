WCLV Program Guide 12-27-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

06:00:45 Tomas Breton La Dolores: Pasacale y Gran Jota Banda Municipal de Música de Málaga Antonio Sánchez Pérez CGC Producciones CTCD2301 "Nuestra Lírica"

06:14:55 Traditional Dos germans Cobla Cuitat de Girona DiscMedi S.A. DM 324 02 "Les Millors Sardanes"

06:17:45 Traditional El rossinyol enamorat Cobla Cuitat de Girona DiscMedi S.A. DM 324 02 "Les Millors Sardanes"

06:22:48 Juventino Rosas Over the Waves, waltz (Sobre las Olas) Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 93224 "Valses Mexicanos 1900"

06:31:02 Johann Strauss, Jr. The Blue Danube, Waltz Vienna Philharmonic (New Year's Concert 2009) Daniel Barenboim Decca 001256902 "New Year's Concert 2009"

06:41:34 Tomás de Torrejón y Velasco La Púrpura de la rosa (selections) The Harp Consort Andrew Lawrence-King DHM 05452 7735 "La Púrpura de la rosa"

07:00:46 Antonio Vivaldi "Winter" Violin Concerto from "The Four Seasons" Lara St. John, violin Símon Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Eduardo Marturet Ancalagon 134 "Vivaldi: The Four Seasons"

07:10:34 Francisco Mignone Minuet from the opera "O Contratador de Diamantes" (1924) Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 92147 "Brasileiro"

06:12:53 Francisco Mignone Three Spanish Songs (1932) Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 92147 "Brasileiro"

07:19:49 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 8 in G, Op. 88 Houston Symphony Andrés Orozco-Estrada Pentatone 5186578 "Dvorák: Symphonies Nos. 7 & 8"

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Jessie Montgomery: Peace Anthony McGill, clarinet; Gloria Chien, piano Album: Here With You Cedille 207 Music: 4:39

Valerie Coleman: Umoja: Anthem of Unity St. Louis Symphony Orchestra; Stephane Deneve, conductor St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, Touhill Performing Arts Center, St. Louis, MO Music: 13:50

Judith Lang Zaimont: Serenade Melissa White, violin; Paul Wiancko, cello; Awadagin Pratt, piano Album: Eternal Evolution Navona 5846 Music: 5:14

Jessie Montgomery: Rounds for Piano and Strings Awadagin Pratt, piano; Minnesota Orchestra; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN Music: 13:57

Frederic Chopin: Piano Sonata No. 3 in B minor, Op. 58: Mvt 1 Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano

University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 9:20

Antonin Dvorak, arr. PUBLIQuartet: Improvisations on Dvorak's String Quartet No. 12 "American" movement 4 PUBLIQuartet Album: What is American Bright Shiny Things 171 Music: 4:15

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso No. 6 in G minor: Movement 4 Allegro Atlanta Symphony Orchestra; Nathalie Stutzmann, conductor University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 3:02

Tania Leon: Alma Amelia Lukas, flute; Stewart Goodyear, piano Chamber Music Northwest, Kaul Auditorium, Reed College, Portland, OR Music: 6:34

Antonín Dvořák: Piano Quartet No. 2 in E-flat Major, Op. 87 Benjamin Hochman, piano; Susie Park, violin; Melissa Reardon, viola; Raman Ramakrishnan, cello Portland Chamber Music Festival, Hannaford Hall, Portland, ME Music: 32:56

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Clara Prinston

Domenico Zipoli: Pastorale (1720)

James Pierpont: Jingle Bells/Vive le Vent d'Hiver (1857)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Act 2 (1892)

Chris Coletti: Bach's Bells (2012)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony (1734)

Margaret Bonds: The Ballad of the Brown King (1960)

Cyril J. Mockridge: Miracle on 34th Street: Suite (1947)

Traditional: I Saw Three Ships

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded

13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2025-26 season of Saturday matinee broadcasts continues on December 27 with a special compilation broadcast: “Handel at the Met.” It features highlights from the Met’s first staged Handel presentations: Rinaldo in 1984, starring Marilyn Horne, Benita Valente, and Samuel Ramey; and Samson in 1986, starring Jon Vickers, Leona Mitchell, and Kiri Te Kanawa. The broadcast also celebrates the 300th anniversary of Handel’s Rodelinda, which premiered in 1725, with excerpts from a 2011 performance starring Renée Fleming, conducted by Harry Bicket. “Handel at the Met” will be heard over the Robert K. Johnson

15:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey

Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 5 'La chasse' (1851)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 58 in C (1789)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme (1876)

Herbert Howells: Pastoral Rhapsody (1923)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 7 in B-Flat 'Archduke' (1811)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures (1927)

Jerry Goldsmith: Star Trek The Motion Picture: Main Theme (1979)

17:00 The Film Score: Music for the Winter Holidays with Michael Phillips

The film critic of the Chicago Tribune hosts an hour of holiday and wintertime movie music. In addition to standards (“White Christmas” from “Holiday Inn” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” from “Meet Me in St. Louis”), it’s an eclectic mix of wintry film scores, from “It Happened in Sun Valley” (from “Sun Valley Serenade”) and Alexandre Desplat’s folk-inspired score for “The Grand Budapest Hotel” to Bernard Herrmann’s bracing sleigh ride composed for the Orson Welles’s “The Magnificent Ambersons.”

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman:

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Nonesuch 979151-2 Songs by Gershwin

18:01:04 00:01:08 Frank Churchill-Larry Morey Whistle While You Work Adriana Caselotti Ovation Ovation 5000 The Magical Music of Disney

18:02:10 00:01:54 Frank Churchill-Larry Morey Someday My Prince Will Come Adriana Caselotti Ovation Ovation 5000 The Magical Music of Disney

18:04:14 00:02:05 Ned Washington-Leigh Harline When You Wish Upon a Star Cliff Edwards Disney 5008-60957 The Music of Disney -- A Legacy in Song

18:06:14 00:02:08 Ned Washington-Frank Churchill Baby Mine Chorus Disney 5008-60957 The Music of Disney -- A Legacy in Song

18:08:52 00:02:44 Alan Menken-Howard Ashman Kiss the Girl Samuel E. Wright Disney CD-018 The Little Mermaid -- Film Soundtrack

18:11:40 00:02:44 Alan Menken-Howard Ashman Beauty and the Beast Angela Lansbury Disney 50086-00144 The Music Behind the Magic

18:14:59 00:01:51 Sammy Cahn-Sammy Fain Second Star to the Right Chorus Disney 5008-60957 The Music of Disney -- A Legacy in Song

00:16:45 00:02:27 Carolyn Leigh-Moose Charlap I've Gotta Crow Mary Martin RCA 3762-2-RG Peter Pan -- Original B'way Cast

18:19:36 00:02:13 Cole Porter I Adore You Anna Maria Alberghetti,Sal Mineo Sony SK48205 Aladdin -- Original TV Cast

18:21:48 00:02:01 Alec Wilder-William Engvick Morning Song Barbara Cook, Red Buttons Sepia Sepia 1118 Hansel and Gretel -- Original TV Cast

18:24:34 00:02:07 Richard Rodgers Waltz for a Ball Orchestra Harbinger HCD2501 Richard Rodgers: Command Performance

18:26:39 00:03:45 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein In My Own Little Corner Julie Andrews Sony SK60889 Cinderella -- TV Cast

18:30:21 00:02:38 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Do I Love You Laura Osnes, Santino Fontana Ghostlight GH8-4472 Cinderella -- 2013 Stage Version

18:33:38 00:01:23 Moose Charlap-Carolyn Leigh Captain Hook's Tango Cyril Ritchard RCA 3762-2-RG Peter Pan -- Original B'way Cast

18:35:00 00:02:06 Jule Styne-Bob Merrill Snubbed Cyril Ritchard ABC ABC-536 The Dangerous Christmas of Little Red Riding Hood -- TV Cast

18:37:43 00:02:33 Stephen Sondheim Agony Chris Pine, Billy Magnussen Disney D002076392 Into the Woods -- Original Film Soundtrack

18:40:12 00:03:59 M.Rodgers-M.Barer Happily Ever After Carol Burnett MCA 10768 Once Upon a Mattress – Original Cast Recording

18:44:54 00:03:24 Frank Loesser The Ugly Duckling Tommy Steele Pye NSPL18451 Hans Christian Andersen -- London Production

18:48:33 00:03:24 Jule Styne-B.Comden-A.Green Never Never Land Mary Martin RCA 3762-2-RG Peter Pan -- Original B'way Cast

18:52:09 00:00:46 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Sony SK60659 Gershwin Fantasy

18:53:03 00:03:55 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein There Is Music in You Victoria Clark Ghostlight GH8-4472 Cinderella -- 2013 Stage Version

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Carl Maria von Weber: Der Freischütz: Overture (1821)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 in F 'Pastoral' (1808)

20:00 SPECIAL: The Sounds of Kwanzaa with Garrett McQueen (PRX)

The history of the African American holiday Kwanzaa and its guiding principles, alongside music that highlights the spirit of the celebration. The hour features the compositions of Florence Price, Duke Ellington, Sean O’Loughlin, and special performances by Imani Winds.

22:00 OVATIONS: Akron Symphony Messiah Part 1 with Sam Petrey – Akron Symphony Orchestra & Chorus in a concert featuring Part 1 of Messiah by George Frideric Handel, recorded in November 2025.

23:20 QUIET HOUR