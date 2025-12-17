© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 12-17-2025

Ideastream Public Media
Published December 17, 2025 at 5:07 PM EST

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
0:00:00 Handel, George Frederic           Hymn, "Joy to the World"           Pittsburgh Sym Brass   Four Winds       FW-3017          A Christmas Concert For Brass  1:10
0:01:10 Trad Irish          The Wexford Carol        Pittsburgh Sym Brass    Four Winds       FW-3017     A Christmas Concert For Brass  3:19
0:04:29 Finzi, Gerald     Dies Natalis, Op 8 (1939)           Martyn Hill, t; City of London Sinfonia/Richard Hickox Virgin   90718-2            n/a       24:28:00
0:28:57 Anderson, Leroy           Suite of Carols for Brass Choir   BBC Concert Orch Brass/Leonard Slatkin   Naxos  8.559621          Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride & Other Holiday Favorites          11:41
0:42:07 Bennett, Robert Russell Christmas Medley #1     Robert Shaw Cho, Orch/Robert Shaw    RCA     6429-2-RG        A Festival of Carols       11:24
0:53:31 Dello Joio, Norman        Christmas Music           Debra Torok, p  Albany  TROY-468            Norman Dello Joio: Complete Works for Piano, Vol. 3 - Family Album, Five Images, Stage Parodies 1:38
1:00:00 English Trad     Carol, "O Come All Ye Faithful"  Westminster Cathedral Cho, Trumpeters/David Hill; James O'Donnell, o         MCA Classics   MCAD-5900      n/a       5:34
1:05:34 English Trad     Carol, "O Come All Ye Faithful"  Galliard Brass   Musicmasters            67077-2            A Christmas Celebration: A Collection Of Classical Brass. String And Choral Favorites           3:03
1:08:37 English Trad     Adeste Fideles  Luciano Pavarotti, t; Wandsworth School Boys Choir, National Phil/Adler        London 414044-2          Luciano Pavarotti: O Holy Night 3:32
1:12:09 Webbe, Samuel Variations in A on "Adeste Fideles"        Salomon String Quartet            Hyperion           CDA-66780       n/a       7:04
1:21:01 Beethoven, Ludwig van Piano Concerto No. 5 in Eb, Op. 73, "Emperor"   Melvyn Tan, forte-p; London Classical Players/Roger Norrington        Virgin   22014-2 (2)       Beethoven Piano Concertos           34:05:00
1:55:06 French Trad      Carol, "Ding, Dong, Merrily on High"       True Concord; Eric Holton            Reference Recordings   FR-734 Christmas With the True Concord           1:45
2:00:00 Bartók, Béla      Romanian Folk Dances Adelphi Saxophone Quartet       EMI/Ang            CDZ5-72527-2  n/a       5:08
2:05:08 Bartók, Béla      Romanian Christmas Carols      Deszö Ranki, p Hungaroton            HCD-31036       Bela Bartok       10:35
2:15:43 Enescu, George            Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 in A, Op. 11, No.1            Orch/Leopold Stokowski RCA     88691916852 (14)         Leopold Stokowski Stereo Collection- Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 6 in B Minor/ Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody/ Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody     11:34
2:27:17 Handel, George Frideric Messiah           St Martin's Academy Cho, Orch/Neville Marriner           Philips  434723-2          Messiah Highlights        1:42
2:28:59 Fesca, Friedrich Ernst   Symphony No. 2 in D, Op. 10     North German Radio Phil/Frank Beerman       CPO     999869-2          Fesca   25:26:00
2:54:25 PASSEREAU, Claude   Noel, Pres Bethleem dans une estable   Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen    Erato    ECD-75569       Boston Camerata Christmas: Worlds of Early Music   1:35
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
3:00:00 Schubert, Franz Die Winterreise, D 911   Leslie Howard, p           Hyperion            CDS-44501/98 (98)       The Complete Liszt Piano Music 5:08
3:05:08 Bach, Johann Sebastian            Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248    Soloists, Gächinger Kantorei & Stuttgart Bach Collegium/Helmuth Rilling       Hänssler Classic           76            Edition Bachakademie Vol. 76    23:12
3:28:20 Bach, Johann Sebastian            Das Orgelbüchlein, BWV 599/644          Marie-Claire Alain, o Erato    10703-2            Christmas Organ Music 1:28
3:29:48 Schubert, Franz Symphony No. 8 in b minor, D. 759, "Unfinished" Dresden Staatskapelle/Giuseppe Sinopoli DG       437689-2          Schubert: Symphonies 8 'Unfinished' and 9 'Great'     24:48:00
3:54:36 Anon 15th c, French      Et d'ou venez-vous, Madame Lucette?   Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen    Erato    ECD-75569       Boston Camerata Christmas: Worlds of Early Music   1:38
4:00:00 Welsh Trad       Carol, "Deck the Hall"    Mormon Tabernacle Cho/Jerold D Ottley            Intersound        CDS-3494         n/a       2:24
4:02:24 German Trad    Personent hodie            Mormon Tabernacle Cho/Jerold D Ottley            Intersound        CDS-3494         n/a       3:14
4:05:38 Hely-Hutchinson, Victor Carol Symphony           City of Prague Phil/Gavin Sutherland            Naxos  8.557099          A Carol Symphony        24:42:00
4:32:04 Boyce, William  Symphony #8 in d         I Solisti di Zagreb/Antonio Janigro            Vanguard          SVC-46 William Boyce: Eight Symphonies          9:34
4:41:38 Haydn, Franz Joseph    Piano Sonata in c-sharp minor, H XVI:16            Bart van Oort, forte-p      Brilliant Classics           95594 (160)      Haydn Edition   13:09
4:54:47 English Trad     Carol, "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen"  Anthony Newman, o            Newport Classic           NCD-60072       n/a       1:35
5:00:00 Wolters, Gottfried          Carol, "Maria durch ein Dornwald ging"   Swiss Vocal Consort/Marco Amherd  Prospero          PROSP-0059    Dormi Bel Bambin         2:43
5:02:43 Kinzler, Burkhard          Carol, "Still, still, still"     Swiss Vocal Consort/Marco Amherd            Prospero          PROSP-0059    Dormi Bel Bambin         3:01
5:05:44 Verstovsky, Alexei        Jingle Bell         Osipov Balalaika Orch/Viktor Dubrovsky            Angel/ Melodiya SR-40171         The World Of The Balalaika       3:07
5:08:51 Saint-Saens, Camille     Cello Concerto No. 1 in a minor, Op. 33  Laszlo Varga, vc; Radio Luxembourg Orch/Louis de Froment         Vox      CDX-5084 (2)   Saint-Saens: Works for Violin, Cello  18:23
5:29:01 Sviridov, Gregory Vasilevich      The Snowstorm Yurlov State Cho; Ostankino Sym Orch/Vladimir Fedoseyev          MHS     514828-T          Sviridov 26:10:00
5:55:11 Dupré, Marcel   79 Chorales, Op. 28      Jeremy Filsell, o            Guild    GMCD-7203     Marcel Dupré: Complete Organ Works, Vol 12    1:45

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: And the glory of the Lord (1741)
Edvard Grieg: Allegretto from Violin Sonata No. 3 (1887)
Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Music of the Spheres' (1868)
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Secret of Susanna: Overture (1909)
Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 3 'Moonlight' (1944)
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 5 (1868)
Hector Berlioz: Overture 'Le corsaire' (1844)
Katherine K. Davis: The Little Drummer Boy (1941)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Gladiator' (1886)
Alessandro Scarlatti: Sinfonia di Concerto Grosso No. 4 (1720)
Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 1 (1963)
George Gershwin: Do, Do, Do (1926)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings in A (1730)
Antonín Dvorák: King and Charcoal Burner: Overture (1874)
Frederic Hand: Sophia's Journey (2014)
Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Ballet (1612)
Traditional: Past Three O'Clock
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers (1892)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in E-Flat (1757)
Anthony Holborne: Galliard No. 4 (1599)
Paul Schoenfeld: Four Souvenirs: Tango (1989)
Traditional: The First Nowell (1833)
Domenico Cimarosa: The Chinese Hero: Overture (1782)
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo (1842)
Stanley Myers: The Deer Hunter: Cavatina (1978)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol (1887)
Claude Debussy: Tarantelle styrienne 'Danse' (1890)
Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Intermezzo (1879)
Otto Nicolai: Christmas Overture (1833)
Antonín Dvorák: Finale from String Quartet No. 10 (1879)
Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: With Catlike Tread (1879)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Frederick Delius: Winter Night 'Sleigh Ride' (1890)
Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Troika (1934)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Oboe Concerto in C (1777)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Three German Dances (1791)
Percy Grainger: Green Bushes (1906)
Antonín Dvorák: String Quartet No. 10 in E-Flat (1879)
Daniel Pinkham: Christmas Cantata (1958)
Hector Berlioz: Waverley Overture (1828)
Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Noëls on Instruments (1693)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Traditional: The First Nowell (1833)
Traditional: Gloucestershire Wassail
Traditional: Gloucestershire Wassail
Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1859)
Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Suite (2004)
George Wyle: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (1963)
John Frederick Coots: Santa Claus is Coming to Town (1934)
Bedrich Smetana: The Two Widows: Overture (1874)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 in F 'Pastoral' (1808)
Victor Herbert: Irish Rhapsody (1892)
Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy
Ola Gjeilo: Ecce Novum (2017)
Alexander Glazunov: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B (1917)
Gaetano Donizetti: Andante sostenuto (1830)
Richard Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder: Träume (1858)
Léon Minkus: Don Quixote: Grand pas de deux (1869)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Masque 'On Christmas Night' (1926)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 6 in A-Flat (1828)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 90 in C (1788)
Nicola Piovani: Life is Beautiful: Main Theme (1997)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Pastorale (1879)
Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Noëls on Instruments (1693)
Burton Lane: Finian's Rainbow: How are Things in Glocca Morra? (1947)
Traditional: The First Nowell (1833)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Christmas Carols (1912)
Franz Danzi: Polonaise from Concertante for Flute & Clarinet (1814)
Randol Alan Bass: A Feast of Carols (1985)
Josquin des Prez: Ave Maria (1500)
Jean Sibelius: Andante festivo (1924)
Johan Halvorsen: Entry March of the Boyars (1895)
Various: 'Songs of Angels' Pt. 2 (1993)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Magnificat (1610)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2: Waltz (1901)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 1 in c-Sharp (1892)
Johann Christian Bach: Symphony in D (1781)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
William Grant Still: Festive Overture (1944)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Mass in C (1807)

20:00 SPECIAL Candles Burning Brightly with Mindy Ratner
A delightful hour for everyone to celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights! Lots of music from Jewish communities around the world, plus a hilarious lesson on how to prepare a classic Chanukah dish, and a timeless and touching holiday story that brings light into every home.
Featured Performers: Yales Strom’s Broken Consort, Musicians of the New England Conservatory, Actor Theodore Bikel, Divahn, Essential Voices USA, Voice of the Turtle, Western Wind Vocal Ensemble, Zamir Chorale of Boston
Traditional Sephardic: La Fiesta de la Hanukia (Ladino) – Yale Strom’s Broken Consort; Elizabeth Schwartz, vocals
Traditional: Blessing Melody – Andrea Stern, harp; recorded at Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio at American Public Media, July 2014
Traditional (arr. Ellstein; choral arr. Jacobson, orch. Gelber): Candle Blessings (Hebrew) – Cantor Morton Shames, Aram Demirjian, vocals; New England Conservatory Chorus and Orchestra/Tamara Brooks, conductor
Shelley Olson: A Chanukah Cantata: Blessing – Rosemary Quinn-Milch, cello; Deborah Scholem, violin
Theodore Bikel reads “The Lost Menorah” by Howard Schwartz from Adam’s Soul: The Collected Tales of Howard Schwartz (published 1992 by Jason Aronson; now out of print); used with the kind permission of the author.
Scott Robinson: Great is the Miracle: Mi Ze Hidlik (excerpt) – Eaken Piano Trio
Judith Clurman and David Chase: Eight Days of Lights (Hebrew/English) – Essential Voices USA; Judith Clurman, conductor James Cunningham, piano
Chaim Parchi (arr. Jacobson): Aleh Neri (Hebrew) – Chaim Parchi, soloist; Zamir Chorale of Boston; Joshua Jacobson, conductor
Traditional (arr Clurman, Hochman): Songs of Freedom: Likhvod HaChanukah (English) – Rob Raines, soloist; Essential Voices USA Chorus and Ensemble; Judith Clurman, conductor
Flory Jagoda: Ocho Candelikas (Ladino) – Rebecca Shrimpton and Marissa Steingold, vocals; New England Conservatory Jewish Music Ensemble; Hankus Netsky, conductor
Traditional Sephardic: Azeremos una Merenda (Ladino) – Derek Burrows, vocals; Voice of the Turtle
Chasia Segal: Latke Cooking Demonstration
Judith Shatin: Nun, Gimel, Hei, Shin (Hebrew) – New London Children’s Choir; Ronald Corp, conductor
Folk Song (arr M Helfman): S’vivon (Hebrew/English) – Western Wind Vocal Ensemble
Avrom Goldfaden (arr EZ Levine):  Drey Zikh, Dreydele (Yiddish/English) – Western Wind Vocal Ensemble
Traditional (arr A Binder): Maoz Tzur (Hebrew) – Zamir Chorale of Boston; Joshua Jacobson, conductor
Italian chant: Maoz Tzur (Hebrew) – Zamir Chorale of Boston; Joshua Jacobson, conductor
Hugo Chaim Adler: Maoz Tzur (By the Waters) (Hebrew) – Zamir Chorale of Boston; Joshua Jacobson, conductor
Traditional/David Bouzaglo: Am Ne’Emanay (Hebrew) – Galeet Dardashti, vocals; Divahn
Traditional Sephardic: Psalm 30 (instrumental/excerpt) – Western Wind Ensemble

21:00 OVATIONS POSTLUDE
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 22 (1785)
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Sea Murmurs a (1921)
Jean Sibelius: Andante from Symphony No. 3 (1907)
Giuseppe Verdi: La traviata: Act 3 Prelude (1853)

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.
TBA

23:00 QUIET HOUR
Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 3 (1890)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Largo from Cello Concerto (1753)
Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses (1910)
Randall Thompson: Lento tranquillo from Symphony No. 3 (1949)
Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 7 (1821)
Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: En bateau (1889)
George Frideric Handel: Andante from Sonata à 5 in B-Flat (1707)
Johan Svendsen: Andante from Octet for Strings (1866)
Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Intermezzo (1875)
Anonymous: Spiritual 'We Shall Walk Through the Valley in Peace'
