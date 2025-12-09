WCLV Program Guide 12-10-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Barber, Samuel Fresh from West Chester (Some Jazzings) Ruth Slenczynska, p

MacDowell, Edward Orchestra Suite #1 in d, Op 42 Ulster Orch/Takuo Yuasa

Barber, Samuel Four Songs, Op. 13 Zuill Bailey, vc; Lara Downes, p

Beethoven, Ludwig van Cello Sonata #1 in F, Op 5/1 Zuill Bailey, vc; Simone Dinnerstein, p

Beethoven, Ludwig van 12 German Dances, WoO 8 Capella Istropolitana/Oliver Dohnanyi

Vaughan Williams, Ralph Fantasia on "Greensleeves" New York Phil/Leonard Bernstein

Sor, Fernando Fantasia, Op Posth Alexander-Sergei Ramírez, g

Bax, Arnold Violin Concerto Lydia Mordkovitch, v; London Phil/Bryden Thomson

Dowland, John Galliard Paul O'Dette, l

Chopin, Frédéric Nocturnes, Op. 9 Yundi Li, p

Haydn, Franz Joseph Symphony No. 97 in C London Phil/Eugen Jochum

Haydn, Franz Joseph Scottish Folksong, "If e'er ye do well it's a wonder," H XXXIa:95 Jamie MacDougall, t; Eisenstadt Haydn Trio

Coleridge-Taylor, Samuel Rhapsodic Dance, "Bamboula" Detroit Concert Band/Leonard B Smith

Perkinson, Coleridge-Taylor String Quartet No. 1, "Based on 'Calvary' (Negro Spiritual)" (1956) Catalyst Quartet

Burleigh, Henry Thacker Hard Trials Alchemy Viols/Philip Spray

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Grainger, Percy Tribute to Foster Martin Jones, p

Foster, Stephen Hard Times Oregon Guitar Quartet

Foster, Stephen Camptown Races Robert Shaw

Martin, Frank Petite Symphonie Concertante Guibentif, h; Jaccottet, hc; Ruttimann, p; Suisse Romande Orch/Armin Jor

Fritz, Gaspard Symphony in g, Op 6/6 La Stagione/Michael Schneider

Schoeck, Othmar Unter Sternen, Op. 55 Roman Trekel, br; Christoph Keller, p

Franck, César Psalm 150 Mormon Tabernacle Cho, Utah Sym Orch/Julius Rudel

Franck, César Symphonic Poem, "Rédemption" Netherlands Radio Phil/Jean Fournet

Franck, César Symphony in d minor Detroit Sym Orch/Paul Paray

Couperin, François Pièces de clavecin, Bk 2 (1716-7): 8e ordre Kenneth Gilbert, hc

Beethoven, Ludwig van Six German Dances, WoO 42 Tristan Segal, Noa Saris, v; Aleck Belcher, db

Beethoven, Ludwig van Piano Sonata #21 in C, Op 53, "Waldstein" Dirk Herten, p

Rooth, Laszlo Quiet Monday Meir Rimon, fh, Israel Phil/David Amos

Copland, Aaron Quiet City Philip SMith, tr; Thomas Stacy, eh; New York Phil/Leonard Bernstein

Copland, Aaron John Henry (A Railroad Ballad) Cincinnati Pops Orch/Erich Kunzel

Rathburn, Eldon Six "Railroad" Preludes Stéphane Lemelin, p

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 209: Sinfonia (1729)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 'A London Symphony' (1920)

Henry Purcell: King Arthur: What power art thou & Chorus of Cold People (1691)

Morton Gould: American Symphonette No. 2 (1938)

Amilcare Ponchielli: La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours (1876)

Mikola Leontovich: Carol of the Bells (1916)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 12 'Revolutionary' (1832)

John N. Klohr: Billboard March (1901)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Morton Gould: Blues from 'Interplay' (1945)

Morton Gould: Folk Suite: Overture (1938)

Jonathan Smith: A Little Christmas Medley (2009)

Étienne Méhul: Le jeune Henri: Overture (1797)

Johann David Heinichen: Pastorale (1720)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 2 (1930)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Finale from Symphony No. 3 'English' (1889)

Frank Bridge: Sir Roger de Coverley (1922)

Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 24 (1820)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Gian Carlo Menotti: Amahl and the Night Visitors: Suite (1951)

César Franck: Symphonic Variations (1885)

Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds' Farewell (1854)

Johannes Brahms: Finale from Violin Concerto in D (1878)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto in a (1868)

Olivier Messiaen: Quartet for the End of Time: Louange à l'éternité de Jésus (1941)

Michael Praetorius: Lo, how a rose e'er blooming (1609)

Michael Praetorius: Ein Kind geborn in Bethlehem (1619)

Nicolò Paganini: Rondo from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1817)

Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 2: Wild Bears (1908)

Joseph Haydn: Finale from Symphony No. 82 'Bear' (1786)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 4 in B-Flat 'Gassenhauer' (1797)

Jack Sutte: We Got the Sweets Suite (2021)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Don Quixote: Suite (1761)

Bernard Herrmann: Citizen Kane: Breakfast Montage (1941)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds' Farewell (1854)

Morton Gould: American Symphonette No. 2 (1938)

Monty Norman: James Bond Theme (1962)

Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 1 (1963)

Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane (1904)

John Rutter: Shepherd's Pipe Carol (1966)

Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture (1829)

Randol Alan Bass: The Night Before Christmas (1988)

Stephen Griebling: Queensmere: December 1964 (1987)

Paul Ferguson: The Little Drummer Boy (2003)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

John Rutter: Five Meditations for Orchestra (1987)

César Franck: Panis Angelicus (1872)

César Franck: Allegretto from Violin Sonata (1886)

Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 4 (1963)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Johann Baptist Georg Neruda: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1765)

César Franck: Symphony in d (1888)

20:00 OVATIONS: Baldwin Wallace Symphonic Wind Ensemble, BW Symphony Orchestra plus BW Faculty

Clint Needham (b. 1981): “At the Start”

Ralph Vaughan Williams (1872-1958): Toccata Marziale

Ingolf Dahl (1912-1970): Sinfonietta

Leonard Bernstein (1918-1990) arr. M. Peress: Overture to “West Side Story”

Aaron Copland (1900-1990): Sonata for Violin and Piano

Arnold Schoenberg (1874-1951): Theme and Variations, op. 43a

Ottorino Respighi (1879 – 1936): The Pines of Rome

21:00 OVATIONS POSTLUDE

TBA

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Flute Quartet No. 3 (1777)

George Walker: Piano Concerto (1975)

Samuel Barber: Vanessa: Must the winter come so soon? (1957)

Franz Liszt: Harmonies poétiques et religieuses: Funérailles (1852)

Howard Swanson: Short Symphony (1948)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: The Little Shepherd (1908)

Gerald Finzi: Romance (1928)

Traditional: Scarborough Fair

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 24 (1786)

Franz Schubert: Adagio from Octet (1824)

Gabriel Fauré: Sicilienne (1898)

Leo Brouwer: Una día de noviembre (2000)

Pól Brennan: Harry's Game: Theme (1982)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Concerto for 2 Violins (1723)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Frühlingsglaube' (1838)