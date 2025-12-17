WCLV Program Guide 12-17-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

0:00:00 Handel, George Frederic Hymn, "Joy to the World" Pittsburgh Sym Brass Four Winds FW-3017 A Christmas Concert For Brass 1:10

0:01:10 Trad Irish The Wexford Carol Pittsburgh Sym Brass Four Winds FW-3017 A Christmas Concert For Brass 3:19

0:04:29 Finzi, Gerald Dies Natalis, Op 8 (1939) Martyn Hill, t; City of London Sinfonia/Richard Hickox Virgin 90718-2 n/a 24:28:00

0:28:57 Anderson, Leroy Suite of Carols for Brass Choir BBC Concert Orch Brass/Leonard Slatkin Naxos 8.559621 Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride & Other Holiday Favorites 11:41

0:42:07 Bennett, Robert Russell Christmas Medley #1 Robert Shaw Cho, Orch/Robert Shaw RCA 6429-2-RG A Festival of Carols 11:24

0:53:31 Dello Joio, Norman Christmas Music Debra Torok, p Albany TROY-468 Norman Dello Joio: Complete Works for Piano, Vol. 3 - Family Album, Five Images, Stage Parodies 1:38

1:00:00 English Trad Carol, "O Come All Ye Faithful" Westminster Cathedral Cho, Trumpeters/David Hill; James O'Donnell, o MCA Classics MCAD-5900 n/a 5:34

1:05:34 English Trad Carol, "O Come All Ye Faithful" Galliard Brass Musicmasters 67077-2 A Christmas Celebration: A Collection Of Classical Brass. String And Choral Favorites 3:03

1:08:37 English Trad Adeste Fideles Luciano Pavarotti, t; Wandsworth School Boys Choir, National Phil/Adler London 414044-2 Luciano Pavarotti: O Holy Night 3:32

1:12:09 Webbe, Samuel Variations in A on "Adeste Fideles" Salomon String Quartet Hyperion CDA-66780 n/a 7:04

1:21:01 Beethoven, Ludwig van Piano Concerto No. 5 in Eb, Op. 73, "Emperor" Melvyn Tan, forte-p; London Classical Players/Roger Norrington Virgin 22014-2 (2) Beethoven Piano Concertos 34:05:00

1:55:06 French Trad Carol, "Ding, Dong, Merrily on High" True Concord; Eric Holton Reference Recordings FR-734 Christmas With the True Concord 1:45

2:00:00 Bartók, Béla Romanian Folk Dances Adelphi Saxophone Quartet EMI/Ang CDZ5-72527-2 n/a 5:08

2:05:08 Bartók, Béla Romanian Christmas Carols Deszö Ranki, p Hungaroton HCD-31036 Bela Bartok 10:35

2:15:43 Enescu, George Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 in A, Op. 11, No.1 Orch/Leopold Stokowski RCA 88691916852 (14) Leopold Stokowski Stereo Collection- Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 6 in B Minor/ Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody/ Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody 11:34

2:27:17 Handel, George Frideric Messiah St Martin's Academy Cho, Orch/Neville Marriner Philips 434723-2 Messiah Highlights 1:42

2:28:59 Fesca, Friedrich Ernst Symphony No. 2 in D, Op. 10 North German Radio Phil/Frank Beerman CPO 999869-2 Fesca 25:26:00

2:54:25 PASSEREAU, Claude Noel, Pres Bethleem dans une estable Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen Erato ECD-75569 Boston Camerata Christmas: Worlds of Early Music 1:35

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

3:00:00 Schubert, Franz Die Winterreise, D 911 Leslie Howard, p Hyperion CDS-44501/98 (98) The Complete Liszt Piano Music 5:08

3:05:08 Bach, Johann Sebastian Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248 Soloists, Gächinger Kantorei & Stuttgart Bach Collegium/Helmuth Rilling Hänssler Classic 76 Edition Bachakademie Vol. 76 23:12

3:28:20 Bach, Johann Sebastian Das Orgelbüchlein, BWV 599/644 Marie-Claire Alain, o Erato 10703-2 Christmas Organ Music 1:28

3:29:48 Schubert, Franz Symphony No. 8 in b minor, D. 759, "Unfinished" Dresden Staatskapelle/Giuseppe Sinopoli DG 437689-2 Schubert: Symphonies 8 'Unfinished' and 9 'Great' 24:48:00

3:54:36 Anon 15th c, French Et d'ou venez-vous, Madame Lucette? Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen Erato ECD-75569 Boston Camerata Christmas: Worlds of Early Music 1:38

4:00:00 Welsh Trad Carol, "Deck the Hall" Mormon Tabernacle Cho/Jerold D Ottley Intersound CDS-3494 n/a 2:24

4:02:24 German Trad Personent hodie Mormon Tabernacle Cho/Jerold D Ottley Intersound CDS-3494 n/a 3:14

4:05:38 Hely-Hutchinson, Victor Carol Symphony City of Prague Phil/Gavin Sutherland Naxos 8.557099 A Carol Symphony 24:42:00

4:32:04 Boyce, William Symphony #8 in d I Solisti di Zagreb/Antonio Janigro Vanguard SVC-46 William Boyce: Eight Symphonies 9:34

4:41:38 Haydn, Franz Joseph Piano Sonata in c-sharp minor, H XVI:16 Bart van Oort, forte-p Brilliant Classics 95594 (160) Haydn Edition 13:09

4:54:47 English Trad Carol, "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen" Anthony Newman, o Newport Classic NCD-60072 n/a 1:35

5:00:00 Wolters, Gottfried Carol, "Maria durch ein Dornwald ging" Swiss Vocal Consort/Marco Amherd Prospero PROSP-0059 Dormi Bel Bambin 2:43

5:02:43 Kinzler, Burkhard Carol, "Still, still, still" Swiss Vocal Consort/Marco Amherd Prospero PROSP-0059 Dormi Bel Bambin 3:01

5:05:44 Verstovsky, Alexei Jingle Bell Osipov Balalaika Orch/Viktor Dubrovsky Angel/ Melodiya SR-40171 The World Of The Balalaika 3:07

5:08:51 Saint-Saens, Camille Cello Concerto No. 1 in a minor, Op. 33 Laszlo Varga, vc; Radio Luxembourg Orch/Louis de Froment Vox CDX-5084 (2) Saint-Saens: Works for Violin, Cello 18:23

5:29:01 Sviridov, Gregory Vasilevich The Snowstorm Yurlov State Cho; Ostankino Sym Orch/Vladimir Fedoseyev MHS 514828-T Sviridov 26:10:00

5:55:11 Dupré, Marcel 79 Chorales, Op. 28 Jeremy Filsell, o Guild GMCD-7203 Marcel Dupré: Complete Organ Works, Vol 12 1:45

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: And the glory of the Lord (1741)

Edvard Grieg: Allegretto from Violin Sonata No. 3 (1887)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Music of the Spheres' (1868)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Secret of Susanna: Overture (1909)

Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 3 'Moonlight' (1944)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 5 (1868)

Hector Berlioz: Overture 'Le corsaire' (1844)

Katherine K. Davis: The Little Drummer Boy (1941)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Gladiator' (1886)

Alessandro Scarlatti: Sinfonia di Concerto Grosso No. 4 (1720)

Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 1 (1963)

George Gershwin: Do, Do, Do (1926)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings in A (1730)

Antonín Dvorák: King and Charcoal Burner: Overture (1874)

Frederic Hand: Sophia's Journey (2014)

Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Ballet (1612)

Traditional: Past Three O'Clock

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers (1892)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in E-Flat (1757)

Anthony Holborne: Galliard No. 4 (1599)

Paul Schoenfeld: Four Souvenirs: Tango (1989)

Traditional: The First Nowell (1833)

Domenico Cimarosa: The Chinese Hero: Overture (1782)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo (1842)

Stanley Myers: The Deer Hunter: Cavatina (1978)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol (1887)

Claude Debussy: Tarantelle styrienne 'Danse' (1890)

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Intermezzo (1879)

Otto Nicolai: Christmas Overture (1833)

Antonín Dvorák: Finale from String Quartet No. 10 (1879)

Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: With Catlike Tread (1879)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Frederick Delius: Winter Night 'Sleigh Ride' (1890)

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Troika (1934)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Oboe Concerto in C (1777)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Three German Dances (1791)

Percy Grainger: Green Bushes (1906)

Antonín Dvorák: String Quartet No. 10 in E-Flat (1879)

Daniel Pinkham: Christmas Cantata (1958)

Hector Berlioz: Waverley Overture (1828)

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Noëls on Instruments (1693)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Traditional: The First Nowell (1833)

Traditional: Gloucestershire Wassail

Traditional: Gloucestershire Wassail

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1859)

Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Suite (2004)

George Wyle: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (1963)

John Frederick Coots: Santa Claus is Coming to Town (1934)

Bedrich Smetana: The Two Widows: Overture (1874)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 in F 'Pastoral' (1808)

Victor Herbert: Irish Rhapsody (1892)

Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy

Ola Gjeilo: Ecce Novum (2017)

Alexander Glazunov: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B (1917)

Gaetano Donizetti: Andante sostenuto (1830)

Richard Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder: Träume (1858)

Léon Minkus: Don Quixote: Grand pas de deux (1869)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Masque 'On Christmas Night' (1926)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 6 in A-Flat (1828)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 90 in C (1788)

Nicola Piovani: Life is Beautiful: Main Theme (1997)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Pastorale (1879)

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Noëls on Instruments (1693)

Burton Lane: Finian's Rainbow: How are Things in Glocca Morra? (1947)

Traditional: The First Nowell (1833)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Christmas Carols (1912)

Franz Danzi: Polonaise from Concertante for Flute & Clarinet (1814)

Randol Alan Bass: A Feast of Carols (1985)

Josquin des Prez: Ave Maria (1500)

Jean Sibelius: Andante festivo (1924)

Johan Halvorsen: Entry March of the Boyars (1895)

Various: 'Songs of Angels' Pt. 2 (1993)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Magnificat (1610)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2: Waltz (1901)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 1 in c-Sharp (1892)

Johann Christian Bach: Symphony in D (1781)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

William Grant Still: Festive Overture (1944)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Mass in C (1807)

20:00 SPECIAL Candles Burning Brightly with Mindy Ratner

A delightful hour for everyone to celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights! Lots of music from Jewish communities around the world, plus a hilarious lesson on how to prepare a classic Chanukah dish, and a timeless and touching holiday story that brings light into every home.

Featured Performers: Yales Strom’s Broken Consort, Musicians of the New England Conservatory, Actor Theodore Bikel, Divahn, Essential Voices USA, Voice of the Turtle, Western Wind Vocal Ensemble, Zamir Chorale of Boston

Traditional Sephardic: La Fiesta de la Hanukia (Ladino) – Yale Strom’s Broken Consort; Elizabeth Schwartz, vocals

Traditional: Blessing Melody – Andrea Stern, harp; recorded at Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio at American Public Media, July 2014

Traditional (arr. Ellstein; choral arr. Jacobson, orch. Gelber): Candle Blessings (Hebrew) – Cantor Morton Shames, Aram Demirjian, vocals; New England Conservatory Chorus and Orchestra/Tamara Brooks, conductor

Shelley Olson: A Chanukah Cantata: Blessing – Rosemary Quinn-Milch, cello; Deborah Scholem, violin

Theodore Bikel reads “The Lost Menorah” by Howard Schwartz from Adam’s Soul: The Collected Tales of Howard Schwartz (published 1992 by Jason Aronson; now out of print); used with the kind permission of the author.

Scott Robinson: Great is the Miracle: Mi Ze Hidlik (excerpt) – Eaken Piano Trio

Judith Clurman and David Chase: Eight Days of Lights (Hebrew/English) – Essential Voices USA; Judith Clurman, conductor James Cunningham, piano

Chaim Parchi (arr. Jacobson): Aleh Neri (Hebrew) – Chaim Parchi, soloist; Zamir Chorale of Boston; Joshua Jacobson, conductor

Traditional (arr Clurman, Hochman): Songs of Freedom: Likhvod HaChanukah (English) – Rob Raines, soloist; Essential Voices USA Chorus and Ensemble; Judith Clurman, conductor

Flory Jagoda: Ocho Candelikas (Ladino) – Rebecca Shrimpton and Marissa Steingold, vocals; New England Conservatory Jewish Music Ensemble; Hankus Netsky, conductor

Traditional Sephardic: Azeremos una Merenda (Ladino) – Derek Burrows, vocals; Voice of the Turtle

Chasia Segal: Latke Cooking Demonstration

Judith Shatin: Nun, Gimel, Hei, Shin (Hebrew) – New London Children’s Choir; Ronald Corp, conductor

Folk Song (arr M Helfman): S’vivon (Hebrew/English) – Western Wind Vocal Ensemble

Avrom Goldfaden (arr EZ Levine): Drey Zikh, Dreydele (Yiddish/English) – Western Wind Vocal Ensemble

Traditional (arr A Binder): Maoz Tzur (Hebrew) – Zamir Chorale of Boston; Joshua Jacobson, conductor

Italian chant: Maoz Tzur (Hebrew) – Zamir Chorale of Boston; Joshua Jacobson, conductor

Hugo Chaim Adler: Maoz Tzur (By the Waters) (Hebrew) – Zamir Chorale of Boston; Joshua Jacobson, conductor

Traditional/David Bouzaglo: Am Ne’Emanay (Hebrew) – Galeet Dardashti, vocals; Divahn

Traditional Sephardic: Psalm 30 (instrumental/excerpt) – Western Wind Ensemble

21:00 OVATIONS POSTLUDE

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 22 (1785)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Sea Murmurs a (1921)

Jean Sibelius: Andante from Symphony No. 3 (1907)

Giuseppe Verdi: La traviata: Act 3 Prelude (1853)

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.

TBA

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 3 (1890)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Largo from Cello Concerto (1753)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses (1910)

Randall Thompson: Lento tranquillo from Symphony No. 3 (1949)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 7 (1821)

Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: En bateau (1889)

George Frideric Handel: Andante from Sonata à 5 in B-Flat (1707)

Johan Svendsen: Andante from Octet for Strings (1866)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Intermezzo (1875)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'We Shall Walk Through the Valley in Peace'