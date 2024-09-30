© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Threads of Time, Struggle, and Hope

Ideastream Public Media | By John Mills
Published September 30, 2024 at 2:49 PM EDT
Threads of Time, Struggle, and Hope

[Airdate: October 1, 2024]

The BlueWater Chamber Orchestra's fifteenth anniversary season kicks off this weekend with a program called "Threads of Time, Struggle, and Hope." The centerpiece of the program is a trumpet concerto by David Biedenbender called "River of Time." WCLV's John Mills spoke with trumpet soloist Neil Mueller about the work, the program, and his history with BlueWater.

Threads of Time, Struggle, and Hope
Saturday, October 5 at 7:30 p.m.
Church of the Covenant, University Circle
