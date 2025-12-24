WCLV Program Guide 12-22-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

0:00:00 Ibert, Jacques Flute Sonatina, "Jeux" Emmanuel Pahud, f; Eric Le Sage, p EMI CDC5-56488-2 n/a 5:14

0:05:14 Lachner, Franz Toy Symphony, Op 85 Kapp Sinfonietta/Emanuel Vardi Kapp 9069 n/a 9:56

0:15:10 Hoffer, Bernard The Toy Chest American Saxophone Quartet, Ron Odrich, cl Sons of Sound SSPCD-009 The Commission Project 22:57

0:39:47 Moeran, Ernest John Serenade in G Northern Sinfonia/Richard Hickox EMI CDM7-64721-2 n/a 14:24

0:54:11 Trad, English Carol, The Holly and the Ivy Holst Singers, City of London Sinfonia/Alan Melville Hyperion CDA-66690 Bethlehem/ Coventry Nativity Play 1:43

1:00:00 Fraser, Donald This Christmastide (Jessye's Carol) Duquesne University Chbr Singers/Brady R Allred Duquesne University DUQCS-03-2 n/a 5:05

1:05:05 Debussy, Claude Children's Corner Suite Ulster Orch/Yan-Pascal Tortelier Chandos CHAN-8756 Orchestral Works, Vol. 3 17:09

1:22:14 Schumann, Robert Kinderball, Op. 130 Peter Frankl & András Schiff, p Vox CD3X-3001 (3) n/a 13:13

1:37:16 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Symphony No. 25 in g minor, K. 183 Orch/Bruno Walter Odyssey Y-35221 n/a 17:20

1:54:36 Austrian Trad Carol, "Still, still, still" Bielefeld Children's Cho/Friedrich Oberschelp EMI/Ang CDZ7-62576-2 n/a 1:40

2:00:00 Bach, Johann Sebastian Chorale Prelude, "Vom Himmel hoch (From the sky above)" BWV 700 Philip Brunelle, o (Congregational Church, Plymouth, MN) Virgin 91088-2 Serenade For A Christmas Night 2:40

2:02:40 Bach, Johann Sebastian Chorale prelude, "In Dulci Jubilo (In sweet rejoicing)" BWV 729 Philip Brunelle, o (Congregational Church, Plymouth, MN) Virgin 91088-2 Serenade For A Christmas Night 2:20

2:05:00 Bach, Johann Sebastian Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248 Soloists; Leipzig Radio Cho, Dresden Staatskapelle/Schreier Philips 420204-2 (3) Weihnachtsoratorium BWV 248 23:05

2:28:05 Gruber, Franz Carol, "Stille Nacht (Silent Night)" Offenbach Children's Cho/Werner Blum CBS CS-9200 n/a 1:47

2:29:52 Arensky, Anton Piano Trio #1 in d, Op 32 Rembrandt Trio Dorian DOR-90146 TCHAIKOVSKY, P.I.: Piano Trio, Op. 50 / ARENSKY, A.S.: Piano Trio No. 1 25:06:00

2:54:58 Welsh Trad Carol, "Deck the Hall" CSU Chamber Singers/Lee Egbert Sgc 1001 (2) Christmas At Colorado State University, Vol. IV 1:44

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

3:00:00 Torelli, Giuseppe Concerto grosso in g, Op 8/6, "Christmas Concerto" English Chamber Orch/Simon Preston Novalis 150133-2 (2) Christmas Concertos 5:28

3:05:28 Scarlatti, Domenico Christmas Cantata, "O di Betlemme altera" Nancy Argenta, s; Chandos Baroque Players EMI/Ang CDC7-54176-2 n/a 16:34

3:22:02 English Trad Carol, "Rejoice and be Merry" Chicago Brass Quintet Centaur CRC-2037 Merry Christmas 1:51

3:23:53 Kuhlau, Friedrich Grand Trio in G, Op 119 Jean-Pierre Rampal, Shigenori Kudo, f's; John Steele Ritter, p Sony SK-46482 Rampal & Kudo Play Telemann, Kuhlau, Bach, Mozart & Doppler 16:49

3:40:42 Holst, Gustav Christmas Day Solid Brass Dorian DOR-90114 SOLID BRASS: Christmas with Solid Brass 6:05

3:46:47 Walton, William Capriccio burlesco London Phil/Bryden Thomson Chandos CHAN-8968 Walton: Orchestral Works 7:29

3:54:16 Trad, English The Wassail Song The Western Wind Nonesuch 79053-2 An Old-Fashioned Christmas (Caroling With The Western Wind) 1:49

4:00:00 French Trad Carol, "Angels We Have Heard on High" Mormon Tabernacle Cho/Jerold D Ottley Intersound CDS-3494 n/a 5:06

4:05:06 Charpentier, Marc-Antoine Noël sur les instruments English Chamber Orch/Simon Preston Novalis 150133-2 (2) Christmas Concertos 17:14

4:22:20 Balbastre, Claude Noël, "Où s'en vont ces gais bergers?" Marie-Claire Alain, o (Cathédrale Saint-Théodorit d'Uzés) Erato ECD-88161 Noëls pour Orgue 5:06

4:29:14 French Trad Carol, "Angels We Have Heard on High" Baylor University A Capella Cho/Hugh Sanders Resmiranda 8011 n/a 2:13

4:31:27 English Trad Carol, "We Three Kings of Orient Are" Baylor University A Capella Cho/Hugh Sanders Resmiranda 8011 n/a 4:33

4:36:00 Humperdinck, Engelbert Hänsel und Gretel Boston Pops Orch/Arthur Fiedler RCA 61685-2 Pops Christmas Party 9:37

4:45:37 Altenburg, Johann Ernst Concerto for Seven Trumpets and Timpani Wallace Collection, Philharmonia/Christopher Warren-Green Nimbus NI-5065 n/a 6:10

4:51:47 English Trad Carol, "Away in a manger" John Klein, carillon CBS CK-44387 n/a 1:45

5:00:00 Praetorius, Michael Carol, "Es ist ein Ros' entsprungen" Giovanni De Chiaro, g Centaur CRC-2262 The Sounds Of Christmas On Guitar 5:26

5:05:26 Mendelssohn, Felix String Octet in E-Flat, Op 20 Hausmusik EMI/Ang CDC7-49958-2 String Quintet In A Major, Op. 18/ Octet In E Flat Major, Op. 20 31:48:00

5:38:44 English Trad Carol, "O Come All Ye Faithful" Bach Cho; Philip Jones Brass Ens; John Scott, o/David Willcocks London 443401-2 The Magic of Christmas 4:25

5:43:09 French Trad Carol, "Angels from the realms of glory" Kiri Te Kanawa, s; Philharmonia Orch/Carl Davis London 443401-2 The Magic of Christmas 3:31

5:46:40 Pygott, Richard Quid petis, o fili? King's Singers EMI/Ang CDM7-64133-2 n/a 7:42

5:54:22 English Trad We Wish You A Merry Christmas Joseph Alessi, Mark Lawrence, Carl Lenthe, M Dee Stewart, tb Summit DCD-146 Trombones Under The Tree 1:31

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

05:56:47James Pierpont: Jingle Bells(1857)Opus 216Opus 216 10324 2:13

06:07:47Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 6'Little C Major' (1818)Royal Northern Sinfonia Thomas Zehetmair Avie 2224 5:36

06:14:49Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in E-Flat Op 17 # 1 (1785)Hanover Band Anthony Halstead CPO 999214 7:46

06:24:15Eduard Strauss: Polka 'Bahn frei' Op 45(1865)Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80098 2:29

06:27:00William J. Kirkpatrick: Away in a Manger(1895) Choir of Royal HollowayRupert Gough Decca 4816326 3:55

06:32:58Nikolai Tcherepnin: Prelude to 'The Distant Princess' Op 4(1896)Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev Deutsche Gram 447084 9:09

06:43:57Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto Op 8 # 1 (1725) Francisco Fullana, violin Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2485 10:46

06:55:22Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 6 in D-Flat Op 64 # 1 'Minute' (1838) Jean-Yves Thibaudet, pianoDecca 466357 1:49

06:57:21Giacomo Meyerbeer: Le prophète: Coronation March(1840)New Zealand Symphony Darrell Ang Naxos 573195 3:15

07:04:15Randol Alan Bass: The Night Before Christmas(1988) Sir Derek Jacobi, narrator National Symphony Orchestra Randol Alan Bass Kodanja 2003 6:32

07:11:59Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 4 'Orpheus'S 98 (1854)Berlin Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Sony 66834 10:43

07:23:59Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: Serenade of the Doll(1908) Isata Kanneh-Mason, pianoDecca 4854180 2:36

07:28:21Traditional: Wexford CarolPaul O'Shaughnessy, fiddleSony 87771 3:18

07:31:43Traditional: Il est né le divin enfantCleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2014 2:57

07:38:13Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Jeremiah from Violin Concerto No. 2 Op 66'The Prophets' (1931) Tianwa Yang, violin SWR Symphony Orchestra Pieter-Jelle de Boer Naxos 573135 9:51

07:49:37George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: There's a Boat That's Leavin' Soon for New York(1935) Brian Stokes Mitchell, baritone San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 68931 2:09

07:51:54Victor Herbert: Babes in Toyland: Suite(1903)Razumovsky Symphony Keith Brion Naxos 559025 7:28

08:07:06Gustav Holst: Choral Fantasy on Old Carols 'Christmas Day'(1910) John Fenstermaker, organ Bay Brass A. David Krehbiel Gothic 49120 6:41

08:15:24Various: 'Songs of Angels' Pt. 1(1993) Robert Shaw Chamber SingersRobert Shaw Telarc 80377 12:11

08:28:28Aphex Twin: Avril 14th(2001)Chamber Ensemble Daniel Hope Deutsche Gram 4796922 2:04

08:30:53Gabriel Fauré: Impromptu No. 2 Op 31(1883) Kathryn Stott, pianoHyperion 66911 3:22

08:34:38Giovanni Battista Sammartini: Oboe Sonata in G(1750)Duo AmaralDuoAmaral 2013 7:02

08:43:18Johann Peter Emilius Hartmann: Overture to 'Hakon Jarl' Op 40(1844)Danish National Radio Symphony Thomas Dausgaard DaCapo 224097 9:10

08:54:09Michael Praetorius: Christmas Vespers: Processional(1621) Scott Mello, tenor Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7673 8:21

09:05:59Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Concerto No. 2 in DK 314 (1778) Patrick Gallois, flute Swedish Chamber Orchestra Patrick Gallois Naxos 503293 17:48

09:24:07Johnny Marks: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer(1949)Canadian BrassSteinway 30027 2:50

09:29:14John Francis Wade: O Come, All Ye Faithful(1843) St. Paul's Cathedral ChoirAndrew Carwood Decca 4789225 3:51

09:34:57Leroy Anderson: Promenade(1945)BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559357 2:39

09:38:19Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro con brio from Symphony No. 5 Op 67(1808)Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 373715 7:31

09:46:43Eric Whitacre: little tree(1996) Elora Festival SingersNoel Edison Naxos 559677 5:27

09:53:11Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 7 Op 101 # 7 (1894) Francine Kay, pianoAnalekta 9004 3:09

09:56:48Fritz Kreisler: Schön Rosmarin(1910) Ray Chen, violinDecca 4833852 2:12

09:59:58Giacomo Puccini: Madama Butterfly: Un bel dì vedremo(1904) Renée Fleming, soprano London Philharmonic Sir Charles Mackerras Decca 467049 4:49

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:05:57Giacomo Puccini: Le Villi: The Witches' Sabbath(1883)La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Muti Sony 63025 3:41

10:10:07William Henry Fry: Santa Claus Symphony(1853)Royal Scottish National Orchestra Tony Rowe Naxos 559057 26:11

10:37:55Randol Alan Bass: Seasonal Sounds(1999) Tallis Chamber Choir National Symphony Orchestra Randol Alan Bass Kodanja 2003 9:58

10:51:02Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 1 in f-Sharp Op 1(1891) Daniil Trifonov, piano Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin Deutsche Gram 4836617 28:06

11:20:19Franz Schmidt: Notre Dame: Intermezzo(1906)Monte Carlo Philharmonic Lawrence Foster Erato 88103 4:41

11:52:17Jack Sutte: Toys’ Marches(2021) Tom Sherwood, percussion Factory Seconds Brass TrioSutte 2023 7:12

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:06:51Lowell Mason: Joy to the World(1839)Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 3:03

12:10:02Michael Praetorius: Lo, how a rose e'er blooming(1609) Members of Cleveland OrchestraMAA 2014 2:40

12:12:42Bernard de La Monnoye: Patapan(1720)Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 3:44

12:17:36Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 17'Ukrainian' (1880)Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 0014 11:28

12:30:07Adolphe Adam: O Holy Night(1847) Robert Sullivan, trumpet Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2005 5:24

12:35:33Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Dance of the Reed Pipes(1892)Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Telarc 80068 2:21

12:37:54Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride(1948)Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2008 3:11

12:42:10Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude(1848)Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 62403 9:16

12:51:58Paul Hindemith: Turandot Scherzo from 'Symphonic Metamorphosis on Weber Themes'(1943)Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 6:39

12:59:53Various: Sacrum Mysterium: A Celtic Christmas VespersMeredith Hall, soprano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2269 1:08:50

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

13:01:00Various: Sacrum Mysterium: A Celtic Christmas VespersMeredith Hall, soprano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2269 1:08:50

14:10:50Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c Op 67(1808)Vienna Philharmonic Carlos Kleiber Deutsche Gram 4795448 33:20

14:45:19Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in g Op 6 # 8 'Christmas' (1713)Collegium Musicum 90 Simon Standage Chandos 634 14:29

15:00:25Vince Guaraldi: What Child is This?(1965)Canadian BrassSteinway 30027 3:23

15:04:25Vince Guaraldi: Christmas Time is Here(1965)Canadian BrassSteinway 30027 2:46

15:07:58Felix Mendelssohn & Ignaz Moscheles: Fantaisie & Variations on a Theme by Weber Op 36(1833) Alon Kariv, piano Berlin Radio Symphony Ivor Bolton Hyperion 68459 16:10

15:26:04Claude Debussy: Piano Trio(1880)Ensemble VivantOpening Day 9379 23:44

15:50:39Hugh Martin: Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas(1944)Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 126 4:55

15:55:57Joseph Haydn: Finale from Trumpet Concerto(1796) Alison Balsom, trumpet Bremen German Chamber PhilharmonicEMI 16213 4:24

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:01:10Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Jauchzet, frohlocket(1734) RIAS Chamber Chorus Academy for Early Music Berlin René Jacobs Harmonia Mundi 2908304 7:29

16:09:18Bryan Kelly: Improvisations on Christmas Carols(1969)City of Prague Philharmonic Gavin Sutherland Naxos 557099 12:35

16:26:25John Williams: Schindler's List: Main Theme(1993) Itzhak Perlman, violin Pittsburgh Symphony John Williams Sony 975227 3:33

16:30:50Leroy Anderson: A Christmas Festival(1950)Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 126 6:51

16:39:24Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 4 Violins in b Op 3 # 10 'L'Estro Armonico' (1711) Olivier Brault, violin Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2005 9:39

16:50:20Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime(1893) Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo-soprano Bavarian Radio Symphony Jeffrey Tate EMI 54022 8:09

16:58:56John Joubert: Torches Op 7a(1951) Cleveland Orch Children's Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell MAA 1993 1:27

17:03:15Adolphe Adam: O Holy Night(1847) St. Paul's Cathedral ChoirAndrew Carwood Decca 4789225 5:18

17:09:43Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 1(1919)Philadelphia Orchestra Riccardo Muti EMI 63572 9:50

17:20:46Alfred Burt: A Christmas Greeting(1954) Tanglewood Festival Chorus Boston Pops John Williams Decca 4851590 12:49

17:37:52Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ(1957)Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Analekta 9848 5:24

17:43:41Juan de Araujo: Los coflades de la estleya(1700)Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Analekta 9957 4:16

17:48:41Johann David Heinichen: Concerto Grosso in FS 231 (1715)Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 437549 6:48

17:56:18Edvard Grieg: Lyric Suite: March of the Trolls Op 54(1904)Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi Deutsche Gram 437524 3:18

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:06:26Traditional: Fum, fum, fumBurning River BrassBurnRiver 2008 2:06

18:10:03Alexander Glazunov: Stenka Razin Op 13(1885)Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Ernest Ansermet Decca 4785437 14:48

18:26:25Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 20K 466 (1785) John Gibbons, fortepiano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7575 7:42

18:35:41Salomone Rossi: Sinfonia No. 17 & Galliarda detta la Zambalina(1608)Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2361 2:55

18:40:34Fela Sowande: Selections from 'African Suite'(1955)London Symphony Paul Freeman Sony 586215 14:39

18:56:40Traditional: La Komida la ManyanaApollo's Singers Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2361 3:11

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

19:02:01Johann Christian Bach: Symphony for Double Orchestra in D Op 18 # 3 (1781)Hanover Band Anthony Halstead CPO 999752 11:34

19:14:43Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 1 in g Op 13'Winter Dreams' (1866)Orchestra of St Luke's Pablo Heras-Casado Harmonia Mundi 902220 44:07

20:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Valerie Kahler

22:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Anna Burr

21:56:01Jan Dismas Zelenka: Canarie from Capriccio No. 2(1718)Bach Sinfonia Daniel Abraham Sono Luminus 92163 3:00

21:59:35Various: Music from 'Nine Lessons & Carols'(2010) Choir of King's College, CambridgeStephen Cleobury King'sColl 1 58:35

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:18Heitor Villa-Lobos: Song of the Black Swan(1917) John-Henry Crawford, celloOrchid 100198 2:39

23:03:59Alexander Borodin: Andante from Symphony No. 1(1867)Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572786 7:39

23:11:39Duke Ellington: Come Sunday(1945) Richard Stoltzman, clarinet Chamber EnsembleRCA 68416 5:20

23:17:06Jean Sibelius: The Swan of Tuonela Op 22 # 2 (1897)Swedish Radio Symphony Mikko Franck Ondine 953 10:11

23:27:18Sir Edward Elgar: Romance from Violin Sonata Op 82(1918) Midori, violinSony 63331 8:01

23:35:20Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle(1881) Liverpool Philharmonic Choir BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos 9765 3:16

23:38:47Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana: Pastorale(1953)Royal Philharmonic Enrique Bátiz EMI 67435 6:30

23:45:17Carl Busch: Elegie Op 30(1899)Gowanus Arts Ensemble Reuben Blundell New Focus 166 6:19

23:51:37Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 2 in E-Flat Op 9 # 2 (1831) Valentina Lisitsa, pianoDecca 17091 4:04

23:55:50Florence Price: Adoration(1951) Juliana Soltis, celloNavona 6659 2:49