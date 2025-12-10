WCLV Program Guide 12-11-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Chinese Trad Romance Takako Nishizaki, v; Czecho-Slovak Radio Sym/Kenneth Jean

Schumann, Clara Three Romances, Op. 22 Louis-Philippe Marsolais, fh; David Jalbert, p

Schumann, Robert Three Romances, Op. 94 Jean-Pierre Rampal, f; Robert Veyron-Lacroix, p

Humperdinck, Engelbert Hänsel und Gretel Royal Phil/Rudolf Kempe

Debussy, Claude Children's Corner Suite Quebec Sym/Yoav Talmi

Stanford, Charles Villiers A Child's Garland of Songs, Op 30 Kitty Whately, ms; Gareth Brynmor John, br; Susie Allan, p

Smetana, Bedrich The Bartered Bride London Sym Orch/Geoffrey Simon

Dvorák, Antonín Violin Sonata in F, Op 57 Gil Shaham, v; Orli Shaham, p

Hindemith, Paul Symphony, "Mathis der Maler" (1934) Czech Phil/Jiri Belohlávek

Prokofiev, Serge Visions fugitives, Op. 22 Gene Pokorny, tuba; Bradley Haag, p

Vivaldi, Antonio Sinfonia in G, R 146 La Pietà/Angèle Dubeau

Vivaldi, Antonio Bassoon Concerto in B-flat, R 502 Sergio Azzolini, bs; L'Aura Soave Cremona

Geminiani, Francesco Concerto grosso #5 in a, after Corelli Nicola Benedetti, v; Orch

Scarlatti, Domenico Clavier Sonata in a, Kk 148 (L 64) Hédi Salànki, hc

Mendelssohn, Fanny Piano Trio in d, Op 11 Nash Ensemble

Bach, Johann Sebastian Orchestra Suite No.2 in b minor, BWV 1067 William Bennett, f; English Chamber Orch/Raymond Leppard

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Diamond, David Music for Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet" Randall Ellis, ob; S Jolles, h; New York Chamber Sym/Gerard Schwarz

Sowande, Fela African Suite London Sym Orch/Paul Freeman

Porter, Cole Kiss Me, Kate Alfred Drake, br, Orch

Smetana, Bedrich Shakespeare Festival March Slovak Radio Sym Orch/Robert Stankovsky

Foerster, Josef Bohuslav From Shakespeare Suite, Op 76 Prague Sym Orch/Smetacek Campion

Dowland, John My Lady Hunsdon's Puffe David Russell, g

Rimsky-Korsakov, Nicolai Le coq d'or (1906-7) Viktoria Lukianets, s; Orch/Andrey Chistiakov

Zimbalist, Efrem Fantasia on Themes fr Rimsky Korsakov's "Le Coq d'Or" Dmitri Sitkovetsky, v; Olga Sitkovetsky, p

Rimsky-Korsakov, Nicolai The Tale of Tsar Saltan (1899-1900) Philharmonia Orch/Vladimir Ashkenazy

Vivaldi, Antonio Two-Trumpet Concerto in C, R 537 Wynton Marsalis, tr's; English Chamber Orch/Raymond Leppard

Fasch, Johann Friedrich Two-Corni Concerto in D Virtuosi Saxoniae/Ludwig Güttler

Plog, Anthony Fanfare Anthony Plog, tr; Russell Kidd, tr

Chaminade, Cecile Valse-Caprice Enid Katahn, p

Saint-Saens, Camille Wedding Cake (Caprice-Valse), Op. 76 Jean-François Heisser, p; String Quintet

Litolff, Henry Concerto symphonique #4 in d, Op 102 Cristina Ortiz, p; Royal Phil/Moshe Atzmon

Pierné, Gabriel Poeme symphonique in d, Op 37 Stephen Coombs, p, BBC Scottish Sym Orch/Ronald Corp

Fauré, Gabriel Ballade in F-Sharp, Op 19 Robert Casadesus, p; New York Phil/Leonard Bernstein

Milhaud, Darius Ballade, Op. 61 Claude Helffer, p; French National Orch/David Robertson

Milhaud, Darius Suite française, Op. 248 Eastman Wind Ensemble/Frederick Fennell

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Rákóczy March (1846)

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 4 (1885)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene (1936)

Victor Herbert: Babes in Toyland: Suite (1903)

Traditional: Christ Child's Lullaby

Jean Sibelius: En saga (1901)

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture (1801)

Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 1 (1963)

Robert Schumann: Finale from Symphony No. 3 'Rhenish' (1850)

John Rutter: Mary's Lullaby (1978)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Bob Chilcott: Mid-winter (1994)

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition: Baba Yaga & The Great Gate of Kiev (1874)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers (1892)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition (1874)

Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales (1911)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lake in the Mountains (1941)

Ole Bull: Solitude on the Mountain (1850)

Michel-Richard Delalande: Symphonies of Carols (1700)

Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy

Traditional: The Coventry Carol (1534)

Alan Hovhaness: Symphony No. 2 'Mysterious Mountain' (1955)

Jack Sutte: Schlittenfahrten (2021)

Luigi Boccherini: Cello Concerto No. 7 in G (1771)

Bernard Herrmann: The Devil and Daniel Webster: Sleigh Ride (1941)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Traditional: While Shepherds Watched their Flocks (1592)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Act 2 Divertissement (1892)

Tim Simonec: The Great WWII Medley (1979)

Hector Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture (1844)

Various: 'Songs of Angels' Pt. 3 (1993)

John Francis Wade: O Come, All Ye Faithful (1843)

Johannes Brahms: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1877)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Whimsical Symphony 'Cricket' (1740)

Franz Schubert: Finale from Symphony No. 9 'Great C Major' (1828)

Traditional: Wexford Carol

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Benjamin Britten: A Ceremony of Carols (1942)

Anonymous: Personent hodie (1360)

James Pierpont: Jingle Bells (1857)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in A (1773)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 27 in B-Flat (1791)

Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in e (1844)

20:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Valerie Kahler

Giacomo Puccini arr. Anderson and Roe Piano Duo: Madame Butterfly: Humming Chorus Accent Vocal; Anderson & Roe Piano Duo Album: Mother SWR 19058 Music: 4:19

Franz Liszt: Totentanz, S. 126 Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano; Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra; Jonathan Darlington, conductor EBU, Smetana Hall, Municipal House, Prague, Czech Republic Music: 15:38

Cesar Franck: Piano Quintet in F minor: Mvt 1 Arturo Delmoni, violin; Michael Roth, violin; Katarzyna Bryla-Weiss, viola; Peter Sanders, cello; Mika Sasaki, piano Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival, Chandler Center for the Arts, Randolph, VT Music: 33:37

Leonard Cohen, arr. Anderson & Roe: Hallelujah Variations Anderson & Roe Piano Duo University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 11:15

Frederic Chopin: Nocturne No. 4 in F major, Op. 15 No. 1 Ingrid Fliter, piano Album: Frederic Chopin: Nocturnes Linn Records 565 Music: 4:13

Mel Bonis: Femmes de Legende (Legendary Women) Lakes Area Music Festival Orchestra; Christian Reif, conductor Lakes Area Music Festival, Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, Brainerd, MN Music: 4:41

Damien Geter: I Said What I Said for Woodwind Quintet Imani Winds Chamber Music Northwest, Alberta Rose Theatre, Portland, OR Music: 6:01

Robert Schumann: Piano Concerto in A minor, Op. 54 Ingrid Fliter, piano; Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 32:07

22:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Anna Burr

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique (1830)

Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds' Farewell (1854)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Giacomo Puccini: Suor Angelica: Intermezzo (1918)

Leos Janácek: Idyll for Strings: Adagio (1878)

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings (1937)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Nocturne (1891)

John Sheppard: Libera nos (1550)

Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 (1902)

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Violin Concerto (1878)

Traditional: The Parting Glass

Alexander Scriabin: Prelude in B (1896)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 1: Prelude & Presto (1717)