WCLV Program Guide 12-24-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

06:00 SPECIAL The Sound of Cinnamon with Jake Armerding

What does hygge mean to you? Maybe it means friendship, laughter, or more concrete things like warmth, light, seasonal food and drink. It might make you think of sitting by the fire on a cold winter night, wearing your favorite oversized sweater, reading a book, and sipping cinnamon tea.

07:00 My Christmas with Anna Burr

08:00 My Christmas with Bill O’Connell

09:00 My Christmas with Caroline Breder-Watts

10:00 My Christmas with John Mills

11:00 SPECIAL A Mexican Baroque Christmas with the Rose Ensemble (PRX)

This holiday program features over two centuries of festive Christmas dances and songs from the great cathedrals of Puebla and Mexico City

12:00 LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

13:00 My Christmas with John Simna

14:00 SPECIAL 2025 St. Olaf Christmas Festival with Valerie Kahler

For one and a half centuries, St. Olaf has been a hub of connections, knowledge, and growth. And for more than a century, the St. Olaf Christmas festival has been a cherished part of that history. Join us as

we celebrate their legacy.

16:00 My Christmas with Jacqueline Gerber

17:00 My Christmas with Clara Prinston

18:00 My Christmas with Jenny Northern

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Michael Praetorius: Christmas Vespers, Pt. 1 'A Lutheran Advent Service' (1621)

Michael Torke: Ash (1988)

20:00 OVATIONS: Akron Symphony Messiah Part 1 with Sam Petrey – Akron Symphony Orchestra & Chorus in a concert featuring Part 1 of Messiah by George Frideric Handel, recorded in November 2025.

22:00 My Christmas with Mark Satola

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: He Watching Over Israel (1846)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 1 in G (1802)

Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Träumerei (1838)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Serenade No. 10 for 13 Winds 'Gran Partita' (1784)

Frank Bridge: Sally in our Alley (1916)

Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Siciliana (1938)

Patrick Hawes: Quanta qualia (2004)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child (1905)

Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Nocturne (1941)