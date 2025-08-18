Artist Dominic Palarchio celebrates and spoofs Vesuvius eruption in show at Abattoir Gallery

Artists have been fascinated for centuries by the death and destruction heaped on the ancient Roman cities of Pompeii and Herculaneum during the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in the fateful year 79.

Dominic Palarchio , a contemporary artist based in New York, is the latest to venture a new take on a disaster for the ages. His recent drawings of Vesuvius and the Bay of Naples form the core of a small, delectable exhibition on view through Sept. 27 at Abattoir Gallery , 3619 Walton Ave., Cleveland.

Established during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 , the diminutive commercial gallery is a project of veteran curator and art dealer Lisa Kurzner. It’s an essential fixture in the city’s arts ecology, tucked into the Hildebrandt Building, a late 19th-century meatpacking plant now filled with creative spaces for artists and makers. It’s located on Cleveland’s West Side in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood.

Abattoir exhibits and sells museum-quality work by early and mid-career contemporary artists from Greater Cleveland and across the U.S. including Gianna Commito , Catherine Lentini , Hildur Ásgeirsdóttir Jónsson , Dana Oldfather and Emil Robinson .

Abattoir also participates in national art fairs including Expo Chicago, The Independent in New York and the New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA) in Miami. The gallery is open by appointment in August and resumes regular hours in September.

Born in 1995 in Brighton, Michigan, Palarchio earned a bachelor of fine arts degree at the College for Creative Studies in Detroit in 2018, and a master of fine arts at Cranbrook Academy in nearby Bloomfield Hills in 2020.

During his recent first visit to Italy, Palarchio found a terrace overlooking the Bay of Naples and the distant cone of Vesuvius. There, he found inspiration for drawings made with crayons made of reddish Italian iron ore on paper coated with a pale gray acrylic wash mixed with crumbled pumice.

Isabella Achenbach Dominic Palarchio had an impressive vantage point during a recent trip to the Bay of Naples from which to make drawings of Mount Vesuvius.

The drawings have a schematic, faux-naive simplicity, but they also function as erudite commentary on art and cultural history.

One drawing portrays Vesuvius as a fiery cone vomiting smoke and ash in a shape that mirrors the volcano flipped upside down. Another image depicts a fountain of lava with strokes and hand movements that evoke liquid rock spewing into the air. A third view imagines Vesuvius erupting anew over Naples, threatening yacht marinas that now ring the Bay of Naples.

Meticulously framed under glass that reduces reflections, Palarchio’s drawings resemble fancy souvenirs from the European Grand Tour, an experience considered de rigueur for wealthy young travelers in the 18th and 19th centuries.

Palarchio’s techniques reinforce the nature of the drawings as affectionate and knowing backward glances at history.

His ruddy-hued crayons evoke classic terracotta pottery, as well as traditional Old Master drawings in red chalk or crayon.

Field Studio Photography Mount Vesuvius was tranquil during Dominic Palarchio’s recent visit to the Bay of Naples, but he imagined it filling the sky with smoke and ash.

The gritty pumice on the surface of the drawings creates an appealing, crumbly texture that enriches Palarchio’s mark-making. The pumice also refers to the hot volcanic ash that smothered the ancient Pompeiians in their villas. Medium is united with message.

The bodies of the victims, which decayed over centuries, left behind hollows in molds of volcanic material that buried them alive and later hardened. In the 1860s, Italian archaeologist Giuseppe Fiorelli perfected a method of pouring plaster of Paris into the voids to create solid casts of the dying Pompeiians in their final moments.

Palarchio titled his show “Innocence Abroad,’’ a play on the satirical 1869 travelogue “The Innocents Abroad,’’ by Mark Twain, who describes seeing “skeletons’’ of the dead at Pompeii. Twain’s book came out after Fiorelli inaugurated the plaster-casting method but before he opened a museum including the casts in 1873 .

Nevertheless, it seems likely that Twain saw some of Fiorelli’s handiwork. He describes victims, including a woman who died with her hands spread apart, as if in mortal terror. “I could still trace upon her shapeless face something of the expression of wild despair that distorted it when the heavens rained fire in these streets, so many ages ago,’’ he wrote.

Such ruminations on Vesuvius inspired hosts of 19th-century artists, including the American sculptor Randolph Rogers, who, in the 1850s, made some 50 versions of the fictional “Nydia, the Blind Flower Girl of Pompeii,” who tramped through showers of volcanic ash while listening for victims she could lead to safety by feeling her way with a wooden staff. Versions of the sculpture are on view at the Museum of Fine Arts Boston and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York .

Steven Litt / Ideastream Public Media Dominic Palarchio’s exhibition at Abattoir Gallery evokes the rich history of art inspired by the ancient eruption of Mount Vesuvius, including “Nydia, the Blind Flower Girl of Pompeii,” by 19th-century American sculptor Randolph Rogers. A version is on view at the Museum of Fine Arts Boston.

The Cleveland Museum of Art, for its part, owns “ Mount Vesuvius at Midnight ,’’ painted by American artist Albert Bierstadt in 1868, a year before Twain’s book. It depicts a nocturnal eruption that combines glowing hot lava and cool, milky moonlight.

In 2013, the Cleveland museum hosted the memorable exhibit, “ The Last Days of Pompeii: Decadence, Apocalypse, Resurrection ,’’ organized by then-curator Jon Seydl. After serving as director of the Krannert Art Museum at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, he just has moved back to Northeast Ohio to head the Allen Memorial Art Museum at Oberlin College .

Palarchio’s contribution to the history of art inspired by Pompeii and Vesuvius is to imagine himself as a latter-day participant in a long-running and occasionally lurid cultural dialogue rooted in tourism and morbid curiosity. He channels Pompeiian disaster imagery with a spritzy sense of play. He celebrates history while spoofing it like Twain.

Palarchio brings a similar, lighthearted sensibility to a small collection of toylike assemblage sculptures also on view at Abattoir that evoke miniature aging industrial factories. Made of vintage lunch pails, toolboxes and an electric heater pierced by bottles and cylinders of glass that function like smokestacks, his constructions are miniature mechanical volcanoes.

Filled with amber and white petroleum jelly, the glassy tubes and bottles are lighted from within by tiny electric bulbs. The heat melts the wax, which burbles like oozing shapes in a lava lamp.

Combined with the drawings from Italy, Palarchio’s assemblage sculptures draw parallels between industrial and geological processes.

Witty and delightful, the Abattoir show is a perfect artistic cocktail for summer.