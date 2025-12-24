WCLV Program Guide 12-25-2025

00:00 CHRISTMAS MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

03:00 CHRISTMAS MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

06:00 My Christmas with Clara Prinston

07:00 My Christmas with Bill O’Connell

08:00 My Christmas with Caroline Breder-Watts

09:00 SPECIAL Welcome Christmas! with Bonnie North (APM) The perennial Christmas favorite from VocalEssence, one of the world's premier choral ensembles, conducted by Philip Brunelle and G. Phillip Shoultz. It’s an hour of traditional carols and new discoveries, including the world premiere of three beloved Latvian carols by composer Eriks Esenvalds.

10:00 My Christmas with Jenny Northern

11:00 My Christmas with Sam Petrey

12:00 SPECIAL The Cleveland Orchestra Chorus at Christmas with Robert Conrad

from Cleveland Orchestra Holiday Concerts across the decades. The program features TCO choral directors like Robert Shaw, Gareth Morrell, Robert Page, and Robert Porco and is hosted by long-time Cleveland Orchestra radio host and producer Robert Conrad.

14:00 My Christmas with Anna Burr

15:00 My Christmas with John Simna

16:00 SPECIAL 2025 St. Olaf Christmas Festival with Valerie Kahler (APM)

For one and a half centuries, St. Olaf has been a hub of connections, knowledge, and growth. And for more than a century, the St. Olaf Christmas festival has been a cherished part of that history. Join us as we celebrate their legacy

18:00 My Christmas with Mark Satola

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Michael Praetorius: Christmas Vespers, Pt. 2 'A Vespers Service for Christmas Day' (1621)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Suite (1892)

20:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Valerie Kahler

John Rutter: Nativity Carol Choir of Clare College, Cambridge and Dmitri Ensemble; Graham Ross, conductor Album: Lux De Caelo: Music For Christmas Harmonia Mundi 907615 Music: 4:23

Randol Bass: Joy to the World Fanfare Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 04:13

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Greensleeves Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 04:02

Emil Waldteufel: The Skaters Waltz Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Album: Favorite Holiday Classics SELF PROD 266 Music: 04:45

Traditional, arr. Randall Reese: I Saw Three Ships Judy Mason, piano; Spivey Hall Tour Choir; Martha Shaw, conductor Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 03:13

Traditional Finnish, arr. Michael Neaum: Gaudete Judy Mason, piano; Spivey Hall Tour Choir; Martha Shaw, conductor Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 02:18

John Rutter: Angel's Carol Judy Mason, piano; Spivey Hall Children's Choir; Martha Shaw, conductor

Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 03:11

Benjamin Britten: A Ceremony of Carols, Op. 28: Movements 1-3 Judy Mason, piano; Spivey Hall Children's Choir; Martha Shaw, conductor Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 05:49

Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso, op. 6 no. 8, "Christmas Concerto" Spoleto Festival USA ensemble

Spoleto Festival USA Chamber Music Series, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 14:15

Erich Korngold: The Snowman: Prelude and Serenade Michael Ludwig, violin; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Album: Holiday Classical Favorites Buffalo Philharmonic 266 Music: 4:40

Victor Hely-Hutchinson: A Carol Symphony Deutsche Radio Philharmonie Saarbrücken; Pietari Inkinen, conductor Album: Festklange (Festive Sounds) SWRmusic Music: 24:35

Matthew Culloton: Angels We Have Heard on High Vox Nova Chorale; Vicki Peters, conductor

Album: A Minnesota Christmas SELF PROD Music: 3:09

Franz Gruber, arr. Matt Catingub: Silent Night Cincinnati Pops Orchestra; John Morris Russell, conductor

Album: Joy! Fanfare Cincinnati Music: 4:38

Traditional: Greensleeves Jig - Falcon's Christmas Jig - Miriam's Christmas Jig Alex Bigney, harp and bones; Samuel Bigney, fiddle; Simeon Bigney, cello and bodhran; Kirkmount Album: Mittens for Christmas Dorian 93236 Music: 3:07

Mykola Leontovych, arr. Rich Manners: Carol of the Bells Chicago a cappella Nichols Concert Hall, Evanston, IL Music: 2:53

Ralph Blane/Hugh Martin: Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas Cantus Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 4:23

22:00 SPECIAL A Mexican Baroque Christmas with the Rose Ensemble (PRX) (one break NPA, FPA) This holiday program features over two centuries of festive Christmas dances and songs from the great cathedrals of Puebla and Mexico City.

23:00 SPECIAL The Sound of Cinnamon with Jake Armerding (one break NPA, FPA)

What does hygge mean to you? Maybe it means friendship, laughter, or more concrete things like warmth, light, seasonal food and drink. It might make you think of sitting by the fire on a cold winter night, wearing your favorite oversized sweater, reading a book, and sipping cinnamon tea.