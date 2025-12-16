WCLV Program Guide 12-16-2025
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
0:00:00 Bayless, John Happy Birthday Improvisation in the Style of Beethoven John Bayless, p Pro Arte PAD-210 Happy Birthday Bach! 4:42
0:04:42 Beethoven, Ludwig van Variations on "See the Conquering Hero Comes," WoO.45 Antonio Meneses, vc; Menahem Pressler, p Avie AV-2103 Beethoven: Complete Works for Cello & Piano 13:05
0:19:14 Beethoven, Ludwig van Symphony No. 4 in B-Flat, Op. 60 Vienna Phil/Claudio Abbado DG 427301-2 n/a 35:03:00
0:54:17 Beethoven, Ludwig van Chorus, "Ihr weisen Gründer glücklicher Staaten," WoO 95 The Key Ensemble; Turku Phil/Leif Segerstam Naxos 8.500250 (90) Beethoven Complete Edition 1:51
1:00:00 Beethoven, Ludwig van Opferlied, Op 121b The Key Ensemble; Turku Phil/Leif Segerstam Naxos 8.500250 (90) Beethoven Complete Edition 5:42
1:05:42 Beethoven, Ludwig van Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-Flat, Op. 19 Stephen Bishop-Kovacevich, p; BBC Sym Orch/Colin Davis Philips 442577-2 (2) Beethoven: The 5 Piano Concertos 29:57:00
1:37:15 Beethoven, Ludwig van Music for a "Ballet of Old Germany" Nikolaus Esterhazy Sinfonia/Bela Drahos Naxos 8.500250 (90) Beethoven Complete Edition 13:22
1:50:37 Beethoven, Ludwig van The Creatures of Prometheus, Op 43 Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie/Daniel Harding Virgin 45364-2 Beethoven: Overtures 4:40
1:55:17 Beethoven, Ludwig van The Creatures of Prometheus, Op 43 Utah Sym Orch/Maurice Abravanel Vanguard OVC-8084/85 (2) Music For The Theater: Beethoven: Incidental Music for Goethe's Egmont, The Creatures of Prometheus/ Schubert: Rusamunde 1:25
2:00:00 Beethoven, Ludwig van Leonore Helen Donath, s; Edda Moser, s; Karl Ridderbusch, b, Eberhard Büchner, t; Dresden Staatskapelle/Herbert Blomstedt Naxos 8.500250 (90) Beethoven Complete Edition 4:52
2:04:52 Beethoven, Ludwig van Leonore Overture no.3 in C, Op.72b Bavarian Radio Sym Orch/Colin Davis CBS MDK-44790 Beethoven: Overtures 15:32
2:20:24 Beethoven, Ludwig van Fidelio, Op 72 Hanover Band/Roy Goodman Nimbus NI-5149 n/a 6:34
2:26:58 Beethoven, Ludwig van 25 Irish Songs, WoO 152 Georg Puplutz, t; Brahms Trio Naxos 8.500250 (90) Beethoven Complete Edition 1:34
2:28:32 Beethoven, Ludwig van Piano Trio #4 in D, Op 70/1, "Ghost" Jupiter Trio Bridge 9147 Jupiter Trio 25:33:00
2:54:05 Beethoven, Ludwig van Trio secondo Clara Scholtes, v; Seldo Karasaki, vi; Larry DiBello, vc Naxos 8.500250 (90) Beethoven Complete Edition 1:36
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
3:00:00 Beethoven, Ludwig van Variations on Paisiello's "Nel cor più non mi sento," WoO 70 Jenö Jandó, p Naxos 8.500250 (90) Beethoven Complete Edition 4:52
3:04:52 Paisiello, Giovanni Gli Astrologi Immaginari Italian Swiss Radio TV Orch/Bruno Rigacci Nuova Era 1251 n/a 3:24
3:08:16 Beethoven, Ludwig van Variations on Salieri's "La stessa, la stessissima" Ian Sungwook Yoo, p Naxos 8.500250 (90) Beethoven Complete Edition 9:41
3:17:57 Salieri, Antonio Il Ricco d'un giorno Slovak Radio Sym/Michael Dittrich Naxos 8.554838 SALIERI: Overtures 3:39
3:21:36 Beethoven, Ludwig van 12 Contredanses, WoO 14 Capella Istropolitana/Oliver Dohnanyi Naxos 8.550433 BEETHOVEN, L. van: 11 Dances, "Mödlinger Tänze" / 12 German Dances / 12 Minuets (Capella Istropolitana, Dohnányi) 1:25
3:23:01 Beethoven, Ludwig van String Quartet no.10 in E-Flat, Op.74, "Harp" Fine Arts Quartet Everest EVC-9053/55 (3) n/a 30:00:00
3:53:01 Beethoven, Ludwig van 25 Irish Songs, WoO 152 Siegfried Lorenz, br; Brahms Trio Naxos 8.500250 (90) Beethoven Complete Edition 1:44
4:00:00 Beethoven, Ludwig van Rondo a capriccio in G, "Rage over a lost penny," Op 129 Alexis Weissenberg, p EMI/Ang CDM7-69336-2 n/a 5:48
4:05:48 Beethoven, Ludwig van Bagatelle in c, WoO 214 Jenö Jandó, p Naxos 8.500250 (90) Beethoven Complete Edition 2:44
4:08:32 Beethoven, Ludwig van Bagatelle No. 25, "Für Elise" Alexis Weissenberg, p EMI/Ang CDZB7-67205-2 (2) n/a 2:55
4:13:14 Beethoven, Ludwig van Violin Concerto in D, Op.61 Joshua Bell, v; Camerata Salzburg/Roger Norrington Sony SK-89505 Mendelssohn & Beethoven: Violin Concertos 42:14:00
4:55:28 Beethoven, Ludwig van Song, "Der freie Mann", WoO 117 Peter Schreier, t; Walter Olbertz, p Berlin Classics 0090672-BC (3) Beethoven: Lieder, Volumes 1-3 1:47
5:00:00 Handel, George Frideric Judas Maccabaeus Karina Gauvin, s; Marie-Nicole Lemieux, c; Il Complesso Barocco/Alan Curtis Naive V-5261 Streams of Pleasure 3:01
5:03:01 Handel, George Frideric Judas Maccabaeus St Martin's Academy, Cho/Neville Marriner Philips 412733-2 Handel: Coronation Anthems 2:12
5:05:13 Beethoven, Ludwig van Variations on "See the Conquering Hero Comes," WoO.45 Pierre Fournier, vc; Friedrich Gulda, p DG 4776266 (2) Beethoven: Complete Works for Violoncello and Piano 12:28
5:17:41 Beethoven, Ludwig van Andante and Variations in D, WoO 44/2 Maria Scivittaro, m; Robert Veyron-Lacroix, hc Nonesuch H-71227 Mandolin Music 9:55
5:28:46 Beethoven, Ludwig van Symphony No. 7 in A, Op. 92 Berlin Phil/Herbert von Karajan DG 445282-2 Adagio 7:43
5:36:29 Beethoven, Ludwig van Kakadu Variations, Op 121a Haydn Trio Eisenstadt Phoenix Edition 122 (4) Ludwig van Beethoven * Trios for Piano, Violin and Cello * Haydn Trio Eisenstadt 17:01
5:53:30 Gurlitt, Cornelius Humorous Variations on Ach, du lieber Augustin Douglas Humphreys, p Kbyu 9701/02 (2) n/a 1:48
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Franz Liszt: Christmas Tree: Adeste Fidelis (1876)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture (1807)
James Hewitt: Medley Overture (1798)
Nikita Koshkin: Usher Waltz (1984)
Antonín Dvorák: Rondo in g (1893)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 (1847)
Alexander Borodin: Petite Suite: Serenade (1885)
Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: A Modern Major General (1879)
John Philip Sousa: March 'Sabre and Spurs' (1918)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 'Eroica' (1804)
Georges Bizet: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 (1855)
William Grant Still: Quit Dat Fool'nish (1935)
Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 3 in A 'Military' (1839)
Patrick Harlin: Time Lapse (2021)
Sir William Walton: Coronation March 'Orb and Sceptre' (1953)
Zoltán Kodály: Finale from Symphony in C (1961)
Traditional: Fum, fum, fum
Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from String Quartet No. 3 (1800)
Max Richter: Vivaldi's Spring Concerto Recomposed (2012)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ciranda No. 10 'The painter of Cannahy' (1926)
Giuseppe Verdi: Nabucco: Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves (1841)
Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 9 after Scarlatti (1743)
Rodion Shchedrin: Selections from 'Carmen Suite' (1967)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Distant Sarabande (1926)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Choral Fantasy (1808)
Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Act 4 Entr'acte (1873)
Michel Legrand: Summer of '42: The Summer Knows (1971)
Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude (1848)
Anton Bruckner: Finale from Symphony No. 7 (1883)
Sergei Prokofiev: The Love for Three Oranges: March (1919)
Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Can-Can (1858)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo a capriccio 'Rage over a lost penny' (1800)
Ludwig van Beethoven: The Ruins of Athens: Turkish March (1811)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Choral Fantasy (1808)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 in c-Sharp 'Moonlight' (1801)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c (1808)
Antonio Vivaldi: Trio Sonata in d 'Variations on 'La Folia' (1705)
Gaetano Maria Schiassi: Sinfonia Pastorale (1735)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Leon Jessel: Parade of the Wooden Soldiers (1905)
John Williams: Home Alone 2: Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas (1992)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Trepak (1892)
Franz Schubert: Finale from Symphony No. 9 'Great C Major' (1828)
Leslie Adams: Christmas Lullaby (1993)
Edmund Rubbra: Dormi Jesu (1922)
Howard Blake: The Snowman: Walking in the Air (1982)
Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole (1907)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills
Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 9 in e 'From the New World' (1893)
George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 7 in B-Flat (1740)
Anonymous: There is no Rose of Such Virtue (1420)
Jan Sandström: Lo, how a Rose e'er blooming (1995)
Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque (1905)
Bill Douglas: Earth Prayer (1999)
Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Children's Prayer (1893)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Paraphrase on Kreisler's 'Liebesfreud' (1925)
Zoltán Kodály: Peacock Variations (1939)
Franz Schubert: Grande Marche No. 6 in E (1824)
Johann Christoph Pez: Concerto Pastorale (1700)
Max Steiner: The Caine Mutiny: March (1954)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture (1801)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 (1806)
Florence Price: Drink to Me Only with Thine Eyes from Five Folksongs in Counterpoint (1951)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Three German Dances (1791)
Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 2 (1963)
Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Polonaise (1895)
Daniel Pinkham: Christmas Cantata (1958)
Joseph Fiala: English horn Concerto in C (1780)
William J. Kirkpatrick: Away in a Manger (1895)
Traditional: A Maiden Most Gentle
Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 2 (1805)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Suite (1927)
Franz Gruber: Silent Night (1818)
Mel Tormé: The Christmas Song (1946)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1800)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Augusta Holmès: Andromède (1883)
Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 11 in F (1823)
20:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Valerie Kahler
Rebecca Clarke: Passacaglia on an Old English Tune Iris van Eck, cello; Arielle Vernede, piano Album: Works for Cello and Piano by Women Composers Eroica 3302 Music: 4:33
Gioacchino Rossini: Overture to William Tell Taipei Music Academy and Festival Orchestra; Leonard Slatkin, conductor Taipei Music Academy & Festival, National Concert Hall, Taipei, Taiwan Music: 12:14
Margaret Brouwer: Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra Eliesha Nelson, viola; CityMusic Cleveland Chamber Orchestra; Lorenzo Lopez, conductor CityMusic Cleveland, Shrine Church of St. Stanislaus, Cleveland, OH Music: 21:13
Rebecca Clarke: Dumka Amy Schwartz Moretti, violin; Ettore Causa, viola; Dr. Kyung-A Yoo, Piano
The Fabian Concert Series, Fickling Hall at Mercer University in Macon, GA Music: 9:02
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio for mandolin and harpsichord in E flat major Avi Avital, mandolin; Anneleen Lenaerts, harp Album: Art of the Mandolin DG Music: 4:29
Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture III, Op. 72b Alice K. Dade, flute; Summer Music Festival Orchestra; Scott Yoo, conductor Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Celeste Theatre CAC, Colorado Springs, CO Music: 14:08
William Grant Still: Incantation & Dance for oboe and piano James Austin Smith, oboe; Inon Barnatan, piano Spoleto Festival USA Chamber Music Series, Dock Street Theatre, Charleston, SC Music: 5:08
Franz Schubert: Three Piano Pieces, D. 946 Alexander Malofeev, piano EBU, Verbier Festival, Eglise de Verbier Station, Verbier, Switzerland Music: 23:18
22:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Anna Burr
Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on a Waltz by Diabelli (1823)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Christ on Mount of Olives: Hallelujah (1803)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Richard Strauss: Wiegenlied (1899)
Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Symphony No. 45 'Farewell' (1772)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia 'Arioso' (1729)
Robert Schumann: March from Piano Quintet (1842)
Max Bruch: Romance for Viola & Orchestra (1912)
Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 4 'Tragic' (1816)
Jack Gallagher: Pavane from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007)
Robert Moran: Trinity Requiem: In Paradisum (2011)
Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants: Duo (1873)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 16 in G (1910)