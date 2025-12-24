WCLV Program Guide 12-23-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

TBA

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

TBA

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Traditional: The Gravel Walk & Over the Isles to America

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime (1893)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Christmas Carols (1912)

Robert Parsons: Ave Maria (1565)

Traditional: A la Nanita nana

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)

Traditional: Wassail Song 'Here we come a-wassailing' (1850)

John Jacob Niles: Kentucky [Ohio] Wassail Song (1955)

Julius Fucik: Florentine March (1906)

Pablo Casals: Song of the Birds

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Violin Concerto (1806)

Vince Guaraldi: Skating (1965)

Jacob Clemens non Papa: Pastores quidnam vidistis (1550)

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Children's Prayer (1893)

Meredith Willson: It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas (1953)

Joseph Bodin de Boismortier: Trio Sonata No. 5 in F (1730)

Adolphe Adam: O Holy Night (1847)

Leonard Bernstein: Selections from 'Wonderful Town' (1953)

Leroy Anderson: Suite of Carols for Winds (1955)

Jeffrey Van: Fourteen Angels (2008)

Jack Sutte: For Dance Class (2021)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: The Snow is Dancing (1908)

Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 4 (1963)

Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Suite (2004)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures (1927)

Germaine Tailleferre: Scherzo from Piano Trio (1917)

Vince Guaraldi: Christmas Time is Here (1965)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 122 'Das neugeborne Kindelein' (1724)

Morten Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium (1994)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Jerry Herman: Mame: We Need a Little Christmas (1966)

Raymond Scott: The Toy Trumpet (1937)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Part 5 (1734)

Heinrich Sch tz: Hodie Christus natus est (1612)

Gustav Holst: A Winter Idyll (1897)

Claude Debussy: La plus que lente (1910)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ottorino Respighi: Church Windows: The Flight into Egypt (1927)

Traditional: The Twelve Days of Christmas

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Dance of the Reed Pipes (1892)

Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances (1887)

Bob Chilcott: Mid-winter (1994)

Victor Herbert: Babes in Toyland: March of the Toys (1903)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Arabian Dance (1892)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Overture (1814)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: Part 1 'Herod's Dream' (1854)

Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: Part 2 'The Flight into Egypt' (1854)

Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: Part 3 'The Arrival at Sa s' (1854)

Patric Standford: A Christmas Carol Symphony (1978)

Joseph Bodin de Boismortier: Ballet de Village No. 2 (1734)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 52 in E-Flat (1791)

Pietro Antonio Locatelli: Concerto Grosso in f 'Christmas' (1721)

Cyril J. Mockridge: Miracle on 34th Street: Suite (1947)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Nigel Hess: A Christmas Overture (2007)

Giuseppe Sammartini: Pastorale from Christmas Concerto (1747)

Robin Milford: Pastoral Dance on the 'Sussex Carol' (1930)

Arcangelo Corelli: Largo pastorale from Concerto Grosso 'Christmas' (1713)

Hugh Martin: Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (1944)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Pas de deux (1892)

Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 1 (1963)

Adolphe Adam: O Holy Night (1847)

Giuseppe Verdi: Four Seasons Ballet: Winter (1854)

Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter (1906)

Max Richter: Vivaldi Recomposed: Winter 3 (2012)

Morten Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium (1994)

Leopold Stokowski: Two Ancient Liturgical Melodies (1934)

Leopold Stokowski: Traditional Slavic Christmas Music (1933)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 3 'Les Pr ludes' (1848)

Johann Friedrich Fasch: Concerto for Trumpet, 2 Oboes & Strings (1730)

John Stanley: Trumpet Voluntary (1750)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 47 in b (1776)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child'

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Various: 'A Baroque Christmas' (1991)

Giovanni Battista Viotti: Violin Concerto No. 22 in a (1797)

20:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Valerie Kahler

John Rutter, arr. Luc Vertommen: What Sweeter Music Black Dyke Band; Nicholas Childs, conductor

Album: Rutter: Anthems, Hymns and Gloria for Brass Band Naxos 574130

Ivan Nebesnyy: Christmas Symphonies: Mvts 1, 4-12 Ukrainian Radio Symphony Orchestra; Volodymyr Sheiko, conductor EBU, Grand Concert Studio, Ukrainian Radio Recording House, Kyiv, Ukraine Music: 28:00

John Rutter, arr. Luc Vertommen: Carol of the Magi Black Dyke Band; Nicholas Childs, conductor Album: John Rutter: Brass at Christmas Naxos 574564 Music: 4:48

John Francis Wade, arr. Carlos Simon: O Come, All Ye Faithful Carlos Simon, piano Album: Carlos Simon Christmas Decca Music: 3:20

Irving Berlin, arr. Carlos Simon: White Christmas Carlos Simon, piano Album: Carlos Simon Christmas Decca 28948547814 Music: 3:52

Hugh Martin/ Ralph Blane, arr. Carlos Simon: Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas Carlos Simon, piano Album: Carlos Simon Christmas Decca Music: 2:26

Felix Bernard, arr. Alexander L'Estrange: Winter Wonderland The King's Singers Album: Christmas Songbook Signum Music: 4:34

Walter Kent, arr. Rachel Drehmann: I'll Be Home for Christmas Genghis Barbie Album: Home for the Holidays Sublyme Records Music: 3:05

George Michael, arr. Danielle Kuhlmann, Jon Irabagon: Last Christmas Genghis Barbie Album: Home for the Holidays Sublyme Records Music: 3:07

Traditional, arr. Edgar Pettman: The Angel Gabriel The King's Singers Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 1:42

James Burton: Balulalow The King's Singers Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 2:11

June Collin: The quiet heart The King's Singers Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 2:28

Antonio Vivaldi, arr. Janoska Ensemble: The Four Seasons in Janoska Style: Winter Janoska Ensemble

Album: The Four Seasons in Janoska Style DG Music: 11:46

Carolyn Jennings: Climb to the Top of the Highest Mountain St. Olaf Massed Choir & Orchestra; Therees Tkach Hibbard, conductor St. Olaf Christmas Festival, St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN Music: 3:57

Olaf C. Christiansen: Sing Nowell, Sing Gloria!, "Kodaya's Carol" St. Olaf Choir; Anton Armstrong, conductor St. Olaf Christmas Festival, St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN Music: 3:01

Traditional French, arr. Cary Ratcliff: Noel Novelet, "Sing We Now of Christmas" Christopher Mortika, Hammered Dulcimer; Manitou Singers & St. Olaf Orchestra; Therees Tkach Hibbard, conductor St. Olaf Christmas Festival, St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN Music: 4:00

Abbie Betinis: Three Generations of Burt Family Carols AJ Veninga, Djembe; St. Olaf Massed Choir and Orchestra; Paolo Debuque, Therees Hibbard, James Bobb and Anton Armstrong, conductors St. Olaf Christmas Festival, St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN Music: 6:35

22:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Anna Burr

Jacob Clemens non Papa: Missa 'Pastores quidnam vidistis' (1550)

Hieronymus Praetorius: Magnificat quinti toni (1622)

John Amner: O Ye Little Flock (1615)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Claude Debussy: Andantino from String Quartet (1893)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 (1785)

Cesar Franck: Psychet Eros (1888)

Antonio Est vez: Mediod a en el Llano (1942)

Robert Schumann: Fantasy Piece (1849)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'There is a Balm in Gilead'

Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Air (1884)

Frederic Chopin: Nocturne No. 8 in D-Flat (1835)

Erik Satie: Gymnop die No. 3 (1888)