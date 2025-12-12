WCLV Program Guide 12-12-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

0:00:00 Verdi, Giuseppe Macbeth Chicago Sym Cho, Orch/Sir Georg Solti London 430226-2 Verdi: Choruses * CSO * Solti 4:55

0:04:55 Strauss, Richard Macbeth, Op. 23 Scottish National Orch/Neeme Järvi Chandos CHAN-8834 Strauss, R: Macbeth/ Der Rosenkavalier/Notturno 19:47

0:26:20 Fauré, Gabriel Sicilienne, Op 78 Frédéric Lodéon, vc; Jean-Philippe Collard, p EMI/Ang CMS7-62545-2 (2) Faure: Chamber Music, Vol. 1 3:51

0:30:11 Hummel, Johann Nepomuk Andante moderato (Siziliano) Maria Scivittaro, m; Robert Veyron-Lacroix, hc Nonesuch H-71227 Mandolin Music 3:52

0:34:03 Hummel, Johann Nepomuk Mandolin Concerto in G Edith Bauer-Slais, m; Vienna Pro Music/Vinzenz Hladky Brilliant Classics 95792 (20) Hummel Edition 20:08

0:54:11 Tchaikovsky, Peter The Nutcracker Modern Mandolin Quartet Windham Hill Records 11108-2 n/a 1:08

1:00:00 Bauer, Marion Up the Ocklawaha, Op 6 Rachel Barton Pine, v; Matthew Hagle, p Cedille CDR-90000097 American Virtuosa: Tribute to Maud Powell 5:30

1:05:30 Delius, Frederick Florida Suite English Sym Orch/William Boughton Nimbus NI-5208 Vaughan Williams and Delius Orchestral Music 37:18:00

1:44:19 Leclair, Jean-Marie String Sonata in B-Flat, Op 4/2 Purcell Quartet Chandos CHAN-0536 Leclair: Sonatas 10:53

1:55:12 Couperin, Louis Suite in C Blandine Verlet, hc Astrée E-8819 (5) Louis Couperin: Les pièces de clavessin 1:48

2:00:00 Brahms, Johannes F-A-E Scherzo (Sonatensatz) Pierre Amoyal, v; Frederic Chiu, p Harmonia Mundi HMU-907272 Brahms: The Sonatas For Violin & Piano 5:10

2:05:10 Brahms, Johannes Clarinet Sonata #1 in f, Op 120/1 Jon Manasse, cl; Jon Nakamatsu, p Harmonia Mundi HMU-907430 Brahms * Sonatas Op 120 * Jon Manasse * Jon Nakamatsu 22:43

2:27:53 Grainger, Percy Lincolnshire Posy Lake Effect Clarinet Quartet Lake Effect Clarinet Quartet n/a Cooler By the Lake 1:41

2:29:34 Vaughan Williams, Ralph Charterhouse Suite (1923) English Northern Philharmonia/David Lloyd-Jones Naxos 8.555068 ENGLISH STRING MINIATURES, Vol. 2 14:43

2:44:17 Lilburn, Douglas Drysdale Overture (1937) New Zealand Sym Orch/James Judd Naxos 8.557697 Lilburn Orchestral Works 10:34

2:54:51 Jacob, Gordon Five Pieces Tommy Reilly, harmonica; St Martin's Academy/Neville Marriner Chandos CHAN-8617 Tommy Reilly - Vaughan Williams/ Moody/Jacob: Classical Music For Harmonica 1:42

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

3:00:00 Gottschalk, Louis Moreau The Dying Poet, Op 110 Alan Mandel, p Vox CD3X-3033 (3) n/a 5:34

3:05:34 Schumann, Robert Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat, Op. 97, "Rhenish" Berlin Staatskapelle/Daniel Barenboim Teldec 61179-2 (2) Schumann * The Symphonies 33:44:00

3:39:18 Praetorius, Michael Chorale, "In dulci jubilo (Now sing we, now rejoice)" Trinity College Cho, Cambridge/Richard Marlow Conifer 51256-2 Praetorius: In Dulci Jubilo 1:33

3:40:51 Garrop, Stacy Jubilation Lincoln Trio WFMT Recording n/a n/a 7:11

3:48:02 Weber, Carl Maria von Jubel Overture, Op 59 Philharmonia Orch/Wolfgang Sawallisch EMI/Ang CDM7-69572-2 Weber: Overtures 7:25

3:55:27 Bach, Johann Michael Chorale Prelude, In dulci jubilo Baltimore Consort Dorian DOR-90198 CHRISTMAS MUSIC (Bright Day Star - Music for the Yuletide Season) 1:30

4:00:00 Bach, Johann Sebastian Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1, BWV 846/69 Keith Jarrett, p ECM 2627/28 (2) Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Book 1 5:42

4:05:42 Weinberger, Jaromir Schwanda the Bagpiper Cincinnati Pops Orch/Erich Kunzel Telarc CD-80595 Classics at the Pops 8:49

4:14:31 Dvorák, Antonín Vanda, Op 25 Slovak Phil/Libor Pesek Records Int'l 7013-2 n/a 8:37

4:24:59 Prokofiev, Serge Piano Concerto No. 2 in g minor, Op. 16 Yundi Li, p; Berlin Phil/Seiji Ozawa DG B0010175-02 Piano Concertos 30:13:00

4:55:12 Prokofiev, Serge Visions fugitives, Op. 22 Serge Prokofiev, p Naxos 8.11067 Piano Concerto No. 3 / Vision Fugitives 1:32

5:00:00 Puccini, Giacomo La bohème Fernando de la Mora, t; Welsh National Opera Orch/Charles Mackerras Telarc CD-80411 The Artistry of Fernando de la Mor 5:04

5:05:04 Puccini, Giacomo Preludio sinfonico (1876) Dallas Sym Orch/Andrew Litton Delos DE-3240 MARC, Alessandra: Arias (Opera Gala) -BELLINI, V. / DONIZETTI, G. / HOFMANNSTHAL, H. / BARBER, S. / PUCCINI, G. 8:36

5:13:40 Palmer, Christopher Fantasy on themes from Puccini's La Bohème St Martin's Academy/Neville Marriner EMI/Ang CDC7-49552-2 n/a 12:25

5:27:52 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Piano Quartet No. 1 in g, K. 478 Evgeny Kissin, p; Emerson String Quartet DG 4836574 (2) The New York Concert 26:38:00

5:54:30 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Twelve German Dances, K. 586 Tafelmusik/Bruno Weil Sony SK-46696 Mozart: Deutsche Tänze 1:44

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Traditional: I Saw Three Ships

Benjamin Britten: Corpus Christi Carol (1961)

Gustavo E. Campa: Mélodie (1890)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto in F 'Water Music' (1722)

Leroy Anderson: Harvard Sketches (1939)

John Williams: Air and Simple Gifts (2009)

Johann Strauss Jr: Polka 'Come On In!' (1879)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)

Traditional: The First Nowell (1833)

Henry Mancini: March with Mancini (1967)

Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 2 'Sunday Morning' (1944)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Norfolk Rhapsody No. 1 (1914)

Traditional: Now Found is the Fairest of Roses (1732)

Traditional: Glory in the Meeting House

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: March (1892)

Jean-Féry Rebel: Ulysses: Suite (1703)

Duke Ellington: Jubilee Stomp (1928)

Jerry Herman: Mame: We Need a Little Christmas (1966)

Erik Satie: Gymnopédies Nos. 1 & 3 (1896)

Sir Arnold Bax: Russian Suite: Gopak (1919)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Allegro from Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 (1717)

Morton Gould: American Salute (1942)

Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Overture (1885)

Traditional: Ding Dong! Merrily on High

Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie-Impromptu (1835)

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Final Scene (1893)

Richard Rodgers: Babes in Arms: My Funny Valentine (1937)

Igor Stravinsky: Scherzo à la russe (1943)

Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Symphony No. 4 'Italian' (1833)

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

John Henry Hopkins Jr: We Three Kings (1857)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Auf dem Wasser zu singen' (1838)

Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Au bord d'une source (1854)

Nigel Hess: A Christmas Overture (2007)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1895)

George Frideric Handel: Finale from Organ Concerto No. 8 (1743)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Capriccio italien (1880)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Finale from Violin Concerto (1945)

Claude Debussy: Images: Gigues (1912)

Jack Sutte: O Faithful Town’s Christmas Tree (2021)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Miniature Overture (1892)

Johannes Brahms: Rondo from Piano Quartet No. 1 (1861)

Maurice Ravel: Allegramente from Piano Concerto (1931)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Dance of the Comedians (1866)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

Antonín Dvorák: String Quartet No. 12 in F 'American' (1893)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Lady Radnor's Suite (1894)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g 'Great' (1723)

Salomone Rossi: Sinfonia No. 17 & Galliarda detta la Zambalina (1608)

Anthony Holborne: Galliard 'My selfe' (1599)

Frédéric Chopin: Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Brillante (1834)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Pastoral Symphony (1741)

Domenico Zipoli: Pastorale (1720)

Ernö Dohnányi: Serenade for Strings (1902)

Traditional: Frost & Snow, 28th of January & Dominion Reel

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Ballet Suite 'Les Petits riens' (1778)

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda's Theme (1980)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

John Rutter: Candlelight Carol (1984)

Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Symphony No. 6 (1880)

Max Steiner: The Charge of the Light Brigade: Forward the Light Brigade (1936)

Harold Darke: In the Bleak Midwinter (1909)

Gustav Mahler: Rondo from Symphony No. 5 (1902)

Franz Biebl: Ave Maria (1964)

John Wasson: Jingle Bells Fantasy (2000)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5 in f (1740)

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime (1893)

John Rutter: Nativity Carol (1963)

Traditional: Wexford Carol

Jeffrey Van: Fourteen Angels (2008)

Traditional: Ding Dong! Merrily on High

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

John Rutter: Brother Heinrich's Christmas (1982)

Daryl Runswick: Fantasia on 'The Coventry Carol' and 'In dulci jubilo' (1996)

Michael Praetorius: In dulci jubilo (1607)

Kurt Atterberg: Suite No. 3 (1917)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Suite (1938)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 6 in D (1880)

20:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Valerie Kahler

Bela Bartok: "For Children," Hungarian Folk Tunes, Volume 1: Mvts 6, 25, 26, 20, 10, & 21Paul Galbraith, 8-string guitar Album: In Every Lake the Moon Shines Full Delos 3236 Music: 4:32

Bela Bartok: Dance Suite, Sz. 77, BB 86a Lexington Symphony; Jonathan McPhee, conductor Lexington Symphony, Cary Memorial Hall, Lexington, MA Music: 17:02

Joan Pérez-Villegas: Solo el misterio Cerus Quartet Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 10:14

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for Flute and Recorder in E minor, TWV 52:e1: Mvts 2-5 Kathryn Montoya, recorder; Janice Joyce, baroque flute; Atlanta Baroque Orchestra; Julie Andrijeski, artistic director and lead violinist The Cathedral of St. Philip, Atlanta, GA Music: 14:48

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, arr. Maud Powell: Deep River Randall Goosby, violin; Zhu Wang, piano Album: Randall Goosby Plays Florence Price DG Music: 4:30

Giuseppe Torelli: Sonata in D Major for Trumpet, Strings and Continuo David Washburn, trumpet; Ani Kavafian, violin; Chad Hoopes, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Mihai Marica, cello; Scott Pingel, bass Music@Menlo Chamber Music Festival and Institute, Spieker Center for the Arts, Menlo Park, CA Music: 8:30

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata No. 17 in B-flat Major, K. 570 Lucille Chung, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 18:17

Florence Price: Concerto No. 2 for violin and orchestra Randall Goosby, violin; Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Cristian Macelaru, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH Music: 15:42

22:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Anna Burr

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Nativity Play 'The First Nowell' (1958)

Frédéric Chopin: Les Sylphides (1907)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)

Jean Roger-Ducasse: Au jardin de Marguerite (1909)

Edvard Grieg: Ich liebe dich (1864)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Flute Concerto No. 1 (1778)

Johannes Brahms: Andante from Horn Trio (1865)

Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 9 (1887)

Robert Fuchs: Adagio from Serenade No. 4 (1895)

Florence Price: Night (1946)

Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Of Foreign Lands and People (1838)

Richard Rodgers: Manhattan (1925)