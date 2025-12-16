WCLV Program Guide 12-16-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

0:00:00 Bayless, John Happy Birthday Improvisation in the Style of Beethoven John Bayless, p Pro Arte PAD-210 Happy Birthday Bach! 4:42

0:04:42 Beethoven, Ludwig van Variations on "See the Conquering Hero Comes," WoO.45 Antonio Meneses, vc; Menahem Pressler, p Avie AV-2103 Beethoven: Complete Works for Cello & Piano 13:05

0:19:14 Beethoven, Ludwig van Symphony No. 4 in B-Flat, Op. 60 Vienna Phil/Claudio Abbado DG 427301-2 n/a 35:03:00

0:54:17 Beethoven, Ludwig van Chorus, "Ihr weisen Gründer glücklicher Staaten," WoO 95 The Key Ensemble; Turku Phil/Leif Segerstam Naxos 8.500250 (90) Beethoven Complete Edition 1:51

1:00:00 Beethoven, Ludwig van Opferlied, Op 121b The Key Ensemble; Turku Phil/Leif Segerstam Naxos 8.500250 (90) Beethoven Complete Edition 5:42

1:05:42 Beethoven, Ludwig van Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-Flat, Op. 19 Stephen Bishop-Kovacevich, p; BBC Sym Orch/Colin Davis Philips 442577-2 (2) Beethoven: The 5 Piano Concertos 29:57:00

1:37:15 Beethoven, Ludwig van Music for a "Ballet of Old Germany" Nikolaus Esterhazy Sinfonia/Bela Drahos Naxos 8.500250 (90) Beethoven Complete Edition 13:22

1:50:37 Beethoven, Ludwig van The Creatures of Prometheus, Op 43 Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie/Daniel Harding Virgin 45364-2 Beethoven: Overtures 4:40

1:55:17 Beethoven, Ludwig van The Creatures of Prometheus, Op 43 Utah Sym Orch/Maurice Abravanel Vanguard OVC-8084/85 (2) Music For The Theater: Beethoven: Incidental Music for Goethe's Egmont, The Creatures of Prometheus/ Schubert: Rusamunde 1:25

2:00:00 Beethoven, Ludwig van Leonore Helen Donath, s; Edda Moser, s; Karl Ridderbusch, b, Eberhard Büchner, t; Dresden Staatskapelle/Herbert Blomstedt Naxos 8.500250 (90) Beethoven Complete Edition 4:52

2:04:52 Beethoven, Ludwig van Leonore Overture no.3 in C, Op.72b Bavarian Radio Sym Orch/Colin Davis CBS MDK-44790 Beethoven: Overtures 15:32

2:20:24 Beethoven, Ludwig van Fidelio, Op 72 Hanover Band/Roy Goodman Nimbus NI-5149 n/a 6:34

2:26:58 Beethoven, Ludwig van 25 Irish Songs, WoO 152 Georg Puplutz, t; Brahms Trio Naxos 8.500250 (90) Beethoven Complete Edition 1:34

2:28:32 Beethoven, Ludwig van Piano Trio #4 in D, Op 70/1, "Ghost" Jupiter Trio Bridge 9147 Jupiter Trio 25:33:00

2:54:05 Beethoven, Ludwig van Trio secondo Clara Scholtes, v; Seldo Karasaki, vi; Larry DiBello, vc Naxos 8.500250 (90) Beethoven Complete Edition 1:36

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

3:00:00 Beethoven, Ludwig van Variations on Paisiello's "Nel cor più non mi sento," WoO 70 Jenö Jandó, p Naxos 8.500250 (90) Beethoven Complete Edition 4:52

3:04:52 Paisiello, Giovanni Gli Astrologi Immaginari Italian Swiss Radio TV Orch/Bruno Rigacci Nuova Era 1251 n/a 3:24

3:08:16 Beethoven, Ludwig van Variations on Salieri's "La stessa, la stessissima" Ian Sungwook Yoo, p Naxos 8.500250 (90) Beethoven Complete Edition 9:41

3:17:57 Salieri, Antonio Il Ricco d'un giorno Slovak Radio Sym/Michael Dittrich Naxos 8.554838 SALIERI: Overtures 3:39

3:21:36 Beethoven, Ludwig van 12 Contredanses, WoO 14 Capella Istropolitana/Oliver Dohnanyi Naxos 8.550433 BEETHOVEN, L. van: 11 Dances, "Mödlinger Tänze" / 12 German Dances / 12 Minuets (Capella Istropolitana, Dohnányi) 1:25

3:23:01 Beethoven, Ludwig van String Quartet no.10 in E-Flat, Op.74, "Harp" Fine Arts Quartet Everest EVC-9053/55 (3) n/a 30:00:00

3:53:01 Beethoven, Ludwig van 25 Irish Songs, WoO 152 Siegfried Lorenz, br; Brahms Trio Naxos 8.500250 (90) Beethoven Complete Edition 1:44

4:00:00 Beethoven, Ludwig van Rondo a capriccio in G, "Rage over a lost penny," Op 129 Alexis Weissenberg, p EMI/Ang CDM7-69336-2 n/a 5:48

4:05:48 Beethoven, Ludwig van Bagatelle in c, WoO 214 Jenö Jandó, p Naxos 8.500250 (90) Beethoven Complete Edition 2:44

4:08:32 Beethoven, Ludwig van Bagatelle No. 25, "Für Elise" Alexis Weissenberg, p EMI/Ang CDZB7-67205-2 (2) n/a 2:55

4:13:14 Beethoven, Ludwig van Violin Concerto in D, Op.61 Joshua Bell, v; Camerata Salzburg/Roger Norrington Sony SK-89505 Mendelssohn & Beethoven: Violin Concertos 42:14:00

4:55:28 Beethoven, Ludwig van Song, "Der freie Mann", WoO 117 Peter Schreier, t; Walter Olbertz, p Berlin Classics 0090672-BC (3) Beethoven: Lieder, Volumes 1-3 1:47

5:00:00 Handel, George Frideric Judas Maccabaeus Karina Gauvin, s; Marie-Nicole Lemieux, c; Il Complesso Barocco/Alan Curtis Naive V-5261 Streams of Pleasure 3:01

5:03:01 Handel, George Frideric Judas Maccabaeus St Martin's Academy, Cho/Neville Marriner Philips 412733-2 Handel: Coronation Anthems 2:12

5:05:13 Beethoven, Ludwig van Variations on "See the Conquering Hero Comes," WoO.45 Pierre Fournier, vc; Friedrich Gulda, p DG 4776266 (2) Beethoven: Complete Works for Violoncello and Piano 12:28

5:17:41 Beethoven, Ludwig van Andante and Variations in D, WoO 44/2 Maria Scivittaro, m; Robert Veyron-Lacroix, hc Nonesuch H-71227 Mandolin Music 9:55

5:28:46 Beethoven, Ludwig van Symphony No. 7 in A, Op. 92 Berlin Phil/Herbert von Karajan DG 445282-2 Adagio 7:43

5:36:29 Beethoven, Ludwig van Kakadu Variations, Op 121a Haydn Trio Eisenstadt Phoenix Edition 122 (4) Ludwig van Beethoven * Trios for Piano, Violin and Cello * Haydn Trio Eisenstadt 17:01

5:53:30 Gurlitt, Cornelius Humorous Variations on Ach, du lieber Augustin Douglas Humphreys, p Kbyu 9701/02 (2) n/a 1:48

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Franz Liszt: Christmas Tree: Adeste Fidelis (1876)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture (1807)

James Hewitt: Medley Overture (1798)

Nikita Koshkin: Usher Waltz (1984)

Antonín Dvorák: Rondo in g (1893)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 (1847)

Alexander Borodin: Petite Suite: Serenade (1885)

Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: A Modern Major General (1879)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Sabre and Spurs' (1918)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 'Eroica' (1804)

Georges Bizet: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 (1855)

William Grant Still: Quit Dat Fool'nish (1935)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 3 in A 'Military' (1839)

Patrick Harlin: Time Lapse (2021)

Sir William Walton: Coronation March 'Orb and Sceptre' (1953)

Zoltán Kodály: Finale from Symphony in C (1961)

Traditional: Fum, fum, fum

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from String Quartet No. 3 (1800)

Max Richter: Vivaldi's Spring Concerto Recomposed (2012)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ciranda No. 10 'The painter of Cannahy' (1926)

Giuseppe Verdi: Nabucco: Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves (1841)

Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 9 after Scarlatti (1743)

Rodion Shchedrin: Selections from 'Carmen Suite' (1967)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Distant Sarabande (1926)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Choral Fantasy (1808)

Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Act 4 Entr'acte (1873)

Michel Legrand: Summer of '42: The Summer Knows (1971)

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude (1848)

Anton Bruckner: Finale from Symphony No. 7 (1883)

Sergei Prokofiev: The Love for Three Oranges: March (1919)

Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Can-Can (1858)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo a capriccio 'Rage over a lost penny' (1800)

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Ruins of Athens: Turkish March (1811)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Choral Fantasy (1808)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 in c-Sharp 'Moonlight' (1801)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c (1808)

Antonio Vivaldi: Trio Sonata in d 'Variations on 'La Folia' (1705)

Gaetano Maria Schiassi: Sinfonia Pastorale (1735)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Leon Jessel: Parade of the Wooden Soldiers (1905)

John Williams: Home Alone 2: Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas (1992)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Trepak (1892)

Franz Schubert: Finale from Symphony No. 9 'Great C Major' (1828)

Leslie Adams: Christmas Lullaby (1993)

Edmund Rubbra: Dormi Jesu (1922)

Howard Blake: The Snowman: Walking in the Air (1982)

Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole (1907)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 9 in e 'From the New World' (1893)

George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 7 in B-Flat (1740)

Anonymous: There is no Rose of Such Virtue (1420)

Jan Sandström: Lo, how a Rose e'er blooming (1995)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque (1905)

Bill Douglas: Earth Prayer (1999)

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Children's Prayer (1893)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Paraphrase on Kreisler's 'Liebesfreud' (1925)

Zoltán Kodály: Peacock Variations (1939)

Franz Schubert: Grande Marche No. 6 in E (1824)

Johann Christoph Pez: Concerto Pastorale (1700)

Max Steiner: The Caine Mutiny: March (1954)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture (1801)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 (1806)

Florence Price: Drink to Me Only with Thine Eyes from Five Folksongs in Counterpoint (1951)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Three German Dances (1791)

Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 2 (1963)

Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Polonaise (1895)

Daniel Pinkham: Christmas Cantata (1958)

Joseph Fiala: English horn Concerto in C (1780)

William J. Kirkpatrick: Away in a Manger (1895)

Traditional: A Maiden Most Gentle

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 2 (1805)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Suite (1927)

Franz Gruber: Silent Night (1818)

Mel Tormé: The Christmas Song (1946)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1800)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Augusta Holmès: Andromède (1883)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 11 in F (1823)

20:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Valerie Kahler

Rebecca Clarke: Passacaglia on an Old English Tune Iris van Eck, cello; Arielle Vernede, piano Album: Works for Cello and Piano by Women Composers Eroica 3302 Music: 4:33

Gioacchino Rossini: Overture to William Tell Taipei Music Academy and Festival Orchestra; Leonard Slatkin, conductor Taipei Music Academy & Festival, National Concert Hall, Taipei, Taiwan Music: 12:14

Margaret Brouwer: Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra Eliesha Nelson, viola; CityMusic Cleveland Chamber Orchestra; Lorenzo Lopez, conductor CityMusic Cleveland, Shrine Church of St. Stanislaus, Cleveland, OH Music: 21:13

Rebecca Clarke: Dumka Amy Schwartz Moretti, violin; Ettore Causa, viola; Dr. Kyung-A Yoo, Piano

The Fabian Concert Series, Fickling Hall at Mercer University in Macon, GA Music: 9:02

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio for mandolin and harpsichord in E flat major Avi Avital, mandolin; Anneleen Lenaerts, harp Album: Art of the Mandolin DG Music: 4:29

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture III, Op. 72b Alice K. Dade, flute; Summer Music Festival Orchestra; Scott Yoo, conductor Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Celeste Theatre CAC, Colorado Springs, CO Music: 14:08

William Grant Still: Incantation & Dance for oboe and piano James Austin Smith, oboe; Inon Barnatan, piano Spoleto Festival USA Chamber Music Series, Dock Street Theatre, Charleston, SC Music: 5:08

Franz Schubert: Three Piano Pieces, D. 946 Alexander Malofeev, piano EBU, Verbier Festival, Eglise de Verbier Station, Verbier, Switzerland Music: 23:18

22:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Anna Burr

Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on a Waltz by Diabelli (1823)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Christ on Mount of Olives: Hallelujah (1803)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Richard Strauss: Wiegenlied (1899)

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Symphony No. 45 'Farewell' (1772)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia 'Arioso' (1729)

Robert Schumann: March from Piano Quintet (1842)

Max Bruch: Romance for Viola & Orchestra (1912)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 4 'Tragic' (1816)

Jack Gallagher: Pavane from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007)

Robert Moran: Trinity Requiem: In Paradisum (2011)

Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants: Duo (1873)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 16 in G (1910)