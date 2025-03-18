How Northeast Ohio students can access free musical instruments

Is your child a budding Beethoven? It can be difficult to tell, and the cost of buying or renting a musical instrument can be prohibitive - especially when it’s unknown how much a student might enjoy playing. Several programs break down the financial barrier for Northeast Ohio students (of all ages) looking to make music.

Additionally, former players can donate instruments to the next generation of musicians by working with local organizations.

Below are opportunities around the region to borrow a musical instrument at no cost.

Arts Access Arts Access is a special series acknowledging how various barriers - economic, health related or otherwise - can limit arts participation and exploring opportunities and resources available in Northeast Ohio.

Cuyahoga County

Piano Cleveland

It’s one of the largest musical instruments, but also one of the foundations for learning to read, play and compose music. Piano Cleveland rehomes both traditional pianos and electric keyboards. The organization arranges transportation to one location, and students must be enrolled in piano lessons to be eligible. The program provides three years of maintenance too, before the recipient decides whether to keep the instrument or return it.

The Cleveland Jazz Orchestra’s Play On!

Launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, the program provides instruments for musicians in school jazz bands. Donating to the program could even net a pair of tickets to a CJO show. Contact CJO Executive Director Scott Garlock for more information.

Inspiration Through Music

The Center For Arts-Inspired Learning offers free music lessons for Cleveland residents and Cleveland Metropolitan School District students starting in third grade. Since 2019, they’ve also collected donated instruments that can be used in those classes, and, in some cases, even gifted to students. Currently, they offer keyboard, guitar, percussion and violin tracks. People can donate instruments at one of their donation drives or by calling the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s education team.

Cleveland Classical Guitar Society

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District has several programs to teach kids piano, ukulele, recorder and classical guitar. The latter is in partnership with the Cleveland Classical Guitar Society. Students take lessons and receive an instrument to use at no charge. After three years or after achieving a set level of curriculum, the guitar is gifted to the student.

Westlake Porter Public Library

Banjos, dulcimers, ukuleles and guitars are available for loan from the Westlake Porter Public Library. The library also offers drum machines, Chroma-notes bell sets, portable keyboards and more.

Summit County

The Marilyn Stroud Music Alive Program

For almost 20 years, Akron’s radio station the Summit FM has collected more than 600 instruments – more than half of them woodwinds – for Akron Public Schools and other districts. The program honors Stroud’s legacy as an APS educator from 1983-2006. Donated instruments are restored and distributed to students through the schools.

Harmonicas in Highland Square

It’s not a finished musical instrument, but it works surprisingly well. The Akron-Summit County Public Library offers Take It Make It harmonica kits in the runup to Akron’s annual PorchROKR music festival. Contact the Highland Square branch for information, or stop by for a kit in August.

Lorain County

Operation Guitar

The Lorain County Veteran Service Commission currently has 28 veterans enrolled in this program offering 10 weeks of guitar lessons – and a free axe at the end. The oldest enrollee is 89, proving it’s never too late to rock.

Avon Lake Public Library

Not sure which instrument is for you? The Avon Lake Public Library lets patrons borrow various styles of guitars and ukuleles along with banjos, drum machines, kids’ percussion sets and even a theremin (made famous on classic horror soundtracks and in the Beach Boys’ “Good Vibrations”).

Richland County

Mansfield/Richland County Public Library

There is a “Library of Things” at the Mansfield/Richland County Public Library. Patrons can check out guitars, violins, bongos, cowbells, harps, djembes and even electronic instruments such as a MIDI controller.