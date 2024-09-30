[Airdate: October 1, 2024]

The BlueWater Chamber Orchestra's fifteenth anniversary season kicks off this weekend with a program called "Threads of Time, Struggle, and Hope." The centerpiece of the program is a trumpet concerto by David Biedenbender called "River of Time." WCLV's John Mills spoke with trumpet soloist Neil Mueller about the work, the program, and his history with BlueWater.

Threads of Time, Struggle, and Hope

Saturday, October 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Church of the Covenant, University Circle