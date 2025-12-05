WCLV Program Guide 12-6-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Zubeldia, Emiliana de Esquisses d'une après-midi basque Antonio Oyarzábal, p

Debussy, Claude Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune New Philharmonia/Pierre Boulez

Beethoven, Ludwig van String Quartet #12 in E-Flat, Op 127 Quartetto Italiano

Beethoven, Ludwig van 12 Contredanses, WoO 14 Capella Istropolitana/Oliver Dohnanyi

Gliere, Reinhold Two Pieces, Op 32 Gary Karr, db; Harmon Lewis, p

Vivaldi, Antonio Bassoon Concerto in B-flat, R 504 Sergio Azzolini, bs; L'Aura Soave Cremona

Roussel, Albert Duo for Bassoon and Double-Bass (1925) Czech Nonet Members

Honegger, Arthur Trois pièces (1919) Annette Middelbeek, p

Ravel, Maurice Ma mère l'Oye (Mother Goose) City of Birmingham Sym Orch/Simon Rattle

Guion, David Mother Goose Suite (1937) Eugene Rowley, p

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus The Marriage of Figaro, K. 492 Mozzafiato/Charles Neidich

Beethoven, Ludwig van Piano Trio #1 in E-Flat, Op 1/1 Jacob Lateiner, p; Jascha Heifetz, v; Gregor Piatigorsky, vc

Jacob, Gordon Divertimento (1956) Tommy Reilly, harmonica; Hindar String Quartet

Gershwin, George Second Rhapsody Oscar Levant, p; Orch/Morton Gould

Levant, Oscar Caprice (1940) Concordia Orch/Marin Alsop

Handel, George Frideric Trumpet Suite in D Ludwig Güttler, tr; Friedrich Kircheis, o

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Beethoven, Ludwig van Adagio in E-Flat Mary Lou Rylands, vc; Marilynn Mair, m; Mark Davis, g

Gaubert, Philippe Flute Sonata #3 Erich Graf, f; Ricklen Nobis, p

Poulenc, Francis Pastourelle for "L'éventail de Jeanne" (1927) French National Orch

Beethoven, Ludwig van Triple Concerto in C, Op 56 Badura-Skoda, forte-p; F Maier, v; Anner Bylsma, vc; Collegium Aureum

van Eyck, Jacob Bockxvoetje Stefano Bet, f

Anonymous 16th century, English Watkin's Ale Ensemble Phoenix Munich/Joel Frederiksen, b

Barbirolli An Elizabethan Suite BBC Sym/Sir John Barbirolli

Sibelius, Jean Pohjola's Daughter, Op. 49 Hallé Orch/Sir John Barbirolli

Weber, Carl Maria von Six Waltzes (1812) Michael Endres, p

Ravel, Maurice La valse Pittsburgh Sym Orch/William Steinberg

Ravel, Maurice Valses nobles et sentimentales Vladimir Spivakov, v; Sergei Bezrodny, p

Liszt, Franz Hungarian Rhapsody No. 11 in a minor Leslie Howard, p

Griffes, Charles Tomlinson Poem (1918) Carol Wincenc, f; Buffalo Phil/JoAnn Falletta

Kennan, Kent Night Soliloquy (1936) Susan Levitin, f; Gerald Rizzer, p

Haydn, Franz Joseph Symphony No. 77 in B-Flat Orpheus Chamber Orch

Bizet, Georges Carmen Suite No.1 Ljubljana Sym Orch/Marko Munih

Dalza, Joan Ambrosio Saltarello Toronto Consort

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Joaquin Nin "Villancico Basque, Castilian, Cordoban, Andalusian, Galian" Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo-soprano; Bengt Forsberg, piano

Antonio de Salazar "Atencion, atencion" (Attention, Attention, Attention!) The Rose Ensemble Jordan Sramek The Rose Ensemble

Anonymous 15th c. Spanish "Que bonito Nino chiquito!; Angeles del zielo" The Rose Ensemble Jordan Sramek

Agustin Barrios Villancico de navidad (Christmas Carol) Alexander-Sergei Ramírez, guitar

Traditional Catalan "El Noi de la Mare" (The Son of the Virgin) Clara Sanabras, soprano The Cambridge Singers; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra John Rutter

Esteban Salas "Claras luces" (Clear Lights) Exaudi Choir of Cuba Maria Felicia Perez

Esteban Salas "Un musiquito nuevo" (The Little Musician) Exaudi Choir of Cuba Maria Felicia Perez

Esteban Salas "Una nave mercantil" (The merchant ship bringing bread from heaven) Exaudi Choir of Cuba Maria Felicia Perez

Jose Cascante "Oiga Nino Mio de mi Corazon" (Hear my child, my heart) Canto Egberto Bermudez

Manuel de Zumaya Recessional: "Angelicas milicias" Kevin Baum, David Munderloh, tenors Chanticleer; Chanticleer Sinfonia Joseph Jennings

Blas Galindo "Arrullo" (Lullaby) Voz en Punto Jose Galvan

Luys Milan Five Pavanes Andres Segovia, guitar

Alonso Lobo "Credo" from Missa Beata Dei genitrix Maria Stile Antico

Tomas Luis de Victoria "O magnum mysterium" (O great mystery) Stile Antico

Francisco Guerrero "Beata Dei genitrix Maria" (Blessed Mary, mother of God) Stile Antico

Traditional Catalan Song of the Birds Apollo's Fire Baroque Orchestra Jeannette Sorrell

Traditional Catalan Fum, Fum, Fum Apollo's Fire Baroque Orchestra Jeannette Sorrell

Ariel Ramirez "Navidad Nuestra" - Folk Drama of the Nativity, based onthe Rhythms & Traditions of Hispanic Americ Manuel Melendez, tenor; Jose Sacin, tenor; Pablo Talamante, tenor Choral Arts Society of Washington; Instrumental & Percussion Ens Joseph Holt

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

Fritz Kreisler: Recitativo and Scherzo-Caprice, Op. 6 Leila Josefowicz, violin Album: Leila Josefowicz Solo Philips 446700 Music: 4:29

Giovanni Battista Ferrandini: Overture to Talestri, regina delle amazon Tempesta di Mare; Emlyn Ngai, conductor Tempesta di Mare, Philadelphia Episcopal Cathedral, Center City Philadelphia, PA Music: 6:29

Dmitri Kabalevsky: Piano Sonata No. 3 in F Major, Op. 46 Alexander Malofeev, piano EBU, Verbier Festival, Eglise de Verbier Station, Verbier, Switzerland Music: 14:00

Igor Stravinsky: Violin Concerto in D Major Leila Josefowicz, violin; Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra; Roderick Cox, conductor EBU, Konzerhaus, Berlin, Germany Music: 22:12

Adolphus Hailstork: Symphony No. 1: Mvt 3 Virginia Symphony Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Album: Adolphus Hailstork: An American Port Of Call Naxos Music: 4:31

Szymon Laks: String Quartet No. 3, "On Polish Folk Themes" Terra String Quartet Guarneri Hall Presents, Guarneri Hall, Chicago, IL Music: 20:28

Jean-Baptiste Arban: Fantaisie and Variations on "The Carnival of Venice" Ben Stumke, trumpet; WDR Radio Orchestra; Johannes Witt, conductor EBU, Klaus von Bismarck Hall, WDR Broadcasting House, Cologne, Germany Music: 7:24

Adolphus Hailstork: Sanctum Rhapsody for Viola and Piano Meghan Yost, viola; Irene Kim, piano Clayton State University, Spivey Hall, Morrow, GA Music: 14:26

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Clara Prinston

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Mary Had a Baby'

Robert MacGimsey: Sweet Little Jesus Boy (1934)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 4 in D (1775)

Richard Addinsell: A Christmas Carol: Suite (1951)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Polonaise (1889)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Carl Maria von Weber: Turandot: Overture (1809)

Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Suite (1846)

Christopher Palmer: Fantasy on Puccini's 'La bohème' (1987)

Randol Alan Bass: A Feast of Carols (1985)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded

Michelle Cann, Piano

Florence Price (1887-1953):Piano Sonata in E Minor: III. Scherzo, Allegro (8:39)

Quenton Blache, Cello and Khari Joyner, Cello

Quenton Xavier Blache: Free for Layered Celli (2:48)

J.S. Bach (1685-1750): Excerpts from Suite No. 3 of Unaccompanied Cello

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson (1932-2004): Lamentations “Black Folk Song Suite”: IV. Perpetual Motion, Khari Joyner: PetrolMusic,

Ricardo Herz (b. 1978): Mourinho

Luciano Berio (1925-2003)Sequenza XIV

Benjamin D'Haiti, Trumpet

Wynton Marsalis (b. 1961): In the Court of King Oliver (2:59)

Jupiter from The Planets by Gustav Holst (1874-1934) arr. Dugan, performed by Peter Dugan, piano

Angelica Hairston, Harp

Brandee Younger (b. 1983) Essence of Ruby (5:27)

Célina Béthoux, Violin and Orli Shaham, Piano (performance) / Interview with Jessie Montgomery, Composer and Violin

Jessie Montgomery (b. 1981)Peace for Violin and Piano (4:50)

Three Romances, Op. 94: I. Nicht schnell by Robert Schumann (1810-1856) performed by David Norville, oboe, and Jasmine Ogiste, piano

13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder: Puccini’s La Bohème

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2025-26 season of Saturday matinee broadcasts begins with a live broadcast of Puccini’s La Bohème, one of the world’s most popular operas. The performance stars Romanian soprano Juliana Grigoryan and American tenor Stephen Costello as the young Parisian lovers—the seamstress Mimì and the poet Rodolfo. The cast also features Mané Galoyan as the coquettish Musetta, opposite David Bizic as Marcello, joined by Alexander Köpeczi and Iurii Samoilov as their friends and fellow Bohemians. The Met Orchestra and Chorus are led by the company’s newly appointed Principal Guest Conductor, Daniele Rustioni.



15:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey

Umberto Giordano: Andrea Chenier: Final Duet (1896)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 in b 'Unfinished' (1822)

Ennio Morricone: Cinema Paradiso: Theme (1988)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: 1954: The Year in Film Scores

Dmitri Tiomkin: Dial ‘M’ for Murder: Suite—Danish National Symphony/John Mauceri

Franz Waxman: Rear Window: Prelude—Danish National Symphony/John Mauceri

Franz Waxman: Rear Window: Ballet & Finale—Danish National Symphony/John Mauceri

Leonard Bernstein: On the Waterfront: Suite—New York Philharmonic/Leonard Bernstein

Frederick Hollander: Sabrina: Main title & ‘The Larrabee Estate’—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Franz Waxman: The Silver Chalice: Suite—Queensland Symphony/Richard Mills

Max Steiner: The Caine Mutiny: March--National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Franz Waxman: Prince Valiant: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt



18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman:

George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom

Alan Jay Lerner-Frederick Loewe The Rain in Spain Julie Andrews, Rex Harrison My Fair Lady -- Original B'way Cast

Alan Jay Lerner-Frederick Loewe Gaston's Soliloquy/Gigi Louis Jourdan Gigi -- Original Soundtrack Recording

R. Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Soliloquy John Raitt Carousel -- Original B'way Cast

Stephen Sondheim Send in the Clowns Elizabeth Taylor, Len Cariou A Litle Night Music -- Original Soundtrack

Stephen Sondheim Epiphany Len Cariou Sweeney Todd -- Original B'way Cast

Maury Yeston Getting Tall Cameron Johann Nine -- Original B'way Cast

Jerry Herman Before the Parade Passes By Pearl Baily Hello, Dolly! -- Original B'way Cast

Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields I'm Way Ahead Michele Lee Seesaw -- Original B'way Cast

John Kander-Fred Ebb I Am Free Herschel Bernardi Zorba -- Original B'way Cast

Adam Guettel How Glory Goes Christopher Innvar Floyd Collins -- Original Cast

Stephen Sondheim Move On Bernadette Peters, Mandy Patinkin Sunday in the Park With George -- Original B'way Cast

Harold Arlen-Herbert Stothart Finale from The Wizard of Oz Judy Garland The Wizard of Oz -- Original Soundtrack

George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell

Stephen Sondheim Filler: No One Has Ever Loved Me Judy Kuhn, Ryan Silverman Passion -- 2013 Revival

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Jean Sibelius: En saga (1901)

Enrique Granados: Suite on Galician Songs (1899)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel

Stefan Dohr, horn

Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra

Daniel Harding, conductor

DVORAK: The Wild Dove

WIDMANN: Horn Concerto

STRAVINSKY: Petrushka

SIBELIUS: Finlandia (Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Esa-Pekka Salonen, cond. – Sony 46668)

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; live from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance

22:00 OVATIONS: Les Délices, Amanda Powell, soprano, Debra Nagy, recorder & direction; Julie Andrijeski & Allison Monroe, violins; Rebecca Landell, viola da gamba; Mark Edwards, organ; Daniel Swenberg, theorbo & baroque guitar

Noel, Noel

Traditional, arr. Debra Nagy: The Coventry Carol

John Playford: Divisions on Greensleeves (What Child is This)

arr. Nagy: Drive the Cold Winter away

Tarquinio Merula: Canzonetta Spirituale La Nanna

Bartolomé de Selma y Salaverde: Canzon no. 3

Michael Praetorius, arr. Nagy: In dulci Jubilo

Christian Geist: Wie schön leuchtet schön der Morgenstern

Praetorius, arr. Les Délices: Es ist ein ros entsprungen

Dietrich Buxtehude: Also hat Gott die Welt beliebet, BuxWV 5

Traditional, arr. Les Délices: The Wexford Carol

Traditional: Tomorrow will be my dancing day (instrumental)

Arr. Les Délices: Make we joy now in this fest

23:20 QUIET HOUR

TBA