WCLV Program Guide 12-19-2025
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
WILLIS, Richard Carol, "It Came Upon a Midnight Clear" Robert Decormier Singers/Robert DeCormier
English Trad The Boar's Head Carol Robert Decormier Singers/Robert DeCormier
Kodály, Zoltán Dances of Galánta Philharmonia Hungarica/Antal Dorati
Trad, English Carol, O Come All Ye Faithful London Brass
Gruber, Franz Carol, "Stille Nacht (Silent Night)" London Brass
Welsh Trad Carol, "Deck the Hall" Oregon Repertory Singers/Gilbert Seeley
Bach, Johann Sebastian Cantata No. 110, "Unser Mund sei voll Lachens (May our mouth be filled with laughter)" Soloists; Leipzig Thomaner Cho, New Bach Collegium Musicum/Rotzsch
Reading, John Carol, "O Come, All Ye Faithful" Aaron Brask, fh
African Trad Carol, "The Twelve Days of Christmas" Kathln Battle, s; Frdrca von Stade, ms; Cho, Orch of St Luke's/André Pre
African Trad Carol, "The Twelve Days of Christmas" Philadelphia Brass Ensemble
Courtney, Craig The Twelve Days of Christmas Mormon Tabernacle Cho/Jerold D Ottley
Liszt, Franz Responsories and Antiphons Leslie Howard, p
Liszt, Franz Tasso, lamento e trionfo, Symphonic Poem No. 2 (1849) Prague Radio Sym Orch/ Macura
Handel, George Frideric Hymn, "Joy to the World" New York Choral Artists/Joseph Flummerfelt
Debussy, Claude Silent Night (after "Clair de Lune") Jeffrey Biegel, p
Saint-Saens, Camille Piano Concerto No. 2 in g minor, Op. 22 André Watts, p; Atlanta Sym/Yoel Levi
Saint-Saens, Camille Away in a Manger (after "The Swan") Jeffrey Biegel, p
English Trad Carol, "Good King Wenceslas" Paul Plunkett, tr; Rudolf Lutz, o
Praetorius, Michael Chorale, "In dulci jubilo (Now sing we, now rejoice)" Waverly Consort/Michael Jaffee
Rangström, Ture Advent Lars Roos, p
Rubbra, Edmund Advent Cantata, "Natum Maria Virgine," Op 136 S Varcoe, br; St Martin's Academy Cho, City of London Sinfonia/R Hickox
Haydn I Saw Three Ships (after Allegro in F) Jeffrey Biegel, p
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
English Trad Carol, "Away in a manger" Gloriae Dei Ringers (handbells)
Bach, Johann Sebastian Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248 Soloists; Vienna Boys' Cho, Concentus Musicus/Harnoncourt
English Trad Carol, "Good King Wenceslas" Paul Plunkett, tr; Rudolf Lutz, o
Schumann, Robert Kinderszenen, Op. 15 Martha Argerich, p
English Trad Carol, "O Come All Ye Faithful" King's College Cho Cambridge, Philip Jones Brass Ensemble/DavidWillcocks
English Trad Sussex Carol Memphis Boychoir & Chamber Cho/John Ayer
German Trad Carol, "O du fröhliche!" Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, s; Ambrosian Sngrs, Philharmonia/CharlesMackerras EMI/Ang
Traditional Sandmännchen Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, s; Philharmonia/Sir CharlesMackerras
Brahms, Johannes Two Rhapsodies, Op 79 Wilhelm Kempff, p
Shostakovich, Dmitri Symphony No. 1 in F minor, Op. 10 Vienna Sym Orch/Eliahu Inbal
English Trad Carol, "The First Noël" Glen Ellyn Children's Cho, Chicago Chamber Brass/Doreen Rao
Vaughan Williams, Ralph Fantasia on Greensleeves (1934) Orch/Morton Gould
Cornelius, Peter Weihnachtslieder, Op 8 Peter Schreier, t; Norman Shetler, p
Mendelssohn, Felix Piano and Strings Concerto in a Cyprien Katsaris, p; Franz Liszt Chamber Orch/János Rolla
Trad, German Personent hodie Cambridge Singers/John Rutter
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Gabriel Fauré: Requiem: Agnus Dei (1888)
Cole Porter: DuBarry Was a Lady: Gavotte (1939)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Impresario: Overture (1786)
Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 83 'Hen' (1786)
Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto in D (1720)
Johannes Brahms: Waltz No. 15 (1865)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 15 (1825)
Muzio Clementi: Overture No. 1 in C (1800)
Hector Berlioz: Waverley Overture (1828)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 3 (1893)
Carl Nielsen: Look About One Summer Day (1914)
Richard M. & Robert B. Sherman: Mary Poppins: Chim Chim Cheree (1964)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in C (1750)
George Frideric Handel: Allegro from Concerto Grosso (1739)
Clarice Assad: Impressions: Dança Brasileira (2008)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Moment Musical No. 4 in e (1896)
Jerome Moross: The Big Country: Theme (1958)
Richard Strauss: Horn Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat (1883)
Thomas Tallis: Audivi vocem (1550)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo alla Turca from Piano Sonata No. 11 (1778)
Aaron Copland: Simple Gifts from 'Appalachian Spring' (1944)
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 6 (1868)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter (1906)
John Jacob Niles: I Wonder As I Wander (1933)
Zoltán Kodály: Summer Evening (1906)
Franz Liszt: Three Concert Etudes: La leggierezza (1849)
Leroy Anderson: Suite of Carols for String Orchestra (1955)
Isaac Albéniz: Iberia Suite (1908)
Lorenzo Zavateri: Concerto Grosso in D 'Pastoral' (1735)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Norfolk Rhapsody No. 2 (1906)
Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in b (1879)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Irving Berlin: White Christmas (1948)
Traditional: Deck the Halls
Bernard de La Monnoye: Patapan (1720)
Claude Debussy: Première rapsodie (1908)
Traditional: Wexford Carol
Traditional: Of the Father's Love Begotten
Traditional: Sussex Carol 'On Christmas Night'
Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1 (1872)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills
George Frederick Bristow: Symphony No. 2 in d 'Jullien' (1853)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 2 (1807)
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Pastoral Symphony (1741)
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Lift up your heads (1741)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 9 in E-Flat (1791)
Ola Gjeilo: Ubi caritas (2001)
Ola Gjeilo: Ave Generosa (2017)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo in B-Flat (1793)
Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 1 in g (1892)
Agustín Barrios: Villancico de Navidad (1920)
Clara Schumann: Piano Concerto in a (1836)
Ray Evans & Jay Livingston: Silver Bells (1951)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Overture (1893)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 1: Chorale fantasia 'Wie schön leuchtet der Morgenstern' (1725)
Alfred Newman: The Egyptian: Valley of the Kings (1954)
Anthony DiLorenzo: 'Twas the Night Before Christmas (2004)
Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 3 (1963)
Jean de Brébeuf: The Huron Carol (1641)
Traditional: Angels We Have Heard on High
Jake Runestad: Sleep, Little Baby, Sleep (2012)
John Rutter: What Sweeter Music? (1987)
Franz Krommer: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1802)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Blessed Son of God from 'Hodie' (1954)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Oxen from 'Hodie' (1954)
Various: 'Songs of Angels' Pt. 1 (1993)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Thomas Tallis: Christmas Mass 'Puer natus est nobis' (1540)
Lewis Redner: O Little Town of Bethlehem (1868)
Conrad Kocher: As With Gladness Men of Old (1838)
Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 2 in b-Flat (1837)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
George Frederick Bristow: Symphony No. 3 in f-Sharp (1858)
Richard Yardumian: Armenian Suite (1937)
20:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Valerie Kahler
Ludovico Einaudi, arr. Angele Dubeau: Night La Pietà; Angèle Dubeau, conductor Album: Pulsations Analekta 8748 Music: 4:38
Uuno Klami: Aurora borealis, Op. 38 Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra; John Storgards, conductor
Album: Kalevala Suite/Aurora borealis/Cheremis Fantasia Ondine Music: 18:49
Morten Lauridsen, arr. Lauridsen: Sure on This Shining Night Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; Fabio Bidini, piano Community Arts Music Association, Lobero Theater, Santa Barbara, CA Music: 5:07
Gustav Holst, arr. Michael P. Atkinson: In the Bleak Midwinter The Knights; Eric Jacobsen, conductor Album: THE KNIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS Music: 4:13
Paul Hindemith: Tuttifantchen Suite: Mvt 7 WDR Radio Orchestra; Johannes Witt, conductor
EBU, Klaus von Bismarck Hall, WDR Broadcasting House, Cologne, Germany Music: 2:51
Josef Strauss: Winterlust, Polka schnell WDR Radio Orchestra; Johannes Witt, conductor
EBU, Klaus von Bismarck Hall, WDR Broadcasting House, Cologne, Germany Music: 2:37
Anthony DiLorenzo: Anthem of Hope: Houston Strong ROCO; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor Album: ROCO: Visions Take Flight Innova 016 Music: 4:25
William Grant Still: Symphony No. 1 Afro-American Symphony Fort Smith Symphony; John Jeter, conductor Album: Still: In Memoriam Naxos 8559174 Music: 24:40
Nicky Sohn: Colors of Life's Garden Alecia Lawyer, oboe; Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, viola; Audrey Andrist, piano ROCO, Rienzi Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, TX Music: 12:44
22:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Anna Burr
George Frideric Handel: Messiah, Part 1 (1741)
Henry Purcell: The Fairy Queen: Rondeau (1692)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Nicolò Paganini: Romance from Grand Sonata for Guitar & Violin (1803)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile (1871)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Clarinet Concerto (1791)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: To Spring (1884)
Florence Price: Andante from String Quartet No. 2 (1935)
Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei (1967)
Traditional: Blow the Wind Southerly
Jean Sibelius: King Christian II: Elegie (1898)
Johannes Brahms: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1881)
Gary Schocker: Hypnotized: Together (2013)