WCLV Program Guide 12-14-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

0:00:00 Handel, George Frideric Messiah Florence Quivar, ms; Toronto Sym Orch/Andrew Davis EMI/Ang CDC7-49407-2 Messiah 5:27

0:05:27 Handel, George Frideric Organ Concerto No. 9 in B-Flat, Op. 7, No. 3 Marie-Claire Alain, o; Paillard Chamber Orch/Jean-François Paillard Boston Skyline BSD-136 N/A 15:26

0:22:24 Bach, Carl Philipp Emanuel Sinfonia in C, Wq 174 (Berlin Symphony #1) CPE Bach Chamber Orch/Hartmut Haenchen Capriccio 10103 n/a 8:58

0:31:22 Gouvy, Louis-Theodore Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat, Op. 30 Saarbrücken Radio Phil/Jacques Mercier CPO 777992-2 (4) Gouvy: Complete Symphonies 23:21

0:54:43 French Trad Carol, "Ding, Dong, Merrily on High" American Boychoir, Atlantic Brass Quintet/James Litton MHS 523153-F (2) Trumpets Sound • Voices Ring (A Joyous Christmas) 1:54

1:00:00 Bass, Randol Alan Christmas Ornaments Mormon Tabernacle Cho/Jerold D Ottley Intersound CDS-3494 n/a 5:33

1:05:33 Ewazen, Eric Grand Canyon Suite American Horn Quartet; New York Phil Horns MSR Classics MS-1089 Take 9 14:17

1:21:33 Grofé, Ferde Grand Canyon Suite Seattle Sym Orch/Gerard Schwarz Delos DE-3104 Out West! - Tone Poems Of The American West 33:25:00

1:54:58 Burleigh Four Rocky Mountain Sketches (1913) Rachel Barton Pine, v; Matthew Hagle, p Cedille CDR-90000097 American Virtuosa: Tribute to Maud Powell 1:40

2:00:00 Giroux, Julie Christmas with Mozart University of Texas El Paso Symphonic Winds/Ron Hofstader Mark 9417-MCD Christmas Gone Crazy 5:08

2:05:08 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Violin Sonata No. 32 in E-Flat, K. 380 Andrew Manze, v; Richard Egarr, fortepiano Harmonia Mundi HMU-907380 Mozart: Violin Sonatas 19:25

2:24:33 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Twelve German Dances, K 586 Slovak Sinfonietta/Taras Krysa Brilliant Classics 92540 (170) Mozart: Complete Edition 1:50

2:26:23 Britten, Benjamin A Boy Was Born, Op. 3 Corydon Singers/Matthew Best Hyperion CDA-66126 Benjamin Britten 28:45:00

2:55:08 Britten, Benjamin Five "Walztes" (sic!) Stephen Hough, p Virgin 91203-2 n/a 1:41

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

3:00:00 McDonald, John Snowfall in Two Parts (2016) John McDonald, p Bridge 9564 States of Play 5:12

3:05:12 Morley, Angela Snowride RTE Concert Orch/Gavin Sutherland Naxos 8.572744 Another Night before Christmas and Scrooge 3:43

3:08:55 Vivaldi, Antonio The Four Seasons, Concerto No. 4 in F minor, Op. 8, RV 297, “Winter” Daniel Hope, v; Zurich Chamber Orch DG 479 6922 For Seasons 8:00

3:16:55 Vivaldi, Antonio The Four Seasons, Concerto No. 4 in F minor, Op. 8, RV 297, “Winter”, II. Largo Yo-Yo Ma, vc; Amsterdam Baroque Orch/Ton Koopman Sony SK-90916 Vivaldi's Cello 1:45

3:18:40 Dvorák, Antonín Symphony No. 7 in D minor, Op. 70 Vienna Phil/Rafael Kubelik London 466994-2 Symphonies 7 & 9 36:06:00

3:54:46 Dvorák, Antonín Silhouettes, Op 8 Tomas Visek, p Rosa RD-1318 Piano Music 1:33

4:00:00 Brumby, Colin Jesu, Son Most Sweet and Dear Mormon Tabernacle Cho/Jerold D Ottley Intersound CDS-3494 n/a 5:10

4:05:10 Hill, Alfred Symphony No. 5 in a minor, "The Carnival" Queensland Sym/Wilfried Lehmann Marco Polo 8.223538 Alfred Hill 20:21

4:25:31 Carmichael, John A Country Fair Jack Harrison, cl, West Australian Sym Orch/Richard Mills ABC Classics 442374-2 (2) 50: Celebrating Fifty Years of the Australian Youth Orchestra 8:31

4:35:45 Saunders, Adam Fairytale Sleighride (2008) Royal Ballet Sinfonia/Gavin Sutherland Naxos 8.572744 Another Night before Christmas and Scrooge 4:37

4:40:22 Haydn, Franz Joseph Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat, H VIIe:1 Helmut Wobisch, tr; I Solisti di Zagreb/Antonio Janigro Vanguard OVC-2535 Historical Anthology: The Virtuoso Trumpet, Vol. II 14:08

4:54:30 English Trad Greensleeves Tennessee Tech Tuba Choir Mark 7878-MCD Christmas Tubas 1:38

5:00:00 Liszt, Franz Weihnachtsbaum Leslie Howard, p Hyperion CDA-44501-98 (98) Liszt Complete Piano Music 2:24

5:02:24 Liszt, Franz Weihnachtsbaum Jeffrey Biegel, p Steinway 30005 A Steinway Christmas Album * Jeffrey Biegel 3:04

5:05:28 Liszt, Franz Christus Rotterdam Phil/James Conlon Erato ECD-88231 (3) Liszt: Christus 15:45

5:21:13 Liszt, Franz Weihnachtsbaum BBC Concert Orch/Barry Wordsworth Naxos 8.570331 The Night Before Christmas 10:35

5:33:32 Beethoven, Ludwig van Wind Octet in E-Flat, Op 103 Leipzig Radio Sym Orch Wind Players Naxos 8.500250 (90) n/a 21:28

5:55:00 Fricker, Markus Advent Swiss Vocal Consort/Marco Amherd Prospero PROSP-0059 Dormi Bel Bambin 1:22

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Anna Burr

06:03:33Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in d Op 9 # 2 (1722) Marc Schachman, oboe American Classical Orchestra Thomas Crawford Centaur 3108 11:54

06:17:20Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 62 'Nun komm der Heiden Heiland'(1724) Collegium Vocale of Ghent Collegium Vocale Orchestra Philippe Herreweghe Harmonia Mundi 901605 18:39

06:38:07Hieronymus Praetorius: Magnificat quarti toni(1622) Balthasar Neumann Choir Balthasar Neumann Ensemble Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 4794522 11:39

06:51:05Henry Purcell: Trumpet Sonata No. 2Z 850 (1694) Alison Balsom, trumpet Balsom Ensemble Simon Wright Warner 9029537006 5:29

06:57:28Johann Sebastian Bach: Sonatina from Cantata No. 106 'Actus Tragicus'(1708) Greg Anderson, pianoSteinway 30033 2:25

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Portraits for the Nativity . . . a collection of choral and solo organ works that inspire imaginative images for the Christmas festival.

TRADITIONAL (arr. Cavagnaro): Angels we have heard on high –Trinity Brass and Choir/Colin Lynch; Jerrick Cavagnaro (1926 Skinner+1963 Aeolian-Skinner/Trinity Church, Boston, MA) Acis 212374

JUNE NIXON:The holly and the ivy –Cathedral Choir/David Hardie; Ashley Wagner (1993 Nicholson/St. Philip’s Cathedral, Birmingham, England) Regent 590

HUGO WOLF:Schlafendes Jesuskind –Theresa Nelles, soprano; Winfried Bönig (1948-1956 Klais/Cologne Cathedral, Germany) Aeolus 11271

EDWARD BARISTOW:The blessed virgin’s cradle song –St. Thomas Choir/Jeremy Filsell; William Hanoian, treble; Maks Adach (2018 Dobson/St. Thomas Church, New York, NY) Acis 53981

MESSIAEN:La Vierge et l’Enfant, fr La Nativité –Olivier Latry (Cavaillé-Coll/Notre Dame Cathedral, Paris, France) DG 4861466

MESSIAEN:Le Bergers, fr La Nativité – Wolfgang Rübsam (1880 Cavaillé-Coll/Holy Cross Cathedral, Orléans, France) Bayer 100004

MESSIAEN:Desseins Eternels, fr La Nativité –Jennifer Bate (1871 Cavaillé-Coll/Trinity Church, Paris, France) Jade 47863619

MESSIAEN:Le Verbe, fr La Nativité –Mark Steinbach (1880 Cavaillé-Coll/St. François-de-Sales, Lyon, France) Aeolus 11401

Filler - TRADITIONAL (arr. Cavagnaro) (see above)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Advent 3, “My Soul Proclaims the Greatness of the Lord”

Mary’s Song will form the center of our musical exploration on today’s edition of With Heart and Voice. The Magnificat is a powerful text, which has found equally powerful settings over the centuries. Peter DuBois will offer gorgeous expressions of this text, as we honor Mary, as well as marking the beginning of Chanukah.

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

09:03:39Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in F Op 10 # 5 (1728) Patrick Gallois, flute Orpheus Chamber OrchestraDeutsche Gram 437839 8:48

09:14:34Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Part 2BWV 248 (1734) RIAS Chamber Chorus Academy for Early Music Berlin RenJacobs Harmonia Mundi 2908304 31:53

09:48:45Johann Melchior Molter: Concerto Pastorale(1740) Ang le Dubeau, violin La PietAng le Dubeau Analekta 8730 11:18

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

10:03:28Elizabeth Poston: Jesus Christ, the Apple Tree(1967) Choral Arts Society of WashingtonNorman Scribner Naxos 555049 3:28

10:07:23John Gardner: Tomorrow Shall Be my Dancing Day Op 75 # 2 (1965) Choral Arts Society of Washington Choral Arts Society Orchestra Norman Scribner Naxos 555049 1:55

10:10:52Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome(1924)Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Deutsche Gram 4796018 21:53

10:34:18Lorenzo Zavateri: Concerto Grosso in D Op 1 # 10 'Pastoral' (1735) Gottfried von der Goltz, violin Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Gottfried von der Goltz DHM 77352 9:54

10:45:34Various: 'Christmas with the Academy' Pt. 1(1994) Rosemary Joshua, soprano Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 442141 35:41

11:22:53Various: 'Christmas with the Academy' Pt. 2(1994) Rosemary Joshua, soprano Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 442141 22:41

11:46:36Felix Mendelssohn: Hark! The Herald Angels Sing(1840) John Fenstermaker, organ Bay Brass A. David Krehbiel Gothic 49120 3:52

11:51:26Traditional: The First Nowell(1833)Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 87771 3:33

11:56:25John Rutter: There is a Flower(1986) Elora Festival SingersNoel Edison Naxos 573421 4:15

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

Emilie Mayer: Piano Trio in D minor: Mvt 3 Hanover Piano Trio Album: Missing Link: Emilie Mayer Genuin 22790 Music: 4:29

Jose White Lafitte: La Bella Cubana Sphinx Virtuosi Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Calderwood Hall, Boston, MA Music: 4:53

Frederic Chopin: Ballade No. 3 in A-flat Major, Op. 47 Juho Pohjonen, piano The Frederic Chopin Society, Mairs Concert Hall, Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, Macalester College, St Paul, MN Music: 6:58

Emilie Mayer, arr. Andreas Tarkmann: Symphony No. 4 in B minor ROCO; Delyana Lazarova, conductor ROCO, Church of St. John the Divine, Houston, TX Music: 30:30

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 2: Mvt 3 Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Academy of St Martin in the Fields; Neville Marriner, conductor Album: Mozart Violin Concertos Avie 2317 Music: 4:19

Chris Gall: Yorke's Guitar Quadro Nuevo; Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra; Enrique Ugarte, conductor EBU, RBB Broadcasting House, Berlin, Germany Music: 7:22

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Trio in E-flat Major for clarinet, viola & piano, K. 498 Atlanta Chamber Players: Jesse McCandless, clarinet; Catherine Lynn, viola; Elizabeth Pridgen, piano Peachtree Christian Church, Atlanta, GA Music: 20:47

Kenneth Fuchs: Quiet In The Land Alice K. Dade, flute; Jon Manasse, clarinet; Robert Walters, English horn; Toby Appel, viola; David Ying, cello Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO Music: 14:09

14:00 LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen– Enrique Granados: Tres danzas españolas Los Angeles Philharmonic; Ludovic Morlot, conductor

Julia Adolphe: Chrysalis (world premiere, LA Phil commission) Los Angeles Philharmonic; Ludovic Morlot, conductor; Seth Parker Woods, cello Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Dead Princess Los Angeles Philharmonic; Ludovic Morlot, conductor Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole Los Angeles Philharmonic; Ludovic Morlot, conductor Maurice Ravel: Boléro Los Angeles Philharmonic; Ludovic Morlot, conductor Antonín Dvořák: Symphony No. 7 Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance

FWM: Mozart/Loggins-Hull/Prokofiev

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded

Zed Septet (Olivia Lee, 18, Harp, from Boston, MA; Iris Tian, 17, Violin, from Brighton, MA; Esther Man, 18, Viola, from Lexington, MA; Charlotte Choi, 17, Flute, from Sharon, MA; Su Min Pyo, 18, Clarinet, from Belmont, MA; Noa Suk, 18, Violin, from Brookline, MA; Andrew Kim, 18, Cello, from Weston, MA)

Maurice Ravel (1875-1937): Introduction and Allegro for Harp, Flute, Clarinet and String Quartet (10:49)

Brandon Fu, 18, Saxophone, from Weston, MA

Duke Ellington (1899-1974): In a Sentimental Mood (5:02)

Henry Tushman, 18, Piano, from Wellesley, MA

Maurice Ravel (1875-1937): Gaspard de la nuit, M. 55 - I. Ondine (6:36)

Excerpt from Three Preludes for Piano, Prelude No. 1 by George Gershwin (1898-1937), performed by Peter Dugan, piano

Lorenzo Ye, 17, Cello, from Boston, MA

Vittorio Monti (1868-1922): Czardas (4:50)

Anna Kehayova, 16, Violin, from Cambridge, MA; Laetitia Ji, 16, Piano, from Newton, MA; and Sophia Fortuin, 16, Cello, from Boston, MA

Clara Schumann (1819-1896): Piano Trio in G minor, Op. 17 - III. Andante (4:48)

Excerpt from Kaddish by Maurice Ravel (1875-1937), performed by Haig Hovsepian and Christopher O’Riley

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:41Ron Nelson: Courtly Airs and Dances(1995)Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 76 12:01

19:16:48Meredith Willson: Symphony No. 1 in f'San Francisco' (1936)Moscow Symphony William Stromberg Naxos 559006 38:44

19:57:13Franz Schubert: Hungarian MelodyD 817 (1824) Alfred Brendel, pianoPhilips 422229 3:23

20:00 SPECIAL A Chanukah Celebration with Chicago a cappella

Join Jonathan Miller, artistic director of Chicago a cappella and a longtime champion of Jewish choral music, for an inspiring and informative show featuring choral music set to Chanukah texts.

Mikhl Gelbart (arr. Mark Zuckerman): Ikh bin a kleyner dreydl

Bob Applebaum: Haneirot Halalu

Jonathan Miller: Shehecheyanu

Elliot Z. Levine: Al-Hanissim

Bob Applebaum: Al Hanisim

Stacy Garrop: Lo Yisa Goy

Elliot Z. Levine: Lo V'chayil

Steve Barnett: S'vivon

Bob Applebaum: Oh Chanukah / Y'mei Chanukah; Maoz Tzur; Funky Dreidl

Chaim Parchi,/arr. Jacobson: Aleih Neiri

Daniel Tunkel: Hallel Cantata (four selections)

Mark Zuckerman, arr.: Fayer, fayer!

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Nikola Resanovich: Sonata for Flute and Piano (2001) — George Pope, flute; Eric Charnofsky, piano (Crystal 718) 12:17

Loris Chobanian: Armenian Dances — Baldwin-Wallace Symphonic Wind Ensemble/Dwight Oltman, cond. (Chobanian CD 2001) 7:26

Jack Gallagher: Sinfonietta (1990/2007) — London Symphony Orchestra/JoAnn Falletta, cond. (Naxos 559 652) 26:45

Nancy Daley: In Cynthia’s Garden — George Pope, flute; Eric Charnofsky, piano (Crystal 718) 5:04

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech,

Harnessing the Power of AI in the Classroom with Michael Yates

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:00:44Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Erotik Op 43 # 5 (1884) Per Tengstrand, pianoAzica 71207 3:49

23:04:33Arthur Honegger: Pastorale d' t(1920)Orchestre du Capitole de Toulouse Michel Plasson Deutsche Gram 469376 8:56

23:13:30Isaac Alb niz: Suite Espa ola: Granada Op 47(1886)BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 40 6:10

23:19:48Fr d ric Chopin: Largo from Cello Sonata Op 65(1846) Yo-Yo Ma, celloSony 53112 3:41

23:23:29Joseph Haydn: Adagio from String Quartet No. 23 Op 20 # 5 (1772)Angeles QuartetDecca 4783695 5:30

23:29:00Sergei Rachmaninoff: Largo from Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 40(1926) Simon Trpceski, piano Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Avie 2191 7:33

23:36:44Morton Gould: American Ballads: Amber Waves(1976)National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 559005 7:19

23:44:03Julius Klengel: Hymnus Op 57(1920) Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello Chamber EnsembleDecca 31491 5:09

23:49:13Francisco T rrega: Capricho Arabe(1892) Sharon Isbin, guitarBridge 9491 5:51

23:55:11Peter Tchaikovsky: Solitude Op 73 # 6 (1893)Bournemouth Symphony JosSerebrier Naxos 557645 3:20