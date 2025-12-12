© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 12-12-2025

Published December 12, 2025 at 3:40 PM EST

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
0:00:00 Verdi, Giuseppe Macbeth           Chicago Sym Cho, Orch/Sir Georg Solti London            430226-2          Verdi: Choruses * CSO * Solti    4:55
0:04:55 Strauss, Richard           Macbeth, Op. 23           Scottish National Orch/Neeme Järvi            Chandos           CHAN-8834      Strauss, R: Macbeth/ Der Rosenkavalier/Notturno            19:47
0:26:20 Fauré, Gabriel   Sicilienne, Op 78           Frédéric Lodéon, vc; Jean-Philippe Collard, p          EMI/Ang           CMS7-62545-2 (2)        Faure: Chamber Music, Vol. 1    3:51
0:30:11 Hummel, Johann Nepomuk        Andante moderato (Siziliano)     Maria Scivittaro, m; Robert Veyron-Lacroix, hc         Nonesuch         H-71227           Mandolin Music 3:52
0:34:03 Hummel, Johann Nepomuk        Mandolin Concerto in G Edith Bauer-Slais, m; Vienna Pro Music/Vinzenz Hladky         Brilliant Classics           95792 (20)        Hummel Edition            20:08
0:54:11 Tchaikovsky, Peter        The Nutcracker Modern Mandolin Quartet          Windham Hill Records      11108-2            n/a       1:08
1:00:00 Bauer, Marion   Up the Ocklawaha, Op 6            Rachel Barton Pine, v; Matthew Hagle, p            Cedille  CDR-90000097 American Virtuosa: Tribute to Maud Powell         5:30
1:05:30 Delius, Frederick           Florida Suite     English Sym Orch/William Boughton            Nimbus NI-5208 Vaughan Williams and Delius Orchestral Music  37:18:00
1:44:19 Leclair, Jean-Marie        String Sonata in B-Flat, Op 4/2   Purcell Quartet  Chandos            CHAN-0536      Leclair: Sonatas 10:53
1:55:12 Couperin, Louis Suite in C          Blandine Verlet, hc        Astrée  E-8819 (5)            Louis Couperin: Les pièces de clavessin 1:48
2:00:00 Brahms, Johannes        F-A-E Scherzo (Sonatensatz)    Pierre Amoyal, v; Frederic Chiu, p Harmonia Mundi            HMU-907272    Brahms: The Sonatas For Violin & Piano 5:10
2:05:10 Brahms, Johannes        Clarinet Sonata #1 in f, Op 120/1            Jon Manasse, cl; Jon Nakamatsu, p         Harmonia Mundi            HMU-907430    Brahms * Sonatas Op 120 * Jon Manasse * Jon Nakamatsu  22:43
2:27:53 Grainger, Percy Lincolnshire Posy          Lake Effect Clarinet Quartet       Lake Effect Clarinet Quartet n/a       Cooler By the Lake        1:41
2:29:34 Vaughan Williams, Ralph           Charterhouse Suite (1923)         English Northern Philharmonia/David Lloyd-Jones Naxos  8.555068          ENGLISH STRING MINIATURES, Vol. 2    14:43
2:44:17 Lilburn, Douglas            Drysdale Overture (1937)          New Zealand Sym Orch/James Judd          Naxos  8.557697          Lilburn Orchestral Works           10:34
2:54:51 Jacob, Gordon  Five Pieces       Tommy Reilly, harmonica; St Martin's Academy/Neville Marriner          Chandos           CHAN-8617      Tommy Reilly - Vaughan Williams/ Moody/Jacob: Classical Music For Harmonica  1:42

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
3:00:00 Gottschalk, Louis Moreau          The Dying Poet, Op 110 Alan Mandel, p  Vox            CD3X-3033 (3) n/a       5:34
3:05:34 Schumann, Robert        Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat, Op. 97, "Rhenish"      Berlin Staatskapelle/Daniel Barenboim Teldec  61179-2 (2)       Schumann * The Symphonies            33:44:00
3:39:18 Praetorius, Michael       Chorale, "In dulci jubilo (Now sing we, now rejoice)"            Trinity College Cho, Cambridge/Richard Marlow Conifer 51256-2            Praetorius: In Dulci Jubilo   1:33
3:40:51 Garrop, Stacy   Jubilation          Lincoln Trio       WFMT Recording          n/a       n/a            7:11
3:48:02 Weber, Carl Maria von   Jubel Overture, Op 59   Philharmonia Orch/Wolfgang Sawallisch        EMI/Ang           CDM7-69572-2 Weber: Overtures         7:25
3:55:27 Bach, Johann Michael   Chorale Prelude, In dulci jubilo   Baltimore Consort            Dorian  DOR-90198      CHRISTMAS MUSIC (Bright Day Star - Music for the Yuletide Season)           1:30
4:00:00 Bach, Johann Sebastian            Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1, BWV 846/69            Keith Jarrett, p  ECM     2627/28 (2)       Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Book 1     5:42
4:05:42 Weinberger, Jaromir      Schwanda the Bagpiper Cincinnati Pops Orch/Erich Kunzel            Telarc   CD-80595         Classics at the Pops      8:49
4:14:31 Dvorák, Antonín Vanda, Op 25    Slovak Phil/Libor Pesek Records Int'l     7013-2  n/a            8:37
4:24:59 Prokofiev, Serge           Piano Concerto No. 2 in g minor, Op. 16 Yundi Li, p; Berlin Phil/Seiji Ozawa            DG       B0010175-02    Piano Concertos           30:13:00
4:55:12 Prokofiev, Serge           Visions fugitives, Op. 22 Serge Prokofiev, p         Naxos            8.11067            Piano Concerto No. 3 / Vision Fugitives  1:32
5:00:00 Puccini, Giacomo          La bohème        Fernando de la Mora, t; Welsh National Opera Orch/Charles Mackerras Telarc   CD-80411         The Artistry of Fernando de la Mor            5:04
5:05:04 Puccini, Giacomo          Preludio sinfonico (1876)           Dallas Sym Orch/Andrew Litton    Delos   DE-3240           MARC, Alessandra: Arias (Opera Gala) -BELLINI, V. / DONIZETTI, G. / HOFMANNSTHAL, H. / BARBER, S. / PUCCINI, G.      8:36
5:13:40 Palmer, Christopher      Fantasy on themes from Puccini's La Bohème    St Martin's Academy/Neville Marriner          EMI/Ang           CDC7-49552-2  n/a       12:25
5:27:52 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus       Piano Quartet No. 1 in g, K. 478 Evgeny Kissin, p; Emerson String Quartet DG       4836574 (2)      The New York Concert  26:38:00
5:54:30 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus       Twelve German Dances, K. 586 Tafelmusik/Bruno Weil     Sony    SK-46696         Mozart: Deutsche Tänze            1:44

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Traditional: I Saw Three Ships
Benjamin Britten: Corpus Christi Carol (1961)
Gustavo E. Campa: Mélodie (1890)
George Frideric Handel: Concerto in F 'Water Music' (1722)
Leroy Anderson: Harvard Sketches (1939)
John Williams: Air and Simple Gifts (2009)
Johann Strauss Jr: Polka 'Come On In!' (1879)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)
Traditional: The First Nowell (1833)
Henry Mancini: March with Mancini (1967)
Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 2 'Sunday Morning' (1944)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Norfolk Rhapsody No. 1 (1914)
Traditional: Now Found is the Fairest of Roses (1732)
Traditional: Glory in the Meeting House
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: March (1892)
Jean-Féry Rebel: Ulysses: Suite (1703)
Duke Ellington: Jubilee Stomp (1928)
Jerry Herman: Mame: We Need a Little Christmas (1966)
Erik Satie: Gymnopédies Nos. 1 & 3 (1896)
Sir Arnold Bax: Russian Suite: Gopak (1919)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Allegro from Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 (1717)
Morton Gould: American Salute (1942)
Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Overture (1885)
Traditional: Ding Dong! Merrily on High
Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie-Impromptu (1835)
Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Final Scene (1893)
Richard Rodgers: Babes in Arms: My Funny Valentine (1937)
Igor Stravinsky: Scherzo à la russe (1943)
Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Symphony No. 4 'Italian' (1833)
George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)
John Henry Hopkins Jr: We Three Kings (1857)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Auf dem Wasser zu singen' (1838)
Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Au bord d'une source (1854)
Nigel Hess: A Christmas Overture (2007)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1895)
George Frideric Handel: Finale from Organ Concerto No. 8 (1743)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Capriccio italien (1880)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Finale from Violin Concerto (1945)
Claude Debussy: Images: Gigues (1912)
Jack Sutte: O Faithful Town’s Christmas Tree (2021)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Miniature Overture (1892)
Johannes Brahms: Rondo from Piano Quartet No. 1 (1861)
Maurice Ravel: Allegramente from Piano Concerto (1931)
Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Dance of the Comedians (1866)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills
Antonín Dvorák: String Quartet No. 12 in F 'American' (1893)
Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Lady Radnor's Suite (1894)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g 'Great' (1723)
Salomone Rossi: Sinfonia No. 17 & Galliarda detta la Zambalina (1608)
Anthony Holborne: Galliard 'My selfe' (1599)
Frédéric Chopin: Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Brillante (1834)
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Pastoral Symphony (1741)
Domenico Zipoli: Pastorale (1720)
Ernö Dohnányi: Serenade for Strings (1902)
Traditional: Frost & Snow, 28th of January & Dominion Reel
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Ballet Suite 'Les Petits riens' (1778)
John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda's Theme (1980)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
John Rutter: Candlelight Carol (1984)
Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Symphony No. 6 (1880)
Max Steiner: The Charge of the Light Brigade: Forward the Light Brigade (1936)
Harold Darke: In the Bleak Midwinter (1909)
Gustav Mahler: Rondo from Symphony No. 5 (1902)
Franz Biebl: Ave Maria (1964)
John Wasson: Jingle Bells Fantasy (2000)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5 in f (1740)
Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime (1893)
John Rutter: Nativity Carol (1963)
Traditional: Wexford Carol
Jeffrey Van: Fourteen Angels (2008)
Traditional: Ding Dong! Merrily on High

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
John Rutter: Brother Heinrich's Christmas (1982)
Daryl Runswick: Fantasia on 'The Coventry Carol' and 'In dulci jubilo' (1996)
Michael Praetorius: In dulci jubilo (1607)
Kurt Atterberg: Suite No. 3 (1917)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Suite (1938)
Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 6 in D (1880)

20:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Valerie Kahler
Bela Bartok: "For Children," Hungarian Folk Tunes, Volume 1: Mvts 6, 25, 26, 20, 10, & 21Paul Galbraith, 8-string guitar Album: In Every Lake the Moon Shines Full Delos 3236 Music: 4:32

Bela Bartok: Dance Suite, Sz. 77, BB 86a Lexington Symphony; Jonathan McPhee, conductor Lexington Symphony, Cary Memorial Hall, Lexington, MA Music: 17:02

Joan Pérez-Villegas: Solo el misterio Cerus Quartet Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 10:14

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for Flute and Recorder in E minor, TWV 52:e1: Mvts 2-5 Kathryn Montoya, recorder; Janice Joyce, baroque flute; Atlanta Baroque Orchestra; Julie Andrijeski, artistic director and lead violinist The Cathedral of St. Philip, Atlanta, GA Music: 14:48

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, arr. Maud Powell: Deep River Randall Goosby, violin; Zhu Wang, piano Album: Randall Goosby Plays Florence Price DG Music: 4:30

Giuseppe Torelli: Sonata in D Major for Trumpet, Strings and Continuo David Washburn, trumpet; Ani Kavafian, violin; Chad Hoopes, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Mihai Marica, cello; Scott Pingel, bass Music@Menlo Chamber Music Festival and Institute, Spieker Center for the Arts, Menlo Park, CA Music: 8:30

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata No. 17 in B-flat Major, K. 570 Lucille Chung, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 18:17

Florence Price: Concerto No. 2 for violin and orchestra Randall Goosby, violin; Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Cristian Macelaru, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH Music: 15:42

22:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Anna Burr
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Nativity Play 'The First Nowell' (1958)
Frédéric Chopin: Les Sylphides (1907)

23:00 QUIET HOUR
Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)
Jean Roger-Ducasse: Au jardin de Marguerite (1909)
Edvard Grieg: Ich liebe dich (1864)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Flute Concerto No. 1 (1778)
Johannes Brahms: Andante from Horn Trio (1865)
Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 9 (1887)
Robert Fuchs: Adagio from Serenade No. 4 (1895)
Florence Price: Night (1946)
Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Of Foreign Lands and People (1838)
Richard Rodgers: Manhattan (1925)
