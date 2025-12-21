© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 12-20-2025

WCLV Program Guide 12-20-2025

Ideastream Public Media
Published December 21, 2025 at 5:34 PM EST

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
0:00:00 Various Christmas Medley (Komt herders, etc)    B Hendricks, Children's, Chamber Cho's, Stockholm Ch Orch/Eric Ericson  EMI/Ang           CDC5-55536-2  Christmas Songs            4:59
0:04:59 Bennett, Robert Russell Christmas Medley #1     Atlanta Sym Cho, Atlanta Sym Orch/Robert Shaw         Telarc   CD-80087         The Many Moods Of Christmas 11:29
0:16:28 Afro-American Traditional          A Little Christmas Medley          Mainstreet Brass            MSR Classics   MS-1325           Christmas Spirit * Mainstreet Brass        8:31
0:26:42 Grieg, Edvard   Holberg Suite,Op. 40   Swiss Chamber Orch    ASV     CDQS-6094            N/A      19:27
0:46:09 Handel, George Frideric Passacaglia      Arturo Delmoni, v; Nathaniel Rosen, vc            John Marks Records     JMR-15 n/a       7:36
0:53:45 Cleve, Halfdan  Three Piano Pieces, Op 16        Geir Henning Braaten, p NKF            NKFCD-50023-2           n/a       1:32
1:00:00 Alfvén, Hugo     Gustav II Adolf, Op 49   Helsingborg Sym Orch/Okko Kamu            Naxos  8.553115          Swedish Orchestral Favourites, Vol. 1    5:15
1:05:15 Auber, Daniel-François  Gustave III, ou le Bal Masqué    English Chamber Orch/Richard Bonynge  London 440646-2 (2)     Auber * Le Domino Noir * Sumi Jo * ECO * Richard Bonynge           25:26:00
1:30:41 Kraus, Josef Martin       Soliman II         Swedish Royal Opera Orch/Philip Brunelle            Virgin   91496-2            Kraus: Soliman II * A Gustavian Turkish Opera * Royal Opera of Sweden          5:15
1:37:26 Praetorius, Michael       Terpsichore (1612)        Christopher Parkening, g           EMI            CDC5-55052-2  Christopher Parkening Plays Vivaldi & Warlock   11:51
1:49:17 Susato, Tielman            The Danserye (1551)     New London Consort     L'Oiseau Lyre     436131-2          Dansereye 1551            6:17
1:55:34 Anonymous 16th century, Italian Suite of Dances Piffaro/Joan Kimball, Robert Wiemken          DG Archiv        445883-2          Piffaro The Renaissance Band- Canzoni e danze   10:07
0.087280093     Phalèse, Pierre Laroque Gaillarde         Renaissonics    Titanic  TI-232            Renaissonics    1:36
2:00:00 Biber, Heinrich von        Mystery Sonatas ("Rosary")       Evan Johnson, v; Loretta O'Sullivan, vc; Eric Milnes, hc    Newport Classic           NC-60035         n/a       4:31
2:04:31 Biber, Heinrich von        Mystery Sonatas ("Rosary")       Andrew Manze, v; Richard Egarr, hc          Harmonia Mundi            HMU-907321.22 (2)      Biber: The Rosary Sonatas            6:03
2:10:34 Biber, Heinrich von        Mystery Sonatas ("Rosary")       John Holloway, v; Tragicomedia    Virgin   90838-2 (2)       The Mystery Sonatas    8:10
2:18:44 Rutter, John      Nativity Carol    Cambridge Singers, City of London Sinfonia/John Rutter   Collegium         COLCD-106      Christmas Night. Carols Of The Nativity 4:20
2:23:04 Rutter, John      Angels' Carol    American Boy Cho/James Litton MHS     523153-F (2)        Trumpets Sound • Voices Ring (A Joyous Christmas)     1:45
2:24:49 Rutter, John      Partita (1976)    Royal Ballet Sinfonia/Gavin Sutherland   ASV            CDWHL-2131   British Light Music Discoveries 4 20:48
2:45:37 Adam, Adolphe-Charles Cantique de Noël (O Holy Night) Cambridge Singers, City of London Sinfonia/John Rutter      Collegium         COLCD-111      Christmas With The Cambridge Singers       6:35
2:52:12 English Trad     The Cherry Tree Carol   Cambridge Singers/John Rutter Collegium            COLCD-106      Christmas Night. Carols Of The Nativity 1:48
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
3:00:00 Trad, Afro-American      Spiritual, Children Go Where I Send Thee           Robert Decormier Singers/Robert DeCormier    Arabesque        Z-6684  Children Go Where I Send Thee- A Christmas Celebration Around The World          5:28
3:05:28 Michael, David Moritz    Suiten bey einer Quelle zu Blasen (By a Spring) Pacific Classical Winds New World        80531-2            By A Spring      9:36
3:15:04 French, Jacob   Carol, "While Shepherds Watched Their Flocks by Night" Columbus Consort Channel Classics          CCS-5693         Christmas in Early America        1:31
3:16:35 Knapp, G W      Carol, While Shepherds Watched Their Flocks   Western Wind Cho            Musicmasters   67176-2            Christmas Celebration   4:19
3:20:54 Breedlove, L P  Hymn, Shepherds Rejoice         American Music Group/Neely Bruce            Crusade Enterprises     LPS-260-02      N/A      1:37
3:22:31 Pinkham, Daniel            Christmas Cantata        Roger Wagner Cho, Organ and Brass Ensemble/Roger Wagner Angel    S-36016            A Christmas Festival     8:40
3:31:11 Hanson, Howard           Merry Mount Suite (1938)          Nashville Sym Orch/Kenneth Schermerhorn   Naxos  8.559072          HANSON: Symphony No. 1, 'Nordic' / Merry Mount Suite    5:43
3:36:54 Freed, Arnold    Three Shepherd Carols Kansas City Chorale/Charles Bruffy            Nimbus NI-5413 Nativitas' - American Christmas Carols   6:06
4:00:00 Manfredini, Francesco   Sinfonia pastorale per il santissimo natale in D, Op 2/12            English Chamber Orch/Simon Preston   Novalis 150133-2 (2)     Christmas Concertos         5:15
4:05:15 Bach, Johann Sebastian            Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248    Soloists; Gächinger Kantorei; Bach-Collegium Stuttgart/Rilling          Hänssler Classic           98.854 (3)            Weihnachtsoratorium    22:53
4:29:58 Glazunov, Alexander     Oriental Rhapsody, Op 29          USSR Sym Orch/Yevgeny Svetlanov         Melodiya           SUCD-1000156 Forest, Sea, Oriental Rhapsody 25:14:00
4:55:12 Ukrainian Trad  Carol of the Bells          Roger Wagner Cho/Roger Wagner            Delos   D/CD-3072       Choral Music - LEONTOVITCH, M. / RUTTER, J. / MACGIMSEY, R. / GARDNER, J. (… to catch a Christmas star - Christmas with Roger Wagner)           1:30
5:00:00 German Trad    Carol, "O Tannenbaum (O Christmas Tree)"       Hollywood Bowl Sym Orch/Carmen Dragon         EMI/Ang           CDM5-66087-2 The Music Of Christmas 2:46
5:02:46 Trad, English    Carol, O Come All Ye Faithful    Hollywood Bowl Sym Orch/Carmen Dragon EMI/Ang           CDM5-66087-2 The Music Of Christmas 2:48
5:05:34 Trad, English    Carol, The First Nowell  York Minster Cho/Francis Jackson            Chandos           CHAN-6632      Christmas Carols          4:58
5:10:32 Buttstedt, Johann Heinrich         Carol, Christians, Awake!          York Minster Cho/Francis Jackson     Chandos           CHAN-6632      Christmas Carols          4:15
5:14:47 Trad, English    Carol, Once in Royal David's City           York Minster Cho/Francis Jackson           Chandos           CHAN-6632      Christmas Carols          4:53
5:19:40 Trad, English    Carol, God Rest You Merry, Gentlemen  York Minster Cho/Francis Jackson           Chandos           CHAN-6632      Christmas Carols          3:17
5:24:36 Elgar, Edward   Enigma Variations, Op. 36         Royal Phil/Andrew Litton            Virgin   90727-2            In The South, Serenade, Enigma Variations        30:36:00
5:55:12 Holst, Imogen    That Lord That Lay in Asse Stall King's College Cho Cambridge/Sir David Willcocks EMI/Ang           CDM5-66244-2 Carols From King's        1:33

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.
06:00:45 Tomas Luis de Victoria "Ave Maria" Voz en Punto Jose Galvan Quindecom 111 "Mexico en Navidad"
06:02:49 Chava Flores (arr. Jose Galvan) "El nacimiento" ("The Nativity") Voz en Punto Jose Galvan Quindecom 111 "Mexico en Navidad"
06:07:02 Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky Waltz of the Flowers, from The Nutcracker Martha Argerich, Nicolas Economou, pianos Deutsche Grammophon 449816 "Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1"
06:13:21 Leopold Stokowski Traditional Slavic Christmas Music (after Ippolitov-Ivanov's "In the Manger") Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra Jose Serebrier Naxos 8.557645 "Mussorgsky-Stokowski: Transcriptions"
06:16:23 Mykola Leontovych Carol of the Bells (arr. by Sergio Assad) Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin; Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars NSS Music 5 "Merry - A Holiday Journey"
06:22:20 Francisco Guerrero "Beata Dei genitrix Maria" (Blessed Mary, mother of God) Stile Antico Harmonia Mundi 902312 Stile Antico - A Spanish Nativity"
06:29:08 Christobal de Morales "Cum natus est" (Now after Jesus was born in Bethlehem...) Stile Antico Harmonia Mundi 902312 Stile Antico - A Spanish Nativity"
06:40:19 Mateo Flecha "El Jubilate" Stile Antico Harmonia Mundi 902312 Stile Antico - A Spanish Nativity"
06:48:05 Adolphe Adam "O Holy Night" Juan Diego Florez, tenor Bologna Community Theatre Orchestra Michele Mariotti Decca 001487502 "Juan Diego Flórez: Santo - Sacred Songs"
06:52:36 Gioacchino Rossini "Domine Deus" from Little Solemn Mass Juan Diego Florez, tenor Bologna Community Theatre Orchestra & Chorus Michele Mariotti Decca 001487502 "Juan Diego Flórez: Santo -
07:00:45 George Frideric Handel "Glory to God" from "Messiah" Le Concert des Nations; La Capella Reiai de Catalunya (The Royal Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9936 "Handel: Messiah"
07:03:01 George Frideric Handel "His yoke is easy" from "Messiah" Le Concert des Nations; La Capella Reiai de Catalunya (The Royal Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9936 "Handel: Messiah"
07:05:31 George Frideric Handel "Hallelujah" from "Messiah" Le Concert des Nations; La Capella Reiai de Catalunya (The Royal Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9936 "Handel: Messiah"
07:10:10 Joaquin Rodrigo "Retablo de Navidad" (Christmas Carols and Songs) Raquel Lojendio, soprano; David Rubiera, baritone Madrid Community Orchestra and Chorus Jose Ramun Encinar Naxos 8557223 "Rodrigo: Retablo de Navidad"
07:35:45 Agustin Barrios Villancico de navidad (Christmas Carol) Alexander-Sergei Ramírez, guitar Deutsche Grammophon 471532 "Confesion"
07:38:35 Jose Antonio Garcia Suite de los Ninos Ensamble de Viento Nueva Camerata Haskell Armenteros Pons Cubasound 1934837603 "Soplos del Alma"
07:44:33 Carlos Guastavino "Cancion de Navidad" Quink Vocal Ensemble Telarc 80202 "Carols Around the World"
07:46:49 Traditional Catalan "Fum, Fum, Fum" Quink Vocal Ensemble Telarc 80202 "Carols Around the World"
07:49:33 Felix Mendelssohn Hark! The Herald Angels Sing Mark Small, Robert Torres, guitars Shadow Mountain 55882 "Winterlight II"
07:52:49 Traditional Medley March of the Kings; Patapan Peter Blanchette, archguitar Archguitar Music n/a "Archguitar Christmas"
07:57:08 Traditional Improvisation on Dona Nobis Pacem (Give Us Peace) Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars Sony 733336 "Songs Of Joy And Peace: Yo-Yo Ma"

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler and Fred Child
Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 6 in E Minor, BWV 830: Mvt 3 Jeremy Denk, piano Album: Jeremy Denk Plays J.S. Bach Azica 71262 Music: 4:18

Robert Schumann: Fantasy, Op. 17: Mvt 1 Jeremy Denk, piano Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 12:16

Traditional German, arr. Clarice Assad: In Dulci Jubilo Miró Quartet Album: Hearth Pentatone 7495 Music: 3:23

John Jacob Niles, arr. Reena Esmail: I Wonder as I Wander Miró Quartet Album: Hearth Pentatone 7495 Music: 3:17

Anna Clyne: Mother's Lullaby Miró Quartet Album: Hearth Pentatone 7495 Music: 5:28

Traditional Jewish, arr. Sam Lipman: Ma'oz Tzur (Rock of Ages) Miró Quartet Album: Hearth Pentatone 7495 Music: 5:04

Sergei Prokofiev: Winter Bonfire, Op. 122 (excerpts) Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra; Zhang Yi, conductor EBU, Concert Hall, Symphony Hall, Shanghai, China Music: 13:15

Ludovico Einaudi, arr. Angele Dubeau: Night La Pietà; Angèle Dubeau, conductor Album: Pulsations
Analekta 8748 Music: 4:38

Uuno Klami: Aurora borealis, Op. 38 Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra; John Storgards, conductor Album: Kalevala Suite/Aurora borealis/Cheremis Fantasia Ondine Music: 18:49

Morten Lauridsen, arr. Lauridsen: Sure on This Shining Night Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; Fabio Bidini, piano Community Arts Music Association, Lobero Theater, Santa Barbara, CA Music: 5:07

Gustav Holst, arr. Michael P. Atkinson: In the Bleak Midwinter The Knights; Eric Jacobsen, conductor Album: THE KNIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS Music: 4:13

Paul Hindemith: Tuttifantchen Suite: Mvt 7 WDR Radio Orchestra; Johannes Witt, conductor EBU, Klaus von Bismarck Hall, WDR Broadcasting House, Cologne, Germany Music: 2:51

Traditional Christmas, arr. Malcolm Arnold: The Holly and the Ivy: A Fantasy on Christmas Carols WDR Radio Orchestra; Johannes Witt, conductor EBU, Klaus von Bismarck Hall, WDR Broadcasting House, Cologne, Germany Music: 8:28

Josef Strauss: Winterlust, Polka schnell WDR Radio Orchestra; Johannes Witt, conductor EBU, Klaus von Bismarck Hall, WDR Broadcasting House, Cologne, Germany Music: 2:37

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Clara Prinston
Jack Rollins & Steve Nelson: Frosty the Snowman (1950)
Eric Robertson: Grand Angelic March (2007)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Pas de deux & Final Waltz (1892)
Bruce Saylor: Cantata 'Star of Wonder' (1989)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 35 in D 'Haffner' (1782)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G (1750)
Victor Hely-Hutchinson: A Carol Symphony (1947)
Billy May: Holiday Cheer (1958)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Serenade for Strings (1880)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded
Devin Spaulding, 17, Trombone, from Tomball, TX (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award)
Brad Edwards (b. 1963): Concert Piece #24, "Driving - Dreaming" (5:54)

Zaylyn Bain, 17, Marimba, from De Leon, TX (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award)
Keiko Abe (b. 1937): Piacer d'amor for Solo Marimba (4:32)

June Eickholt, 18, Tuba, from Colleyville, TX
Ralph Vaughan Williams (1872-1958): Concerto for Bass Tuba - II. Romanza (5:05)

Excerpt from Arabeske in C major, Op. 18 by Robert Schumann, performed by Peter Dugan, piano

Abigail Regua, 19, Violin, from Idyllwild, CA (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award)
by Claude Debussy (1862-1918), arr. Jascha Heifetz (1901-1987): Beau Soir (2:07)

Nicholas Rossi, 17, Saxophone, from Corpus Christi, TX (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award)
André Waignein (1942-2015): Rhapsody for Alto Saxophone and Piano - Movement III (5:09)

Excerpt from Fantasiestücke, Op. 73: 1. Zart und mit Ausdruck by Robert Schumann (1810-1856) performed by Shannon Ross, violin, and Christopher O’Riley, piano

13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder
Mozart: THE MAGIC FLUTE – Abridged English-Language Holiday Presentation
Steven White; Paul Appleby (Tamino), Joélle Harvey (Pamina), Michael Sumuel (Papageno), Rainelle Krause (Queen of the Night), Alexander Köpeczi (Sarastro), Thomas Capobianco (Monostatos), Harold Wilson (Speaker)

15:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey
George Frideric Handel: An Occasional Oratorio: Overture (1746)
Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 (1823)
Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Shepherds' Chorus (1823)
Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Noëls on Instruments (1693)
George Frederick McKay: From a Moonlit Ceremony (1945)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 25 in C (1786)
Jack Sutte: Schlittenfahrten (2021)
Manuel Rosenthal: Gaîté parisienne: Suite (1938)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Sea Wolf: Suite (1941)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Christmas Movies, Part 2
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman:
00:00:00           00:00:51           George and Ira Gershwin          Fascinating Rhythm            William Bolcom Nonesuch         979151-2          Songs by Gershwin
00:01:07           00:03:28           Irving Berlin      Blue Skies        Bing Crosby      MCA            MCAD-25989    Bing Crosby: Blue Skies
00:02:54           00:02:40           John Lennon-Paul McCartney    Yellow Submarine         The Beatles Parlophone       CDP-746445     Yellow Submarine -- Film Soundtrack
00:05:52           00:02:41           George Gershwin-Buddy DeSylva          Blue Monday Blues            Kirk Walker       Turnabout         TV-S-34638      Blue Monday
00:08:50           00:03:54           Cole Porter       The Red Blues  Leon Belasco, Henry Lascoe            RCA     09026-61102     Silk Stockings -- Original B'way Cast
00:13:05           00:01:20           Cy Coleman-Michael Stewart     The Colors of My Life    Jim Dale     Sony    SK89999           Barnum -- Original B'way Cast
00:14:22           00:01:54           Cy Coleman-Michael Stewart     The Colors of My Life            Glenn Close      Sony    SK89999           Barnum -- Original B'way Cast
00:16:34           00:03:12           Cole Porter       Red, Hot and Blue         Ethel Merman   Pro-Arte      CDD-473          Ethel Merman: You're the Top
00:19:47           00:04:07           Andy Rasaf-Fats Waller Black and Blue  Bobby Short            Atlantic 7-81778            Look Who's in Town
00:25:06           00:02:23           Stephen Sondheim        Color and Light Mandy Patinkin, Bernadette Peters         RCA     RCD1-5042       Sunday in the Park With George
00:27:34           00:02:56           Jule Styne-Yip Harburg I've Got a Rainbow Working for Me            Vincent Price    RCA     09026-63334-2  Darling of the Day -- Original B'way Cast
00:30:41           00:03:06           Paul Williams-Kenny Ascher      The Rainbow Connection            Kermit the Frog Atlantic SD16001          The Muppet Movie
00:33:42           00:02:23           Joe Raposo      Green   Kermit the Frog Columbia            CR21530          Sesame Street
00:36:10           00:03:30           Hugh Martin      All the Colors of the Rainbow     Kaye Ballard, Keith Andes      DRG     DRG19040        The Girl Most Likely -- Film Soundtrack
00:39:43           00:02:57           Ned Washington-Oliver Wallace Pink Elephants on Parade            Barbara Cook   MCA     MCAD-6244      Barbara Cook: The Disney Album
00:42:35           00:01:29           Leonard Gershe-Roger Edens   Think Pink!       Kay Thompson        DRG     CDS-15001       Funny Face -- Original Film Soundtrack
00:44:33           00:01:32           Irving Berlin      I Used to Be Color Blind Fred Astaire            Columbia          C2K-44233       Starring Fred Astaire
00:46:38           00:02:28           Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg          Over the Rainbow            Mandy Patinkin CBS     MK44943          Mandy Patinkin
00:49:06           00:02:14           Arthur Hamilton Sing a Rainbow Peggy Lee        MCA            8810-88571       Peggy Lee: The Best of the Decca Years
00:51:37           00:01:20           George and Ira Gershwin          Sweet and Low Down            Joshua Bell       Sony    SK60659           Gershwin Fantasy
00:53:03           00:03:54           Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart    Filler: That Terrific Rainbow            Vicki Lewis       DRG     DRG94763        Pal Joey -- Encores! Revival

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Alexander Zemlinsky: Psalm 13 (1935)
Franz Schubert: Piano Quintet in A 'Trout' (1819)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel
Senja Rummukainen, cello
Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra
Andrew Manze, conductor

MOBERG: Sunrise
ELGAR: Cello Concerto in E minor
BRAHMS: Symphony No. 1 in C minor
SIBELIUS: Symphony No. 7 (Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Jukka-Pekka Saraste, cond. – RCA 60575)

22:00 OVATIONS:
23:20 QUIET HOUR
