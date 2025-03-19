'The Poet and The Prodigy,' Bach's Birthday and More from Les Délices

[Airdate: March 20, 2025]

Les Délices' new album, The Poet and the Prodigy will be released on Friday, March 21. To celebrate the album release as well as the birthday of Johann Sebastian Bach, Les Délices has a whole weekend of events planned. John Mills speaks with Debra Nagy about the album as well as the events in Cleveland Heights and Hudson.

Bach's Birthday Bash

Saturday, March 22 at 3:00 p.m.

BottleHouse Brewery, Cleveland Heights

The Poet and the Prodigy

Sunday, March 23 at 5:00 p.m.

Christ Church Episcopal, Hudson