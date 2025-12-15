© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 12-13-2025

Published December 15, 2025 at 5:52 PM EST

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
0:00:00 Strauss, Richard           Six Songs, Op. 56         Michelle Breedt, s; Malcolm Martineau, p      Two Pianists     TP-1039312 (9) Strauss: Complete Songs          5:08
0:05:08 Strauss, Richard           Der Rosenkavalier        New York Phil/Lorin Maazel       DG            B0007890-02    DG Concerts * Strauss: Don Juan Etc. * NY Philharmonic * Maazel            19:56
0:26:13 Couperin, François        Les Nations      Juilliard Baroque           Naxos  8.573347-48 (2)   COUPERIN: Les Nations           28:13:00
0:54:26 French Trad      Carol, "Un flambeau, (Bring a torch) Jeannette, Isabelle" The Pennsylvaians/Fred Waring       Capitol  27457-2            Now is the Caroling Season       1:23
1:00:00 Czech Trad       Carol, "Good King Wenceslaus" Empire Brass; Mark Kroll, hc            EMI/Ang           CDC7-49097-2  Joy To The World: Music Of Christmas  2:30
1:02:30 English Trad     Carol, "What Child is this? (Greensleeves)"        Empire Brass; Nancy Allen, h; Mark Kroll, hc    EMI/Ang           CDC7-49097-2  Joy To The World: Music Of Christmas         2:59
1:05:29 Boieldieu, François       Harp Concerto in C (in Three Tempi)      Valérie Milot, h; Les Violons du Roy/Bernard Labadie Analekta           AN 2 9990        Handel, Boieldieu, Mozart: Concertos for Harp        22:04
1:29:16 Dupré, Marcel   Variations on a Noël, Op 20       Jeremy Filsell, o            Guild            GMCD-7157     Dupre Organ works, Vol 2          11:35
1:40:51 Bizet, Georges  Variations chromatiques de concert       San Francisco Ballet Orch/Martin West          Reference Recordings   RR-131 Bizet: Symphony in C; Jeux d’Enfants, etc.   14:07
1:54:58 Busnois, A        Cent mille escus           New York Kammermusiker        Dorian            DOR-90133      Chamber Music (Renaissance) - PHILIDOR, P.D. / BUSNOYS, A. / LUZZASCHI, L. / MONTEVERDI, C. (A Renaissance Tour of Europe) (New York Kammermusiker)          1:25
2:00:00 Liszt, Franz       Transcendental Etudes (1851)   Jenö Jandó, p   Naxos  8.553119            Etudes D'Execution Transcendante        5:17
2:05:17 Elgar, Edward   Snow, Op. 26/2 Royal Liverpool Philharmonia & Cho/Charles Groves            EMI/Ang           CDC7-47511-2  Elgar    5:58
2:11:15 Korngold, Erich Wolfgang          Der Schneemann (1908)            Linz Bruckner Orch/Caspar Richter     ASV     CDDCA-1074    The Piano Concertos    4:42
2:15:57 Fricker, Markus Carol, "Liislig fallt de Schnee"     Swiss Vocal Consort/Marco Amherd            Prospero          PROSP-0059    Dormi Bel Bambin         1:40
2:17:37 Handel, George Frideric Water Music     Philharmonia Baroque Orch/Nicholas McGegan          Harmonia Mundi            HMU-907010    Water Musick   37:28:00
2:55:05 Handel, George Frideric Messiah           Mendelssohn Cho, Toronto Sym Orch/A Davis   EMI/Ang           CDC7-49407-2  Messiah           1:42
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
3:00:00 Bach, Johann Sebastian            Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248    St Martin's Academy/Philip Ledger  EMI/Ang           CDFB5-69503-2 (2)       n/a       5:02
3:05:02 German Trad    Christmas Medley         Rita Streich, s; RIAS Sym/Kurt Gaebel   DG            474573-2 (2)     The Christmas Album    8:17
3:13:19 Reger, Max       Song, "Uns ist geboren ein Kindlein"       Peter Schreier, t; Norman Shetler, p          Eurodisc           69013-2-RG      Weihnachtslieder          1:05
3:14:24 Reger, Max       Aus der Jugendzeit, Op. 17        Jeffrey Biegel, p Steinway            30005   A Steinway Christmas Album * Jeffrey Biegel      2:11
3:16:35 Reger, Max       Piano Concerto in f, Op 114       Marc-André Hamelin, p; Berlin Radio Sym/Ilan Volkov Hyperion           CDA-67635       The Romantic Piano Concerto 53 * Reger: Piano Concerto in F Minor * Strauss: Burleske    37:23:00
3:53:58 Cornelius, Peter Weihnachtslieder, Op 8 Irngard Seefried, s; Erik Werba, p           DG            474573-2 (2)     The Christmas Album    1:46
4:00:00 Debussy, Claude           Le roi Lear incidental music       French National Radio Orch/Jean Martinon       EMI/Ang           CDM7-69587-2 n/a       4:56
4:04:56 Shostakovich, Dmitri     King Lear (Incidental Music, 1940), Op. 58a        Korean Broadcasting System Sym Orch/Vakhtang Jordania        Koch    3-7274-2           Dmitri Shostakovich ‎– Suites For Film And Stage          7:56
4:12:52 Pierpont, James            Jingle Bells       Robert Decormier Singers/Robert DeCormier            Arabesque        Z-6525  A Victorian Christmas    3:34
4:17:42 Schubert, Franz Piano Trio No. 1 in B-Flat, D 898 (Op. 99)           Beaux Arts Trio            Philips  412620-2 (2)     The Piano Trios 36:28:00
4:54:10 Schubert, Franz Die Winterreise, D 911   Olaf Bär, br; Geoffrey Parsons, p            EMI/Ang           CDC7-49334-2  n/a       1:37
5:00:00 Corrette, Michel Messe pour le tems de Noël       Daniel Leininger, o        ADMSon            ADMS-1102      Chants des Noels          5:33
5:05:33 Corrette, Michel Symphonie de Noel #6  La Fantasia/Rien Voskuilen       Brilliant Classics           93538   Corrette: Les Six Symphonies De Noel   7:22
5:12:55 Rameau, Jean-Philippe Concert en Sextuor #5   Les Talens Lyriques/Christophe Rousset            London B0001845-02    n/a       12:35
5:27:20 Kozeluch, Leopold         Sinfonia Concertante in E-Flat   Consortium Classicum/Dieter Klöcker          CPO     777009-2 (3)     Sinfonies Concertantes 27:56:00
5:55:16 French Trad      Carol, "Angels We Have Heard on High" The Pennsylvaians/Fred Waring Capitol  27457-2            Now is the Caroling Season       1:33

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.
06:00:50 Tomás de Torrejón y Velasco Missa Octavo Tono Florilegium; Arakaendar Bolivia Choir Ashley Solomon Channel Classics 28009 Bolivian Baroque Vol. 3-Florilegium
06:12:15 Francois Boieldieu Harp Concerto in C Nicanor Zabeleta, harp; Radio Symphony Orchestra Berlin Ernst Märzendorfer Deutsche Grammophon 439693 "Great Works for Harp"
06:36:45 Anonymous 15th c. Spanish "Que bonito Nino chiquito!; Angeles del zielo" The Rose Ensemble Jordan Sramek The Rose Ensemble "La Nochebuena: A Spanish Renaissance Christmas"
06:41:00 Traditional 16th century Catalán "Fum, Fum, Fum" Orfeo-Catala Josep Vila Columna Musica 9129 "Nadales-Orfeó Català" 06:43:10 Traditional 17th century Catalán "El Desembre Congelat" Orfeo-Catala Josep Vila Columna Musica 9129 "Nadales-Orfeó Català"
06:46:46 Jorge Liderman Aires de Sefarad (Selections) Beth Ilana Schneider, Violin; Matthew Gould, Guitar Duo 46 Albany Records 829 "Jorge Liderman: Aires De Sefarad-Duo 46" 07:00:50 Antonio de Salazar "Atencion, atencion" (Attention, Attention, Attention!) The Rose Ensemble Jordan Sramek The Rose Ensemble 6 "Celebremos El Nino - Christmas Delights from the Mexican Baroque
07:05:03 Antonio de Salazar "Un ciego que contrabajo" (A blind man sings) The Rose Ensemble Jordan Sramek The Rose Ensemble 6 "Celebremos El Nino - Christmas Delights from the Mexican Baroqu
07:11:07 Conrad Susa "Carols and Lullabies: Christmas in the Southwest" Bel Canto Company (Greensboro, NC) (Live, December 1998) David Pegg Bel Canto 99001 "What Sweeter Music..."
07:35:53 Esteban Salas Pastorale: "Oh nino soberano!" from the Mass in g Exaudi Choir of Cuba Maria Felicia Perez Jade Records 35808 "Cuban Baroque Sacred Music"
07:42:25 Ariel Ramirez "Gloria" from The Misa Criolla (The Creole Mass) Jose Carreras, tenor; Ariel Ramirez, keyboard Bilbao Choral Society, Laredo Choral Salve Jose Luis Ocejo Philips 432692 "The Essential José Carreras"

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler
Emilie Mayer: Piano Trio in D minor: Mvt 3 Hanover Piano Trio Album: Missing Link: Emilie Mayer Genuin 22790 Music: 4:29          

Jose White Lafitte: La Bella Cubana Sphinx Virtuosi Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Calderwood Hall, Boston, MA Music: 4:53

Frederic Chopin: Ballade No. 3 in A-flat Major, Op. 47 Juho Pohjonen, piano The Frederic Chopin Society, Mairs Concert Hall, Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, Macalester College, St Paul, MN Music: 6:58

Emilie Mayer, arr. Andreas Tarkmann: Symphony No. 4 in B minor ROCO; Delyana Lazarova, conductor ROCO, Church of St. John the Divine, Houston, TX Music: 30:30

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 2: Mvt 3 Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Academy of St Martin in the Fields; Neville Marriner, conductor Album: Mozart Violin Concertos Avie 2317 Music: 4:19

Chris Gall: Yorke's Guitar Quadro Nuevo; Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra; Enrique Ugarte, conductor EBU, RBB Broadcasting House, Berlin, Germany Music: 7:22

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Trio in E-flat Major for clarinet, viola & piano, K. 498 Atlanta Chamber Players: Jesse McCandless, clarinet; Catherine Lynn, viola; Elizabeth Pridgen, piano Peachtree Christian Church, Atlanta, GA Music: 20:47

Kenneth Fuchs: Quiet In The Land Alice K. Dade, flute; Jon Manasse, clarinet; Robert Walters, English horn; Toby Appel, viola; David Ying, cello Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO Music: 14:09

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Clara Prinston
10:06:38Robert MacGimsey: Sweet Little Jesus Boy(1934) Kathleen Battle, sopranoEMI 47196 3:21
10:10:03Waldemar Henrique: Boi-Bumba(1956) Kathleen Battle, sopranoEMI 47196 1:35
10:13:58John Rutter: Gloria(1974) Cambridge Singers Philip Jones Brass Ensemble John Rutter Collegium 100 17:13
10:32:39George Gershwin: An American in Paris(1928)Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 17:37
10:51:49Leroy Anderson: Suite of Carols for Winds(1955) Members of BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559382 10:38

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
11:10:47Johann Sebastian Bach: Suite from the Christmas OratorioBWV 248 (1720) Alison Balsom, trumpet Balsom Ensemble Simon Wright Warner 9029537006 17:27
11:29:15Alfred Burt: A Christmas Greeting(1954) Tanglewood Festival Chorus Boston Pops John Williams Decca 4851590 12:49
11:43:34Pietro Antonio Locatelli: Concerto Grosso in f Op 1 # 8 'Christmas' (1721) Elizabeth Wallfisch, violin Raglan Baroque Players Nicholas Kraemer Hyperion 66981 13:18
11:57:37Traditional: I Saw a MaidenCambridge SingersJohn Rutter Collegium 106 2:52

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded
Zed Septet (Olivia Lee, 18, Harp, from Boston, MA; Iris Tian, 17, Violin, from Brighton, MA; Esther Man, 18, Viola, from Lexington, MA; Charlotte Choi, 17, Flute, from Sharon, MA; Su Min Pyo, 18, Clarinet, from Belmont, MA; Noa Suk, 18, Violin, from Brookline, MA; Andrew Kim, 18, Cello, from Weston, MA)
Maurice Ravel (1875-1937): Introduction and Allegro for Harp, Flute, Clarinet and String Quartet (10:49)

Brandon Fu, 18, Saxophone, from Weston, MA
Duke Ellington (1899-1974): In a Sentimental Mood (5:02)

Henry Tushman, 18, Piano, from Wellesley, MA
Maurice Ravel (1875-1937): Gaspard de la nuit, M. 55 - I. Ondine (6:36)

Excerpt from Three Preludes for Piano, Prelude No. 1 by George Gershwin (1898-1937), performed by Peter Dugan, piano

Lorenzo Ye, 17, Cello, from Boston, MA
Vittorio Monti (1868-1922): Czardas (4:50)

Anna Kehayova, 16, Violin, from Cambridge, MA; Laetitia Ji, 16, Piano, from Newton, MA; and Sophia Fortuin, 16, Cello, from Boston, MA
Clara Schumann (1819-1896): Piano Trio in G minor, Op. 17 - III. Andante (4:48)

Excerpt from Kaddish by Maurice Ravel (1875-1937), performed by Haig Hovsepian and Christopher O’Riley

13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder
Giordano’s Andrea Chénier
The Metropolitan Opera’s 2025-26 season of Saturday matinee broadcasts continues on December 13 with a live broadcast of Giordano’s Andrea Chénier. Polish tenor Piotr Beczała sings the title role of the poet whose ideals and passion transcend the violence of the French Revolution and Reign of Terror. Soprano Sonya Yoncheva is Maddalena, the noblewoman who loses everything except her love for Chénier; and baritone Igor Golovatenko is the servant-turned-revolutionary Carlo Gérard. The acclaimed cast also features Nancy Fabiola Herrera, Siphokazi Molteno, Olesya Petrova, Brenton Ryan, Guriy Gurev, and Maurizio Muraro. Principal Guest Conductor Daniele Rustioni leads the Met Orchestra and Chorus in this verismo favorite. Andrea Chénier will be heard live over the Robert K. Johnson Foundation-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 13, 2025.

16:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey
16:25:10Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Overture(1791)Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2004 6:27
16:33:39Michi Wiancko: La Follia Variations after Geminiani(2007)East Coast Chamber OrchestraeOne Music 7784 12:39
16:49:13Max Steiner: Adventures of Don Juan: Suite(1948)National Philharmonic Charles Gerhardt Sony 592064 9:32

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Christmas Movies, Pt. 1
Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Suite (2004)—Cleveland Orchestra & Chorus/Robert Porco (MAA 2014) 5:59
Sir Malcolm Arnold (arr Christopher Palmer): Fantasy on Christmas Carols from ‘The Holly and the Ivy’ (1952)—BBC Philharmonic/Gamba (Chandos 9851) 8:53
Dimitri Tiomkin: It’s a Wonderful Life: Suite (1946)—Ambrosian Singers; Royal Philharmonic/David Newman (Telarc 88801) 38:28

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman:
00:00:00           00:00:51           George and Ira Gershwin          Fascinating Rhythm            William Bolcom Nonesuch         979151-2          Songs by Gershwin
00:00:54           00:00:59           Irving Berlin      Climbing Up the Scale   Benjamin Sears            Oakton 86851-0399       Irving Berlin's Music Box Revues
00:01:53           00:03:24           Richard Rodgers-Oscar Hammerstein    Do Re Mi            Julie Andrews   RCA     LSOD-2005       The Sound of Music -- Film Soundtrack
00:05:55           00:02:27           Irving Berlin      Let Me Sing and I'm Happy        Al Jolson            Rhino   R2-72544          Al Jolson at Warner Bros.
00:08:59           00:02:27           Arthur Freed-Nacio Herb Brown Everybody Sing Judy Garland Rhino   R272543           Judy Garland: Collectors' Gems
00:11:14           00:03:13           Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg          I Could Go On Singing            Judy Garland    Rhino   R275292           Judy Garland in Hollywood
00:14:37           00:03:25           John Kander-Fred Ebb  Sing Happy       Liza Minnelli            RCA     09026-60821     Flora, the Red Menace
00:18:08           00:03:35           Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart    Sing for Your Supper            Dawn Upshaw   Nonesuch         79406-2            Dawn Upshaw Sings Rodgers and Heart
00:22:09           00:03:06           Stephen Sondheim        Green Finch and Linnet Bird            Heidi Grant Murphy       New York Phil   NYP2001/2002  Sweeney Todd -- NY Phil
00:25:31           00:02:06           Arthur Freed-NacioHerb Brown Singin' in the Rain            Gene Kelly        Rhino   R272182           That's Entertainment!
00:27:47           00:02:10           Hugh Martin      Vocalize           Jane Powell      Rhino            RHM27768       Athena -- Film Soundtrack
00:30:24           00:02:37           Sam Coslow-Arthur Johnson      Learn to Croon  Bing Crosby            Columbia          XT344239         Bing Crosby: The Crooner
00:33:40           00:01:36           Marc Blitzstein  Croon-Spoon    Rita Gardner, Joe Bova CRI            SD-266 The Cradle Will Rock -- 1964 Cast
00:35:29           00:03:37           Jerome Kern-Yip Harburg          Can't Help Singing            Deana Durbin, Robert Paige      Smithsonian      RD048-16         American Songbook Series -- Yip Harburg
00:39:02           00:02:58           Jerome Kern-Oscar Hammerstein          Don't Ask Me Not to Sing     Alfred Drake     Decca B'way     440-018-7312    Roberta -- Studio Cast
00:42:25           00:01:54           Marvin Hamlisch-Ed Kleban       Sing!    Rene Percassi            Sony    SK65282           A Chorus Line -- Original B'way Cast
00:44:50           00:02:42           Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart    Sing     Travis Hudson, Ronnie Whyte   Monmouth-Evergreen    MES-7069        It's Smooth, It's Smart, It's Rodgers, It's Hart
00:47:28           00:02:09           Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart    Johnny One-Note            Melissa Rain Anderson  New World        NW386-2          Babes in Arms -- Studio Cast
00:50:11           00:01:32           Frank Loesser   Once in Love With Amy Ray Bolger            MCA     MCAD-4-11353 Front and Center
00:52:03           00:00:48           George and Ira Gershwin          Sweet and Low Down            Joshua Bell       Sony    SK60659           Gershwin Fantasy
00:53:03           00:03:54           Harry Warren-Mack Gordon       Filler: If You Feel Like Singing, Sing!   Judy Garland    Rhino   RHM27761       Summer Stock -- Film Soundtrack

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:01:34Charles Gounod: Symphony No. 1 in D(1855)Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 462125 25:40
19:29:17Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Winds Op 44(1878)Orpheus Chamber OrchestraDeutsche Gram 415364 25:47
19:56:38Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 5(1887)Cypress String QuartetAvie 2275 2:48

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel
Alina Ibragimova, violin
London Philharmonic Orchestra
Hannu Lintu, conductor

SAARIAHO: Orion
PROKOFIEV: Violin Concerto No. 1 in D
NIELSEN: Symphony No. 5
VAUGHAN WILLIAMS: Symphony No. 2 “A London Symphony” (London Philharmonic Orchestra; Adrian Boult, cond. – EMI 47213)

22:00 OVATIONS: Baldwin Wallace Symphonic Wind Ensemble, BW Symphony Orchestra plus BW Faculty 
Clint Needham (b. 1981): “At the Start”
Ralph Vaughan Williams (1872-1958): Toccata Marziale
Ingolf Dahl (1912-1970): Sinfonietta
Leonard Bernstein (1918-1990) arr. M. Peress: Overture to “West Side Story”
Aaron Copland (1900-1990): Sonata for Violin and Piano 
Arnold Schoenberg (1874-1951): Theme and Variations, op. 43a
Ottorino Respighi (1879 – 1936): The Pines of Rome

23:20 QUIET HOUR
23:28:10Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E-Flat Op 117 # 1 (1892) Orli Shaham, pianoCanary 15 4:57
23:33:15Carl Stamitz: Romance from Cello Concerto No. 1(1790) Christian Benda, cello Prague Chamber Orchestra Christian Benda Naxos 550865 5:20
23:38:35Edvard Grieg: Two Melodies: The First Meeting Op 53 # 1 (1890)Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi Deutsche Gram 437520 4:28
23:43:01Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Villanesca(1917)Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80309 4:40
23:47:51Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Epilogue Op 18(1938)Helsingborg Symphony Andrew Manze CPO 777671 3:15
23:51:16Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Largo from Violin Concerto Op 5 # 2 (1775) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Encore Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hege Cedille 214 8:37
Arts & Culture