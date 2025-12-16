© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 12-16-2025

Published December 16, 2025 at 4:50 PM EST

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
0:00:00 Bayless, John   Happy Birthday Improvisation in the Style of Beethoven   John Bayless, p         Pro Arte            PAD-210           Happy Birthday Bach!    4:42
0:04:42 Beethoven, Ludwig van Variations on "See the Conquering Hero Comes," WoO.45            Antonio Meneses, vc; Menahem Pressler, p       Avie     AV-2103           Beethoven: Complete Works for Cello & Piano          13:05
0:19:14 Beethoven, Ludwig van Symphony No. 4 in B-Flat, Op. 60          Vienna Phil/Claudio Abbado DG       427301-2          n/a       35:03:00
0:54:17 Beethoven, Ludwig van Chorus, "Ihr weisen Gründer glücklicher Staaten," WoO 95            The Key Ensemble; Turku Phil/Leif Segerstam    Naxos  8.500250 (90)   Beethoven Complete Edition           1:51
1:00:00 Beethoven, Ludwig van Opferlied, Op 121b        The Key Ensemble; Turku Phil/Leif Segerstam        Naxos  8.500250 (90)   Beethoven Complete Edition      5:42
1:05:42 Beethoven, Ludwig van Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-Flat, Op. 19   Stephen Bishop-Kovacevich, p; BBC Sym Orch/Colin Davis         Philips  442577-2 (2)     Beethoven: The 5 Piano Concertos           29:57:00
1:37:15 Beethoven, Ludwig van Music for a "Ballet of Old Germany"       Nikolaus Esterhazy Sinfonia/Bela Drahos     Naxos  8.500250 (90)   Beethoven Complete Edition      13:22
1:50:37 Beethoven, Ludwig van The Creatures of Prometheus, Op 43     Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie/Daniel Harding     Virgin   45364-2            Beethoven: Overtures   4:40
1:55:17 Beethoven, Ludwig van The Creatures of Prometheus, Op 43     Utah Sym Orch/Maurice Abravanel Vanguard          OVC-8084/85 (2)          Music For The Theater: Beethoven: Incidental Music for Goethe's Egmont, The Creatures of Prometheus/ Schubert: Rusamunde      1:25
2:00:00 Beethoven, Ludwig van Leonore            Helen Donath, s; Edda Moser, s; Karl Ridderbusch, b, Eberhard Büchner, t; Dresden Staatskapelle/Herbert Blomstedt   Naxos            8.500250 (90)   Beethoven Complete Edition      4:52
2:04:52 Beethoven, Ludwig van Leonore Overture no.3 in C, Op.72b       Bavarian Radio Sym Orch/Colin Davis           CBS     MDK-44790      Beethoven: Overtures   15:32
2:20:24 Beethoven, Ludwig van Fidelio, Op 72   Hanover Band/Roy Goodman     Nimbus NI-5149     n/a       6:34
2:26:58 Beethoven, Ludwig van 25 Irish Songs, WoO 152           Georg Puplutz, t; Brahms Trio      Naxos  8.500250 (90)   Beethoven Complete Edition      1:34
2:28:32 Beethoven, Ludwig van Piano Trio #4 in D, Op 70/1, "Ghost"      Jupiter Trio            Bridge  9147     Jupiter Trio       25:33:00
2:54:05 Beethoven, Ludwig van Trio secondo     Clara Scholtes, v; Seldo Karasaki, vi; Larry DiBello, vc        Naxos  8.500250 (90)   Beethoven Complete Edition      1:36
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
3:00:00 Beethoven, Ludwig van Variations on Paisiello's "Nel cor più non mi sento," WoO 70            Jenö Jandó, p   Naxos  8.500250 (90)   Beethoven Complete Edition      4:52
3:04:52 Paisiello, Giovanni         Gli Astrologi Immaginari Italian Swiss Radio TV Orch/Bruno Rigacci Nuova Era        1251     n/a       3:24
3:08:16 Beethoven, Ludwig van Variations on Salieri's "La stessa, la stessissima"           Ian Sungwook Yoo, p          Naxos  8.500250 (90)   Beethoven Complete Edition      9:41
3:17:57 Salieri, Antonio  Il Ricco d'un giorno        Slovak Radio Sym/Michael Dittrich            Naxos  8.554838          SALIERI: Overtures      3:39
3:21:36 Beethoven, Ludwig van 12 Contredanses, WoO 14         Capella Istropolitana/Oliver Dohnanyi          Naxos  8.550433          BEETHOVEN, L. van: 11 Dances, "Mödlinger Tänze" / 12 German Dances / 12 Minuets (Capella Istropolitana, Dohnányi)         1:25
3:23:01 Beethoven, Ludwig van String Quartet no.10 in E-Flat, Op.74, "Harp"      Fine Arts Quartet Everest EVC-9053/55 (3)           n/a       30:00:00
3:53:01 Beethoven, Ludwig van 25 Irish Songs, WoO 152           Siegfried Lorenz, br; Brahms Trio      Naxos  8.500250 (90)   Beethoven Complete Edition      1:44
4:00:00 Beethoven, Ludwig van Rondo a capriccio in G, "Rage over a lost penny," Op 129            Alexis Weissenberg, p   EMI/Ang           CDM7-69336-2 n/a       5:48
4:05:48 Beethoven, Ludwig van Bagatelle in c, WoO 214 Jenö Jandó, p   Naxos  8.500250 (90)      Beethoven Complete Edition      2:44
4:08:32 Beethoven, Ludwig van Bagatelle No. 25, "Für Elise"      Alexis Weissenberg, p            EMI/Ang           CDZB7-67205-2 (2)       n/a       2:55
4:13:14 Beethoven, Ludwig van Violin Concerto in D, Op.61        Joshua Bell, v; Camerata Salzburg/Roger Norrington        Sony    SK-89505         Mendelssohn & Beethoven: Violin Concertos         42:14:00
4:55:28 Beethoven, Ludwig van Song, "Der freie Mann", WoO 117          Peter Schreier, t; Walter Olbertz, p           Berlin Classics  0090672-BC (3) Beethoven: Lieder, Volumes 1-3 1:47
5:00:00 Handel, George Frideric Judas Maccabaeus       Karina Gauvin, s; Marie-Nicole Lemieux, c; Il Complesso Barocco/Alan Curtis    Naive   V-5261 Streams of Pleasure      3:01
5:03:01 Handel, George Frideric Judas Maccabaeus       St Martin's Academy, Cho/Neville Marriner           Philips  412733-2          Handel: Coronation Anthems     2:12
5:05:13 Beethoven, Ludwig van Variations on "See the Conquering Hero Comes," WoO.45            Pierre Fournier, vc; Friedrich Gulda, p    DG       4776266 (2)      Beethoven: Complete Works for Violoncello and Piano          12:28
5:17:41 Beethoven, Ludwig van Andante and Variations in D, WoO 44/2  Maria Scivittaro, m; Robert Veyron-Lacroix, hc         Nonesuch         H-71227           Mandolin Music 9:55
5:28:46 Beethoven, Ludwig van Symphony No. 7 in A, Op. 92     Berlin Phil/Herbert von Karajan DG       445282-2          Adagio  7:43
5:36:29 Beethoven, Ludwig van Kakadu Variations, Op 121a       Haydn Trio Eisenstadt            Phoenix Edition 122 (4) Ludwig van Beethoven * Trios for Piano, Violin and Cello * Haydn Trio Eisenstadt   17:01
5:53:30 Gurlitt, Cornelius           Humorous Variations on Ach, du lieber Augustin Douglas Humphreys, p   Kbyu    9701/02 (2)       n/a       1:48

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Franz Liszt: Christmas Tree: Adeste Fidelis (1876)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture (1807)
James Hewitt: Medley Overture (1798)
Nikita Koshkin: Usher Waltz (1984)
Antonín Dvorák: Rondo in g (1893)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 (1847)
Alexander Borodin: Petite Suite: Serenade (1885)
Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: A Modern Major General (1879)
John Philip Sousa: March 'Sabre and Spurs' (1918)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 'Eroica' (1804)
Georges Bizet: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 (1855)
William Grant Still: Quit Dat Fool'nish (1935)
Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 3 in A 'Military' (1839)
Patrick Harlin: Time Lapse (2021)
Sir William Walton: Coronation March 'Orb and Sceptre' (1953)
Zoltán Kodály: Finale from Symphony in C (1961)
Traditional: Fum, fum, fum
Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from String Quartet No. 3 (1800)
Max Richter: Vivaldi's Spring Concerto Recomposed (2012)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ciranda No. 10 'The painter of Cannahy' (1926)
Giuseppe Verdi: Nabucco: Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves (1841)
Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 9 after Scarlatti (1743)
Rodion Shchedrin: Selections from 'Carmen Suite' (1967)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Distant Sarabande (1926)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Choral Fantasy (1808)
Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Act 4 Entr'acte (1873)
Michel Legrand: Summer of '42: The Summer Knows (1971)
Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude (1848)
Anton Bruckner: Finale from Symphony No. 7 (1883)
Sergei Prokofiev: The Love for Three Oranges: March (1919)
Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Can-Can (1858)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo a capriccio 'Rage over a lost penny' (1800)
Ludwig van Beethoven: The Ruins of Athens: Turkish March (1811)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Choral Fantasy (1808)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 in c-Sharp 'Moonlight' (1801)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c (1808)
Antonio Vivaldi: Trio Sonata in d 'Variations on 'La Folia' (1705)
Gaetano Maria Schiassi: Sinfonia Pastorale (1735)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Leon Jessel: Parade of the Wooden Soldiers (1905)
John Williams: Home Alone 2: Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas (1992)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Trepak (1892)
Franz Schubert: Finale from Symphony No. 9 'Great C Major' (1828)
Leslie Adams: Christmas Lullaby (1993)
Edmund Rubbra: Dormi Jesu (1922)
Howard Blake: The Snowman: Walking in the Air (1982)
Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole (1907)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills
Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 9 in e 'From the New World' (1893)
George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 7 in B-Flat (1740)
Anonymous: There is no Rose of Such Virtue (1420)
Jan Sandström: Lo, how a Rose e'er blooming (1995)
Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque (1905)
Bill Douglas: Earth Prayer (1999)
Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Children's Prayer (1893)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Paraphrase on Kreisler's 'Liebesfreud' (1925)
Zoltán Kodály: Peacock Variations (1939)
Franz Schubert: Grande Marche No. 6 in E (1824)
Johann Christoph Pez: Concerto Pastorale (1700)
Max Steiner: The Caine Mutiny: March (1954)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture (1801)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 (1806)
Florence Price: Drink to Me Only with Thine Eyes from Five Folksongs in Counterpoint (1951)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Three German Dances (1791)
Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 2 (1963)
Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Polonaise (1895)
Daniel Pinkham: Christmas Cantata (1958)
Joseph Fiala: English horn Concerto in C (1780)
William J. Kirkpatrick: Away in a Manger (1895)
Traditional: A Maiden Most Gentle
Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 2 (1805)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Suite (1927)
Franz Gruber: Silent Night (1818)
Mel Tormé: The Christmas Song (1946)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1800)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Augusta Holmès: Andromède (1883)
Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 11 in F (1823)

20:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Valerie Kahler
Rebecca Clarke: Passacaglia on an Old English Tune Iris van Eck, cello; Arielle Vernede, piano Album: Works for Cello and Piano by Women Composers Eroica 3302 Music: 4:33

Gioacchino Rossini: Overture to William Tell Taipei Music Academy and Festival Orchestra; Leonard Slatkin, conductor Taipei Music Academy & Festival, National Concert Hall, Taipei, Taiwan Music: 12:14

Margaret Brouwer: Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra Eliesha Nelson, viola; CityMusic Cleveland Chamber Orchestra; Lorenzo Lopez, conductor CityMusic Cleveland, Shrine Church of St. Stanislaus, Cleveland, OH Music: 21:13

Rebecca Clarke: Dumka Amy Schwartz Moretti, violin; Ettore Causa, viola; Dr. Kyung-A Yoo, Piano
The Fabian Concert Series, Fickling Hall at Mercer University in Macon, GA Music: 9:02

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio for mandolin and harpsichord in E flat major Avi Avital, mandolin; Anneleen Lenaerts, harp Album: Art of the Mandolin DG Music: 4:29

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture III, Op. 72b Alice K. Dade, flute; Summer Music Festival Orchestra; Scott Yoo, conductor Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Celeste Theatre CAC, Colorado Springs, CO Music: 14:08

William Grant Still: Incantation & Dance for oboe and piano James Austin Smith, oboe; Inon Barnatan, piano Spoleto Festival USA Chamber Music Series, Dock Street Theatre, Charleston, SC Music: 5:08

Franz Schubert: Three Piano Pieces, D. 946 Alexander Malofeev, piano EBU, Verbier Festival, Eglise de Verbier Station, Verbier, Switzerland Music: 23:18

22:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Anna Burr
Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on a Waltz by Diabelli (1823)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Christ on Mount of Olives: Hallelujah (1803)

23:00 QUIET HOUR
Richard Strauss: Wiegenlied (1899)
Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Symphony No. 45 'Farewell' (1772)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia 'Arioso' (1729)
Robert Schumann: March from Piano Quintet (1842)
Max Bruch: Romance for Viola & Orchestra (1912)
Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 4 'Tragic' (1816)
Jack Gallagher: Pavane from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007)
Robert Moran: Trinity Requiem: In Paradisum (2011)
Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants: Duo (1873)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 16 in G (1910)
