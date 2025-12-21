WCLV Program Guide 12-20-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

0:00:00 Various Christmas Medley (Komt herders, etc) B Hendricks, Children's, Chamber Cho's, Stockholm Ch Orch/Eric Ericson EMI/Ang CDC5-55536-2 Christmas Songs 4:59

0:04:59 Bennett, Robert Russell Christmas Medley #1 Atlanta Sym Cho, Atlanta Sym Orch/Robert Shaw Telarc CD-80087 The Many Moods Of Christmas 11:29

0:16:28 Afro-American Traditional A Little Christmas Medley Mainstreet Brass MSR Classics MS-1325 Christmas Spirit * Mainstreet Brass 8:31

0:26:42 Grieg, Edvard Holberg Suite,Op. 40 Swiss Chamber Orch ASV CDQS-6094 N/A 19:27

0:46:09 Handel, George Frideric Passacaglia Arturo Delmoni, v; Nathaniel Rosen, vc John Marks Records JMR-15 n/a 7:36

0:53:45 Cleve, Halfdan Three Piano Pieces, Op 16 Geir Henning Braaten, p NKF NKFCD-50023-2 n/a 1:32

1:00:00 Alfvén, Hugo Gustav II Adolf, Op 49 Helsingborg Sym Orch/Okko Kamu Naxos 8.553115 Swedish Orchestral Favourites, Vol. 1 5:15

1:05:15 Auber, Daniel-François Gustave III, ou le Bal Masqué English Chamber Orch/Richard Bonynge London 440646-2 (2) Auber * Le Domino Noir * Sumi Jo * ECO * Richard Bonynge 25:26:00

1:30:41 Kraus, Josef Martin Soliman II Swedish Royal Opera Orch/Philip Brunelle Virgin 91496-2 Kraus: Soliman II * A Gustavian Turkish Opera * Royal Opera of Sweden 5:15

1:37:26 Praetorius, Michael Terpsichore (1612) Christopher Parkening, g EMI CDC5-55052-2 Christopher Parkening Plays Vivaldi & Warlock 11:51

1:49:17 Susato, Tielman The Danserye (1551) New London Consort L'Oiseau Lyre 436131-2 Dansereye 1551 6:17

1:55:34 Anonymous 16th century, Italian Suite of Dances Piffaro/Joan Kimball, Robert Wiemken DG Archiv 445883-2 Piffaro The Renaissance Band- Canzoni e danze 10:07

0.087280093 Phalèse, Pierre Laroque Gaillarde Renaissonics Titanic TI-232 Renaissonics 1:36

2:00:00 Biber, Heinrich von Mystery Sonatas ("Rosary") Evan Johnson, v; Loretta O'Sullivan, vc; Eric Milnes, hc Newport Classic NC-60035 n/a 4:31

2:04:31 Biber, Heinrich von Mystery Sonatas ("Rosary") Andrew Manze, v; Richard Egarr, hc Harmonia Mundi HMU-907321.22 (2) Biber: The Rosary Sonatas 6:03

2:10:34 Biber, Heinrich von Mystery Sonatas ("Rosary") John Holloway, v; Tragicomedia Virgin 90838-2 (2) The Mystery Sonatas 8:10

2:18:44 Rutter, John Nativity Carol Cambridge Singers, City of London Sinfonia/John Rutter Collegium COLCD-106 Christmas Night. Carols Of The Nativity 4:20

2:23:04 Rutter, John Angels' Carol American Boy Cho/James Litton MHS 523153-F (2) Trumpets Sound • Voices Ring (A Joyous Christmas) 1:45

2:24:49 Rutter, John Partita (1976) Royal Ballet Sinfonia/Gavin Sutherland ASV CDWHL-2131 British Light Music Discoveries 4 20:48

2:45:37 Adam, Adolphe-Charles Cantique de Noël (O Holy Night) Cambridge Singers, City of London Sinfonia/John Rutter Collegium COLCD-111 Christmas With The Cambridge Singers 6:35

2:52:12 English Trad The Cherry Tree Carol Cambridge Singers/John Rutter Collegium COLCD-106 Christmas Night. Carols Of The Nativity 1:48

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

3:00:00 Trad, Afro-American Spiritual, Children Go Where I Send Thee Robert Decormier Singers/Robert DeCormier Arabesque Z-6684 Children Go Where I Send Thee- A Christmas Celebration Around The World 5:28

3:05:28 Michael, David Moritz Suiten bey einer Quelle zu Blasen (By a Spring) Pacific Classical Winds New World 80531-2 By A Spring 9:36

3:15:04 French, Jacob Carol, "While Shepherds Watched Their Flocks by Night" Columbus Consort Channel Classics CCS-5693 Christmas in Early America 1:31

3:16:35 Knapp, G W Carol, While Shepherds Watched Their Flocks Western Wind Cho Musicmasters 67176-2 Christmas Celebration 4:19

3:20:54 Breedlove, L P Hymn, Shepherds Rejoice American Music Group/Neely Bruce Crusade Enterprises LPS-260-02 N/A 1:37

3:22:31 Pinkham, Daniel Christmas Cantata Roger Wagner Cho, Organ and Brass Ensemble/Roger Wagner Angel S-36016 A Christmas Festival 8:40

3:31:11 Hanson, Howard Merry Mount Suite (1938) Nashville Sym Orch/Kenneth Schermerhorn Naxos 8.559072 HANSON: Symphony No. 1, 'Nordic' / Merry Mount Suite 5:43

3:36:54 Freed, Arnold Three Shepherd Carols Kansas City Chorale/Charles Bruffy Nimbus NI-5413 Nativitas' - American Christmas Carols 6:06

4:00:00 Manfredini, Francesco Sinfonia pastorale per il santissimo natale in D, Op 2/12 English Chamber Orch/Simon Preston Novalis 150133-2 (2) Christmas Concertos 5:15

4:05:15 Bach, Johann Sebastian Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248 Soloists; Gächinger Kantorei; Bach-Collegium Stuttgart/Rilling Hänssler Classic 98.854 (3) Weihnachtsoratorium 22:53

4:29:58 Glazunov, Alexander Oriental Rhapsody, Op 29 USSR Sym Orch/Yevgeny Svetlanov Melodiya SUCD-1000156 Forest, Sea, Oriental Rhapsody 25:14:00

4:55:12 Ukrainian Trad Carol of the Bells Roger Wagner Cho/Roger Wagner Delos D/CD-3072 Choral Music - LEONTOVITCH, M. / RUTTER, J. / MACGIMSEY, R. / GARDNER, J. (… to catch a Christmas star - Christmas with Roger Wagner) 1:30

5:00:00 German Trad Carol, "O Tannenbaum (O Christmas Tree)" Hollywood Bowl Sym Orch/Carmen Dragon EMI/Ang CDM5-66087-2 The Music Of Christmas 2:46

5:02:46 Trad, English Carol, O Come All Ye Faithful Hollywood Bowl Sym Orch/Carmen Dragon EMI/Ang CDM5-66087-2 The Music Of Christmas 2:48

5:05:34 Trad, English Carol, The First Nowell York Minster Cho/Francis Jackson Chandos CHAN-6632 Christmas Carols 4:58

5:10:32 Buttstedt, Johann Heinrich Carol, Christians, Awake! York Minster Cho/Francis Jackson Chandos CHAN-6632 Christmas Carols 4:15

5:14:47 Trad, English Carol, Once in Royal David's City York Minster Cho/Francis Jackson Chandos CHAN-6632 Christmas Carols 4:53

5:19:40 Trad, English Carol, God Rest You Merry, Gentlemen York Minster Cho/Francis Jackson Chandos CHAN-6632 Christmas Carols 3:17

5:24:36 Elgar, Edward Enigma Variations, Op. 36 Royal Phil/Andrew Litton Virgin 90727-2 In The South, Serenade, Enigma Variations 30:36:00

5:55:12 Holst, Imogen That Lord That Lay in Asse Stall King's College Cho Cambridge/Sir David Willcocks EMI/Ang CDM5-66244-2 Carols From King's 1:33

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

06:00:45 Tomas Luis de Victoria "Ave Maria" Voz en Punto Jose Galvan Quindecom 111 "Mexico en Navidad"

06:02:49 Chava Flores (arr. Jose Galvan) "El nacimiento" ("The Nativity") Voz en Punto Jose Galvan Quindecom 111 "Mexico en Navidad"

06:07:02 Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky Waltz of the Flowers, from The Nutcracker Martha Argerich, Nicolas Economou, pianos Deutsche Grammophon 449816 "Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1"

06:13:21 Leopold Stokowski Traditional Slavic Christmas Music (after Ippolitov-Ivanov's "In the Manger") Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra Jose Serebrier Naxos 8.557645 "Mussorgsky-Stokowski: Transcriptions"

06:16:23 Mykola Leontovych Carol of the Bells (arr. by Sergio Assad) Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin; Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars NSS Music 5 "Merry - A Holiday Journey"

06:22:20 Francisco Guerrero "Beata Dei genitrix Maria" (Blessed Mary, mother of God) Stile Antico Harmonia Mundi 902312 Stile Antico - A Spanish Nativity"

06:29:08 Christobal de Morales "Cum natus est" (Now after Jesus was born in Bethlehem...) Stile Antico Harmonia Mundi 902312 Stile Antico - A Spanish Nativity"

06:40:19 Mateo Flecha "El Jubilate" Stile Antico Harmonia Mundi 902312 Stile Antico - A Spanish Nativity"

06:48:05 Adolphe Adam "O Holy Night" Juan Diego Florez, tenor Bologna Community Theatre Orchestra Michele Mariotti Decca 001487502 "Juan Diego Flórez: Santo - Sacred Songs"

06:52:36 Gioacchino Rossini "Domine Deus" from Little Solemn Mass Juan Diego Florez, tenor Bologna Community Theatre Orchestra & Chorus Michele Mariotti Decca 001487502 "Juan Diego Flórez: Santo -

07:00:45 George Frideric Handel "Glory to God" from "Messiah" Le Concert des Nations; La Capella Reiai de Catalunya (The Royal Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9936 "Handel: Messiah"

07:03:01 George Frideric Handel "His yoke is easy" from "Messiah" Le Concert des Nations; La Capella Reiai de Catalunya (The Royal Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9936 "Handel: Messiah"

07:05:31 George Frideric Handel "Hallelujah" from "Messiah" Le Concert des Nations; La Capella Reiai de Catalunya (The Royal Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9936 "Handel: Messiah"

07:10:10 Joaquin Rodrigo "Retablo de Navidad" (Christmas Carols and Songs) Raquel Lojendio, soprano; David Rubiera, baritone Madrid Community Orchestra and Chorus Jose Ramun Encinar Naxos 8557223 "Rodrigo: Retablo de Navidad"

07:35:45 Agustin Barrios Villancico de navidad (Christmas Carol) Alexander-Sergei Ramírez, guitar Deutsche Grammophon 471532 "Confesion"

07:38:35 Jose Antonio Garcia Suite de los Ninos Ensamble de Viento Nueva Camerata Haskell Armenteros Pons Cubasound 1934837603 "Soplos del Alma"

07:44:33 Carlos Guastavino "Cancion de Navidad" Quink Vocal Ensemble Telarc 80202 "Carols Around the World"

07:46:49 Traditional Catalan "Fum, Fum, Fum" Quink Vocal Ensemble Telarc 80202 "Carols Around the World"

07:49:33 Felix Mendelssohn Hark! The Herald Angels Sing Mark Small, Robert Torres, guitars Shadow Mountain 55882 "Winterlight II"

07:52:49 Traditional Medley March of the Kings; Patapan Peter Blanchette, archguitar Archguitar Music n/a "Archguitar Christmas"

07:57:08 Traditional Improvisation on Dona Nobis Pacem (Give Us Peace) Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars Sony 733336 "Songs Of Joy And Peace: Yo-Yo Ma"

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler and Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 6 in E Minor, BWV 830: Mvt 3 Jeremy Denk, piano Album: Jeremy Denk Plays J.S. Bach Azica 71262 Music: 4:18

Robert Schumann: Fantasy, Op. 17: Mvt 1 Jeremy Denk, piano Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 12:16

Traditional German, arr. Clarice Assad: In Dulci Jubilo Miró Quartet Album: Hearth Pentatone 7495 Music: 3:23

John Jacob Niles, arr. Reena Esmail: I Wonder as I Wander Miró Quartet Album: Hearth Pentatone 7495 Music: 3:17

Anna Clyne: Mother's Lullaby Miró Quartet Album: Hearth Pentatone 7495 Music: 5:28

Traditional Jewish, arr. Sam Lipman: Ma'oz Tzur (Rock of Ages) Miró Quartet Album: Hearth Pentatone 7495 Music: 5:04

Sergei Prokofiev: Winter Bonfire, Op. 122 (excerpts) Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra; Zhang Yi, conductor EBU, Concert Hall, Symphony Hall, Shanghai, China Music: 13:15

Ludovico Einaudi, arr. Angele Dubeau: Night La Pietà; Angèle Dubeau, conductor Album: Pulsations

Analekta 8748 Music: 4:38

Uuno Klami: Aurora borealis, Op. 38 Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra; John Storgards, conductor Album: Kalevala Suite/Aurora borealis/Cheremis Fantasia Ondine Music: 18:49

Morten Lauridsen, arr. Lauridsen: Sure on This Shining Night Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; Fabio Bidini, piano Community Arts Music Association, Lobero Theater, Santa Barbara, CA Music: 5:07

Gustav Holst, arr. Michael P. Atkinson: In the Bleak Midwinter The Knights; Eric Jacobsen, conductor Album: THE KNIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS Music: 4:13

Paul Hindemith: Tuttifantchen Suite: Mvt 7 WDR Radio Orchestra; Johannes Witt, conductor EBU, Klaus von Bismarck Hall, WDR Broadcasting House, Cologne, Germany Music: 2:51

Traditional Christmas, arr. Malcolm Arnold: The Holly and the Ivy: A Fantasy on Christmas Carols WDR Radio Orchestra; Johannes Witt, conductor EBU, Klaus von Bismarck Hall, WDR Broadcasting House, Cologne, Germany Music: 8:28

Josef Strauss: Winterlust, Polka schnell WDR Radio Orchestra; Johannes Witt, conductor EBU, Klaus von Bismarck Hall, WDR Broadcasting House, Cologne, Germany Music: 2:37

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Clara Prinston

Jack Rollins & Steve Nelson: Frosty the Snowman (1950)

Eric Robertson: Grand Angelic March (2007)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Pas de deux & Final Waltz (1892)

Bruce Saylor: Cantata 'Star of Wonder' (1989)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 35 in D 'Haffner' (1782)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G (1750)

Victor Hely-Hutchinson: A Carol Symphony (1947)

Billy May: Holiday Cheer (1958)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Serenade for Strings (1880)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded

Devin Spaulding, 17, Trombone, from Tomball, TX (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award)

Brad Edwards (b. 1963): Concert Piece #24, "Driving - Dreaming" (5:54)

Zaylyn Bain, 17, Marimba, from De Leon, TX (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award)

Keiko Abe (b. 1937): Piacer d'amor for Solo Marimba (4:32)

June Eickholt, 18, Tuba, from Colleyville, TX

Ralph Vaughan Williams (1872-1958): Concerto for Bass Tuba - II. Romanza (5:05)

Excerpt from Arabeske in C major, Op. 18 by Robert Schumann, performed by Peter Dugan, piano

Abigail Regua, 19, Violin, from Idyllwild, CA (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award)

by Claude Debussy (1862-1918), arr. Jascha Heifetz (1901-1987): Beau Soir (2:07)

Nicholas Rossi, 17, Saxophone, from Corpus Christi, TX (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award)

André Waignein (1942-2015): Rhapsody for Alto Saxophone and Piano - Movement III (5:09)

Excerpt from Fantasiestücke, Op. 73: 1. Zart und mit Ausdruck by Robert Schumann (1810-1856) performed by Shannon Ross, violin, and Christopher O’Riley, piano

13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

Mozart: THE MAGIC FLUTE – Abridged English-Language Holiday Presentation

Steven White; Paul Appleby (Tamino), Joélle Harvey (Pamina), Michael Sumuel (Papageno), Rainelle Krause (Queen of the Night), Alexander Köpeczi (Sarastro), Thomas Capobianco (Monostatos), Harold Wilson (Speaker)

15:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey

George Frideric Handel: An Occasional Oratorio: Overture (1746)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 (1823)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Shepherds' Chorus (1823)

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Noëls on Instruments (1693)

George Frederick McKay: From a Moonlit Ceremony (1945)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 25 in C (1786)

Jack Sutte: Schlittenfahrten (2021)

Manuel Rosenthal: Gaîté parisienne: Suite (1938)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Sea Wolf: Suite (1941)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Christmas Movies, Part 2

TBA

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman:

00:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Nonesuch 979151-2 Songs by Gershwin

00:01:07 00:03:28 Irving Berlin Blue Skies Bing Crosby MCA MCAD-25989 Bing Crosby: Blue Skies

00:02:54 00:02:40 John Lennon-Paul McCartney Yellow Submarine The Beatles Parlophone CDP-746445 Yellow Submarine -- Film Soundtrack

00:05:52 00:02:41 George Gershwin-Buddy DeSylva Blue Monday Blues Kirk Walker Turnabout TV-S-34638 Blue Monday

00:08:50 00:03:54 Cole Porter The Red Blues Leon Belasco, Henry Lascoe RCA 09026-61102 Silk Stockings -- Original B'way Cast

00:13:05 00:01:20 Cy Coleman-Michael Stewart The Colors of My Life Jim Dale Sony SK89999 Barnum -- Original B'way Cast

00:14:22 00:01:54 Cy Coleman-Michael Stewart The Colors of My Life Glenn Close Sony SK89999 Barnum -- Original B'way Cast

00:16:34 00:03:12 Cole Porter Red, Hot and Blue Ethel Merman Pro-Arte CDD-473 Ethel Merman: You're the Top

00:19:47 00:04:07 Andy Rasaf-Fats Waller Black and Blue Bobby Short Atlantic 7-81778 Look Who's in Town

00:25:06 00:02:23 Stephen Sondheim Color and Light Mandy Patinkin, Bernadette Peters RCA RCD1-5042 Sunday in the Park With George

00:27:34 00:02:56 Jule Styne-Yip Harburg I've Got a Rainbow Working for Me Vincent Price RCA 09026-63334-2 Darling of the Day -- Original B'way Cast

00:30:41 00:03:06 Paul Williams-Kenny Ascher The Rainbow Connection Kermit the Frog Atlantic SD16001 The Muppet Movie

00:33:42 00:02:23 Joe Raposo Green Kermit the Frog Columbia CR21530 Sesame Street

00:36:10 00:03:30 Hugh Martin All the Colors of the Rainbow Kaye Ballard, Keith Andes DRG DRG19040 The Girl Most Likely -- Film Soundtrack

00:39:43 00:02:57 Ned Washington-Oliver Wallace Pink Elephants on Parade Barbara Cook MCA MCAD-6244 Barbara Cook: The Disney Album

00:42:35 00:01:29 Leonard Gershe-Roger Edens Think Pink! Kay Thompson DRG CDS-15001 Funny Face -- Original Film Soundtrack

00:44:33 00:01:32 Irving Berlin I Used to Be Color Blind Fred Astaire Columbia C2K-44233 Starring Fred Astaire

00:46:38 00:02:28 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Over the Rainbow Mandy Patinkin CBS MK44943 Mandy Patinkin

00:49:06 00:02:14 Arthur Hamilton Sing a Rainbow Peggy Lee MCA 8810-88571 Peggy Lee: The Best of the Decca Years

00:51:37 00:01:20 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Sony SK60659 Gershwin Fantasy

00:53:03 00:03:54 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Filler: That Terrific Rainbow Vicki Lewis DRG DRG94763 Pal Joey -- Encores! Revival

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Alexander Zemlinsky: Psalm 13 (1935)

Franz Schubert: Piano Quintet in A 'Trout' (1819)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel

Senja Rummukainen, cello

Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra

Andrew Manze, conductor

MOBERG: Sunrise

ELGAR: Cello Concerto in E minor

BRAHMS: Symphony No. 1 in C minor

SIBELIUS: Symphony No. 7 (Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Jukka-Pekka Saraste, cond. – RCA 60575)

22:00 OVATIONS:

TBA

23:20 QUIET HOUR

TBA