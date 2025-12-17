WCLV Program Guide 12-18-2025
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Bach, Johann Sebastian Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248 Stuttgart Bach Collegium/Helmuth Rilling
Stravinsky, Igor Scherzo fantastique, Op. 3 Seattle Sym Orch/Gerard Schwarz
Bach, Johann Sebastian Variations on "Vom Himmel hoch, da komm ich her" Tanglewood Festival Chorus, Boston Sym/Seiji Ozawa
Bach, Johann Sebastian Cantata No. 110, "Unser Mund sei voll Lachens (May our mouth be filled with laughter)" Soloists; Collegium Vocale Cho and Orch/Philippe Herreweghe
Bach/Berners In dulci jubilo Gordon Fergus-Thompson, p
Daquin, Louis-Claude Noël Grand Jeu et Duo Marie-Claire Alain, o (Cathédrale Saint-Théodorit d'Uzés)
Corrette, Michel Symphonie de Noel #5 La Fantasia/Rien Voskuilen
Le Flem, Paul Symphony No. 4 Rhenish Phil/James Lockhart
Afro-American Traditional The First Nowell Gloriae Dei Cantores/Elizabeth C Patterson
Trad, English Carol, "O Come All Ye Faithful" Gloriae Dei Cantores/Elizabeth C Patterson
French Trad Carol, "The Angel Gabriel" Rita Costanzi, h
Handel, George Frideric Messiah Sonos Handbell Ensemble
Handel, George Frideric Concerto "a due cori" in F London Sym Orch/Charles Mackerras
German Trad Carol, "Joseph lieber, Joseph mein" Sonos Handbell Ensemble/James Meredith
Wetz, Richard Ein Weihnachtsoratorium Marietta Zumbult, s; Mate Solyom-Nagy, br; Erfurt Phil Cho; Weimar Chamber Orch; George Alexander Albrecht
Reger, Max Weihnachtstraum, Op 17/9 Eteri Andjaparidze, p
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Holst, Gustav Carol, "In the Bleak Midwinter" The Tudor Cho/Doug Fullington
Holst, Gustav Suite No. 2 in F, Op. 28, No. 2 (1911) Cleveland Symphonic Winds/Frederick Fennell
Britten, Benjamin Winter Words, Op. 52 Gregory Massingham, t; Ensemble
Novák, Viteslav Songs of a Winter Night, Op 30 Margaret Fingerhut, p
Dvorák, Antonín Bagatelles, Op 47 Bonn Beethovenhalle Orch/Dennis Russell Davies
English Trad Carol, "The First Nowell" Robert Shaw Chamber Singers/Shaw
Saylor, Bruce Carol medley, "A Christmas Garland" Gloriae Dei Cantores/Elizabeth Patterson
English Trad Carol, "In the Bleak Midwinter" Gloriae Dei Ringers/Richard Pugsley
Bax, Arnold Winter Legends (1930) Margaret Fingerhut, p; London Phil/Bryden Thomson
English Trad Carol, "Masters in This Hall" The Pennsylvaians/Fred Waring
Veni, veni, Emmanuel (O Come, O Come, Emmanuel) Ronn McFarlane, l; Carolyn Surreck, viga
Various Christmas Medley Haarlem Women's Cho/Leny van Schaik
Bennett, Robert Russell Christmas Medley #4 Robert Shaw Chorale & Orch/Mr Shaw
Boccherini, Luigi Symphony in E-Flat, Op 12/2 (G 504) New Philharmonia Orch/Raymond Leppard
French Trad Carol, "Angels from the realms of glory" The Pennsylvaians/Fred Waring
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Wassail Song (1913)
Gian Carlo Menotti: Amahl and the Night Visitors: Suite (1951)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from Piano Sonata No. 23 'Appassionata' (1805)
John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Blackbird (1968)
Hermann Goetz: The Taming of the Shrew: Overture (1872)
Chris Marshall: Bluestone (2015)
Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio (1954)
Peter Warlock: Bethlehem Down (1927)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Gallant Seventh' (1922)
Claude Debussy: Rêverie (1890)
Eduard Strauss: Polka 'Who's Dancing?' (1887)
Cyril J. Mockridge: Miracle on 34th Street: Suite (1947)
Kara Karayev: Seven Beauties: Dance of the Buffoons (1949)
Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: Changing of the Guard (1875)
George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Zadok the Priest' (1727)
Johann Peter Emilius Hartmann: Overture to 'Yrsa' (1881)
Johannes Brahms: Allegro giocoso from Symphony No. 4 (1885)
Hugh Martin: Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (1944)
Vince Guaraldi: Christmas is Coming (1965)
Vince Guaraldi: My Little Drum (1965)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Serenade No. 9 'Posthorn' (1779)
Joseph Hellmesberger Jr: Bell Polka and Galop (1900)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Ronde champêtre (1870)
John Amner: O Ye Little Flock (1615)
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: The trumpet shall sound (1741)
Bernard Herrmann: Vertigo: Prelude & Scène d'amour (1958)
Benjamin Britten: A Simple Symphony (1934)
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 1 in E-Flat 'Grande Valse brillante' (1833)
Jean-Marie Leclair: Recréation de Musique No. 2: Tambourins (1738)
Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 4 (1963)
Tylman Susato: The Danserye: Bergerette 'Sans roch' (1551)
Hugh Martin: Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (1944)
Antonín Dvorák: Waltz from Serenade for Strings (1875)
François Joseph Gossec: Gavotte (1790)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Armas Toivo Valdemar Maasalo: The Bells of Christmas (1940)
Mikola Leontovich: Carol of the Bells (1916)
Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 21 in D (1778)
Antonio Salieri: The Mistress of the Inn: Overture (1773)
Leroy Anderson: Suite of Carols for Winds (1955)
Edward MacDowell: Piano Concerto No. 2 in d (1889)
Franz Liszt: Soirées de Vienne: Valse-Caprice No. 6 (1852)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Act 1 excerpts (1892)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony (1734)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Randol Alan Bass: Gloria (1990)
Bernard de La Monnoye: Patapan (1720)
Traditional: Ding Dong! Merrily on High
Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks (1895)
Lewis Redner: O Little Town of Bethlehem (1868)
Traditional: The Twelve Days of Christmas
Michael Praetorius: In dulci jubilo (1607)
Maurice Ravel: Menuet antique (1895)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Act 1 (1892)
Nikolai Tcherepnin: The Enchanted Kingdom (1904)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Traditional: Sussex Carol 'On Christmas Night'
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: And the glory of the Lord (1741)
William L. Dawson: Spiritual 'Hail Mary' (1947)
William L. Dawson: Spiritual 'Behold the Star' (1946)
William L. Dawson: Mary Had a Baby (1947)
John Williams: Sugarland Express: Theme (1974)
Mateo Flecha: El jubilate (1540)
Josef Suk: Fantastic Scherzo (1903)
Walter Kent: I'll Be Home for Christmas (1943)
Claude-Michel Schönberg: Les Misérables: Suite (1980)
Katherine K. Davis: The Little Drummer Boy (1941)
Traditional: The Twelve Days of Christmas
Charles Ives: A Christmas Carol (1894)
John David: Born on a New Day (2003)
Johann Georg Ebeling: All My Heart This Night Rejoices (1656)
Giovanni Gabrieli: Jubilate Deo (1597)
Xaver Scharwenka: Scherzo from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1876)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
John Rutter: Dancing Day (1973)
Fritz Kreisler: Liebesfreud (1910)
Josef Bonime: Danse hébraïque (1920)
Sir Malcolm Arnold: Fantasy on Christmas Carols (1952)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 2 for Orchestra 'Indian' (1896)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto en modo galante (1949)
20:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Valerie Kahler
David Popper: Gavotte No. 2 Steven Isserlis, cello; Stephen Hough, piano Album: Children's Cello Bis 1562 Music: 4:40
Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from "West Side Story" RAI Orchestra; James Conlon, conductor EBU, Academia Musicale Chigiana, Piazza del Campo, Siena, Italy Music: 23:29
Federico Mompou: Cants Mágìcs (Magical Songs) Stephen Hough, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 9:13
Pedro Saenz: Trio for Violin, Viola, & Cello Michael Roth, violin; Leah Ferguson, viola; Peter Sanders, cello Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival, Unitarian Universalist Church, Woodstock, VT Music: 9:53
Felix Mendelssohn: Hexenlied Op. 8, No. 8 & Auf Flügeln des Gesanges, Op. 34, No. 2 Daniel Hope, violin; Sebastian Knauer, piano Album: Mendelssohn DG 4776634 Music: 4:28
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A Major, Op. 92: Mvt 1 Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine; Theodore Kuchar, conductor Eastman School of Music and WXXI Classical, Kodak Hall at the Eastman School of Music, Rochester, NY Music: 11:25
Felix Mendelssohn: Cello Sonata No. 2 in D Major, Op. 58 Dmitri Atapine, cello; Hyeyeon Park, cello Music@Menlo Chamber Music Festival and Institute, Spieker Center, Menlo Park, CA Music: 25:13
Chris Hazell: Three Brass Cats: Part 1 "Mr. Jums" & Part 3 "Bonage" Texas Festival Brass Ensemble Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX Music: 5:33
22:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Anna Burr
Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 8 in c (1890)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Sir Edward Elgar: Salut d'amour (1889)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 24 (1786)
Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in A (1892)
Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia (1880)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: How Beautiful it is Here (1902)
Karl Goldmark: In the Garden from 'Rustic Wedding' Symphony (1875)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 27 (1791)