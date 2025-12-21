WCLV Program Guide 12-21-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

0:00:00 Manfredini, Francesco Concerto grosso in C, Op 3/12, "Christmas Concerto" Ayako Shinozaki, h Sony SFK-62677 Silent Night - Christmas Harp Music 5:23

0:05:23 Locatelli, Pietro Concerto grosso in f, Op 1/8, "Christmas" Collegium Mozarteum Salzburg Arte Nova 30505-2 Christmas Concertos 15:41

0:21:04 Alwyn, William Concerto Grosso #2 Royal Liverpool Phil/David Lloyd-Jones Naxos 8.570145 ALWYN, W.: Concerti Grossi Nos. 2 and 3 / 7 Irish Tunes / The Moor of Venice (Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, Lloyd-Jones) 13:31

0:36:05 Spohr, Ludwig (Louis) Flute and Harp Sonata in E-Flat/c, Op 113 Maxence Larrieu, f; Susanna Mildonian, h Ars Classicum 1155482 N/A 18:10

0:54:15 German Trad Carol, "O Tannenbaum (O Christmas Tree)" Carlo Bergonzi, t; Austrian Radio Sym/Paul Angerer Orfeo C-030821-A Vocal Recital: Carlo Bergonzi 1:48

1:00:00 English Trad Carol, "The First Noël" chor; Royal Phil Orch/Vaughan Meakins Intersound 2856 n/a 5:19

1:05:19 Haydn, Franz Joseph String Quartet in G, Op. 9, No. 3 London Haydn Quartet Hyperion CDA-67611 (2) Haydn: String Quartets, Op 9 * The London Haydn Quartet 19:51

1:26:53 Vaughan Williams, Ralph The First Nowell Soloists; London Phil Orch & Cho/Vladimir Jurowski LPO 50 Vaughan Williams: The First Nowell/ Bach: Cantata 63/ Mendelssohn: Vom Himmel Hoch 28:19:00

1:55:12 English Trad Carol, "I saw three ships" Musica Anima Chamber Orch/Arnie Roth American Gramaphone AG-298-2 Renaissance Holiday 1:25

2:00:00 Vivaldi, Antonio Gloria in D, R 589 English Concert Cho, Orch/Trevor Pinnock DG Archiv 423386-2 Gloria / Dixit Dominus 4:52

2:04:52 Finzi, Gerald In Terra Pax, Op 39 Julia Doyle, s; Roderick Williams, br; City of London Cho; Bournemouth Sym/Hilary Davan Wetton Naxos 8.572102 CHRISTMAS ANTHOLOGY (A) - In Terra Pax (Doyle, Williams, City of London Choir, Bournemouth Symphony, Wetton) 16:16

2:21:08 Finzi, Gerald Eclogue, Op 10 Martin Jones, p; English String Orch/William Boughton Nimbus NI-7069 Meditations for Autumn 9:53

2:31:01 Mathias, William Carol, "Sir Christèmas" Julia Doyle, s; Roderick Williams, br; City of London Cho; Bournemouth Sym/Hilary Davan Wetton Naxos 8.572102 CHRISTMAS ANTHOLOGY (A) - In Terra Pax (Doyle, Williams, City of London Choir, Bournemouth Symphony, Wetton) 1:26

2:32:27 Sullivan, Arthur Ballet, "Victoria and Merrie England" Dublin RTE Concert Orch/Andrew Penny Marco Polo 8.223677 SULLIVAN : Victoria and Merrie England 13:35

2:46:02 Gilbert & Sullivan The Mikado St Martin's Academy/Sir Neville Marriner Philips 434916-2 Gilbert and Sullivan: Overtures 7:45

2:53:47 Trad, French Carol, Ding, Dong, Merrily on High Elizabethan Singers/Louis Halsey Boston Skyline BSD-124 Sir Cristemas 1:48

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

3:00:00 Hayman Christmas Medley Boston Pops Orch/Arthur Fiedler RCA 6428-2-RG A Christmas Festival With Arthur Fiedler & The Boston Pops 5:08

3:05:08 Hunter, Ralph Carol medley, "Sing Noel" Gloriae Dei Cantores/Elizabeth Patterson Gloriae Dei Cantores GDCD-105 Sing Noel 17:28

3:22:36 French Trad Carol, "Il est né le divin enfant" St Martin's Academy Cho/Neville Marriner Philips 442141-2 Christmas With The Academy 1:43

3:24:19 Praetorius, Michael Carol, "Es ist ein Ros' entsprungen" Empire Brass EMI/Ang CDC7-49097-2 Joy To The World: Music Of Christmas 3:41

3:28:00 Rodrigo, Joaquín Concierto serenata (1956) Nancy Allen, h; Royal Phil/Enrique Bátiz EMI/Ang CDC7-47869-2 n/a 22:56

3:50:56 Bach/Gounod Ave Maria Yolanda Kondonassis, h Telarc CD-80446 Dream Season: The Christmas Harp 2:55

3:53:51 Bach, Johann Sebastian Three-Part Sinfonias, BWV 787-801 Joao Carlos Martins, p Labor LAB-7010-2 n/a 1:27

4:00:00 Gruber, Franz Carol, "Stille Nacht (Silent Night)" Giovanni De Chiaro, g Centaur CRC-2101 Christmas On Guitar 5:10

4:05:10 English Trad Carol, "Deck the halls" Empire Brass; Nancy Allen, h; Mark Kroll, hc EMI/Ang CDC7-49097-2 Joy To The World: Music Of Christmas 3:28

4:08:38 English Trad Carol, "God rest ye, merry gentlemen" Empire Brass; Mark Kroll, hc EMI/Ang CDC7-49097-2 Joy To The World: Music Of Christmas 3:02

4:11:40 Grainger, Percy The Sussex Mummers' Christmas Carol Jeffrey Biegel, p Steinway 30005 A Steinway Christmas Album * Jeffrey Biegel 2:34

4:14:14 Grainger, Percy Lincolnshire Posy London Wind Orch/Denis Wick ASV CDWHL-2067 Shepherd's Hey: Wind Music of Grainger, Milhaud and Poulenc 15:57

4:31:54 Weber, Carl Maria von Clarinet Concerto No. 2 in E-Flat, Op. 74 Andrew Marriner, cl; St Martin's Academy/Neville Marriner Philips 432146-2 Weber: Clarinet Concertos 1 & 2, Concertino 21:50

4:53:44 French Trad Carol, "Ding! Dong! merrily on high" St Martin's Academy Cho/Neville Marriner Philips 442141-2 Christmas With The Academy 1:33

5:00:00 Vaughan Williams, Ralph Fantasia on "Greensleeves" Boston Pops Orch/Arthur Fiedler RCA 6428-2-RG A Christmas Festival With Arthur Fiedler & The Boston Pops 5:38

5:05:38 Chopin, Frédéric Polonaise-fantaisie in A-Flat, Op. 61 William Kapell, p RCA 68997-2 Chopin: Sonata, Polonaise-Fantaisie / Mussorgsky: Pictures At An Exhibition (Frick Collection Recital) 12:44

5:20:09 Saint-Saens, Camille Christmas Oratorio Dresden Kreuzchor, Dresden Phil/Martin Flämig Capriccio 10216 n/a 35:32:00

5:55:41 Burt, Alfred Carol, Come, Dear Children The Ringmasters,William Ballard Reference Recordings RR-21-CD Star of Wonder 1:35

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Anna Burr

Leopold Mozart: Symphony in D (1753)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on a Theme by Gluck (1784)

Antonio Salieri: Variations on 'La Folia di Spagna' (1815)

Francesco Salieri: Symphony in B-Flat 'La tempesta di mare' (1770)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone:

TRADITIONAL (arr. Cavagnaro): Angels we have heard on high –Trinity Brass and Choir/Colin Lynch; Jerrick Cavagnaro (1926 Skinner+1963 Aeolian-Skinner/Trinity Church, Boston, MA) Acis 212374

JUNE NIXON:The holly and the ivy –Cathedral Choir/David Hardie; Ashley Wagner (1993 Nicholson/St. Philip’s Cathedral, Birmingham, England) Regent 590

HUGO WOLF:Schlafendes Jesuskind –Theresa Nelles, soprano; Winfried Bönig (1948-1956 Klais/Cologne Cathedral, Germany) Aeolus 11271

EDWARD BARISTOW:The blessed virgin’s cradle song –St. Thomas Choir/Jeremy Filsell; William Hanoian, treble; Maks Adach (2018 Dobson/St. Thomas Church, New York, NY) Acis 53981

MESSIAEN:La Vierge et l’Enfant, fr La Nativité –Olivier Latry (Cavaillé-Coll/Notre Dame Cathedral, Paris, France) DG 4861466

MESSIAEN:Le Bergers, fr La Nativité – Wolfgang Rübsam (1880 Cavaillé-Coll/Holy Cross Cathedral, Orléans, France) Bayer 100004

MESSIAEN:Desseins Eternels, fr La Nativité –Jennifer Bate (1871 Cavaillé-Coll/Trinity Church, Paris, France) Jade 47863619

MESSIAEN:Le Verbe, fr La Nativité –Mark Steinbach (1880 Cavaillé-Coll/St. François-de-Sales, Lyon, France) Aeolus 11401

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois:

As we prepare for the eve of Christmas, we’ll begin the festivities with music to celebrate the arrival of the Holy Child on this edition of With Heart and Voice. Tune in as Peter DuBois shares sacred choral and organ treasures of the season.

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Winter' Concerto (1725)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Part 3 (1734)

Josef Myslivecek: Cello Concerto in C (1770)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

John Rutter: Donkey Carol (1975)

John Rutter: Star Carol (1985)

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Suite (1893)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Christmas Carols (1912)

Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring (1944)

Franz Schubert: Ave Maria (1825)

Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter (1906)

Bruce Healey: Medley 'Sing With Us of Christmas' (1999)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child and Valerie Kahler

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 6 in E Minor, BWV 830: Mvt 3 Jeremy Denk, piano Album: Jeremy Denk Plays J.S. Bach Azica 71262 Music: 4:18

Robert Schumann: Fantasy, Op. 17: Mvt 1 Jeremy Denk, piano Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 12:16

Traditional German, arr. Clarice Assad: In Dulci Jubilo Miró Quartet Album: Hearth Pentatone 7495 Music: 3:23

John Jacob Niles, arr. Reena Esmail: I Wonder as I Wander Miró Quartet Album: Hearth Pentatone 7495 Music: 3:17

Anna Clyne: Mother's Lullaby Miró Quartet Album: Hearth Pentatone 7495 Music: 5:28

Traditional Jewish, arr. Sam Lipman: Ma'oz Tzur (Rock of Ages) Miró Quartet Album: Hearth Pentatone 7495 Music: 5:04

Sergei Prokofiev: Winter Bonfire, Op. 122 (excerpts) Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra; Zhang Yi, conductor EBU, Concert Hall, Symphony Hall, Shanghai, China Music: 13:15

Ludovico Einaudi, arr. Angele Dubeau: Night La Pietà; Angèle Dubeau, conductor Album: Pulsations

Analekta 8748 Music: 4:38

Uuno Klami: Aurora borealis, Op. 38 Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra; John Storgards, conductor Album: Kalevala Suite/Aurora borealis/Cheremis Fantasia Ondine Music: 18:49

Morten Lauridsen, arr. Lauridsen: Sure on This Shining Night Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; Fabio Bidini, piano Community Arts Music Association, Lobero Theater, Santa Barbara, CA Music: 5:07

Gustav Holst, arr. Michael P. Atkinson: In the Bleak Midwinter The Knights; Eric Jacobsen, conductor Album: THE KNIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS Music: 4:13

Paul Hindemith: Tuttifantchen Suite: Mvt 7 WDR Radio Orchestra; Johannes Witt, conductor EBU, Klaus von Bismarck Hall, WDR Broadcasting House, Cologne, Germany Music: 2:51

Traditional Christmas, arr. Malcolm Arnold: The Holly and the Ivy: A Fantasy on Christmas Carols WDR Radio Orchestra; Johannes Witt, conductor EBU, Klaus von Bismarck Hall, WDR Broadcasting House, Cologne, Germany Music: 8:28

Josef Strauss: Winterlust, Polka schnell WDR Radio Orchestra; Johannes Witt, conductor EBU, Klaus von Bismarck Hall, WDR Broadcasting House, Cologne, Germany Music: 2:37

14:00 THE LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen

Caroline Shaw: The Observatory (LA Phil commission)

Los Angeles Philharmonic; Teddy Abrams, conductor

George Gershwin: Piano Concerto in F

Los Angeles Philharmonic; Teddy Abrams, conductor; Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in A Major

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

Richard Strauss: Also sprach Zarathustra

Los Angeles Philharmonic; Teddy Abrams, conductor

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D Major, "Classical"

Los Angeles Philharmonic; Andre Previn, conductor

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance

The Cleveland Orchestra & Chorus at Christmas with Robert Conrad

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded

Devin Spaulding, 17, Trombone, from Tomball, TX (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award)

Brad Edwards (b. 1963): Concert Piece #24, "Driving - Dreaming" (5:54)

Zaylyn Bain, 17, Marimba, from De Leon, TX (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award)

Keiko Abe (b. 1937): Piacer d'amor for Solo Marimba (4:32)

June Eickholt, 18, Tuba, from Colleyville, TX

Ralph Vaughan Williams (1872-1958): Concerto for Bass Tuba - II. Romanza (5:05)

Excerpt from Arabeske in C major, Op. 18 by Robert Schumann, performed by Peter Dugan, piano

Abigail Regua, 19, Violin, from Idyllwild, CA (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award)

by Claude Debussy (1862-1918), arr. Jascha Heifetz (1901-1987): Beau Soir (2:07)

Nicholas Rossi, 17, Saxophone, from Corpus Christi, TX (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award)

André Waignein (1942-2015): Rhapsody for Alto Saxophone and Piano - Movement III (5:09)

Excerpt from Fantasiestücke, Op. 73: 1. Zart und mit Ausdruck by Robert Schumann (1810-1856) performed by Shannon Ross, violin, and Christopher O’Riley, piano

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite (1934)

Deems Taylor: Through the Looking Glass (1919)

20:00 SPECIAL: In Winter's Glow with Steve Seel

John Luther Adams, "In a Treeless Place, Only Snow" (excerpt)

Peter Gregson, "Cantus" from Quartets

Trad., "Personent hodie"

Trad., "Lo, How a Rose E're Blooming"

John Luther Adams, "Sky with Endless Stars"

Mary Lattimore, "Pine Trees"

Eriks Esenvalds, "Evening"

Johann Johannsson, "Two is Apocryphal" from Drone Mass

Trad. "Ae Romeser"

Jane Antonia Cornish, "Sunglitter"

Hildegard von Bingen, "Ave Maria Auctrix Vitae"

Jacob Pavek, "Moss" (excerpt)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Nicholas Underhill: Kaleidoscope — Cleveland Chamber Collective (CCC CD 02-24-12) 12:05

Jeffrey Quick: String Quartet No. 1 in A — Cleveland Chamber Collective (CCG CD 11-18-07) 14:16

Katherine O’Connell: Let Something Remain — Cleveland Chamber Collective (CCG CD 11-05-06) 20:51

Eubie Blake (arr. Underhill): Brittwood Rag — Cleveland Chamber Collective (CCC CD 02-24-12) 3:12

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech,

Reimagining Nonprofits and Philanthropy with Vu Le

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Joseph Achron: Hebrew Lullaby (1911)

Isaac Albéniz: Barcarola 'Mallorca' (1891)

Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Schumann's 'Widmung' (1848)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Ave verum corpus (1791)

Charles Gounod: Hymne à Sainte Cécile (1865)

Sir John Stevenson: The Last Rose of Summer (1813)

Ernest Bloch: Suite Modale (1956)

Fritz Kreisler: Berceuse Romantique (1916)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 8 'Pathétique' (1799)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pleading (1908)