Northeast Ohio venues with adapted arts programs for people with autism

Individuals with autism sometimes need arts and cultural programming to be quieter or more flexible, and many organizations in Northeast Ohio are responding.

Research shows adapted art programs can improve social interaction skills for people with autism spectrum disorder.

Below is a sampling of venues and organizations in the region with sensory-friendly accommodations or programs.

Arts Access Arts Access is a special series acknowledging how various barriers - economic, health related or otherwise - can limit arts participation and exploring opportunities and resources available in Northeast Ohio.

Cuyahoga County

Beck Center for the Arts

The Beck Center’s creative arts therapies, founded in 1994, provide adapted art classes offering music, visual arts and theater in Lakewood.

The program’s annual Razzle Dazzle performance and art exhibition highlighting the artistry of participants is April 25-27.

Children’s Museum Cleveland

Children's Museum Cleveland provides support kits with noise-canceling headphones and sensory toys as well as a sensory-friendly room.

Cleveland Metroparks

Visitors to the Cleveland Metroparks have access to sensory bags with noise-canceling headphones and fidget spinners at all five of its nature centers. The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo offers headphone zones, sensory bags and a quiet room for visitors.

Cleveland Museum of Art

On the third Saturday of the month, the Cleveland Museum of Art provides Sensory-Friendly Saturdays from 9-10 a.m. Guests of all ages can visit the galleries an hour before the museum opens to the public for a quieter experience.

Cuyahoga County Public Library

Cuyahoga County Public Library offers a range of adapted art classes and programs including music, theater and sensory-friendly film screenings for both adults and children. A series of sensory-friendly screenings – where talking during the movie is welcome and the lights are brighter – of films like “Kung Fu Panda” and “Inside Out” run at the Parma-Snow Branch March through May.

Monarch Center for Autism

The Monarch Center for Autism in Shaker Heights works with people with autism ages 5-21. The center offers art, music, recreational and horticulture therapy to its enrolled students.

Playhouse Square

Downtown Cleveland’s Playhouse Square presents sensory-friendly theater productions for children with autism during its annual Children’s Theater Series.

Talespinner Children's Theatre

Talespinner makes sure all its children’s theater performances are sensory-friendly by providing noise-reduction headphones, sunglasses, fidget toys and coloring books. Audience members also can go on stage before the production to meet the actors and touch props.

Westlake Porter Public Library

This independent library serves both residents of Cuyahoga and Lorain counties with adapted storytime programs for children with autism between the ages of 3 to 7.



Summit County

Akron-Summit County Public Library

The Akron-Summit County Public Library offers sensory-inclusive experiences for visitors by providing sensory bags, weighted lap pads and quiet zones.

Akron Zoo

The Akron Zoo began its sensory inclusion program in 2017 and includes quiet areas in places like the tortoise habitat and the Grizzly Ridge overlook. Also, there are headphone zones in spots like the otter slide area and the Pride of Africa lion area.

Summit Metro Parks

Autism-friendly activities are offered at Summit Metro Parks, including the annual Touch-a-Truck event with an autism-friendly hour without flashing lights or sirens in August.



Geauga County

Find Art Chesterland

Art instructor Carol Yuko runs a private art instruction studio for children with autism in Chesterland.



Stark County

Massillon Museum

MassMu offers a sensory room to children with autism upon request.

Canton Art Museum

The Canton Art Museum offers sensory bags and weighted lap pads for visitors with autism.

Sensory Escape

Sensory Escape in Canton encourages sensory play in a safe environment for children with autism. Visitors can book open play sessions or packages, private playdates and school field trips.

