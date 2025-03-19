© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Features & Interviews
On-demand interviews with local and national classical music artists.

'The Poet and The Prodigy,' Bach's Birthday and More from Les Délices

Ideastream Public Media | By John Mills
Published March 19, 2025 at 1:39 PM EDT
The Poet and the Prodigy Cover
The Poet and the Prodigy Cover

[Airdate: March 20, 2025]

Les Délices' new album, The Poet and the Prodigy will be released on Friday, March 21. To celebrate the album release as well as the birthday of Johann Sebastian Bach, Les Délices has a whole weekend of events planned. John Mills speaks with Debra Nagy about the album as well as the events in Cleveland Heights and Hudson.

Bach's Birthday Bash
Saturday, March 22 at 3:00 p.m.
BottleHouse Brewery, Cleveland Heights

The Poet and the Prodigy
Sunday, March 23 at 5:00 p.m.
Christ Church Episcopal, Hudson
John Mills
