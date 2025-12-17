WCLV Program Guide 12-18-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Bach, Johann Sebastian Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248 Stuttgart Bach Collegium/Helmuth Rilling

Stravinsky, Igor Scherzo fantastique, Op. 3 Seattle Sym Orch/Gerard Schwarz

Bach, Johann Sebastian Variations on "Vom Himmel hoch, da komm ich her" Tanglewood Festival Chorus, Boston Sym/Seiji Ozawa

Bach, Johann Sebastian Cantata No. 110, "Unser Mund sei voll Lachens (May our mouth be filled with laughter)" Soloists; Collegium Vocale Cho and Orch/Philippe Herreweghe

Bach/Berners In dulci jubilo Gordon Fergus-Thompson, p

Daquin, Louis-Claude Noël Grand Jeu et Duo Marie-Claire Alain, o (Cathédrale Saint-Théodorit d'Uzés)

Corrette, Michel Symphonie de Noel #5 La Fantasia/Rien Voskuilen

Le Flem, Paul Symphony No. 4 Rhenish Phil/James Lockhart

Afro-American Traditional The First Nowell Gloriae Dei Cantores/Elizabeth C Patterson

Trad, English Carol, "O Come All Ye Faithful" Gloriae Dei Cantores/Elizabeth C Patterson

French Trad Carol, "The Angel Gabriel" Rita Costanzi, h

Handel, George Frideric Messiah Sonos Handbell Ensemble

Handel, George Frideric Concerto "a due cori" in F London Sym Orch/Charles Mackerras

German Trad Carol, "Joseph lieber, Joseph mein" Sonos Handbell Ensemble/James Meredith

Wetz, Richard Ein Weihnachtsoratorium Marietta Zumbult, s; Mate Solyom-Nagy, br; Erfurt Phil Cho; Weimar Chamber Orch; George Alexander Albrecht

Reger, Max Weihnachtstraum, Op 17/9 Eteri Andjaparidze, p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Holst, Gustav Carol, "In the Bleak Midwinter" The Tudor Cho/Doug Fullington

Holst, Gustav Suite No. 2 in F, Op. 28, No. 2 (1911) Cleveland Symphonic Winds/Frederick Fennell

Britten, Benjamin Winter Words, Op. 52 Gregory Massingham, t; Ensemble

Novák, Viteslav Songs of a Winter Night, Op 30 Margaret Fingerhut, p

Dvorák, Antonín Bagatelles, Op 47 Bonn Beethovenhalle Orch/Dennis Russell Davies

English Trad Carol, "The First Nowell" Robert Shaw Chamber Singers/Shaw

Saylor, Bruce Carol medley, "A Christmas Garland" Gloriae Dei Cantores/Elizabeth Patterson

English Trad Carol, "In the Bleak Midwinter" Gloriae Dei Ringers/Richard Pugsley

Bax, Arnold Winter Legends (1930) Margaret Fingerhut, p; London Phil/Bryden Thomson

English Trad Carol, "Masters in This Hall" The Pennsylvaians/Fred Waring

Veni, veni, Emmanuel (O Come, O Come, Emmanuel) Ronn McFarlane, l; Carolyn Surreck, viga

Various Christmas Medley Haarlem Women's Cho/Leny van Schaik

Bennett, Robert Russell Christmas Medley #4 Robert Shaw Chorale & Orch/Mr Shaw

Boccherini, Luigi Symphony in E-Flat, Op 12/2 (G 504) New Philharmonia Orch/Raymond Leppard

French Trad Carol, "Angels from the realms of glory" The Pennsylvaians/Fred Waring

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Wassail Song (1913)

Gian Carlo Menotti: Amahl and the Night Visitors: Suite (1951)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from Piano Sonata No. 23 'Appassionata' (1805)

John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Blackbird (1968)

Hermann Goetz: The Taming of the Shrew: Overture (1872)

Chris Marshall: Bluestone (2015)

Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio (1954)

Peter Warlock: Bethlehem Down (1927)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Gallant Seventh' (1922)

Claude Debussy: Rêverie (1890)

Eduard Strauss: Polka 'Who's Dancing?' (1887)

Cyril J. Mockridge: Miracle on 34th Street: Suite (1947)

Kara Karayev: Seven Beauties: Dance of the Buffoons (1949)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: Changing of the Guard (1875)

George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Zadok the Priest' (1727)

Johann Peter Emilius Hartmann: Overture to 'Yrsa' (1881)

Johannes Brahms: Allegro giocoso from Symphony No. 4 (1885)

Hugh Martin: Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (1944)

Vince Guaraldi: Christmas is Coming (1965)

Vince Guaraldi: My Little Drum (1965)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Serenade No. 9 'Posthorn' (1779)

Joseph Hellmesberger Jr: Bell Polka and Galop (1900)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Ronde champêtre (1870)

John Amner: O Ye Little Flock (1615)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: The trumpet shall sound (1741)

Bernard Herrmann: Vertigo: Prelude & Scène d'amour (1958)

Benjamin Britten: A Simple Symphony (1934)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 1 in E-Flat 'Grande Valse brillante' (1833)

Jean-Marie Leclair: Recréation de Musique No. 2: Tambourins (1738)

Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 4 (1963)

Tylman Susato: The Danserye: Bergerette 'Sans roch' (1551)

Hugh Martin: Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (1944)

Antonín Dvorák: Waltz from Serenade for Strings (1875)

François Joseph Gossec: Gavotte (1790)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Armas Toivo Valdemar Maasalo: The Bells of Christmas (1940)

Mikola Leontovich: Carol of the Bells (1916)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 21 in D (1778)

Antonio Salieri: The Mistress of the Inn: Overture (1773)

Leroy Anderson: Suite of Carols for Winds (1955)

Edward MacDowell: Piano Concerto No. 2 in d (1889)

Franz Liszt: Soirées de Vienne: Valse-Caprice No. 6 (1852)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Act 1 excerpts (1892)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony (1734)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Randol Alan Bass: Gloria (1990)

Bernard de La Monnoye: Patapan (1720)

Traditional: Ding Dong! Merrily on High

Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks (1895)

Lewis Redner: O Little Town of Bethlehem (1868)

Traditional: The Twelve Days of Christmas

Michael Praetorius: In dulci jubilo (1607)

Maurice Ravel: Menuet antique (1895)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Act 1 (1892)

Nikolai Tcherepnin: The Enchanted Kingdom (1904)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Traditional: Sussex Carol 'On Christmas Night'

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: And the glory of the Lord (1741)

William L. Dawson: Spiritual 'Hail Mary' (1947)

William L. Dawson: Spiritual 'Behold the Star' (1946)

William L. Dawson: Mary Had a Baby (1947)

John Williams: Sugarland Express: Theme (1974)

Mateo Flecha: El jubilate (1540)

Josef Suk: Fantastic Scherzo (1903)

Walter Kent: I'll Be Home for Christmas (1943)

Claude-Michel Schönberg: Les Misérables: Suite (1980)

Katherine K. Davis: The Little Drummer Boy (1941)

Traditional: The Twelve Days of Christmas

Charles Ives: A Christmas Carol (1894)

John David: Born on a New Day (2003)

Johann Georg Ebeling: All My Heart This Night Rejoices (1656)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Jubilate Deo (1597)

Xaver Scharwenka: Scherzo from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1876)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

John Rutter: Dancing Day (1973)

Fritz Kreisler: Liebesfreud (1910)

Josef Bonime: Danse hébraïque (1920)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: Fantasy on Christmas Carols (1952)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 2 for Orchestra 'Indian' (1896)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto en modo galante (1949)

20:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Valerie Kahler

David Popper: Gavotte No. 2 Steven Isserlis, cello; Stephen Hough, piano Album: Children's Cello Bis 1562 Music: 4:40

Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from "West Side Story" RAI Orchestra; James Conlon, conductor EBU, Academia Musicale Chigiana, Piazza del Campo, Siena, Italy Music: 23:29

Federico Mompou: Cants Mágìcs (Magical Songs) Stephen Hough, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 9:13

Pedro Saenz: Trio for Violin, Viola, & Cello Michael Roth, violin; Leah Ferguson, viola; Peter Sanders, cello Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival, Unitarian Universalist Church, Woodstock, VT Music: 9:53

Felix Mendelssohn: Hexenlied Op. 8, No. 8 & Auf Flügeln des Gesanges, Op. 34, No. 2 Daniel Hope, violin; Sebastian Knauer, piano Album: Mendelssohn DG 4776634 Music: 4:28

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A Major, Op. 92: Mvt 1 Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine; Theodore Kuchar, conductor Eastman School of Music and WXXI Classical, Kodak Hall at the Eastman School of Music, Rochester, NY Music: 11:25

Felix Mendelssohn: Cello Sonata No. 2 in D Major, Op. 58 Dmitri Atapine, cello; Hyeyeon Park, cello Music@Menlo Chamber Music Festival and Institute, Spieker Center, Menlo Park, CA Music: 25:13

Chris Hazell: Three Brass Cats: Part 1 "Mr. Jums" & Part 3 "Bonage" Texas Festival Brass Ensemble Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX Music: 5:33

22:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Anna Burr

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 8 in c (1890)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Sir Edward Elgar: Salut d'amour (1889)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 24 (1786)

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in A (1892)

Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia (1880)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: How Beautiful it is Here (1902)

Karl Goldmark: In the Garden from 'Rustic Wedding' Symphony (1875)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 27 (1791)