WCLV Program Guide 12-23-2025
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Traditional: The Gravel Walk & Over the Isles to America
Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime (1893)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Christmas Carols (1912)
Robert Parsons: Ave Maria (1565)
Traditional: A la Nanita nana
Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)
Traditional: Wassail Song 'Here we come a-wassailing' (1850)
John Jacob Niles: Kentucky [Ohio] Wassail Song (1955)
Julius Fucik: Florentine March (1906)
Pablo Casals: Song of the Birds
Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Violin Concerto (1806)
Vince Guaraldi: Skating (1965)
Jacob Clemens non Papa: Pastores quidnam vidistis (1550)
Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Children's Prayer (1893)
Meredith Willson: It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas (1953)
Joseph Bodin de Boismortier: Trio Sonata No. 5 in F (1730)
Adolphe Adam: O Holy Night (1847)
Leonard Bernstein: Selections from 'Wonderful Town' (1953)
Leroy Anderson: Suite of Carols for Winds (1955)
Jeffrey Van: Fourteen Angels (2008)
Jack Sutte: For Dance Class (2021)
Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: The Snow is Dancing (1908)
Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 4 (1963)
Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Suite (2004)
Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures (1927)
Germaine Tailleferre: Scherzo from Piano Trio (1917)
Vince Guaraldi: Christmas Time is Here (1965)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 122 'Das neugeborne Kindelein' (1724)
Morten Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium (1994)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Jerry Herman: Mame: We Need a Little Christmas (1966)
Raymond Scott: The Toy Trumpet (1937)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Part 5 (1734)
Heinrich Sch tz: Hodie Christus natus est (1612)
Gustav Holst: A Winter Idyll (1897)
Claude Debussy: La plus que lente (1910)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Ottorino Respighi: Church Windows: The Flight into Egypt (1927)
Traditional: The Twelve Days of Christmas
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Dance of the Reed Pipes (1892)
Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances (1887)
Bob Chilcott: Mid-winter (1994)
Victor Herbert: Babes in Toyland: March of the Toys (1903)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Arabian Dance (1892)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Overture (1814)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills
Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: Part 1 'Herod's Dream' (1854)
Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: Part 2 'The Flight into Egypt' (1854)
Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: Part 3 'The Arrival at Sa s' (1854)
Patric Standford: A Christmas Carol Symphony (1978)
Joseph Bodin de Boismortier: Ballet de Village No. 2 (1734)
Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 52 in E-Flat (1791)
Pietro Antonio Locatelli: Concerto Grosso in f 'Christmas' (1721)
Cyril J. Mockridge: Miracle on 34th Street: Suite (1947)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Nigel Hess: A Christmas Overture (2007)
Giuseppe Sammartini: Pastorale from Christmas Concerto (1747)
Robin Milford: Pastoral Dance on the 'Sussex Carol' (1930)
Arcangelo Corelli: Largo pastorale from Concerto Grosso 'Christmas' (1713)
Hugh Martin: Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (1944)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Pas de deux (1892)
Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 1 (1963)
Adolphe Adam: O Holy Night (1847)
Giuseppe Verdi: Four Seasons Ballet: Winter (1854)
Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter (1906)
Max Richter: Vivaldi Recomposed: Winter 3 (2012)
Morten Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium (1994)
Leopold Stokowski: Two Ancient Liturgical Melodies (1934)
Leopold Stokowski: Traditional Slavic Christmas Music (1933)
Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 1 (1963)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 3 'Les Pr ludes' (1848)
Johann Friedrich Fasch: Concerto for Trumpet, 2 Oboes & Strings (1730)
John Stanley: Trumpet Voluntary (1750)
Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 47 in b (1776)
Anonymous: Spiritual 'Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child'
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Various: 'A Baroque Christmas' (1991)
Giovanni Battista Viotti: Violin Concerto No. 22 in a (1797)
20:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Valerie Kahler
John Rutter, arr. Luc Vertommen: What Sweeter Music Black Dyke Band; Nicholas Childs, conductor
Album: Rutter: Anthems, Hymns and Gloria for Brass Band Naxos 574130
Ivan Nebesnyy: Christmas Symphonies: Mvts 1, 4-12 Ukrainian Radio Symphony Orchestra; Volodymyr Sheiko, conductor EBU, Grand Concert Studio, Ukrainian Radio Recording House, Kyiv, Ukraine Music: 28:00
John Rutter, arr. Luc Vertommen: Carol of the Magi Black Dyke Band; Nicholas Childs, conductor Album: John Rutter: Brass at Christmas Naxos 574564 Music: 4:48
John Francis Wade, arr. Carlos Simon: O Come, All Ye Faithful Carlos Simon, piano Album: Carlos Simon Christmas Decca Music: 3:20
Irving Berlin, arr. Carlos Simon: White Christmas Carlos Simon, piano Album: Carlos Simon Christmas Decca 28948547814 Music: 3:52
Hugh Martin/ Ralph Blane, arr. Carlos Simon: Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas Carlos Simon, piano Album: Carlos Simon Christmas Decca Music: 2:26
Felix Bernard, arr. Alexander L'Estrange: Winter Wonderland The King's Singers Album: Christmas Songbook Signum Music: 4:34
Walter Kent, arr. Rachel Drehmann: I'll Be Home for Christmas Genghis Barbie Album: Home for the Holidays Sublyme Records Music: 3:05
George Michael, arr. Danielle Kuhlmann, Jon Irabagon: Last Christmas Genghis Barbie Album: Home for the Holidays Sublyme Records Music: 3:07
Traditional, arr. Edgar Pettman: The Angel Gabriel The King's Singers Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 1:42
James Burton: Balulalow The King's Singers Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 2:11
June Collin: The quiet heart The King's Singers Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 2:28
Antonio Vivaldi, arr. Janoska Ensemble: The Four Seasons in Janoska Style: Winter Janoska Ensemble
Album: The Four Seasons in Janoska Style DG Music: 11:46
Carolyn Jennings: Climb to the Top of the Highest Mountain St. Olaf Massed Choir & Orchestra; Therees Tkach Hibbard, conductor St. Olaf Christmas Festival, St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN Music: 3:57
Olaf C. Christiansen: Sing Nowell, Sing Gloria!, "Kodaya's Carol" St. Olaf Choir; Anton Armstrong, conductor St. Olaf Christmas Festival, St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN Music: 3:01
Traditional French, arr. Cary Ratcliff: Noel Novelet, "Sing We Now of Christmas" Christopher Mortika, Hammered Dulcimer; Manitou Singers & St. Olaf Orchestra; Therees Tkach Hibbard, conductor St. Olaf Christmas Festival, St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN Music: 4:00
Abbie Betinis: Three Generations of Burt Family Carols AJ Veninga, Djembe; St. Olaf Massed Choir and Orchestra; Paolo Debuque, Therees Hibbard, James Bobb and Anton Armstrong, conductors St. Olaf Christmas Festival, St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN Music: 6:35
22:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Anna Burr
Jacob Clemens non Papa: Missa 'Pastores quidnam vidistis' (1550)
Hieronymus Praetorius: Magnificat quinti toni (1622)
John Amner: O Ye Little Flock (1615)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Claude Debussy: Andantino from String Quartet (1893)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 (1785)
Cesar Franck: Psychet Eros (1888)
Antonio Est vez: Mediod a en el Llano (1942)
Robert Schumann: Fantasy Piece (1849)
Anonymous: Spiritual 'There is a Balm in Gilead'
Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Air (1884)
Frederic Chopin: Nocturne No. 8 in D-Flat (1835)
Erik Satie: Gymnop die No. 3 (1888)