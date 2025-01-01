Steven Litt, a native of Westchester County, New York, is an independent journalist specializing in art, architecture and city planning. He covered those topics for The News & Observer in Raleigh, N.C., from 1984 to 1991, and for The Plain Dealer from 1991 to 2024. He has also written for ARTnews, Architectural Record, Metropolis, and other publications.

Steve earned a bachelor’s degree in art from Brown University, plus two master’s degrees — one in journalism from Columbia University and one in city planning from Cleveland State University.

He is a 2010 winner of the Cleveland Arts Prize, a 2016 inductee into the Cleveland Press Club Hall of Fame, the 2019 winner of the Centennial Award of the Ohio Chapter of the American Planning Association, and a 2020 winner of the national Rabkin Prize for art criticism.