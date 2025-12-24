WCLV Program Guide 12-24-2025
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
TBA
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
TBA
06:00 SPECIAL The Sound of Cinnamon with Jake Armerding
What does hygge mean to you? Maybe it means friendship, laughter, or more concrete things like warmth, light, seasonal food and drink. It might make you think of sitting by the fire on a cold winter night, wearing your favorite oversized sweater, reading a book, and sipping cinnamon tea.
07:00 My Christmas with Anna Burr
08:00 My Christmas with Bill O’Connell
09:00 My Christmas with Caroline Breder-Watts
10:00 My Christmas with John Mills
11:00 SPECIAL A Mexican Baroque Christmas with the Rose Ensemble (PRX)
This holiday program features over two centuries of festive Christmas dances and songs from the great cathedrals of Puebla and Mexico City
12:00 LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
13:00 My Christmas with John Simna
14:00 SPECIAL 2025 St. Olaf Christmas Festival with Valerie Kahler
For one and a half centuries, St. Olaf has been a hub of connections, knowledge, and growth. And for more than a century, the St. Olaf Christmas festival has been a cherished part of that history. Join us as
we celebrate their legacy.
16:00 My Christmas with Jacqueline Gerber
17:00 My Christmas with Clara Prinston
18:00 My Christmas with Jenny Northern
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Michael Praetorius: Christmas Vespers, Pt. 1 'A Lutheran Advent Service' (1621)
Michael Torke: Ash (1988)
20:00 OVATIONS: Akron Symphony Messiah Part 1 with Sam Petrey – Akron Symphony Orchestra & Chorus in a concert featuring Part 1 of Messiah by George Frideric Handel, recorded in November 2025.
22:00 My Christmas with Mark Satola
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: He Watching Over Israel (1846)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 1 in G (1802)
Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Träumerei (1838)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Serenade No. 10 for 13 Winds 'Gran Partita' (1784)
Frank Bridge: Sally in our Alley (1916)
Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Siciliana (1938)
Patrick Hawes: Quanta qualia (2004)
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child (1905)
Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Nocturne (1941)