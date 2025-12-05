WCLV Program Guide 12-7-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Sculthorpe, Peter Sun Song Adelaide Sym Orch/David Porcelijn

Ireland, John The Overlanders (1936) London Sym Orch/Richard Hickox

Brahms, Johannes Four Ballades, Op 10 Jorge Federico Osorio, p

Fuchs, Robert Serenade No. 1 in D, Op. 9 Cologne Chamber Orch/Christian Ludwig

Brahms, Johannes Liebeslieder Waltzes Op. 52 Bonney, von Otter, Streit, Bär; Helmut Deutsch, Bengt Forsberg,p

Wunderer, Anton Ländler Detmolder Horn Quartet

Chabrier, Emmanuel Larghetto for horn and orchestra (1875) Ronald Janezic, fh; Vienna Phil/John Eliot Gardiner

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Serenade No. 9 in D, K. 320, "Posthorn" North German Radio Sym Orch/Günter Wand

Carr, Edwin The Twelve Signs (1974) Melbourne Sym Orch/Edwin Carr

Bach, Johann Sebastian Cantata No. 167, "Ihr Menschen, rühmet Gottes Liebe (Sing the praises of God's love)" Yo-Yo Ma, vc (1712 Stradivarius); Amsterdam Baroque Orch/Ton Koopman

Bach, Johann Sebastian Cantata No. 163, "Nur Jedem das Seine (Only to each his due!)" Yo-Yo Ma, vc (1712 Stradivarius); Amsterdam Baroque Orch/Ton Koopman

Bach, Johann Sebastian Clavier Concerto No. 5 in f minor, BWV 1056 Amsterdam Baroque Orch/Ton Koopman, hc

Bach, Johann Sebastian Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 2, BWV 870/91 Heidrun Holtmann, p

Haydn, Franz Joseph String Quartet in G, Op. 33, No. 5 "(How do you do?)" Salomon String Quartet

Rorem, Ned Concertino da Camera (1946) Jory Vinicour, hc; Chicago Phil/Scott Speck

Rorem, Ned Song, "As Adam Early in the Morning" Thomas Hampson, br; Craig Rutenberg, p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Brahms, Johannes Piano Pieces, Op. 118 Andreas Ottensamer, cl; Yuja Wang, p

Brahms, Johannes Serenade no.2 in A, Op.16 St Louis Sym/Leonard Slatkin

Mendelssohn, Felix Songs Without Words, Op. 85 Andreas Ottensamer, cl; Yuja Wang, p

Livingston, Samuel Gentle Winds Arcadian Winds

Debussy, Claude Préludes, Book 1 Jorge Bolet, p

Telemann, Georg Philipp Song, "Wind" Klaus Mertens, br; Ludger Rémy, hc

Gluck, Christoph Willibald Orpheus and Eurydice Michala Petri, r; Lars Hannibal, g

Field, John Rondo in A-Flat Eckart Sellheim, forte-p; Collegium Aureum

Bax, Arnold Into the Twilight Ulster Orch/Bryden Thomson

Bax, Arnold In the Faery Hills ("Eire," Pt 2)(1909) Ulster Orch/Bryden Thomson

Bax, Arnold Roscatha ("Eire," Pt 3)(1910) Ulster Orch/Bryden Thomson

O'Carolan, Turlough Maurice O'Connor Patrick Ball, h

Lanner, Josef Neue Wiener Ländler mit Coda in G, Op 1 Ensemble Wien

Brahms, Johannes Piano Sonata #1 in C, Op 1 Jon Nakamatsu, p

Strauss II, Johann Waltzes, Epigramme, Op. 1 Vienna Phil/Lorin Maazel

Berlioz, Hector Waverley Overture, Op. 1 Toulouse Capitole Orch/Michel Plasson

Bolcom, William Nine Bagatelles Jon Nakamatsu, p

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Anna Burr

Pietro Mascagni: L'amico Fritz: Intermezzo (1891)

Amilcare Ponchielli: Elegia (1883)

Giuseppe Verdi: Requiem: Libera me (1874)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 2 (1923)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Music for the season of Advent.

HYMN:Come, though long-expected Jesus –Richard Szeremany (1930 Aeolian/Longwood Gardens, Kennett Square, PA)

ANTHONY PICCOLO:I look from afar –St. George’s Choir/Wilma Jensen; Elisabeth Smith (1986 Casavant/St. George’s Episcopal Church, Nashville, TN)

JOHN SCHWANDT:Improvisation Triptych (Riu, riu, chiu; O come, o come Emmanuel; Let all mortal flesh keep silence) –John Schwandt (1999 Fisk, Gothic Hall, University of Oklahoma, Norman, OK) PD Archive (r. 10/10/06)

DIETERICH BUXTEHUDE:Chorale-prelude, Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland, BuxWV 211.ANTON HEILLER:Variations, Nun komm, der Heiden Heilland –Mark Steinbach (1755 Silbermann/Hofkirche, Dresden, Germany)

PAUL TREPTE: People look east --Rachel Barham, soprano. MALCOLM ARCHER:Creator of the Stars.THOMAS OLIVERS:Lo, he comes with clouds descending–Epiphany Choir/Jeremy Filsell (1968 Aeolian-Skinner/Church of the Epiphany, Washington, DC)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Advent 2, Prophets and Prophecy

Choral and organ music of prophecy, both from the Old Testament prophets, and from the New Testament story of John the Baptist.

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

George Frideric Handel: Samson: Act 1 Sinfonia (1743)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Part 1 (1734)

Henry Purcell: Dido and Aeneas: Suite (1684)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Traditional: Past Three O'Clock

Traditional: The Coventry Carol (1534)

Robert Fuchs: Serenade No. 3 for Strings (1878)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Bassoon Concerto in B-Flat (1774)

Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 3 'Sinfonia espansiva' (1911)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 in A-Flat 'Heroic' (1842)

Bryan Kelly: Improvisations on Christmas Carols (1969)

Leroy Anderson: Bugler's Holiday (1954)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

Fritz Kreisler: Recitativo and Scherzo-Caprice, Op. 6 Leila Josefowicz, violin Album: Leila Josefowicz Solo Philips 446700 Music: 4:29

Giovanni Battista Ferrandini: Overture to Talestri, regina delle amazon Tempesta di Mare; Emlyn Ngai, conductor Tempesta di Mare, Philadelphia Episcopal Cathedral, Center City Philadelphia, PA Music: 6:29

Dmitri Kabalevsky: Piano Sonata No. 3 in F Major, Op. 46 Alexander Malofeev, piano EBU, Verbier Festival, Eglise de Verbier Station, Verbier, Switzerland Music: 14:00

Igor Stravinsky: Violin Concerto in D Major Leila Josefowicz, violin; Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra; Roderick Cox, conductor EBU, Konzerhaus, Berlin, Germany Music: 22:12

Adolphus Hailstork: Symphony No. 1: Mvt 3 Virginia Symphony Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Album: Adolphus Hailstork: An American Port Of Call Naxos Music: 4:31

Szymon Laks: String Quartet No. 3, "On Polish Folk Themes" Terra String Quartet Guarneri Hall Presents, Guarneri Hall, Chicago, IL Music: 20:28

Jean-Baptiste Arban: Fantaisie and Variations on "The Carnival of Venice" Ben Stumke, trumpet; WDR Radio Orchestra; Johannes Witt, conductor EBU, Klaus von Bismarck Hall, WDR Broadcasting House, Cologne, Germany Music: 7:24

Adolphus Hailstork: Sanctum Rhapsody for Viola and Piano Meghan Yost, viola; Irene Kim, piano Clayton State University, Spivey Hall, Morrow, GA Music: 14:26

14:00 LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen –

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun

Los Angeles Philharmonic; Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor

Bryce Dessner: Violin Concerto

Los Angeles Philharmonic; Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Pekka Kuusisto, violin

Trad. Swedish; arr. Ale Möller: Glaspolskan (encore)

Pekka Kuusisto, violin

Ludwig Van Beethoven: Symphony No. 3, “Eroica”

Los Angeles Philharmonic; Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor

Claude Debussy: Jeux (Games)

Los Angeles Philharmonic; Pablo Heras-Casdo, conductor

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance

Yamada/Piemontesi

Mozart/Bach/Elgar

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded

Michelle Cann, Piano

Florence Price (1887-1953):Piano Sonata in E Minor: III. Scherzo, Allegro (8:39)

Quenton Blache, Cello and Khari Joyner, Cello

Quenton Xavier Blache: Free for Layered Celli (2:48)

J.S. Bach (1685-1750): Excerpts from Suite No. 3 of Unaccompanied Cello

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson (1932-2004): Lamentations “Black Folk Song Suite”: IV. Perpetual Motion, Khari Joyner: PetrolMusic,

Ricardo Herz (b. 1978): Mourinho

Luciano Berio (1925-2003)Sequenza XIV

Benjamin D'Haiti, Trumpet

Wynton Marsalis (b. 1961): In the Court of King Oliver (2:59)

Jupiter from The Planets by Gustav Holst (1874-1934) arr. Dugan, performed by Peter Dugan, piano

Angelica Hairston, Harp

Brandee Younger (b. 1983) Essence of Ruby (5:27)

Célina Béthoux, Violin and Orli Shaham, Piano (performance) / Interview with Jessie Montgomery, Composer and Violin

Jessie Montgomery (b. 1981)Peace for Violin and Piano (4:50)

Three Romances, Op. 94: I. Nicht schnell by Robert Schumann (1810-1856) performed by David Norville, oboe, and Jasmine Ogiste, piano

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Victor Herbert: Cello Concerto No. 2 in e (1894)

Johannes Brahms: Variations & Fugue on a Theme by Handel (1861)

Michael Praetorius: Christmas Vespers: Processional (1621)

20:00 SPECIAL TBA

Remo Pignone: Como queriendo (1971)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Margaret Brouwer: Crosswinds (1995) — Cassatt String Quartet (CRI 821) 13:55

Marcia Kraus: The Pied Piper Fantasy — Felix Kraus, narrator; Cary Ebli, English horn; synthesizer orchestra (private CD) 24:09

Jennifer Conner: Truth twixt visions twined — Stephen Sims, violin; Tracy Rowell, double bass; Josh Ryan, Dylan C. Hayden, percussion (CCG 09-25-11) 9:35

Dolores White: Trio Tango — Dana Johnson, violin; Wesley Hornptrie, cello; Brendan Jacklin, piano (CCG 04-05-18) 5:45

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech,

Remarks from: Congressman Greg Landsman (OH-1)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Antonio Vivaldi: Largo from Guitar Concerto (1720)

Zhou Long: Green (2021)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane (1917)

Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: Lift Thine Eyes to the Mountains (1846)

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Symphony No. 43 'Mercury' (1771)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Andante from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1723)

Frederick Delius: Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda' (1910)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 9 in B (1837)

John Ireland: A Downland Suite: Minuet (1932)

Jean-Paul-Égide Martini: Plaisir d'amour (1784)