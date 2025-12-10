© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 12-11-2025

Ideastream Public Media
Published December 10, 2025 at 4:48 PM EST

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Chinese Trad    Romance          Takako Nishizaki, v; Czecho-Slovak Radio Sym/Kenneth Jean       
Schumann, Clara          Three Romances, Op. 22           Louis-Philippe Marsolais, fh; David Jalbert, p
Schumann, Robert        Three Romances, Op. 94           Jean-Pierre Rampal, f; Robert Veyron-Lacroix, p       
Humperdinck, Engelbert Hänsel und Gretel         Royal Phil/Rudolf Kempe           
Debussy, Claude           Children's Corner Suite  Quebec Sym/Yoav Talmi           
Stanford, Charles Villiers           A Child's Garland of Songs, Op 30         Kitty Whately, ms; Gareth Brynmor John, br; Susie Allan, p    
Smetana, Bedrich         The Bartered Bride        London Sym Orch/Geoffrey Simon           
Dvorák, Antonín Violin Sonata in F, Op 57           Gil Shaham, v; Orli Shaham, p  
Hindemith, Paul Symphony, "Mathis der Maler" (1934)     Czech Phil/Jiri Belohlávek           
Prokofiev, Serge           Visions fugitives, Op. 22 Gene Pokorny, tuba; Bradley Haag, p         
Vivaldi, Antonio Sinfonia in G, R 146      La Pietà/Angèle Dubeau           
Vivaldi, Antonio Bassoon Concerto in B-flat, R 502          Sergio Azzolini, bs; L'Aura Soave Cremona         
Geminiani, Francesco   Concerto grosso #5 in a, after Corelli      Nicola Benedetti, v; Orch   
Scarlatti, Domenico       Clavier Sonata in a, Kk 148 (L 64)          Hédi Salànki, hc          
Mendelssohn, Fanny     Piano Trio in d, Op 11    Nash Ensemble
Bach, Johann Sebastian            Orchestra Suite No.2 in b minor, BWV 1067            William Bennett, f; English Chamber Orch/Raymond Leppard    

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Diamond, David Music for Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet"      Randall Ellis, ob; S Jolles, h; New York Chamber Sym/Gerard Schwarz     
Sowande, Fela  African Suite     London Sym Orch/Paul Freeman          
Porter, Cole      Kiss Me, Kate   Alfred Drake, br, Orch  
Smetana, Bedrich         Shakespeare Festival March      Slovak Radio Sym Orch/Robert Stankovsky        
Foerster, Josef Bohuslav           From Shakespeare Suite, Op 76 Prague Sym Orch/Smetacek Campion    
Dowland, John  My Lady Hunsdon's Puffe          David Russell, g           
Rimsky-Korsakov, Nicolai          Le coq d'or (1906-7)      Viktoria Lukianets, s; Orch/Andrey Chistiakov
Zimbalist, Efrem            Fantasia on Themes fr Rimsky Korsakov's "Le Coq d'Or"            Dmitri Sitkovetsky, v; Olga Sitkovetsky, p          
Rimsky-Korsakov, Nicolai          The Tale of Tsar Saltan (1899-1900)            Philharmonia Orch/Vladimir Ashkenazy 
Vivaldi, Antonio Two-Trumpet Concerto in C, R 537        Wynton Marsalis, tr's; English Chamber Orch/Raymond Leppard         
Fasch, Johann Friedrich Two-Corni Concerto in D           Virtuosi Saxoniae/Ludwig Güttler 
Plog, Anthony   Fanfare Anthony Plog, tr; Russell Kidd, tr
Chaminade, Cecile        Valse-Caprice   Enid Katahn, p      
Saint-Saens, Camille     Wedding Cake (Caprice-Valse), Op. 76  Jean-François Heisser, p; String Quintet         
Litolff, Henry     Concerto symphonique #4 in d, Op 102  Cristina Ortiz, p; Royal Phil/Moshe Atzmon    
Pierné, Gabriel  Poeme symphonique in d, Op 37            Stephen Coombs, p, BBC Scottish Sym Orch/Ronald Corp
Fauré, Gabriel   Ballade in F-Sharp, Op 19          Robert Casadesus, p; New York Phil/Leonard Bernstein 
Milhaud, Darius Ballade, Op. 61 Claude Helffer, p; French National Orch/David Robertson       
Milhaud, Darius Suite française, Op. 248 Eastman Wind Ensemble/Frederick Fennell          

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
TBA

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Rákóczy March (1846)
Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 4 (1885)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene (1936)
Victor Herbert: Babes in Toyland: Suite (1903)
Traditional: Christ Child's Lullaby
Jean Sibelius: En saga (1901)
Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture (1801)
Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 1 (1963)
Robert Schumann: Finale from Symphony No. 3 'Rhenish' (1850)
John Rutter: Mary's Lullaby (1978)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Bob Chilcott: Mid-winter (1994)
Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition: Baba Yaga & The Great Gate of Kiev (1874)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers (1892)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills
Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition (1874)
Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales (1911)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lake in the Mountains (1941)
Ole Bull: Solitude on the Mountain (1850)
Michel-Richard Delalande: Symphonies of Carols (1700)
Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy
Traditional: The Coventry Carol (1534)
Alan Hovhaness: Symphony No. 2 'Mysterious Mountain' (1955)
Jack Sutte: Schlittenfahrten (2021)
Luigi Boccherini: Cello Concerto No. 7 in G (1771)
Bernard Herrmann: The Devil and Daniel Webster: Sleigh Ride (1941)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Traditional: While Shepherds Watched their Flocks (1592)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Act 2 Divertissement (1892)
Tim Simonec: The Great WWII Medley (1979)
Hector Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture (1844)
Various: 'Songs of Angels' Pt. 3 (1993)
John Francis Wade: O Come, All Ye Faithful (1843)
Johannes Brahms: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1877)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Whimsical Symphony 'Cricket' (1740)
Franz Schubert: Finale from Symphony No. 9 'Great C Major' (1828)
Traditional: Wexford Carol

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Benjamin Britten: A Ceremony of Carols (1942)
Anonymous: Personent hodie (1360)
James Pierpont: Jingle Bells (1857)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in A (1773)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 27 in B-Flat (1791)
Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in e (1844)

20:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Valerie Kahler
Giacomo Puccini arr. Anderson and Roe Piano Duo: Madame Butterfly: Humming Chorus Accent Vocal; Anderson & Roe Piano Duo Album: Mother SWR 19058 Music: 4:19

Franz Liszt: Totentanz, S. 126 Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano; Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra; Jonathan Darlington, conductor EBU, Smetana Hall, Municipal House, Prague, Czech Republic Music: 15:38

Cesar Franck: Piano Quintet in F minor: Mvt 1 Arturo Delmoni, violin; Michael Roth, violin; Katarzyna Bryla-Weiss, viola; Peter Sanders, cello; Mika Sasaki, piano Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival, Chandler Center for the Arts, Randolph, VT Music: 33:37

Leonard Cohen, arr. Anderson & Roe: Hallelujah Variations Anderson & Roe Piano Duo University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 11:15

Frederic Chopin: Nocturne No. 4 in F major, Op. 15 No. 1 Ingrid Fliter, piano Album: Frederic Chopin: Nocturnes Linn Records 565 Music: 4:13

Mel Bonis: Femmes de Legende (Legendary Women) Lakes Area Music Festival Orchestra; Christian Reif, conductor Lakes Area Music Festival, Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, Brainerd, MN Music: 4:41

Damien Geter: I Said What I Said for Woodwind Quintet Imani Winds Chamber Music Northwest, Alberta Rose Theatre, Portland, OR Music: 6:01

Robert Schumann: Piano Concerto in A minor, Op. 54 Ingrid Fliter, piano; Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 32:07

22:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Anna Burr
Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique (1830)
Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds' Farewell (1854)

23:00 QUIET HOUR
Giacomo Puccini: Suor Angelica: Intermezzo (1918)
Leos Janácek: Idyll for Strings: Adagio (1878)
Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings (1937)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Nocturne (1891)
John Sheppard: Libera nos (1550)
Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 (1902)
Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Violin Concerto (1878)
Traditional: The Parting Glass
Alexander Scriabin: Prelude in B (1896)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 1: Prelude & Presto (1717)
