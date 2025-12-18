WCLV Program Guide 12-19-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

WILLIS, Richard Carol, "It Came Upon a Midnight Clear" Robert Decormier Singers/Robert DeCormier

English Trad The Boar's Head Carol Robert Decormier Singers/Robert DeCormier

Kodály, Zoltán Dances of Galánta Philharmonia Hungarica/Antal Dorati

Trad, English Carol, O Come All Ye Faithful London Brass

Gruber, Franz Carol, "Stille Nacht (Silent Night)" London Brass

Welsh Trad Carol, "Deck the Hall" Oregon Repertory Singers/Gilbert Seeley

Bach, Johann Sebastian Cantata No. 110, "Unser Mund sei voll Lachens (May our mouth be filled with laughter)" Soloists; Leipzig Thomaner Cho, New Bach Collegium Musicum/Rotzsch

Reading, John Carol, "O Come, All Ye Faithful" Aaron Brask, fh

African Trad Carol, "The Twelve Days of Christmas" Kathln Battle, s; Frdrca von Stade, ms; Cho, Orch of St Luke's/André Pre

African Trad Carol, "The Twelve Days of Christmas" Philadelphia Brass Ensemble

Courtney, Craig The Twelve Days of Christmas Mormon Tabernacle Cho/Jerold D Ottley

Liszt, Franz Responsories and Antiphons Leslie Howard, p

Liszt, Franz Tasso, lamento e trionfo, Symphonic Poem No. 2 (1849) Prague Radio Sym Orch/ Macura

Handel, George Frideric Hymn, "Joy to the World" New York Choral Artists/Joseph Flummerfelt

Debussy, Claude Silent Night (after "Clair de Lune") Jeffrey Biegel, p

Saint-Saens, Camille Piano Concerto No. 2 in g minor, Op. 22 André Watts, p; Atlanta Sym/Yoel Levi

Saint-Saens, Camille Away in a Manger (after "The Swan") Jeffrey Biegel, p

English Trad Carol, "Good King Wenceslas" Paul Plunkett, tr; Rudolf Lutz, o

Praetorius, Michael Chorale, "In dulci jubilo (Now sing we, now rejoice)" Waverly Consort/Michael Jaffee

Rangström, Ture Advent Lars Roos, p

Rubbra, Edmund Advent Cantata, "Natum Maria Virgine," Op 136 S Varcoe, br; St Martin's Academy Cho, City of London Sinfonia/R Hickox

Haydn I Saw Three Ships (after Allegro in F) Jeffrey Biegel, p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

English Trad Carol, "Away in a manger" Gloriae Dei Ringers (handbells)

Bach, Johann Sebastian Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248 Soloists; Vienna Boys' Cho, Concentus Musicus/Harnoncourt

English Trad Carol, "Good King Wenceslas" Paul Plunkett, tr; Rudolf Lutz, o

Schumann, Robert Kinderszenen, Op. 15 Martha Argerich, p

English Trad Carol, "O Come All Ye Faithful" King's College Cho Cambridge, Philip Jones Brass Ensemble/DavidWillcocks

English Trad Sussex Carol Memphis Boychoir & Chamber Cho/John Ayer

German Trad Carol, "O du fröhliche!" Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, s; Ambrosian Sngrs, Philharmonia/CharlesMackerras EMI/Ang

Traditional Sandmännchen Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, s; Philharmonia/Sir CharlesMackerras

Brahms, Johannes Two Rhapsodies, Op 79 Wilhelm Kempff, p

Shostakovich, Dmitri Symphony No. 1 in F minor, Op. 10 Vienna Sym Orch/Eliahu Inbal

English Trad Carol, "The First Noël" Glen Ellyn Children's Cho, Chicago Chamber Brass/Doreen Rao

Vaughan Williams, Ralph Fantasia on Greensleeves (1934) Orch/Morton Gould

Cornelius, Peter Weihnachtslieder, Op 8 Peter Schreier, t; Norman Shetler, p

Mendelssohn, Felix Piano and Strings Concerto in a Cyprien Katsaris, p; Franz Liszt Chamber Orch/János Rolla

Trad, German Personent hodie Cambridge Singers/John Rutter

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Gabriel Fauré: Requiem: Agnus Dei (1888)

Cole Porter: DuBarry Was a Lady: Gavotte (1939)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Impresario: Overture (1786)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 83 'Hen' (1786)

Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto in D (1720)

Johannes Brahms: Waltz No. 15 (1865)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 15 (1825)

Muzio Clementi: Overture No. 1 in C (1800)

Hector Berlioz: Waverley Overture (1828)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 3 (1893)

Carl Nielsen: Look About One Summer Day (1914)

Richard M. & Robert B. Sherman: Mary Poppins: Chim Chim Cheree (1964)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in C (1750)

George Frideric Handel: Allegro from Concerto Grosso (1739)

Clarice Assad: Impressions: Dança Brasileira (2008)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Moment Musical No. 4 in e (1896)

Jerome Moross: The Big Country: Theme (1958)

Richard Strauss: Horn Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat (1883)

Thomas Tallis: Audivi vocem (1550)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo alla Turca from Piano Sonata No. 11 (1778)

Aaron Copland: Simple Gifts from 'Appalachian Spring' (1944)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 6 (1868)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter (1906)

John Jacob Niles: I Wonder As I Wander (1933)

Zoltán Kodály: Summer Evening (1906)

Franz Liszt: Three Concert Etudes: La leggierezza (1849)

Leroy Anderson: Suite of Carols for String Orchestra (1955)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia Suite (1908)

Lorenzo Zavateri: Concerto Grosso in D 'Pastoral' (1735)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Norfolk Rhapsody No. 2 (1906)

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in b (1879)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Irving Berlin: White Christmas (1948)

Traditional: Deck the Halls

Bernard de La Monnoye: Patapan (1720)

Claude Debussy: Première rapsodie (1908)

Traditional: Wexford Carol

Traditional: Of the Father's Love Begotten

Traditional: Sussex Carol 'On Christmas Night'

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1 (1872)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

George Frederick Bristow: Symphony No. 2 in d 'Jullien' (1853)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 2 (1807)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Pastoral Symphony (1741)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Lift up your heads (1741)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 9 in E-Flat (1791)

Ola Gjeilo: Ubi caritas (2001)

Ola Gjeilo: Ave Generosa (2017)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo in B-Flat (1793)

Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 1 in g (1892)

Agustín Barrios: Villancico de Navidad (1920)

Clara Schumann: Piano Concerto in a (1836)

Ray Evans & Jay Livingston: Silver Bells (1951)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Overture (1893)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 1: Chorale fantasia 'Wie schön leuchtet der Morgenstern' (1725)

Alfred Newman: The Egyptian: Valley of the Kings (1954)

Anthony DiLorenzo: 'Twas the Night Before Christmas (2004)

Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 3 (1963)

Jean de Brébeuf: The Huron Carol (1641)

Traditional: Angels We Have Heard on High

Jake Runestad: Sleep, Little Baby, Sleep (2012)

John Rutter: What Sweeter Music? (1987)

Franz Krommer: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1802)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Blessed Son of God from 'Hodie' (1954)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Oxen from 'Hodie' (1954)

Various: 'Songs of Angels' Pt. 1 (1993)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Thomas Tallis: Christmas Mass 'Puer natus est nobis' (1540)

Lewis Redner: O Little Town of Bethlehem (1868)

Conrad Kocher: As With Gladness Men of Old (1838)

Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 2 in b-Flat (1837)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

George Frederick Bristow: Symphony No. 3 in f-Sharp (1858)

Richard Yardumian: Armenian Suite (1937)

20:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Valerie Kahler

Ludovico Einaudi, arr. Angele Dubeau: Night La Pietà; Angèle Dubeau, conductor Album: Pulsations Analekta 8748 Music: 4:38

Uuno Klami: Aurora borealis, Op. 38 Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra; John Storgards, conductor

Album: Kalevala Suite/Aurora borealis/Cheremis Fantasia Ondine Music: 18:49

Morten Lauridsen, arr. Lauridsen: Sure on This Shining Night Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; Fabio Bidini, piano Community Arts Music Association, Lobero Theater, Santa Barbara, CA Music: 5:07

Gustav Holst, arr. Michael P. Atkinson: In the Bleak Midwinter The Knights; Eric Jacobsen, conductor Album: THE KNIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS Music: 4:13

Paul Hindemith: Tuttifantchen Suite: Mvt 7 WDR Radio Orchestra; Johannes Witt, conductor

EBU, Klaus von Bismarck Hall, WDR Broadcasting House, Cologne, Germany Music: 2:51

Josef Strauss: Winterlust, Polka schnell WDR Radio Orchestra; Johannes Witt, conductor

EBU, Klaus von Bismarck Hall, WDR Broadcasting House, Cologne, Germany Music: 2:37

Anthony DiLorenzo: Anthem of Hope: Houston Strong ROCO; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor Album: ROCO: Visions Take Flight Innova 016 Music: 4:25

William Grant Still: Symphony No. 1 Afro-American Symphony Fort Smith Symphony; John Jeter, conductor Album: Still: In Memoriam Naxos 8559174 Music: 24:40

Nicky Sohn: Colors of Life's Garden Alecia Lawyer, oboe; Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, viola; Audrey Andrist, piano ROCO, Rienzi Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, TX Music: 12:44

22:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Anna Burr

George Frideric Handel: Messiah, Part 1 (1741)

Henry Purcell: The Fairy Queen: Rondeau (1692)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Nicolò Paganini: Romance from Grand Sonata for Guitar & Violin (1803)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile (1871)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Clarinet Concerto (1791)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: To Spring (1884)

Florence Price: Andante from String Quartet No. 2 (1935)

Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei (1967)

Traditional: Blow the Wind Southerly

Jean Sibelius: King Christian II: Elegie (1898)

Johannes Brahms: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1881)

Gary Schocker: Hypnotized: Together (2013)