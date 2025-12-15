WCLV Program Guide 12-13-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

0:00:00 Strauss, Richard Six Songs, Op. 56 Michelle Breedt, s; Malcolm Martineau, p Two Pianists TP-1039312 (9) Strauss: Complete Songs 5:08

0:05:08 Strauss, Richard Der Rosenkavalier New York Phil/Lorin Maazel DG B0007890-02 DG Concerts * Strauss: Don Juan Etc. * NY Philharmonic * Maazel 19:56

0:26:13 Couperin, François Les Nations Juilliard Baroque Naxos 8.573347-48 (2) COUPERIN: Les Nations 28:13:00

0:54:26 French Trad Carol, "Un flambeau, (Bring a torch) Jeannette, Isabelle" The Pennsylvaians/Fred Waring Capitol 27457-2 Now is the Caroling Season 1:23

1:00:00 Czech Trad Carol, "Good King Wenceslaus" Empire Brass; Mark Kroll, hc EMI/Ang CDC7-49097-2 Joy To The World: Music Of Christmas 2:30

1:02:30 English Trad Carol, "What Child is this? (Greensleeves)" Empire Brass; Nancy Allen, h; Mark Kroll, hc EMI/Ang CDC7-49097-2 Joy To The World: Music Of Christmas 2:59

1:05:29 Boieldieu, François Harp Concerto in C (in Three Tempi) Valérie Milot, h; Les Violons du Roy/Bernard Labadie Analekta AN 2 9990 Handel, Boieldieu, Mozart: Concertos for Harp 22:04

1:29:16 Dupré, Marcel Variations on a Noël, Op 20 Jeremy Filsell, o Guild GMCD-7157 Dupre Organ works, Vol 2 11:35

1:40:51 Bizet, Georges Variations chromatiques de concert San Francisco Ballet Orch/Martin West Reference Recordings RR-131 Bizet: Symphony in C; Jeux d’Enfants, etc. 14:07

1:54:58 Busnois, A Cent mille escus New York Kammermusiker Dorian DOR-90133 Chamber Music (Renaissance) - PHILIDOR, P.D. / BUSNOYS, A. / LUZZASCHI, L. / MONTEVERDI, C. (A Renaissance Tour of Europe) (New York Kammermusiker) 1:25

2:00:00 Liszt, Franz Transcendental Etudes (1851) Jenö Jandó, p Naxos 8.553119 Etudes D'Execution Transcendante 5:17

2:05:17 Elgar, Edward Snow, Op. 26/2 Royal Liverpool Philharmonia & Cho/Charles Groves EMI/Ang CDC7-47511-2 Elgar 5:58

2:11:15 Korngold, Erich Wolfgang Der Schneemann (1908) Linz Bruckner Orch/Caspar Richter ASV CDDCA-1074 The Piano Concertos 4:42

2:15:57 Fricker, Markus Carol, "Liislig fallt de Schnee" Swiss Vocal Consort/Marco Amherd Prospero PROSP-0059 Dormi Bel Bambin 1:40

2:17:37 Handel, George Frideric Water Music Philharmonia Baroque Orch/Nicholas McGegan Harmonia Mundi HMU-907010 Water Musick 37:28:00

2:55:05 Handel, George Frideric Messiah Mendelssohn Cho, Toronto Sym Orch/A Davis EMI/Ang CDC7-49407-2 Messiah 1:42

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

3:00:00 Bach, Johann Sebastian Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248 St Martin's Academy/Philip Ledger EMI/Ang CDFB5-69503-2 (2) n/a 5:02

3:05:02 German Trad Christmas Medley Rita Streich, s; RIAS Sym/Kurt Gaebel DG 474573-2 (2) The Christmas Album 8:17

3:13:19 Reger, Max Song, "Uns ist geboren ein Kindlein" Peter Schreier, t; Norman Shetler, p Eurodisc 69013-2-RG Weihnachtslieder 1:05

3:14:24 Reger, Max Aus der Jugendzeit, Op. 17 Jeffrey Biegel, p Steinway 30005 A Steinway Christmas Album * Jeffrey Biegel 2:11

3:16:35 Reger, Max Piano Concerto in f, Op 114 Marc-André Hamelin, p; Berlin Radio Sym/Ilan Volkov Hyperion CDA-67635 The Romantic Piano Concerto 53 * Reger: Piano Concerto in F Minor * Strauss: Burleske 37:23:00

3:53:58 Cornelius, Peter Weihnachtslieder, Op 8 Irngard Seefried, s; Erik Werba, p DG 474573-2 (2) The Christmas Album 1:46

4:00:00 Debussy, Claude Le roi Lear incidental music French National Radio Orch/Jean Martinon EMI/Ang CDM7-69587-2 n/a 4:56

4:04:56 Shostakovich, Dmitri King Lear (Incidental Music, 1940), Op. 58a Korean Broadcasting System Sym Orch/Vakhtang Jordania Koch 3-7274-2 Dmitri Shostakovich ‎– Suites For Film And Stage 7:56

4:12:52 Pierpont, James Jingle Bells Robert Decormier Singers/Robert DeCormier Arabesque Z-6525 A Victorian Christmas 3:34

4:17:42 Schubert, Franz Piano Trio No. 1 in B-Flat, D 898 (Op. 99) Beaux Arts Trio Philips 412620-2 (2) The Piano Trios 36:28:00

4:54:10 Schubert, Franz Die Winterreise, D 911 Olaf Bär, br; Geoffrey Parsons, p EMI/Ang CDC7-49334-2 n/a 1:37

5:00:00 Corrette, Michel Messe pour le tems de Noël Daniel Leininger, o ADMSon ADMS-1102 Chants des Noels 5:33

5:05:33 Corrette, Michel Symphonie de Noel #6 La Fantasia/Rien Voskuilen Brilliant Classics 93538 Corrette: Les Six Symphonies De Noel 7:22

5:12:55 Rameau, Jean-Philippe Concert en Sextuor #5 Les Talens Lyriques/Christophe Rousset London B0001845-02 n/a 12:35

5:27:20 Kozeluch, Leopold Sinfonia Concertante in E-Flat Consortium Classicum/Dieter Klöcker CPO 777009-2 (3) Sinfonies Concertantes 27:56:00

5:55:16 French Trad Carol, "Angels We Have Heard on High" The Pennsylvaians/Fred Waring Capitol 27457-2 Now is the Caroling Season 1:33

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

06:00:50 Tomás de Torrejón y Velasco Missa Octavo Tono Florilegium; Arakaendar Bolivia Choir Ashley Solomon Channel Classics 28009 Bolivian Baroque Vol. 3-Florilegium

06:12:15 Francois Boieldieu Harp Concerto in C Nicanor Zabeleta, harp; Radio Symphony Orchestra Berlin Ernst Märzendorfer Deutsche Grammophon 439693 "Great Works for Harp"

06:36:45 Anonymous 15th c. Spanish "Que bonito Nino chiquito!; Angeles del zielo" The Rose Ensemble Jordan Sramek The Rose Ensemble "La Nochebuena: A Spanish Renaissance Christmas"

06:41:00 Traditional 16th century Catalán "Fum, Fum, Fum" Orfeo-Catala Josep Vila Columna Musica 9129 "Nadales-Orfeó Català" 06:43:10 Traditional 17th century Catalán "El Desembre Congelat" Orfeo-Catala Josep Vila Columna Musica 9129 "Nadales-Orfeó Català"

06:46:46 Jorge Liderman Aires de Sefarad (Selections) Beth Ilana Schneider, Violin; Matthew Gould, Guitar Duo 46 Albany Records 829 "Jorge Liderman: Aires De Sefarad-Duo 46" 07:00:50 Antonio de Salazar "Atencion, atencion" (Attention, Attention, Attention!) The Rose Ensemble Jordan Sramek The Rose Ensemble 6 "Celebremos El Nino - Christmas Delights from the Mexican Baroque

07:05:03 Antonio de Salazar "Un ciego que contrabajo" (A blind man sings) The Rose Ensemble Jordan Sramek The Rose Ensemble 6 "Celebremos El Nino - Christmas Delights from the Mexican Baroqu

07:11:07 Conrad Susa "Carols and Lullabies: Christmas in the Southwest" Bel Canto Company (Greensboro, NC) (Live, December 1998) David Pegg Bel Canto 99001 "What Sweeter Music..."

07:35:53 Esteban Salas Pastorale: "Oh nino soberano!" from the Mass in g Exaudi Choir of Cuba Maria Felicia Perez Jade Records 35808 "Cuban Baroque Sacred Music"

07:42:25 Ariel Ramirez "Gloria" from The Misa Criolla (The Creole Mass) Jose Carreras, tenor; Ariel Ramirez, keyboard Bilbao Choral Society, Laredo Choral Salve Jose Luis Ocejo Philips 432692 "The Essential José Carreras"

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

Emilie Mayer: Piano Trio in D minor: Mvt 3 Hanover Piano Trio Album: Missing Link: Emilie Mayer Genuin 22790 Music: 4:29

Jose White Lafitte: La Bella Cubana Sphinx Virtuosi Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Calderwood Hall, Boston, MA Music: 4:53

Frederic Chopin: Ballade No. 3 in A-flat Major, Op. 47 Juho Pohjonen, piano The Frederic Chopin Society, Mairs Concert Hall, Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, Macalester College, St Paul, MN Music: 6:58

Emilie Mayer, arr. Andreas Tarkmann: Symphony No. 4 in B minor ROCO; Delyana Lazarova, conductor ROCO, Church of St. John the Divine, Houston, TX Music: 30:30

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 2: Mvt 3 Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Academy of St Martin in the Fields; Neville Marriner, conductor Album: Mozart Violin Concertos Avie 2317 Music: 4:19

Chris Gall: Yorke's Guitar Quadro Nuevo; Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra; Enrique Ugarte, conductor EBU, RBB Broadcasting House, Berlin, Germany Music: 7:22

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Trio in E-flat Major for clarinet, viola & piano, K. 498 Atlanta Chamber Players: Jesse McCandless, clarinet; Catherine Lynn, viola; Elizabeth Pridgen, piano Peachtree Christian Church, Atlanta, GA Music: 20:47

Kenneth Fuchs: Quiet In The Land Alice K. Dade, flute; Jon Manasse, clarinet; Robert Walters, English horn; Toby Appel, viola; David Ying, cello Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO Music: 14:09

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Clara Prinston

10:06:38Robert MacGimsey: Sweet Little Jesus Boy(1934) Kathleen Battle, sopranoEMI 47196 3:21

10:10:03Waldemar Henrique: Boi-Bumba(1956) Kathleen Battle, sopranoEMI 47196 1:35

10:13:58John Rutter: Gloria(1974) Cambridge Singers Philip Jones Brass Ensemble John Rutter Collegium 100 17:13

10:32:39George Gershwin: An American in Paris(1928)Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 17:37

10:51:49Leroy Anderson: Suite of Carols for Winds(1955) Members of BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559382 10:38

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:10:47Johann Sebastian Bach: Suite from the Christmas OratorioBWV 248 (1720) Alison Balsom, trumpet Balsom Ensemble Simon Wright Warner 9029537006 17:27

11:29:15Alfred Burt: A Christmas Greeting(1954) Tanglewood Festival Chorus Boston Pops John Williams Decca 4851590 12:49

11:43:34Pietro Antonio Locatelli: Concerto Grosso in f Op 1 # 8 'Christmas' (1721) Elizabeth Wallfisch, violin Raglan Baroque Players Nicholas Kraemer Hyperion 66981 13:18

11:57:37Traditional: I Saw a MaidenCambridge SingersJohn Rutter Collegium 106 2:52

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded

Zed Septet (Olivia Lee, 18, Harp, from Boston, MA; Iris Tian, 17, Violin, from Brighton, MA; Esther Man, 18, Viola, from Lexington, MA; Charlotte Choi, 17, Flute, from Sharon, MA; Su Min Pyo, 18, Clarinet, from Belmont, MA; Noa Suk, 18, Violin, from Brookline, MA; Andrew Kim, 18, Cello, from Weston, MA)

Maurice Ravel (1875-1937): Introduction and Allegro for Harp, Flute, Clarinet and String Quartet (10:49)

Brandon Fu, 18, Saxophone, from Weston, MA

Duke Ellington (1899-1974): In a Sentimental Mood (5:02)

Henry Tushman, 18, Piano, from Wellesley, MA

Maurice Ravel (1875-1937): Gaspard de la nuit, M. 55 - I. Ondine (6:36)

Excerpt from Three Preludes for Piano, Prelude No. 1 by George Gershwin (1898-1937), performed by Peter Dugan, piano

Lorenzo Ye, 17, Cello, from Boston, MA

Vittorio Monti (1868-1922): Czardas (4:50)

Anna Kehayova, 16, Violin, from Cambridge, MA; Laetitia Ji, 16, Piano, from Newton, MA; and Sophia Fortuin, 16, Cello, from Boston, MA

Clara Schumann (1819-1896): Piano Trio in G minor, Op. 17 - III. Andante (4:48)

Excerpt from Kaddish by Maurice Ravel (1875-1937), performed by Haig Hovsepian and Christopher O’Riley

13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

Giordano’s Andrea Chénier

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2025-26 season of Saturday matinee broadcasts continues on December 13 with a live broadcast of Giordano’s Andrea Chénier. Polish tenor Piotr Beczała sings the title role of the poet whose ideals and passion transcend the violence of the French Revolution and Reign of Terror. Soprano Sonya Yoncheva is Maddalena, the noblewoman who loses everything except her love for Chénier; and baritone Igor Golovatenko is the servant-turned-revolutionary Carlo Gérard. The acclaimed cast also features Nancy Fabiola Herrera, Siphokazi Molteno, Olesya Petrova, Brenton Ryan, Guriy Gurev, and Maurizio Muraro. Principal Guest Conductor Daniele Rustioni leads the Met Orchestra and Chorus in this verismo favorite. Andrea Chénier will be heard live over the Robert K. Johnson Foundation-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 13, 2025.

16:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey

16:25:10Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Overture(1791)Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2004 6:27

16:33:39Michi Wiancko: La Follia Variations after Geminiani(2007)East Coast Chamber OrchestraeOne Music 7784 12:39

16:49:13Max Steiner: Adventures of Don Juan: Suite(1948)National Philharmonic Charles Gerhardt Sony 592064 9:32

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Christmas Movies, Pt. 1

Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Suite (2004)—Cleveland Orchestra & Chorus/Robert Porco (MAA 2014) 5:59

Sir Malcolm Arnold (arr Christopher Palmer): Fantasy on Christmas Carols from ‘The Holly and the Ivy’ (1952)—BBC Philharmonic/Gamba (Chandos 9851) 8:53

Dimitri Tiomkin: It’s a Wonderful Life: Suite (1946)—Ambrosian Singers; Royal Philharmonic/David Newman (Telarc 88801) 38:28

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman:

00:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Nonesuch 979151-2 Songs by Gershwin

00:00:54 00:00:59 Irving Berlin Climbing Up the Scale Benjamin Sears Oakton 86851-0399 Irving Berlin's Music Box Revues

00:01:53 00:03:24 Richard Rodgers-Oscar Hammerstein Do Re Mi Julie Andrews RCA LSOD-2005 The Sound of Music -- Film Soundtrack

00:05:55 00:02:27 Irving Berlin Let Me Sing and I'm Happy Al Jolson Rhino R2-72544 Al Jolson at Warner Bros.

00:08:59 00:02:27 Arthur Freed-Nacio Herb Brown Everybody Sing Judy Garland Rhino R272543 Judy Garland: Collectors' Gems

00:11:14 00:03:13 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg I Could Go On Singing Judy Garland Rhino R275292 Judy Garland in Hollywood

00:14:37 00:03:25 John Kander-Fred Ebb Sing Happy Liza Minnelli RCA 09026-60821 Flora, the Red Menace

00:18:08 00:03:35 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Sing for Your Supper Dawn Upshaw Nonesuch 79406-2 Dawn Upshaw Sings Rodgers and Heart

00:22:09 00:03:06 Stephen Sondheim Green Finch and Linnet Bird Heidi Grant Murphy New York Phil NYP2001/2002 Sweeney Todd -- NY Phil

00:25:31 00:02:06 Arthur Freed-NacioHerb Brown Singin' in the Rain Gene Kelly Rhino R272182 That's Entertainment!

00:27:47 00:02:10 Hugh Martin Vocalize Jane Powell Rhino RHM27768 Athena -- Film Soundtrack

00:30:24 00:02:37 Sam Coslow-Arthur Johnson Learn to Croon Bing Crosby Columbia XT344239 Bing Crosby: The Crooner

00:33:40 00:01:36 Marc Blitzstein Croon-Spoon Rita Gardner, Joe Bova CRI SD-266 The Cradle Will Rock -- 1964 Cast

00:35:29 00:03:37 Jerome Kern-Yip Harburg Can't Help Singing Deana Durbin, Robert Paige Smithsonian RD048-16 American Songbook Series -- Yip Harburg

00:39:02 00:02:58 Jerome Kern-Oscar Hammerstein Don't Ask Me Not to Sing Alfred Drake Decca B'way 440-018-7312 Roberta -- Studio Cast

00:42:25 00:01:54 Marvin Hamlisch-Ed Kleban Sing! Rene Percassi Sony SK65282 A Chorus Line -- Original B'way Cast

00:44:50 00:02:42 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Sing Travis Hudson, Ronnie Whyte Monmouth-Evergreen MES-7069 It's Smooth, It's Smart, It's Rodgers, It's Hart

00:47:28 00:02:09 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Johnny One-Note Melissa Rain Anderson New World NW386-2 Babes in Arms -- Studio Cast

00:50:11 00:01:32 Frank Loesser Once in Love With Amy Ray Bolger MCA MCAD-4-11353 Front and Center

00:52:03 00:00:48 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Sony SK60659 Gershwin Fantasy

00:53:03 00:03:54 Harry Warren-Mack Gordon Filler: If You Feel Like Singing, Sing! Judy Garland Rhino RHM27761 Summer Stock -- Film Soundtrack

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:34Charles Gounod: Symphony No. 1 in D(1855)Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 462125 25:40

19:29:17Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Winds Op 44(1878)Orpheus Chamber OrchestraDeutsche Gram 415364 25:47

19:56:38Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 5(1887)Cypress String QuartetAvie 2275 2:48

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel –

Alina Ibragimova, violin

London Philharmonic Orchestra

Hannu Lintu, conductor

SAARIAHO: Orion

PROKOFIEV: Violin Concerto No. 1 in D

NIELSEN: Symphony No. 5

VAUGHAN WILLIAMS: Symphony No. 2 “A London Symphony” (London Philharmonic Orchestra; Adrian Boult, cond. – EMI 47213)

22:00 OVATIONS: Baldwin Wallace Symphonic Wind Ensemble, BW Symphony Orchestra plus BW Faculty

Clint Needham (b. 1981): “At the Start”

Ralph Vaughan Williams (1872-1958): Toccata Marziale

Ingolf Dahl (1912-1970): Sinfonietta

Leonard Bernstein (1918-1990) arr. M. Peress: Overture to “West Side Story”

Aaron Copland (1900-1990): Sonata for Violin and Piano

Arnold Schoenberg (1874-1951): Theme and Variations, op. 43a

Ottorino Respighi (1879 – 1936): The Pines of Rome

23:20 QUIET HOUR

23:28:10Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E-Flat Op 117 # 1 (1892) Orli Shaham, pianoCanary 15 4:57

23:33:15Carl Stamitz: Romance from Cello Concerto No. 1(1790) Christian Benda, cello Prague Chamber Orchestra Christian Benda Naxos 550865 5:20

23:38:35Edvard Grieg: Two Melodies: The First Meeting Op 53 # 1 (1890)Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi Deutsche Gram 437520 4:28

23:43:01Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Villanesca(1917)Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80309 4:40

23:47:51Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Epilogue Op 18(1938)Helsingborg Symphony Andrew Manze CPO 777671 3:15

23:51:16Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Largo from Violin Concerto Op 5 # 2 (1775) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Encore Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hege Cedille 214 8:37